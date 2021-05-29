SPOKANE — Undefeated Clarkston picked up 24 steals as the Bantams took down Shadle Park 60-39 on Friday night in a 2A Greater Spokane League girls’ basketball game.
Ashlyn Wallace paced Clarkston (6-0) with 22 points and seven steals while Kendall Wallace produced nine points, six steals and three assists.
Maggie Ogden hauled in a team-high eight rebounds and Erika Pickett scored 10 to round things out as the Bantams used a 16-6 third-quarter edge to pull away.
“Shadle Park played us really well,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “For a while we struggled containing the dribble drive and had to work on keeping players in front of us.”
CLARKSTON (6-0)
Kendall Wallace 3 0-0 9 , Ashlyn Wallace 10 1-3 22, Jacey Hernandez 2 0-0 6, Maggie Ogden 3 0-0 6, Alahondra Perez 1 0-0 2, Erika Pickett 5 0-2 10, Alyssa Whittle 1 1-1 3. Totals 26 2-6 60.
SHADLE PARK
Asadi 2 0-0 4, Boring 7 0-2 15, Lawrence 2 0-0 6, Archer 5 1-2 12, LeBlanc 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 1-4 39.
Clarkston 16 14 16 14—60
Shadle Park 10 12 6 11—39
3-point goals — K. Wallace 3, Herandez 2, A. Wallace, Bonng, Lawrence 2, Archer.
Colfax 56, Liberty 51
COLFAX — Colfax held off a late push from Liberty of Spangle and went 3-for-4 at the foul line in the last 30 seconds for a victory in a 2B Bi-Country League game.
Asher Cai connected on 4 of 7 from long range en route to a game-high 21 points for the Bulldogs (5-2). Teagan Colvin led the Lancers (5-1) with 19.
“We hit some shots early and they came back (as) I expected,” Colfax coach Mike Dorman said. “There’s a rivalry between these schools and it felt like one tonight.”
LIBERTY (5-1)
Teagan Colvin 7 3-4 19, Ava Budde 1 2-2 5, Annika Tee 3 1-5 8, Ellie Denny 2 4-4 9, Grace Grumbly 1 0-0 3, Jaidyn Stephens 0 0-0 0, Brooke Redder 2 1-1 7. Totals 16 11-16.
COLFAX (5-2)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 3 0-0 8, Abree Aune 2 1-2 6, Jaisha Gibb 4 0-0 10, Kendall Gosney 0 0-0 0, Hailey Demler 2 0-0 4, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Harper Booth 2 0-0 5, Asher Cai 6 5-6 21. Totals 20 6-8 56.
Liberty 7 20 11 13—51
Colfax 16 18 5 17—56
3-point goals — Gibb 2, Aune, Brwon 2, Cai 4, Booth, Colvin 2, Budde, Tee, Denny, Grumbly.
JV — Liberty def. Colfax.
St. George’s 28, Asotin 23
ASOTIN — Asotin hung with 2B Bi-County League opponent St. George’s all the way until the final minutes, when two crucial turnovers and a few missed free throws were the deciding factors.
Haylee Appleford had seven points and seven boards to lead Asotin (0-5), while Kayla Paine pitched in seven points and Sophia Carrasco grabbed eight boards.
“We played hard tonight,” Asotin coach Krisi Pratt said. “Those missed free throws hurt us but we’re improving every game and hopefully we can keep tying it all together.”
ST. GEORGE’S
Margreit Gallow 3 0-0 8, Georgia Steele 0 0-0 0, Savanah Briceno 1 0-0 3, Annika Briceno 3 4-4 10, Dana Logenson 1 0-0 2, Cambrie Rickard 1 1-3 3, Beth Steele 0 0-0 0, Henri Osbourn 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 7-9 28.
ASOTIN (0-5)
Sadie Thummel 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Bailey 0 0-0 0, Karlie Ball 0 0-0 0, Emmeyln Barnea 0 1-1 1, Lily Denham 1 0-0 2, Kayla Paine 2 3-4 7, Sophia Carrasco 0 1-3 1, Emily Elskamp 1 0-0 2, Haylee Appleford 1 5-10 7. Totals 6 9-17 23.
St. George’s 9 5 7 7—28
Asotin 6 8 5 4—23
3-point goals — Gallow 2, S. Briceno, Thummel.
JV — Asotin 15, St. George’s 12.
West Valley 70, Pullman 45
SPOKANE VALLEY — Megan McSweeney of Pullman registered 32 points and was 13-for-16 from the free throw stripe but it wasn’t enough as West Valley downed the Greyhounds in a 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Nevaeh Sherwood scored 16 to lead the Eagles while Abby Sicilia and Chloe DeHavo combined for 24.
PULLMAN
Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Meghan McSweeney 9 13-16 32, Hailey Talbot 1 1-4 3, Elise McDougle 2 0-0 4, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 2 0-0 4, Mikayla Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Addison Hawes 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 14-20 45.
WEST VALLEY
Emma Price 0 3-4 3, Chloe DeHavo 3 4-6 10, Abbi Hannum 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Sherwood 7 1-1 16, Tamira Skinner 1 0-0 2, Molly Fisher 1 0-0 2, Madison Moloney 2 0-0 4, Aubrey Lobdell 1 0-0 2, Abby Sicilia 6 1-2 14, Madi Carr 4 1-2 9, Rylen Palmer 1 0-0 3, Aliyah Henry 1 2-2 5. Totals 27 12-17 70.
Pullman 9 10 7 19—45
West Valley 15 16 17 22—70
3-point goals — Sherwood, Sicilia, Palmer, Henry, McSweeney.
Gar-Pal 49, SJEL 41
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Maci Brantner tallied 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to guide Garfield-Palouse to a Southeast 1B League win against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in a late-reported game Thursday.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
Maci Brantner 6 4-7 16, Kennedy Cook 4 0-0 11, Paige Collier 4 0-0 10, Makenzie Collier 4 1-6 9, Madi Cloninger 1 0-2 3, Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-15 49.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE
Bailey 9 3-4 27, Stache 3 0-0 6, Brown 2 0-0 4, Kjack 1 2-2 4. 15 5-6 41.
Gar-Pal 16 14 12 7—49
SJEL 7 12 10 12—41
BOYS’ BASKETBALLPullman 58, West Valley 46
SPOKANE VALLEY — Brady Wells went 4-for-4 from behind the 3-point line and finished with 14 points while Grayson Hunt chipped in 13 points and 10 boards as Pullman beat West Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Ayden Barbour provided 12 points, eight assists and three steals to pace the Greyhounds as Pullman (3-2) fired off a 18-6 run in the second quarter and held the Eagles at bay for the rest of the contest.
PULLMAN (3-2)
Grayson Hunt 6 1-1 13, Ayden Barbour 4 3-3 12, Tanner Barbour 1 3-4 5, Riley Pettitt 2 0-0 4, Ryker Tippett 0 0-0 0, Steven Burkett 3 2-2 10, Champ Powaukee 0 0-0 0, Brady Wells 4 2-2 14. Totals 20 11-12 58.
WEST VALLEY
Blaine Vasicek 5 4-5 18, Traden Davis-Reed 2 0-0 4, Jackson Harty 5 0-2 10, Turner Livingston 5 1-6 12, Mason Dobney 1 0-0 2, Rosko Schroder 0 0-0 0, Ben Fried 0 0-0 0, Ashton Zettle 0 0-0 0, Kaylon Acord 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-13 46.
Pullman 13 18 12 15—58
West Valley 18 6 8 14—46
3-point goals — Burkett 2, Wells 4, A. Barbour, Vasicek 4, Livingston.
Shadle Park 75, Clarkston 55
SPOKANE — Xavier Santana scored 16 points off the Clarkston bench, but Shadle Park ended Clarkston’s untarnished record in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Bantams (4-1) trailed 24-10 after the first period.
“I honestly felt like this one was on me and the coaching staff,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “We didn’t have them prepared well enough and Shadle shot the ball extremely well. I’m excited to see how they respond and we’ll be prepared when we play again.”
A box score was unavailable.
Colfax 70, Liberty 64
COLFAX — John Lustig popped off for a monster double-double of 38 points and 10 rebounds as Colfax closed out a victory versus 2B Bi-County League foe Liberty of Spangle.
Damian Demler was 5-for-7 from distance and tallied 19 while he and Carson Gray hit “two huge 3s” in the words of coach Reece Jenkin, to create separation for the Bulldogs (5-2).
“It was a really good game and tight for the majority of it,” Jenkin said. “They got us to within four in the fourth but we made enough free throws down the stretch to close things out.”
COLFAX (5-2)
Damian Demler 5 4-8 19, Carson Gray 1 0-0 3, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 1 0-0 2, John Lustig 14 8-9 38, Bradyn Heilsberg 2 0-0 4, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 12-17 70.
LIBERTY
Josh Stern 1 1-2 3, Colton Marsh 3 3-6 10, London Foland 7 0-0 19, Taishawn Colvin 4 11-12 19, Van Ricker 4 2-4 10, Danner Holling 1 2-4 3. Totals 19 19-28 64.
Colfax 12 17 17 24—70
Liberty 14 15 10 25—64
3-point goals — Demler 5, J. Lustig 2, Gray, Foland 5, Marsh.
JV — Colfax def. Liberty.
DeSales 66, Pomeroy 49
WALLA WALLA — Fatigue set in as Pomeroy, playing its fourth game in as many days, dropped a late-reported Southeast 1B League decision to DeSales on Thursday.
POMEROY
Fruh 0 0-0 0, Gwinn 13 4-5 32, Kimble 2 2-4 6, Magill 0 0-0 0, B. Mings 0 0-0 0, J. Mings 2 0-0 5, Severs 2 0-0 4, Roberts 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-9 49.
DESALES
Lesko 1 4-4 6, Green 0 0-0 0, Baffney 1 4-9 6, Fruci 6 11-13 23, Lyford 6 0-2 17, Chase 0 0-0 0, Doohan 0 0-0 0, Worden 2 0-0 4, Scott 3 2-3 8, Hicks 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 23-33 66.
3-point goals — Gwinn 2, J. Mings, Lyford 5, Fruci 2.
BASEBALLCoulter named MVP
Do-it-all Pullman player Carson Coulter — a pitcher, catcher and outfielder — was named MVP of the Class 2A Greater Spokane League when postseason honors were announced.
Kevin Agnew of Pullman was tabbed coach of the year.
Other first-team Greyhounds were pitcher Hyatt Utzman, infielder Oak Held and utility man Ryan Bickelhaupt.
Pitcher Colby Bolen and outfielder Dawson Blunt represented Clarkston on the second team.
MVP — Carson Coulter, Pullman, catcher/pitcher/outfielder
Coach of the year — Kevin Agnew, Pullman.
1st team — Ian Maidhoff, WV, P; Jorlandy Hernandez, Rog, P; Jonathan Gomez, Oth, P; Gabe Hurst, SP, P; Hyatt Utzman, Pullman, P; Chon Sauceda, Oth, C; Isiah Alegria, Oth, DH; Dallas Gohl, WV, 1B; Nathan Garza Jr., Oth, INF; Sterling Lipscomb, SP, INF; Oak Held, Pul, INF; Caleb Gray, WV, INF; Zach Engh, EV, OF; Hunter Holcomb, Rog, OF; Ryan Schmidt, SP, OF; Andrew Aitken, WV, OF; Ryan Bickelhaupt, Pul, utility.
2nd team — Luther Allen, NC, P; Tucker Duke, EV, P; Colby Bolen, Clk, P; Johnny Hernandez, SP, C; Brady Wells, Pul, DH; Rodrigo Garza, Oth, INF; Marcus Hilliard, Pul, INF; Ethan Hawes, EV, INF; Spencer Mahn, NC, INF; Dawson Blunt, Clk, OF; Maddox Schoeffler, NC, OF; Kevin Garza, Oth, OF; Tanner Richartz, Pul, OF; Bryson Bishop, WV, utility.
Honorable mention — Karson Kendall, NC, C; Aden Armstrong, Rog, DH; Andre Garza, Oth, INF; Dylan Kakuda, SP, INF; Nic Schofield, Clk, INF; Nicholas Robison, Pul, OF; Andrew Fox, SP, OF; Larry Deleon, Oth, utility; Ethan Pugh, SP, utility.