ASOTIN — Despite Noah Renzelman’s near double-double, the Asotin boys’ basketball team fell Tuesday to Reardan at home in a Northeast 2B League game. The Panthers lost 60-41.
In the first game of the night, Asotin’s girls lost to Reardan 47-21.
Renzelman (12 points, nine rebounds) had a hand in eight of his team’s 10 points during an unanswered run to pull within two with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.
But just when the Panthers had clawed back into the game, Reardan got hot from beyond the arc. The visitors hit a trio of 3-pointers to wrap up the third quarter on a 9-4 run and opened the fourth with another 3.
“Hats off to their role guys for hitting those (3s),” Asotin coach Seth Paine said. “When we’re trading 2s for 3s ... one or two you can handle, but when it comes in 4s, that makes it a little tough.”
Reardan’s Zane Perleberg led all scorers with 25 points. With Asotin still hanging within striking distance midway through the fourth, Perleberg went on a personal 8-0 run that included two of his six shots from outside. Reardan hit nine 3s overall, the last of those coming from David Wynceoop to make it a 20-point game with 1:20 left.
“We missed a few (3-pointers) early, and missed (them) bad,” Indians coach Brian Graham said. “But we knew if we kept shooting, we’ve got a couple kids who are great shooters and it was a big bonus for us to finally see a couple go through the net and get that confidence up.”
Despite his team dropping to 3-11 overall and 1-5 in league, Paine remained encouraged by his team’s “moxie.”
“It shows the moxie of this team not to back down,” Paine said, acknowledging his team’s youth. “I thought we took the game to them in the third quarter and that’s why we climbed back in it.
“We could have rolled over, but for them to come out and answer the bell ... with a younger nucleus, seeing that, as a coach, how can you not be excited?”
REARDAN (7-5, 3-2)
Dakota Brower 0 0-0 0, Noah Landt 3 0-1 7, David Wynecoop 2 1-2 7, Aiden Kieffer 0 2-2 2, Cody Precher 1 6-6 8, Logan Flaa 0 0-0 0, Zane Perleberg 9 0-0 25, Tyler Sprecher 5 1-1 12, Blake Crandall 0 0-0 0. Totals 20-911 60.
ASOTIN (3-11, 1-5)
Mason Nicholas 0 0-0 0, Preston Overberg 2 5-6 9, Brayden Barnea 1 0-0 2, Tanner Nicholas 1 0-0 2, Jace Overberg 0 0-0 0, Ryan Denham 2 -0 4, Noah Renzelman 4 3-4 12, Dylan Cooper 0 0-0 0, Nick Heier 5 0-0 12, Aaron Boyea 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-12 41.
Reardan 11 10 21 18—60
Asotin 9 7 19 4—41
3-pointers — Landt, Wynecoop, Perleberg 6, T. Sprecher, Renzelman, Heier 2.
GIRLS
Reardan’s Kimberly Dewey finished with 19 points and five 3s, but had only five points entering the fourth.
“The first, second and third quarter, I was really proud of the girls for their effort,” Asotin coach Krisi Pratt said. “I’m super happy with them for keeping Kimberly Dewey (in check for much of the game) because she’s a fantastic player, and I felt like we kept her frustrated for a long time.”
Asotin was led by Kayla Paine’s 10 points and Karlie Koch’s five rebounds.
“On the offensive end, we didn’t hit a lot of shots,” Pratt said, “but neither did they.”
Asotin trailed by a point early in the third quarter before Reardan finished the quarter on a 12-2 run. A 9-0 run pushed the visitors’ lead to 25-15 and, with five seconds left, Dewey hit a 3-pointer to extend Reardan’s lead to 28-17.
REARDAN
Noami Smith 0 0-0 0, Lillian Nowlin 2 2-2 6, Emma Wiedmer 0 0-0 0, Ayden Krupke 4 0-0 8, Cora Mattern 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Dewey 2 2-3 7, Emma Flaa 0 0-0 0, Erika Preuschoff 0 0-0 0, Kimberly Dewey 6 2-2 19, Ella Curry 0 0-0 0, Madison Casselberry 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Edwards 1 0-0 2, Liberty Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-7 47.
ASOTIN (2-13)
Eliza Bailey 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 1 0-0 3, Emalie Wilks 0 0-0 0, Karlie Koch 0 0-1 0, Shelby Forgey 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Stein 1 2-2 4, Kayla Paine 3 4-6 10, Rileynn Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Megan Ball 0 2-2 2, Taylor Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, Haylee Appleford 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 8-11 21.
Reardan 5 9 14 14—47
Asotin 7 6 4 4—21
3-point goals — Denham, K. Dewey 5, M. Dewey.
