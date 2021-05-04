Emma McManigle fired a two-hitter as Clarkston edged West Valley 2-1 in a 2A Greater Spokane League softball game Monday at Clarkston that included an immaculate inning by Eagles relief pitcher Heather Penniman.
McManigle struck out four and walked one for the Bantams (4-5, 4-5), whose single-run innings in the first and third were all they needed in a game that lasted scarcely more than an hour.
“Probably the best we’ve played all year,” Clarkston coach Shane Burke said, noting an early catch by shortstop Leah Copeland that set the tone for a strong defensive performance.
Hannah Murphy hit an RBI double for the Bantams, and Copeland had two singles.
Penniman took the mound in the fourth and crafted her immaculate inning in the sixth, striking out three Bantams with the minimum nine pitches.
West Valley 001 000 0—1 2 3
Clarkston 101 000 x—2 4 2
Starter NA, Penniman (4) and Huntley. McManigle and Murphy.
West Valley hits — Wilson, Ingram.
Clarkston hits — Copeland 2, Murphy (2B), Calkins.
Pullman 16, North Central 1
PULLMAN — Hailey Talbot threw 11 strikeouts to lead Pullman past 2A Greater Spokane League opponent North Central.
Talbot was also effective swinging the bat, notching two hits, a triple and two RBI, while Kinsey Kallaher added a double.
North Central 100 00—1 3 4
Pullman 30(11) 2x—16 5 0
Isabella Bay and Mia Sebesta. Hailey Talbot and Keleigh Myers.
North Central hits —Sebesta, Amber McElroy, Bay.
Pullman hits — Talbot 2 (3B), Kinsey Kallaher 2 (2B), Myers.
Potlatch 10-13, Culdesac 0-7
CULDESAC — Rebecca Butterfield pitched a no-hitter, allowed no runs and dealt 10 strikeouts for Potlatch in Game 1 of a league doubleheader against Culdesac.
The Loggers swept by scores of 10-0 and 13-7.
Tayva McKinney had two singles and a double in the opener, while Emma Chambers had a single and a double in Game 2.
GAME 1
Potlatch 041 41—10 7 1
Culdesac 000 00—0 0 3
R. Butterfield and T. McKinney. T. Crea and C. Brown.
Potlatch hits — T. McKinney 3 (2B), E. Chambers, K. Heitstuman, T. Carpenter, K. Hadaller.
Culdesac hits — none.
GAME 2
Culdesac 200 14—7 2 5
Potlatch 922 0x—13 9 4
J. Larson and T. McKinney. E. Dan and C. Brown.
Culdesac hits — E. Dan (2B), H. Miller (2B).
Potlatch hits — E. Chambers 2 (2B), A. Arciga (2B), K. Heitstuman 2, K. Hadaller (2B), B. Peterson, A. Felton, J. Larson.
Gar-Pal 18, Pomeroy 7
POMEROY — Kenzi Pedersen pitched six innings and delivered 10 strikeouts as the Garfield-Palouse softball team won a Southeast 1B seeding game against Pomeroy.
Pedersen also paced the Vikings at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a pair of triples.
“We came out strong and finished strong,” Gar-Pal coach Rochelle Pedersen said. “We’ve struggled a bit in keeping the energy and communication up in games, but they were in it to win it tonight.”
The victory gave Gar-Pal (8-7) the No. 4 seed for the league tournament. The Vikings face No. 1 Colton in a loser-out game today at noon in Walla Walla.
Gar-Pal 425 304—18 10 4
Pomeroy 140 002—7 6 5
Kenzi Pedersen and Denni Fealy. Maves, Ruckert (5) and Herres.
Gar-Pal hits — Megan Olson, Pedersen 4 (2 3B), Maci Brantner 2, Paige Collier, Ella Cuellar 2.
Pomeroy hits — Gilbert, Maves 2, Dixon, Bagby 2.
BASEBALLOrofino JV 16, Lapwai 2
OROFINO — Freshman Loudan Cochran pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks as the Orofino JV baseball team beat Lapwai’s varsity.
Cochran added a double at the plate as the Maniacs used a 10-run second inning to open the game up.
“Loudan set the pace for us defensivley,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said. “A heckuva job on the mound. Great game for his confidence and something that’s good for future years.”
Lapwai 000 02—2 0 6
Orofino JV 4(10)2 0x—16 4 2
M. Nish, W. Picard (2), P. Shawl (3) and K. Comerney. Loudan Cochran and Gavin Christopherson.
Lapwai hits — None.
Orofino JV hits — Dash Barlow, Emmett Lilly, Bodie Howell, Cochran (2B).
Prairie 14, Genesee 3
GENESEE — Reese Shears had four hits and four stolen bases as Prairie prevailed against Whitepine League foe Genesee.
The Pirates (10-4, 10-3) racked up 13 hits, with Chase Kaschmitter tallying two singles and a double and Dean Johnson chipping in a double as well.
Prairie 102 902—14 13 4
Genesee 002 100—3 2 4
Chase Kaschmitter, Connor Schwartz (4) and Dalton Ross. Guinard, Michalak (3) and Wareham.
Prairie hits — Reese Shears 4, Ross (2B), Kaschmitter 3 (2B), Dean Johnson (2B), Colton McElroy, Travis Alfrey 2, Brody Hasselstrom.
Genesee hits — Guinard, Krick (2B).
Clarkston game canceled
Clarkston’s scheduled home baseball game today against West Valley has been canceled because of coronavirus issues in the Spokane Valley school’s program, the Bantams said.
Still on the docket is the JV game, set for 3 p.m. at Clarkston High School.
GIRLS’ GOLFGreeny shoots 67 for win
SPOKANE — Lauren Greeny carded a 4-under-par 67 to win medalist honors and pace team-champion Pullman during a 2A Greater Spokane League girls’ golf meet at Downriver Golf Course.
Matiline Rink shot an 86 and Ryliann Bednar scored 98 to finish third and sixth, respectively.
“I was really happy with the team effort,” Pullman coach John Willy said. “Lauren and Matiline really stood out and led the way. We’re looking forward to finishing out the season strong next week with two big tournaments.”
Teirney McKarcher placed eighth overall, shooting 101 for Clarkston, which came in at fourth in the team results.
Team scores — Pullman 353, Shadle Park 381, East Valley 428, Clarkston 430, West Valley 451, Othello 453.
Medalist — Lauren Greeny, Pullman, 67.
Pullman individuals — Greeny 67, Matiline Rink 86, Ryliann Bednar 98, Gray Peschel 102, Allison Lenssen 106, Alexis Hendrickson 116.
Clarkston individuals — Teirney McKarcher 101, Ava Mendoza 103, Eloise Teasley 104, Olivia Gustafson 122, Sammy Hudgins 125.
BOYS’ GOLFBroemeling leads Bantams
SPOKANE — Clarkston placed fourth and Pullman fifth at a 2A Greater Spokane League meet at Downriver Golf Course.
The Bantams’ Memphis Broemeling tied for fifth with a 8-over par 79. Cole Morsheck and Jesse Baird also carded top-20 scores.
Pullman was led by Dylan Komp, Ian Snell and Elliot Lee, each of whom shot in the 90s and placed in the top 20.
Shadle Park’s Austin Trout scored a 1-over 72 to win the event, and lift the Highlanders to a team victory.
Team scores — Shadle Park 302, Othello 330, North Central 334, Clarkston 359, Pullman 375, West Valley 396, Rogers 462, East Valley 502.
Medalist — Austin Trout, Shadle Park, 72.
Pullman individuals — Dylan Komp 90, Ian Snell 91, Elliot Lee 94, Karson Weiser 100, Tyrel Thompson 100, Rawley Larkin 108.
Clarkston individuals — Memphis Broemeling 79, Cole Morsheck 92, Jesse Baird 93, Caleb Daniel 95, Carson Sanders 119, Chastin Spring 130.
Brown paces Bears
SANDPOINT — Moscow’s Bryden Brown finished five shots behind the leader and two shots off the second-place finisher, tallying a 76 at the Sandpoint Invitational.
Carson King of Lewiston finished 11 over par with an 83 to lead the Bengals to a third place finish.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 306, 2. Sandpoint 346, 3. Lewiston 348, 4. Moscow 357, 5. Post Falls 363, 6. Lake City 385, 7. Priest River 417, 8. Bonners Ferry 453.
Moscow scores — Bryden Brown 76, Parker Beebe 89, Alex Lee 91, Taylor Strong 101, Sam Kees 108.
Lewiston scores — Carson King 83, Jack Seibly 84, , Dylan Braden 88, Noah Accord 89, Justin Sandvich 92, Christian Lybyer 92.
TENNISCoeur d’Alene 10, Moscow 2
COEUR D’ALENE — The Moscow tennis team lost an Inland Empire League match against Coeur d’Alene.
Autumn Tafoya of Moscow ruled No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-7, 7-4.
The Bears’ other win came in No. 2 mixed doubles, with Sammie Unger and Bryce Hansen.
Boys’ singles — Turner Cox, Cda, def. Brayden Pickard, Mos, 6-0, 6-0; Chris Swider, Cda, def. Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, 6-1, 6-; CJ Giao, Cda, def. Ellis Jaeckel, Mos, 6-4, 4-6, 10-3.
Boys’ doubles — Kobie DeLeonard and Alexander Nipp, Cda, def. Clayton Hemming and Kel Larson, Mos, 6-4, 6-3; Nez Ogle and Theo Shultz, Cda, def. Henry Deming and Kolby Clyde, Mos, 6-2, 6-2.
Girls’ singles — 1. Audrey Judson, Cda, def. Jayden Pope, Mos, 6-0, 6-0; Amy Corette, Cda, def. Natalie Rice, Mos, 6-0, 6-0; Autumn Tafoya, Mos, def. Taylor Torgerson, Cda, 6-3, 6-7, 7-4.
Girls’ doubles — Maggie Bloom and Sarah Wilkey, Cda, def. Ella Fountain and Emilia Fountain, Mos, 6-3, 6-1; Shelby Gray and Kalli DeLeonard, Cda, def. Audrey Pollard and Megan Heyns, Mos, 6-0, 4-6, 10-7.
Mixed doubles — Ella Wilson and Jake Whiting, Cda, def. Ellen Heyns and Mark Sproull, Mos, 6-2, 6-3; Sammie Unger and Bryce Hansen, Mos, def. Addie Curtis and Gabe Danzer, Cda, 6-2, 6-1.