CHENEY, Wash. — The Pullman wrestling team advanced 11 wrestlers to the semifinal round of the Class 2A district tournament Friday at Cheney High School.
The Greyhounds, who completed the Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual-meet season undefeated for their first league title since the 1970s, sit just behind East Valley in second place with 96 points. Clarkston is sixth with 65.5 points.
Wrestlers for the Pullman who are in the semifinal round include Talmage Cordova (106), Evan McDougle (106), Gavin McCloy (113), Aydin Peltier (120), Maxwell Cordova (138), Ivan Acosta (138), Jeroen Smith (145), Gabriel Smith (152), Zephyrus Cook (170), Samuel Sears (195) and Cotton Sears (285).
Clarkston wrestlers who have advanced to the final four include Jordan McKamey (106), Gabe Weza (120), Dawson Bailey (120), Bodee Thivierge (138), Jordan McKamey (170), Braden Jared (220) and Carson Ash (285).
Action continues at 9 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. East Valley 109; 2. Pullman 96; 3. Shadle Park 89; 4. West Valley 80; 5. Rogers 76; 6. Clarkston 65.5.
Clarkston results
106 — Jordan McKamey 1-0.
120 — Gabe Weza (two byes).
126 — Dawson Bailey 2-0.
132 — Thomas Samuels 1-1; Geovanny Alba 1-1.
138 — Bodee Thivierge 2-0.
145 — William Mosman 0-1.
152 — Austin Turner 0-1.
170 — Jonah McKamey 1-0.
220 — Braden Jared 1-0.
285 — Carson Ash 1-0.
Pullman results
106 — Talmage Cordova 2-0; Evan McDougle 2-0.
113 — Gavin McCloy 1-0.
120 — Aydin Peltier (two byes).
126 — Adrian Corrales 1-1; Austin Crossler 0-1.
132 — Petr Paulson 0-2.
138 — Maxwell Cordova 1-0; Ivan Acosta 1-0.
145 — Jeroen Smith 1-0; Will Focht 0-2.
152 — Gabriel Smith 1-0.
160 — Matthew Rembert 1-1.
170 — Zephyrus Cook 1-0.
195 — Samuel Sears 1-0; Merreck Emerson 0-1.
220 — Holden Chandler 0-1.
285 — Cotton Sears (two byes).
Eight advance to semifinal round at D’Orazio
CHALLIS, Idaho — Eight area wrestlers advanced to the semifinal round of the Mario D’Orazio Memorial at Challis High School.
Clearwater Valley leads area teams in ninth place out of 25 with 46 points. Orofino is 21st with 15 points and Grangeville is 22nd with 14.
The Rams of Kooskia have the most wrestlers in the final four with five, including Jake Fabbi (132), Anthony Fabbi (145), Bass Myers (182), Rene Bitar Lopez (182) and Porter Whipple (220).
The Maniacs’ Cory Godwin (152) and John Dafoe (195), along with the Bulldogs’ Parker Farmer (160) also advanced to the semifinal round.
In the girls competition, Grangeville’s Kadence Beck (113) and Holli Schumacher (120) as well as Clearwater Valley’s Meg’n Blundell (138-145) all are 1-0.
Team scores — 1. Ririe 82; 2. Twin Falls 73.5; 3. Bonneville 64; 4. Sugar-Salem 56.5; 5. Teton 54; 6. Emmett 52; 7. West Side 50; 8. Shelley 49; 9. Clearwater Valley 46; 10. Jerome 41; 11. Salmon 38; 12. South Fremont 37; T13. Bear Lake 32; T13. West Jefferson 32; 15. Canyon Ridge 31; 16. Firth 29.5; 17. Glenns Ferry 27.5; 18. Challis 22; 19. Hillcrest 21; 20. Melba 18; 21. Orofino 15; 22. Grangeville 14; 23. Garden Valley 2; T24. Declo 0; T24. Raft River 0.
Clearwater Valley results
120 — Parker Olsen 0-1.
126 — Keyan Boller 1-1.
132 — Keegan Robeson 0-1; Jake Fabbi 1-0.
145 — Anthony Fabbi 1-0.
182 — Bass Myers 1-0; Rene Bitar Lopez 1-0.
195 — Isaac Goodwin 2-1.
220 — Porter Whipple 1-0.
138-145 girls — Meg’n Blundell 1-0.
Grangeville results
120 — Trenton Wren 0-2.
126 — Lucas Wren 0-1.
160 — Parker Farmer 1-0.
220 — Levi Stowell 0-1.
113 girls — Kadence Beck 1-0.
120 girls — Holli Schumacher 1-0.
Orofino results
145 — Garrett Sanders 0-1.
152 — Cory Godwin 1-0.
170 — Jonas Hartrick 0-1
182 — Sean Larsen 1-1.
195 — John Dafoe 1-0.