In a battle of unbeaten girls’ basketball teams, Clarkston routed 2A Greater Spokane League adversary West Valley 79-40 on Thursday night.
Four Bantams scored in double digits, with Ashlyn Wallace putting up 23 points, Alyssa Whittle 20, Samantha Chatfield 12 and Maggie Ogden 10.
“Going into this game, we knew it was going to be some of our best competition in the year,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “They have been ranked No. 2 in the state in MaxPreps’ sports behind Port Angeles. Last time I checked we were ranked three in the state.”
The Bantams (8-0) now stand alone atop the league rankings, and according to Sobotta, “feel really strongly about the fact that we would’ve made a strong run at the state title” were the Washington 2A state championships not canceled this year.
WEST VALLEY (6-1)
Price 0 0-0 0, Demaro 3 0-0 7, Sherwood 3 0-0 6, Fisher 0 0-0 0, Maloney 0 0-0 0, Lobdell 1 0-0 3, Sicilia 2 0-0 5, Carr 5 2-9 12, Palmer 0 0-0 0, Henry 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 2-9 40.
CLARKSTON (8-0)
K. Wallace 0 0-0 0, A. Wallace 8 4-5 23, Hernandez 2 0-0 6, Ogden 3 4-4 10, Perez 2 0-1 4, Pickett 2 0-0 4, Whittle 10 0-2 20, Chatfield 5 2-2 12. Totals 32 10-14 79.
West Valley 10 10 11 9—40
Clarkston 22 26 21 10—79
3-point goals — Demaro, Lobdell, Sicilia, A. Wallace 4, Chatfield 2.
JV — Clarkston def. Rogers.
Pullman 61, Rogers 42
PULLMAN — Meghan McSweeney and Elise McDougle of Pullman put up 17 points apiece in a 2A Greater Spokane League victory against Rogers.
The Hounds (4-3, 2-2) had a big 25-10 opening quarter and never let Rogers close.
“They performed well and played really hard,” Pullman coach Angie Barbour said. “For us to get our fourth win of the season after only winning three games last year is a big deal. We’re on the right track.”
ROGERS (0-7, 0-4)
Garza 1 0-0 3, Brantley 1 0-0 2, Wright 0 0-0 0, Ivy 1 0-0 2, Vining 2 5-6 9, Nehera 0 0-0 0, Pascal 4 2-2 12, Brown 3 2-4 10, Freeling 0 0-0 0, Jennings 0 4-4 4. Totals 12 13-16 42.
PULLMAN (4-3, 2-2)
Kelsi Benton 1 1-2 3, Meghan McSweeney 7 2-4 17, Hailey Talbot 3 1-5 7, Elise McDougle 6 4-4 17, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Megan Limburg 0 1-2 1, Sehra Singh 3 2-2 8, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Uhlenkott 1 0-2 2, Addison Hawes 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 11-21 61.
Rogers 10 10 8 14—42
Pullman 25 15 10 11—61
3-point goals — McDougle, McSweeney, Pascal 2, Brown 2, Garza.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLClarkston 57, West Valley 44
Mason VanTine went 9-for-13 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line in a 25-point showing to lead the way as Clarkston recovered from an early deficit for a 2A Greater Spokane League victory against West Valley.
Misael Perez also reached double digits with 11 points, while Austin Steinwand came off the bench for seven.
“Mason does an excellent job of just picking his spots, and he was able to really attack the rim,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “Once he started getting hot, our guys did an excellent job of finding him. Defensively we did an excellent job of defending the perimeter. ... Our program’s really built around defense, and I thought our guys had a really good game defensively today.”
WEST VALLEY (3-4, 2-2)
Blaine Vasek 3 4-6 12, Rosko Schroeder 4 1-1 10, Jared Angelo 0 0-0 0, Treden Dansreed 2 0-0 5, Ben Feied 0 0-0 0, Ashton Zettle 0 0-0 0, Jackson Harty 3 0-0 6, Turner Livingston 3 2-2 9, Mason Dobney 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-9 44.
CLARKSTON (6-1, 3-1)
Wyat Chatfield 0 1-2 1, Misael Perez 4 3-4 11, Trevor Ray 0 0-0 0, Mason VanTine 9 4-4 25, Kasch Auer 2 2-3 6, Xavier Santana 0 1-2 1, Dawson Packwood 1 0-0 2, Austin Steinwand 2 2-2 7, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 0 2-4 2, Cole Morscheck 0 0-0 0, Conrad Dudley 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 15-22 57.
West Valley 17 7 9 11—44
Clarkston 13 9 16 19—57
3-point goals — Vasek 2, Schroeder, Dansreed, Livingston, VanTine 3, Steinwand.
JV — West Valley def. Clarkston.
Pullman 71, Rogers 32
PULLMAN — A 19-2 opening quarter set the tone for Pullman en route to a 2A Greater Spokane League victory against Rogers.
Four players made double-digit point contributions for the Greyhounds (5-2, 4-0). Ayden Barbour led Pullman scorers with a trio of 3-point goals, a 2-for-2 free-throw showing and 20 points. Grayson Hunt put up 16 points, Tanner Barbour had 13, and Riley Pettitt scored 10 while making a double-double with 10 rebounds.
ROGERS (0-4, 1-6)
Carlos Matthews 4 1-2 12, Casey Jake 0 0-2 0, Tavionce Trammell 3 0-2 6, Ethan Kirkpatrick 0 0-0 0, Nathan Othmer 1 0-0 2, Camden Hathaway 0 2-2 2, Dartanyan Turner 0 0-0 0, Brayden Crosseley 0 0-0 0, Ayden Flint 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Humbird 0 0-0 0, Jahiem Kabba 3 0-1 6, Wyatt Ball 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 3-9 32.
PULLMAN (5-2, 4-0)
Grayson Hunt 7 2-3 16, Ayden Barbour 8 2-2 20, Tanner Barbour 5 2-2 13, Riley Pettitt 5 0-0 10, Ryker Tippett 1 0-1 2, Steven Burkett 2 0-0 4, Champ Powaukee 1 0-0 2, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 6-10 71.
Rogers 2 9 13 8—32
Pullman 19 15 22 15—71
3-point goals — A. Barbour 3, T. Barbour, Elbracht, Matthews 3.
WRESTLINGPullman splits duals
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman wrestling team fell 49-25 to Central Valley of Spokane before rebounding with a 35-27 win against Ferris in nonleague action to conclude the regular season.
Cotton Sears, Gabe Smith and Jeroen Smith each won individual contests for Pullman (3-8). According to coach Marcus Crossler, the Greyhounds’ Petr Paulson scored an exciting pin after which “the whole gym erupted in applause.”