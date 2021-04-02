SPOKANE — The Clarkston girls’ soccer team eliminated Shadle Park, the Class 2A Greater Spokane League regular-season champion, with a 1-0 decision Thursday in district playoff action.
The Bantams (7-3) advance to the final, scheduled for noon Saturday against West Valley. It will double as Clarkston’s season finale.
Bantam standout Luella Skinner netted a 46th-minute goal off an assist from Jolee Nicholas, and the score proved to be the decider as Clarkston stifled the experienced Highlanders’ offense. Goalkeeper Eloise Teasley saved every shot that came her way, and “sophomores Taryn Demers and Payton Farnsworth, as outside backs, did a great job neutralizing Shadle’s speedy wingers,” according to coach Ryan Newhouse.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Newhouse added. “To beat Shadle on the road, on their turf with their 10 seniors. These girls are warriors.”
Shadle Park finishes its season at 8-2.
Clarkston 0 1—1
Shadle Park 0 0—0
Clarkston — Luella Skinner (Jolee Nicholas), 46th.
Shots — Clarkston 5, Shadle Park 5.
Saves — Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 5; Shadle Park: Katelyn Pomerinke 5.
Pullman 3, Rogers 0
PULLMAN — A second consecutive shutout victory against Rogers of Spokane set up Pullman girls’ soccer for a chance at its first winning season since 2013.
The Greyhounds (5-5) pelted Rogers with 19 goal attempts, connecting three times.
“There could have been more goals, but I liked especially the opening 50 minutes,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We played the ball really well and connected very well.”
Pullman plays its season finale tomorrow at 11 a.m. against East Valley of Spokane — an opponent the Hounds defeated in a tiebreaking shootout last month.
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman 2 1—3
Pullman — Abi Wadsworth, 20th
Pullman — Keely Franklin, PK, 37th
Pullman — Hannah James (Meghan McSweeney), 63rd
Shots — Rogers 3, Pullman 19.
Saves — Rogers: Lydia Hogan 14. Pullman: Lynnsey Biorn 1, Sehra Singh 1.
FOOTBALLAsotin 27, NW Christian 0
ASOTIN — A shutout of visiting Northwest Christian of Colbert capped off the season for Asotin.
Brayden Barnea totaled 113 offensive yards for the Panthers (3-3). He ran for a touchdown and converted three PAT kicks while also earning three tackles for loss.
Jack Gilmore had two touchdowns of his own, and Nick Heier made a fumble recovery touchdown and blocked a Northwest Christian punt.
“Pretty strong defensive performance from him,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said of Heier.
“It was kind of a weird year,” Holman concluded. “Ultimately, we’re just kind of fortunate to have the season. Got to play six games, and got a chance for the seniors to play some last football games. It wasn’t necessarily what we wanted in the fall, but we got to play football and got the win at this point.”
Northwest Chr. 0 0 0 0—0
Asotin 14 7 6 0—27
Asotin — Brayden Barnea 23 run (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Jack Gilmore 1 run (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Gilmore 1 run (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Nick Heier fumble recovery (kick failed)
SOFTBALLGar-Pal 14-24, S’side Chr. 3-2
SUNNYSIDE — Kenzi Pedersen threw 10 strikeouts for Garfield-Palouse in Game 1 and hit a home run in Game 2 as the Vikings opened their season by routing Sunnyside Christian in both installments of a 1B Bi-County League doubleheader.
Pedersen totaled eight hits and 17 RBI on the day. Teammates Denni Fealy and Madison Cloninger each had five hits between the two games. The Vikings (2-0) prevailed by mercy rule in both contests.
“I’m pretty optimistic as to what this season holds for them,” Gar-Pal coach Rochelle Pedersen said.
GAME 1
Gar-Pal 532 40—14 11 0
Sunnyside Chr. 002 01— 3 1 7
Pedersen and Fealy. Andringa and Alseth.
Gar-Pal hits — Olson, Fealy 2, Pedersen 3 (2-2B), Cloninger, Richards, Collier.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Faber.
GAME 2
Gar-Pal 33(18) 0—24 18 2
Sunnyside Chr. 011 0— 2 3 1
Cloninger and Fealy. Clapp, Candonoza (2), Alseth (3) and Evans
Gar-Pal hits — Olson 2 (2B), Fealy 3 (2B), Pedersen 5 (HR), Cloninger 4, Brantner 3, Lentz, Richards 2.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Candonoza, Evans, Andringa.