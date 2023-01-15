POST FALLS — The Lewiston wrestling team placed eighth in the gold division bracket of the River City Duals on Saturday at The Arena.

The Bengals, who won their two dual matches Friday to win their pod, dropped a 69-18 decision to Meridian in the first round, then fell 54-33 to Lakeland of Rathdrum in the consolation bracket, before losing a 49-32 decision to Mountain View in the seventh-place match.

Tags

Recommended for you