POST FALLS — Entering intermission in a deep hole against Inland Empire League boys basketball rival Post Falls, the Moscow Bears mounted a second-half rally sealed with a Jamari Simpson jump shot off an offensive rebound in the final second of regulation to squeeze out a 56-54 victory Wednesday.
Moscow (12-9, 5-3) was down 39-23 at halftime, but cut the gap to 48-44 through three quarters before pulling the game out in the fourth.
“We played with more fire in the second half, rebounded a lot better, and put on more defensive pressure and just made it difficult on them,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said.
The Bears’ Bryden Brown finished with a game-high 16 points and hit three of his four 3-point goals for the night in the third quarter to help spark the comeback. Cody Isakson added another 14 points, while Barrett Abendroth and Taylor Strong registered eight apiece, with Strong making a traditional three-point play that tied game for the first time.
For the Trojans (4-17, 0-9), Jack Sciortino scored 14 and made 10 assists, while Tyras Blake added 11 more points.
MOSCOW (12-9, 5-3)
Bryden Brown 5 2-2 16, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 3, Cody Isakson 3 6-6 14, Jamari Simpson 2 0-1 4, Taylor Strong 2 4-4 8, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 0 0-0 0, Ian Hillman 0, Sam Kees 1 0-0 3, Barrett Abendroth 2 2-2 8. Totals 16 14-15 56.
POST FALLS (4-17, 0-9)
Jack Sciortino 6 2-3 14, Alex Shields 2 1-2 6, Neil McCarthy 1 0-0 3, Christian VonBruck 1 0-0 3, Cooper Craig 2 2-3 6, Asher Bowie 4 0-0 8, Tyras Blake 4 1-1 11, Cole Cooper 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 6-9 54.
Moscow 10 13 21 12—56
Post Falls 18 21 9 6—54
3-point goals — Brown 4, Isakson 2, Abendroth 2, Rehder, Kees, Shields, Blake 2, McCarthy, VonBruck, Cooper.
JV — Post Falls def. Moscow.
Lapwai 108, Troy 46
LAPWAI — The unbeaten and top-ranked Wildcats scored almost every time they touched the ball in a 45-point first quarter en route to victory against visiting Troy in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round game.
Eleven players scored for Lapwai (22-0), headed up by Titus Yearout with 20 points, Kross Taylor with 17 and Kase Wynott with 15. For the Trojans (3-18), Noah Johnson put up a team-high 11 points and Joseph Bendel scored 10.
Troy next takes on Potlatch in a loser-out game at 3 p.m. Monday at Lewiston High School, while top-seeded Lapwai plays at 6 p.m. Monday against Logos of Moscow at the same site.
TROY (3-18)
Eli Stoner 2 1-2 6, Joseph Bendel 5 0-0 10, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 2, Noah Johnson 5 0-0 11, Chandler Blazzard 0 1-2 1, Boden Demeerleer 2 0-0 6, Samuel Stoner 1 0-0 2, Dylan Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, D. Holden 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 2-4 46.
LAPWAI (22-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 3 0-0 6, Titus Yearout 8 2-2 20, Kross Taylor 7 0-0 17, AJ Ellenwood 4 0-0 9, Kase Wynott 7 0-0 15, Ahlius Yearout 2 0-0 5, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, Chris Brown 3 0-0 6, Mason Brown 4 0-0 9, Chris Bohnee 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 4 0-0 9, Joey Payne 4 0-0 9, Jalisco Miles 1 0-0 3. Totals 47 2-2 108.
Troy 10 12 13 11—46
Lapwai 45 21 24 18—108
3-point goals — Demeerleer 2, Holden 2, E. Stoner, Johnson, Taylor 3, T. Yearout 2, Mitchell, A. Yearout, Miles, Payne, Ellenwood, Wynott, M. Brown.
Logos 68, Potlatch 47
MOSCOW — The Knights of Moscow continued their torrid pace from 3-point range as they downed the Loggers in a Class 1A Division I district tournament first-round win.
“Our 3-ball has been our main offensive weapon this season, but this game showed that we have a lot of balance,” Logos coach Joe Casebolt said.
The Knights (13-6) were 16-for-27 (60 percent) from distance, and it helped them build a 42-25 lead by halftime.
Will Casebolt led Logos with 22 points. Roman Nuttbrock chipped in 16 points and Seamus Wilson finished with 10.
Jaxon Vowels had a game-high 29 points to pace the attack for Potlatch (12-9).
POTLATCH (12-9)
Dominic Brown 2 0-0 4, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 2 1-3 5, Everett Lovell 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Vowels 11 1-3 29, Tyler Howard 1 3-3 5, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Whitney 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-9 47.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (13-6)
Jack Driskill 1 0-0 2, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 1 0-0 3, Will Casebolt 7 2-2 22, Jasper Whitling 3 0-0 8, Seamus Wilson 3 2-2 10, Roman Nuttbrock 6 0-0 16, Ben Druffel 2 0-0 4, Garrett Farrell 1 0-0 3, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 4-4 68.
Potlatch 14 11 7 15—47
Logos 18 24 7 19—68
3-point goals — Vowels 6, Casebolt 6, Nuttbrock 4, Whitling 2, Wilson 2, Elmore, Farrell.
Prairie 74, Clearwater Valley 47
COTTONWOOD — The Pirates of Cottonwood had four players score in double figures and broke open a hitherto-close game in the second half to beat the Rams of Kooskia in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first-round game.
Prairie (16-5), ranked No. 4 in this week’s state media poll, was up just 30-27 at halftime, but used a 22-5 third-quarter run to take a 52-32 lead into the fourth.
Zach Rambo finished with 32 points for Prairie. Lane Schumacher added 12 points, Wyatt Ross finished with 11 and Shane Hanson chipped in 10.
Laton Schlieper paced Clearwater Valley (7-13) with 16 points and Edorado Miconi tallied 13.
The Pirates next play Kamiah at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Lewiston High School in a district semifinal, and the Rams play Genesee at 4:30 p.m. the same day in an elimination game at the same site.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-13)
Landon Schlieper 3 0-2 9, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 7 1-3 16, Edoardo Miconi 6 0-0 13, Damieon Fox 2 0-2 6, Carson Schilling 1 0-0 3, Logan Mossman 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 1-7 47.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (16-5)
Wyatt Ross 4 3-4 11, Kyle Schwartz 2 1-2 5, Lane Schumacher 4 0-0 12, Shane Hanson 3 4-6 10, Zach Rambo 14 2-3 32, Colton McElroy 0 0-0 0, Morgan Poxleitner 2 0-2 4, Noah Behler 0 0-0 0, Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 10-17 74.
Clearwater Valley 10 17 5 15—47
Prairie 17 13 22 22—74
3-point goals — Lan. Schlieper 3, Fox 2, Lat. Schlieper, Miconi, Schilling, Schumacher 4, Rambo 2.
Kamiah 55, Genesee 23
KAMIAH — The Kubs held the Bulldogs to eight or fewer points in each quarter of a Class 1A Division I district tournament first-round victory.
Kavan Mercer paced the Kubs (17-5), who are ranked No. 3 in the latest state media poll, with 15 points. David Kludt added 12. Kamiah held leads of 20-5, 30-9 and 45-15 at the quarter breaks.
Derek Burt led Genesee (4-16) with eight points.
GENESEE (4-16)
Cameron Meyer 0 1-2 1, Jackson Zenner 1 0-0 2, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 1 0-0 2, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0, Jack Johnson 3 0-0 6, Derek Burt 3 2-3 8, Ketchenson 1 0-0 2, K. Hubbard 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-5 23.
KAMIAH (17-5)
Kavan Mercer 5 2-2 15, Luke Krogh 3 2-3 9, David Kludt 6 0-0 12, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 2-2 6, Brady Cox 1 0-0 2, Tug Loughran 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 4 1-1 9, Will Millage 0 0-0 0, Colby Hix 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Jaden Crowe 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-8 55.
Genesee 5 4 6 8—23
Kamiah 20 10 15 10—55
3-point goals — Mercer 3, Krogh.
GIRLS BASKETBALLPomeroy 49, DeSales 44
DAYTON, Wash. — Chase Caruso hit four free throws in the final minute when the Irish were forced to foul as the Pomeroy Pirates hung on to win in overtime in a Washington Class 1B district tournament elimination game at Dayton/Waitsburg High School.
Keely Maves, who finished with a game-high 26 points for the Pirates (14-6), kept their season alive by hitting a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to force overtime.
Maves added five rebounds, and Jillian Herres tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Morgan Thomas finished with 15 points and Maddie Wahl had 14 to pace DeSales (6-11).
Pomeroy will play Oakesdale at 5 p.m. Saturday here for the third berth to the regional tournament.
POMEROY (14-6)
Jillian Herres 4 4-4 13, Chase Caruso 2 4-4 9, Keely Maves 10 4-8 26, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0,Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 1-5 1, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-21 49.
DESALES-WALLA WALLA (6-11)
Regina Nelson 4 0-0 8, Heidi Scott 2 1-2 5, Emmalyne Jimenez 1 0-0 2, Lian Skaarp 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Dunham 0 0-0 0, Maddie Wahl 4 5-10 14, Anniston Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Morgan Thomas 3 6-9 15. Totals 14 12-21 44
Pomeroy 7 11 10 10 11—49
DeSales 12 4 8 14 6—44
3-point goals — Maves 2, Herres, Caruso, Thomas 3, Wahl.
Lapwai, Prairie dominate all-league
Three Lapwai players took up spots on the first team, but Prairie of Cottonwood dominated in other categories as the Whitepine League released its Division I all-league girls basketball awards.
The Wildcats had Jordyn McCormack-Marks, Sayq’is Greene and Grace Sobotta all make first team, alongside Prairie’s Tara Schlader, Genesee’s Isabelle Monk and Troy’s Isabelle Raasch.
The Pirates’ Kristin Wemhoff was the player of the year, and Prairie’s Lori Mader the coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Jordyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai; Tara Schlader, Prairie; Sayq’is Greene, Lapwai; Isabelle Monk, Genesee; Grace Sobotta, Lapwai; Isabelle Raasch, Troy.
Player of the year — Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie.
Coach of the year — Lori Mader, Prairie.
SECOND TEAM
Kadance Schilling, Clearwater Valley; Shada Edwards, Clearwater Valley; Laney Landmark, Kamiah; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Jordan Reynolds, Potlatch; Delanie Lockett, Prairie.
HONORABLE MENTION
Emma Chambers, Potlatch; Tobie Yocum, Clearwater Valley; Mariah Porter, Kamiah; Sydney Miller, Logos; Lauren Gould, Lapwai; Laney Forsmann, Prairie.