CALDWELL, Idaho — Down a goal after the first half, Moscow rallied with two in the last 10 minutes of regulation to defeat Pocatello 2-1 for the consolation title in the Class 4A girls’ state soccer tournament.
Moscow goalkeeper Makai Rauch played on and made multiple saves with what she would later learn was a concussion, having taken a knee to the head while diving for a ball mid-game. McKenna “Punk” Knott registered the Bears’ first goal off a Chesney Helmke corner kick, then Araya Wood headed in the second one under similar circumstances two minutes later.
“We totally took over possession,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said of her team’s late-game momentum. “Pocatello never let down, but we definitely had more possession of the ball toward the end.”
The Bears, who were seeded seventh going into State after topping previously unbeaten Sandpoint in the district final, pulled their second notable upset in as many weeks as they defeated fourth-seeded Pocatello to finish the season with a 6-9-1 record.
“It was a very rough season, but honestly, when we needed the girls to step up they stepped up,” Brown said. “Our team has had the most successful season that Moscow Bears have had in I-don’t-know-how-many years.”
Moscow 0 2—2
Pocatello 1 0—1
Pocatello — Dita Masak, 38th
Moscow — McKenna “Punk” Knott (Chesney Helmke), 71st
Moscow — Araya Wood (Helmke), 73rd
Shots — Moscow 10, Pocatello 7
Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 5, Pocatello: Seanee Still 5
VOLLEYBALLGenesee nails down trip to State
COEUR D’ALENE — Genesee qualified for the state tournament for the 24th consecutive year, fending off a pesky challenge from Wallace to win an Idaho Class 1A Division I play-in match at Lake City High.
The scores were 26-24, 25-10, 25-21.
Bulldogs coach Pete Crowley said his team wasn’t very sharp against a Wallace team it had easily handled at a tournament earlier in the season. The Miners mustered a scrappy effort and led early in the first game, but Genesee manage to ease ahead.
The Bulldogs (19-9) got 12 kills and seven aces from senior Lucy Ranisate, as well as poised play from another senior, Jessica Holmes, who came up with a few clutch plays a crucial moments, Crowley said.
Genesee, seeded fourth in the 1A D-I state tournament bracket, will open against Liberty Charter of Nampa at 11 a.m. Friday at the LCSC Activity Center. Troy is the top seed and Potlatch is the second seed.
Mustangs gallop into State
COEUR D’ALENE — Deary overcame a bit of a slow start to beat Clark Fork in an Idaho Class 1A Division II play-in match at Lake City High.
The Mustangs won by set scores of 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 25-11.
Deary was led by Kenadie Kirk, who piled up 32 assists and seven aces; Dantae Workman, who smashed nine kills; and Triniti Wood, who added 11 digs.
The Mustangs earned a spot in the 1A D-II state tournament with the win, and will open against Council at 11 a.m. Friday at Lewiston High.
Pirates prevail in 5
ROSALIA — After giving up a two-sets-to-none lead, Pomeroy reasserted itself in the fifth to defeat Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia.
The final scoreline read 25-11, 25-12, 21-25, 17-25, 15-7 as the Pirates improved their record to 8-4 overall and 2-2 in league.
Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt noted that his team was rattled after a player was injured at the end of the second set, but gathered itself in time to win. Keely Maves notched a double-double of 13 kills and 13 digs for the Pirates, while Jillian Herres made 26 assists and served 20-for-21 with five aces, and Katie Boyer had 18 digs and four aces.
“I’m proud of my girls for digging deep and findign a way to get that momentum back,” Van Vogt said.
JV — Pomeroy def. T-R
Bulldogs clinch top seed
COLFAX — Colfax clinched the top seed in the Northeast 2B League with a 25-11, 25-6, 25-13 sweep of St. George’s of Spokane.
The Bulldogs (19-2, 9-0) were led by Justice Brown (25 assists, seven aces), Lauren York (eight aces and nine kills), Jaisha Gibb (12 digs) and Theresa Stolle (10 kills).
Colfax will wrap up the regular season at Reardan on Tuesday, then open the postseason Nov. 1 at home.
FOOTBALLPrairie 58, Troy 16
COTTONWOOD — The Pirates scored the first 58 points in a rout over Whitepine League Division I opponent Troy.
Trenton Lorentz had 142 rushing yards on 14 carries and found the end zone once as Prairie (8-0, 7-0) had six rushers score touchdowns.
Lane Schumacher did not have to throw the ball often, just five pass attempts, but did find Wyatt Ross for a 50-yard score.
“Every senior that played, scored in the game tonight and our young guys got a lot of good reps,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said.
This report was inadvertently omitted from Saturday’s edition because of a Tribune error.
Troy 0 0 0 16 — 16
Prairie 22 30 6 0 — 58
Prairie — Tayden Hibbard 7 run (Lane Schumacher run)
Prairie — Hibbard 51 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Jesse Cronan 28 run (Hibbard run)
Prairie — Schumacher 1 run (Chase Kaschmitter run)
Prairie — Wyatt Ross 50 pass from Schumacher (Hibbard pass from Schumacher)
Prairie — Evan Schwartz 5 run (run failed)
Prairie — Eli Hinds 17 run (Quirt Goeckner pass from Colton McElroy)
Prairie — Trenton Lorentz 26 run (run failed)
Troy — Austin Trout 4 run (pass failed)
Troy — Cole Hazeltine 11 pass from Chandler Blazzard (Ryder Patrick run)
St. Maries 28, Orofino 7
OROFINO — Darrion Cannon made 18 tackles and ran a 37-yard touchdown for Orofino, but the Maniacs fell to Central Idaho League foe St. Maries.
Trey Gibson ran all four St. Maries touchdowns.
Orofino (1-5, 0-2) also got 16 tackles from Nick Drobish.
St. Maries 6 22 0 0—28
Orofino 0 0 7 0— 7
St. Maries — Trey Gibson 3 run (pass failed)
St. Maries — Gibson 6 run (NA pass good)
St. Maries — Gibson 4 run (NA run good)
St. Maries — Gibson 3 run (kick failed)
Orofino — Darrion Cannon 37 run (Reid Thomas kick)
SWIMMINGBears win twice, lose once
MOSCOW — Host Moscow defeated Lakeland of Rathdrum 262-235 and Timberlake of Spirit Lake 302-26, but fell to Coeur d’Alene 309-191 in a four-team meet at the U of I swim center.
Reid Johnson and Ethan Baird each won two individual events and swam legs of two winning relays for the Bears.
Top-three individual placers and winning relay teams for Moscow are listed below.
BOYS
200 medley relay — 1. Moscow (Ethan Baird, Micah Wolbrecht, Reid Johnson, Luke Zimmer) 1:44.98
200 freestyle — 2. Ian Schlater 2:01.70
200 IM — 3. Malachi McMillan 2:27.1
50 freestyle — 1. Johnson 22.32; 2. Wolbrecht 22.42
100 butterfly — 2. Johnson 55.03
100 freestyle — 1. Baird 51.98; 3. Luke Zimmer 57.29
200 freestyle relay — 1. Moscow (Zimmer, McMillan, Elijah Johnston, Schlater) 1:42.30
100 backstroke — 1. Baird 58.33; 2. Schlater 59.45
100 breaststroke — 1. Wolbrecht 1:04.07; 2. Zimmer 1:14.73
400 freestyle relay — 1. Moscow (Johnson, Baird, Schlater, Wolbrecht) 3:37.53
GIRLS
200 freestyle — 1. Megan Crossland 2:19.37
200 IM — 2. Ryann Pilcher 2:57.4
100 freestyle — 2. Hannah Hoesman 1:11.99
500 freestyle — 2. Brenna Newlan 7:03.59
100 backstroke — 2. Mia Ellis 1:09.71; 3. Crossland 1:11.79