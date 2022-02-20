TACOMA — For Gabriel Smith, this day was a long time coming.
The Pullman senior placed second at 126 pounds at the Mat Classic two years ago, just before the pandemic hit. Because of virus restrictions a year ago, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association moved winter sports to the spring and decided against holding a state meet. In its place, all of the districts conducted an end-of-season district event, and in this area, Spokane’s Union Stadium was the site for a once-in-a-lifetime outdoor meet.
But finishing first at that event probably didn’t compare to what it would be like to stand on the top of the podium at the Tacoma Dome, which he came oh-so-close to in 2020, only to fall 8-2 to Orting’s Conor Goucher.
Fast forward 697 days later, and Smith was able to finally find himself at the pinnacle.
Smith completed a 25-1 season this weekend with four victories, including the final two Saturday to claim the 152-pound title at Mat Classic XXXIII.
That helped the Greyounds to finish fifth out of 52 teams with 89 points. Clarkston tallied 39 points and tied for 16th.
Smith won two of his first three matches by pinfall, then in the final, he went up against Selah’s Alonzo Lopez, who had won titles at the district and regional meets the past two weekends and Smith had fell to 5-2 a week ago.
The two were tied at 0 after the first period, then each managed a pair of points in the second. In the third, Lopez went up 3-2, but just 20 seconds in, Smith earned a takedown and a three-point near fall. He made that stand to win 6-3.
Aydin Peltier (120) and Ivan Acosta (138) each finished 3-1 to place second, while Jeroen Smith took third at 145. Gavin McCloy placed sixth at 113.
For the Bantams, Calia Rice pinned her way to the 105-pound girls final, where she ran into University’s Libby Roberts for the fourth time this season. Roberts, who won every tournament she competed in except for one this calendar year, got the best of Rice once again, winning 9-0.
Dawson Bailey (126) took fourth, Jonah McKamey (170) was fifth and Jordan McKamey (106) placed sixth.
Team scores — 1. Orting 214.5; 2. Selah 157; 3. Othello 136.5; 4. W.F. West 127; 5. Pullman 89; 6. Bremerton 83; 7. White River 75; 8. Washougal 69; 9. North Kitsap 64; 10. Aberdeen 60; 11. Enumclaw 59.5; 12. Steilacoom 55.5; 13. Ellensburg 53; 14. Burlington-Edison 44; 15. Columbia River 39.5; T16. Clarkston 39; T16. Spokane West Valley 39; 18. Shadle Park 38; 19. Sedro-Wooley 37; 20. Anacortes 36; 21. Grandview 31; 22. Black Hills 26; 23. Hockinson 24; 24. Prosser 23; T25. Ephrata 21; T25. Lindbergh 21; T25. Squalicum 21; 28. Centralia 18; 29. Fife 15; 30. Cedarcrest 14; 31. Spokane East Valley 12.5; 32. Shelton 12; T33. Ridgefield 9; T33. Woodland 9; 35. Rogers 8; T36. Lakewood 7; T36. Port Angeles 7; 38. Bellingham 6; 39. Tyee 4; T40. Mark Morris 3; T40. Washington 3; T42. Lynden 2; T42. North Mason 2; 44. Franklin Pierce 1; T45. Archbishop Murphy 0; T45. Evergreen 0; T45. Kingston 0; T45. R.A. Long 0; T45. Rochester 0; T45. Sehome 0; T45. Sequim 0; T45. Tumwater 0.
Clarkston results
106 — Jordan McKamey 3-3 (sixth).
126 — Dawson Bailey 4-2 (fourth).
170 — Jordan McKamey 4-2 (fifth).
105 girls — Calia Rice 3-1 (second).
Pullman results
113 — Gavin McCloy 3-3 (sixth).
120 — Aydin Peltier 3-1 (second).
138 — Ivan Acosta 3-1 (second).
145 — Jeoren Smith 4-1 (third).
152 — Gabriel Smith 4-0 (first).
Three complete run at Mat Classic
TACOMA — All three of the area’s wrestlers in Class 1B/2B finished 1-2 at Mat Classic XXXIII at the Tacoma Dome.
Pomeroy placed 24th out of 37 teams with four points. Colfax tied for 25th with three points.
The Pirates’ Curtis Winona fell 7-0 in the opening round at 170 pounds, then earned a 13-1 major decision in the first round of consolations against Toledo’s Bayron Rodriguez before dropping a 7-0 decision to Chewelah’s Clayton Jeanneret.
Pomeroy’s Braedyn White was pinned in his first match at 182, then took a 16-0 technical fall decision against Kalama’s Marcus Beck to stay alive but dropped an 8-0 major decision to Davenport’s Samuel Schneider to get eliminated.
“They wrestled their guts out against some stiff competition but came up short of the podium,” Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said.
The Bulldogs’ Trentin Ensley was pinned in the opening round at 182, then pinned Stevenson’s Gavin Gantner in 4:48 in the first round of consolations before dropping a 14-4 major decision to Liberty of Spangle’s Jeshua Cwik.
Team results — 1. Granger 161.5; 2. Tonasket 156.5; 3. Lake Roosevelt 87; 4. Forks 85.5; 5,. Okanogan 66; 6. Liberty Bell 39; 7. Kalama 37; T8. Kittitas 31; T8. Reardan 31; 10. Goldendale 25; 11. Liberty 23; 12. Darrington 22.5; 13. Muckleshoot Tribal School 22; T14. Chewelah 19; T14. North Beach 19; 16. Davenport 18.5; 17. Adna 16; T18. Mossyrock 13; T18. Toledo 13; T20. Mabton 11; T20. Stevenson 11; T22. Wahkiakum 6; T22. Warden 6; 24. Pomeroy 4.5; T25. Colfax 3; T25. Rainier 3; 27. Mary Walker 1; T28. Columbia 0; T28. Ilwaco 0; T28. Napavine 0; T28. Northwest Christian 0; T28. Ocasta 0; T28. Onalaska 0; T28. Oroville 0; T28. River View 0; T28. Wilbur-Creston 0; T28. Willapa Valley 0.
Colfax results
182 — Trentin Easley 1-2.
Pomeroy results
170 — Curtis Winona 1-2.
182 — Braedyn White 1-2.
Four from Lewiston qualify for state
COEUR D’ALENE — Four Lewiston wrestlers, and possibly a fifth, qualified for next weekend’s state meet at the Class 5A district tournament at Lake City High School.
The Bengals finished fourth out of four teams with 169 points.
The top two placers and the next two highest seeds will move on to the state meet that takes place next Friday and Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Hoyt Hvass won his two matches, including a 5-0 decision in the final against Post Falls’ Tyson Barnhart, to take the 120-pound title.
Tristan Bremer pinned all three of his opponents, including Coeur d’Alene’s Dax Larsen in 3:36 of the final, to win at 132 pounds.
Robert Storm was victorious twice, including in a tiebreaker against Coeur d’Alene’s Jaxson Washington in the championship, to claim the 285-pound crown.
Jase Hendren advanced to the final at 113 pounds, where he fell 7-0 to Post Falls’ Zack Campbell. However, he earned a no-contest victory against the Trojans’ Kyle Miller to finish second.
Cole Lockhart has an outside shot of making it at 152 pounds. He lost his first-round match and fought all the way back through consolations before dropping a 7-0 decision to Post Falls’ John Rudebaugh in the second-place match.
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 444; 2. Coeur d’Alene 342; 3. Lake City 217.5; 4. Lewiston 169.
Lewiston results
113 — Jase Hendren 3-1 (second); Jack Brinkly 1-2 (fifth).
120 — Hoyt Hvass 2-0 (first).
126 — Zander Johnson 1-2 (fifth).
132 — Tristan Bremer 3-0 (first); Drew Gammon 0-3 (sixth).
138 — Alex Norton 0-2.
145 — Wyatt Cook 0-2; Gabriel Ruth 1-3 (sixth).
152 — Cole Lockart 3-2 (third); Landon Bennett 1-3 (sixth).
160 — Gunner Meisner 1-3 (sixth).
170 — Brice Cuthbert 0-3 (sixth).
182 — Asa McClure 1-3 (sixth); Brian Wignall 0-2.
195 — Brenden Thill 1-2 (fourth).
285 — Robert Storm 2-0 (first).
Five from Moscow advance to state
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Five Moscow wrestlers earned titles and automatic bids to next week’s state meet at the Class 4A district tournament at Lakeland High School.
The Bears placed third out of three teams with 285 points.
Only the champions are guaranteed a spot at the state meet, which takes place next Friday and Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. The next six highest seeds will advance.
Jason Swam (120) earned three pinfall wins, including in the final in 5:17 against Sandpoint’s Ashlei Hawkins to win the title.
Aidan Prakash won his two matches by pin, including in 1:53 against Sandpoint’s Wyatt Marker to take the 132-pound crown.
Diego Deaton earned a tech fall in his first match, then pinned Lakeland’s Payden Wysong to claim the 145-pound title.
Isaiah Murphy won two decisions, including a 4-2 victory against Sandpoint’s Austin Smith in winning the 195-pound championship.
Alex Palmer pinned Sandpoint’s Gavin Clifton at 106 pounds in his lone match to place first.
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 427; 2. Lakeland 347; 3. Moscow 285.
Moscow results
106 — Alex Palmer 1-0 (first).
120 — Jason Swam 3-0 (first); Kai Reynolds 3-2 (third).
126 — Will Vieux 0-2 (fifth).
132 — Sam Young 2-2 (fourth); Aidan Prakash 2-0 (first).
138 — Cameron Vogl 2-1 (third); James Greene 2-1 (second).
145 — Logan Tompkins 0-3 (sixth); Diego Deaton 2-0 (first).
152 — Erik Gulbrandsen 2-1 (third); Eli Lyon 1-1 (second).
160 — Micah harder 1-1 (third).
170 — Owen McGreevy 1-2 (fourth).
182 — Wyatt Hartig 1-2 (third).
195 — Isaiah Murphy 2-0 (first).
285 — Oscar Kearney 1-2 (fourth).
Almost 30 advance to state out of Class 2A district
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley continued its upward trajectory this season, finishing with six champions and 11 advancing to next week’s state meet after winning the Class 2A district at home.
The Rams of Kooskia finished with 218.5 points to win the meet. Potlatch was third with 145 points, followed by Orofino in fourth (59), Grangeville in fifth (55), Kamiah in sixth (48) and Highland in eighth (18).
The top three wrestlers move on to next weekend’s state championship at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
A total of 10 from the area claimed individual championships, and 28 will take part in the state meet.
Keyan Boller (126), Jake Fabbi (132), Daring Cross (138), Anthony Fabbi (145) and Bass Myers (182) all won their respective classes for Clearwater Valley. Estuardo Puderbaugh (170) was second, and Parker Olsen (120), Kegan Robeson (132), Anthony Carter (160) and Rene Bitar Lopez (182) each advanced for the Rams.
The Loggers will send seven to the state meet. Eli Prather (152), Tyson Tucker (160) and Izack McNeal (170) each won titles. Magnus Bryngelson (120) placed second, and Carson Yearout (138), Avery Palmer (145) and Dylan Hunt (285) also will be moving on.
Grangeville, Orofino and Kamiah all will have three representatives at the state meet.
Becket Brown took first at 98 pounds, Terry Eich placed second at 138 and Michael Bowen was third at 170 for the Bulldogs.
Colton Ocain (145) and Connor Weddle (195) each were second, with Porter Whipple (220) taking third for the Kubs.
Cory Godwin (152) and Sean Larsen (182) each took second and John Dafoe (195) was third for the Maniacs.
The lone representative for the Huskies, TJ Fetters, was second at 160 pounds.
Team scores — 1. Clearwater Valley 218.5; 2. St. Maries 193; 3. Potlatch 145; 4. Orofino 59; 5. Grangeville 55; 6. Kamiah 48; 7. Kootenai 22; 8. Highland 18; 9. Wallace 14.
Clearwater Valley results
120 — Parker Olsen 2-1 (third).
126 — Keyan Boller 2-0 (first).
132 — Jake Fabbi 2-0 (first); Keegan Robeson 2-1 (third).
138 — Daring Cross 2-0 (first).
145 — Anthony Fabbi 2-0 (first).
152 — Payton Wilson 2-2 (fourth).
160 — Anthony Carter 2-1 (third).
170 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 1-1 (second).
182 — Bass Myers 2-0 (first); Rene Bitar Lopez 2-1 (third).
195 — Isaac Goodwin 3-0 (first).
Grangeville results
98 — Becket Bowen 0-0 (first)
120 — Trenton Wren 0-2.
126 — Lucas Wren 1-2.
138 — Terry Eich 1-1 (second).
160 — Parker Farmer 0-2.
170 — Michael Bowen 3-1 (third).
285 — Levi Stowell 0-2 (fourth).
Highland result
160 — TJ Fetters 2-1 (second).
Kamiah results
145 — Colton Ocain 1-1 (second).
195 — Connor Weddle 1-1 (second).
220 — Porter Whipple 1-1 (third).
Orofino results
138 — Anson Hanes-Miller 0-2.
145 — Garrett Sanders 0-2.
152 — Cory Godwin 1-1 (second).
170 — Jonas Hartrick 2-2 (fourth); Daniel Stieger 0-2.
182 — Sean Larsen 1-1 (second).
195 — Ian Powell 0-2; John Dafoe 2-1 (third).
Potlatch results
120 — Magnus Bryngelson 1-1 (second).
126 — Benjamin Johnson 2-2 (fourth); Joseph Quiring 0-2.
132 — Cort Vantress 0-2; William Yearout 1-2 (fourth).
138 — Carson Yearout 2-1 (third).
145 — Avery Palmer 2-1 (third).
152 — Eli Prather 2-0 (first); Logan Poesy 0-2.
160 — Joshua McPherson 0-2; Tyson Tucker 2-0 (first).
170 — Izack McNeal 2-0 (first).
182 — Jonah Berger 0-2.
220 — Giovanni Aquaro 0-2 (fourth).
285 — Dylan Hunt 1-1 (third).