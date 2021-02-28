GRANGEVILLE — The Lewiston boys’ basketball season came to an end Saturday as the Bengals fell behind early and couldn’t catch southern Idaho foe Eagle in a Class 5A play-in game, bowing 63-54.
George Forsmann scored a team-high 13 points in his final prep game for Lewiston (12-7), while fellow senior Joel Mullikin logged 10 points and nine rebounds, and Kash Lang notched nine points, three assists and two steals. Isaac Deedon of Eagle (13-7) led all scorers with 14.
LEWISTON (12-7)
Chanse Eke 1 3-4 6, Jace McKarcher 3 0-0 9, Carson Way 0 0-0 0, Kash Lang 3 1-4 9, Joel Mullikin 2 5-8 10, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 1 0-0 3, James White 0 0-0 0, Shadryn Goeckner 1 2-4 4, George Forsmann 6 1-2 13. Totals 17 12-22 54.
EAGLE (13-7)
Jaxen Chan 1 0-0 3, Seth Feik 1 2-4 5, Gage Jones 5 1-4 13, Rafi Labrador 4 2-2 11, Isaac Deedon 3 6-7 14, Tristan Fleming 0 0-0 0, Brayden White 0 0-2 0, Miguel Taylor 0 0-0 0 Donovan Jones 3 4-6 10, Jason Janish 3 1-4 7. Totals 20 16-29 63.
Lewiston 10 14 14 16—54
Eagle 17 13 16 17—63
3-point goals — McKarcher 3, Lang 2, Eke, Mullikin, Forsman, Jones 2, Labrador 2, Deedon, Chan, Felk.
Lakeland 72, Moscow 59
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow rallied in the second half but could not close the gap against Lakeland of Rathdrum in the deciding game of a Class 4A best-of-3 district title series.
The Bears (7-10) enjoyed 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals from Jamari Simpson, while Benny Kitchel scored 11. Kitchel, who was guarding Lakeland threat Jalen Skalsky, went to the bench after getting in early foul trouble, and Skalsky exploded for a game-high 26 points on the night.
MOSCOW (7-10)
Bryden Brown 2 0-0 6, Dylan Rehder 2 0-0 5, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0, Sam Kees 3 0-0 9, Barrett Abendroth 1 2-2 5, Tyler Skinner 1 3-4 5, Benny Kitchel 4 0-2 11, Joe Colter 0 1-2 1, Jamari Simpson 7 0-0 17, Kel Larson 0 0-0 0, Mark Hong 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-10 59.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (10-9)
Carson Seay 2 2-2 6, Noah Haaland 5 2-3 12, Jalen Skalskly 9 6-8 26, Bryce Henry 7 1-3 15, Grant Roth 4 4-4 13, Alden Waddington 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 15-20 72.
Moscow 11 11 14 23—59
Lakeland 14 28 10 20—72
3-point goals — Simpson 3, Kees 3, Kitchel 3, Brown 2, Rehder, Skalsky 2, Roth.
Prairie 63, Genesee 58
COTTONWOOD — Trailing by 17 with six minutes remaining in regulation, Prairie of Cottonwood mounted a massive rally to book a trip to State by defeating Genesee 63-58 in an Idaho Class 1A Division I play-in game.
“It just came down to straight heart,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said.
Cole Schlader, who had scored only one point in the first half, erupted for 22 more in the second half to lead the Pirate comeback. He shot 4-for-5 from the field and 5-for-5 from the foul line in the pivotal fourth quarter. Teammate Lane Schumacher hit four 3-point goals and totaled 15 points on the night, while Zach Rambo provided three 3s and 13 points.
Dawson Durham of Genesee (15-7) led all scorers with 26 as his team’s season concluded.
Prairie (17-5) will travel to Caldwell’s Vallivue High School for the 1AD1 state tournament to be held March 3-5.
GENESEE (15-7)
Owen Crowley 1 1-2 3, Dawson Durham 11 3-4 26, Carson Schwartz 1 2-4 5, Cy Wareham 5 0-2 10, Sam Spence 3 0-0 9, Cooper Owen 2 1-2 5, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-14 58.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (17-5)
Wyatt Ross 0 1-2 1, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 5 1-2 15, Tyler Wemhoff 4 0-1 8, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 5 0-0 13, Cole Schlader 7 8-9 23, Brody Hasselstrom 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 11-16 63.
Genesee 13 16 17 12—58
Prairie 13 11 13 26—63
3-point goals — Spence 3, Schwartz, Durham, Schumacher 4, Rambo 3, Schlader.
FOOTBALLShadle Park 26, Clarkston 14
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Clarkston football team lost its season opener to Shadle Park despite scoring two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The Bantams broke the plane off a 2-yard rush from Nic Schofield, and later Terrell Lawson found Misael Perez in the end zone for a 35-yard scoring pass. Landon Taylor connected on both extra points.
Lawson rushed five times for 38 yards, while Tiger Karringer had 21 yards off his five touches.
Clarkston (0-1) was originally set for a 1 p.m. game at home against North Central, but the game was scrapped and the Bantams traveled to University High School instead to compete against the Highlanders (1-0).
Clarkston 0 0 0 14—14
Shadle Park 13 6 6 0—26
VOLLEYBALLPirates sink Vikings
PALOUSE — Pomeroy scored its first win of the season in a 25-14, 25-19, 14-25, 25-16 Southeast 1B League contest against Garfield-Palouse.
Libero Mckenzie Watko “really did a great job passing,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. Keely Maves led the Pirates (1-5, 1-5) wth nine kills and four blocks, while Chloe Mayfield had five kills and five aces.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Pomeroy 2-1
Wildcats lose in four sets
COLTON — The Colton volleyball team took the opening set against Oakesdale but dropped the following three, losing by scores of 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11.
Jessie Reed finished with 25 digs and six aces for the Nighthawks (6-0, 5-0), while Rylee Vining contributed 25 assists for the Wildcats (4-1, 4-1).
“A great defensive game by Oakesdale made it hard for balls to drop,” Colton coach Jill Nelson said.
CROSS COUNTRYPanthers pile up victories
Serving as host for a 10-team meet, Asotin won the team title on the boys’ side and had the top two individuals in the girls’ race at the Lewis-Clark State cross country course.
The Panther boys posted a 46-point showing to edge Kettle Falls (48) and Northwest Christian (49). They were led by Ian Engledow, who finished the 5K in a time of 17:22 for third place, while Ryan Denham joined him in the top 10 with a seventh-place 17:40.
Chloe Overberg (19:13) and Lily Denham (20:26) of Asotin were the top two finishers on the girls’ side, which did not have team scoring due to incomplete varsity lineups.
Also competing was Colfax, which was led by Dyamin Vanek (18th place, 19:01) among boys and Anna Cocking (11th place, 24:01) among girls.
Pomeroy boys place fourth
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Pomeroy had four of its runners finish with personal bests in a four-team boys’ meet at the Webb Slough Racing Course.
Valley Christian was first with 29 points. Pomeroy placed fourth with 95 points.
Nick Vendeland was the highest Pomeroy placer as he finished 21st in a PR of 21:14.
Team results — 1. Victory Christian 29; 2. St. John/Endicott-LaCrosse; 3. Touchet 74; 4. Pomeroy 95.
Pomeroy results — 21. Nick Vendeland 21:14; 25. Trevin Walton 22:15; 36. Cash Copher 25:16; 37. Brady Bott 25:42; 38. Samuel Lamb 26:19; 42. Jaden Slusser 30:16.