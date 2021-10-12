HIGH SCHOOLS
SPOKANE — Clarkston volleyball got its first entry in the win column this season with a 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 25-13 result in 2A Greater Spokane League play Monday night versus Rogers.
The Bantams (1-6, 1-1) were led by Maggie Ogden with 15 kills. Leah Copeland had 15 digs and Nani Woodbury four aces.
Clarkston’s Maddie Kaufman recorded 27 assists, and Abriauna Hoffman had three blocks.
It was a make-up match, having originally been scheduled for Oct. 7.
Knights host tri-match
MOSCOW — Logos of Moscow played back-to-back Whitepine League Division I home games, losing to Kamiah in four sets before defeating Clearwater Valley in three.
In the opening match, the Kubs won 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 25-17.
Zayda Loewen led the way for Kamiah (6-11, 4-10) with nine kills, nine digs and three blocks. Nicole Porskine had four kills, digs and aces apiece. Laney Landmark had 15 digs.
For Logos, Ellie Brower had 13 digs and Evie Grauke had six kills and six blocks in the defeat.
Against Clearwater Valley, Logos won 27-25, 25-19, 25-19.
Leina Jankovic had five kills and Annika Haney had seven aces in the Knights’ victory.
Lily Leidenfrost, returning from a concussion, played well in both games, leading the team in assists in match one with 12 and then recording five aces in match two.
Troy wins on the road
ST. MARIES — Isabelle Raasch served 21-for-21 with two aces as Troy defeated St. Maries in a nonleague match.
The scores were 25-19, 25-14, 25-7.
Morgan Blazzard registered 16 kills for the Trojans (20-4).
Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said the match was an enjoyable change of pace for her girls. But the result looked familiar. The Trojans are 13-0 in Whitepine League Division I action.
JV — St. Maries def. Troy.
Nighthawks net league win
WEIPPE — Nezperce swept the first two sets and rallied to pull out the third for a straight-set Whitepine League Division II victory against Timberline of Weippe.
The scores were 25-12, 25-16, 27-25.
Coach Kyle Stapleton called it a “good team effort” for Nezperce and praised the serving performances of Jillian Lux, Brianna Branson and Erica Zenner. The Nighthawks improved to 2-7 in league play.
JV — Tied 1-1
Pirates quarantined
Due to coronavius protocols, the majority of the Pomeroy team will quarantine until Oct. 21, with a return-to-school date set for Oct. 22.
This quarantine has caused cancellations of the Pirates’ next four matches: Oct. 12 vs. Colton, Oct. 14 vs. Tekoa-Rosalia, Oct. 16 vs. Colton and Oct. 21 vs. Oakesdale.
BOYS’ SOCCERBonners Ferry 4, Orofino 1
POST FALLS — Orofino was outshot 16-2 and was eliminated from the 3A district boys’ soccer tournament with a loss to Bonners Ferry.
The Maniacs saw two goals go in off their defenders as Bonners Ferry stayed on the attack most of the first half.
Orofino found the back of the net in the 20th minute off of a penalty kick by Connor Potratz.
“We knew the season would be difficult, but they did their best,” Orofino coach Jim Hill said. “I’m very proud of their development and we’re all looking forward to next season.”
Orofino 1 0 — 1
Bonners Ferry 3 1 — 4
Bonners Ferry — Own goal, 15th
Orofino — Connor Potratz (penalty kick), 20th
Bonners Ferry — Own goal, 34th
Bonners Ferry — Seth Rice, 36th
Shots — Orofino 2; Bonners Ferry 16
Timberlake 4, Grangeville 0
POST FALLS — Grangeville’s season came to an end courtesy of a loss to Timberlake of Spirit Lake in Class 3A district tournament play.
Details were unavailable.
GIRLS’ SOCCERPriest River 2, Grangeville 1
POST FALLS — The Grangeville girls’ soccer season concluded with a Class 2A district tournament defeat at the hands of Priest River.
Mia Rioux supplied the Bulldogs’ lone goal, assisted by Bella Dame. All of the scoring happened in the first half, with Grangeville (5-6) unable to find a tying goal in the second.
“They just locked us down and we only got one shot on the goal,” Bulldogs coach Suzanne Acton said. “It was a tough game. We played this team on Saturday and beat them 7-1, so going in we were hoping to win ... They just changed up a little bit and shut down our scoring opportunities, unfortunately.”
Grangeville 1 0—0
Priest River 2 0—2
Priest River — NA, 15th
Orofino — Mia Rioux (Bella Dame), 29th
Priest River — Alyson Clanin, 31st
FOOTBALLBantam game canceled
Due to coronavirus cases in the Newport football program, Clarkston’s scheduled home game against that school this Friday has been canceled.
There will be no make-up substitution.