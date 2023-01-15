POST FALLS — The Lewiston wrestling team placed eighth in the gold division bracket of the River City Duals on Saturday at The Arena.
The Bengals, who won their two dual matches Friday to win their pod, dropped a 69-18 decision to Meridian in the first round, then fell 54-33 to Lakeland of Rathdrum in the consolation bracket, before losing a 49-32 decision to Mountain View in the seventh-place match.
Hoyt Hvass (126) and Cole Lockart (160) were the lone Lewiston wrestlers to win all three of their matches. Hvass pinned all three of his opponents and Lockart won two by fall.
Meridian 69, Lewiston 18
98 — Mason Motley (Meridian) by forfeit; 106 — Gabriel Arnold (Meridian) pinned Brandon Sutton 0:44; 113 — Jerimiah Gonzalez (Meridian) by forfeit; 120 — Logan Shaver (Meridian) pinned Jack Bvinkly 1:43; 126 — Hoyt Hvass (Lewiston) pinned Matthew Papa (Meridian) 3:41; 132 — Kellen Kolka (Meridian) maj. dec. Jase Hendren 14-5; 138 — Camdyn Crespi (Meridian) pinned Xander Johnson 4:43; 145 — Maxwell Crespi (Meridian) pinned Gabriel Ruth 0:33; 152 — Jason Mara (Meridian) pinned Gunner Whitlock 4:37; 160 — Cole Lockart (Lewiston) pinned Jackson Gallian 3:53; 170 — Hudson Rogers (Meridian) pinned Asa McClure 0:57; 182 — Isaiah Twait (Meridian) tech fall Brice Cuthbert 20-3; 195 — Carson Gooley (Meridian) pinned Brenden Thill 2:10; 220 — Micheal Warwick (Meridian) pinned Benicio Avila 3:11; 285 — Robert Storm (Lewiston) pinned Bridjer Bivens 2:21.
Lakeland 54, Lewiston 33
98 — Caleb Adams (Lakeland) by forfeit; 106 — Jaren Knopp (Lakeland) pinned Brandon Sutton 0:43; 113 — Duke Williamson (Lakeland) by forfeit; 120 — Matt Williams (Lakeland) pinned Jack Bvinkly 1:12; 126 — Hoyt Hvass (Lewiston) pinned Justin Baxter 3:09; 132 — Jase Hendren (Lewiston) dec. Kaleb Hammer 7-5; 138 — John Meredith (Lakeland) pinned Xander Johnson 1:20; 145 — Gabriel Ruth (Lewiston) pinned Thayer Sabatke 1:56; 152 — Gunner Whitlock (Lewiston) pinned Cash Lund 1:43; 160 — Cole Lockart (Lewiston) pinned Wyatt Berger 1:48; 170 — Dylan Scott (Lakeland) pinned Asa McClure 4:26; 182 — Bradley Grubham (Lakeland) pinned Brice Cuthbert 5:53; 195 — Brenden Thill (Lewiston) pinned Gage Oles Fall 4:34; 220 — Devon Howell (Lakeland) pinned Benicio Avila 2:23; 285 — Preston Jeffs (Lakeland) pinned Robert Storm 2:19.
Mountain View 49, Lewiston 32
98 — Dakota Jenkins (Mt. View) by default; 106 — Brandon Sutton (Lewiston) by default; 113 — Ethan Schmidt (Mt. View) by default; 120 — Jack Bvinkly (Lewiston) by default; 126 — Hoyt Hvass (Lewiston) pinned Bryce Davis 1:18; 132 — Jase Hendren (Lewiston) dec. Gabriel Davis 9-3; 138 — Adrien Wess (Mt. View) pinned Xander Johnson; 145 — Guiseppe Guerra (Mt. View) tech fall Gabriel Ruth 16-1; 152 — Jean-Luc Guerra (Mt. View) pinned Gunner Whitlock 1:09; 160 — Cole Lockart (Lewiston) tech fall Greyson Dormier 24-7; 170 — Asa McClure (Lewiston) pinned Shane Maben 4:40; 182 — Jacob King (Mt. View) tech fall Brice Cuthbert 20-4; 195 — Troy Grizzle (Mt. View) pinned Brenden Thill 3:01; 220 — Tarik Dzanic (Mt. View) pinned Benicio Avila 1:50; 285 — Shilo Jones (Mt. View) dec. Robert Storm 7-2.
Pullman 54, Moscow 24
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds strung together six consecutive victories, including five by forfeit, to take down the Bears in a nonleague dual match.
Aydin Peltier (138), Israel Acosta (145), Samuel Sears (195) each won contested matches for Pullman. Alex Palmer (113), Jason Swam (126), Sam Young (132), Diego Deaton (152) and Erik Gulbrandsen (160) all won for Moscow.
106 — Dominic Luna (Pullman) by forfeit; 113 — Alex Palmer (Moscow) pinned Brigham Cordova 3:55; 120 — Gavin McCloy (Pullman) by forfeit; 126 — Jason Swan (Moscow) dec. Evan McDougle 7-2; 132 — Sam Young (Moscow) pinned Austin Crossler 1:43; 138 — Aydin Peltier (Pullmnan) pinned Conn Perryman 3:45; 145 — Israel Acosta pinned Cameron Vogl 3:48; 152 — Diego Deaton (Moscow) dec. Quentin Ikuse 7-1; 160 — Erik Gulbrandsen (Moscow) pinned Cullen Billings 0:50; 170 — Matthew Rembert (Pullman) by forfeit; 182 — Merreck Emerson (Pullman) by forfeit; 195 — Samuel Sears (Pullman) pinned Paul Dixon 4:12; 220 — Holden Chandler (Pullman) by forfeit; 285 — Cotton Sears (Pullman) by forfeit.
Numerous individuals win at Maniac tourney
OROFINO — A total of 14 from the area came away with championships at the Maniac Wrestling Tournament at Orofino High School.
Clearwater Valley of Kooskia won the team title with 212 points. Grangeville was second with 164 points, followed by Lewiston (128) and Orofino (124.5) in fourth. Lapwai placed seventh with 33 points.
The Rams had Keegan Robeson (132), Keyan Boller (138), Anthony Fabbi (145), Jake Fabbi (152) and Bass Myers (195) earn crowns. The Bulldogs had Kaden Schaff (113), TJ Fetters (160) and Michael Bowen (182) place first. James Grossman (126), Austin Nine (170) and James Gibbs (285) won from Lewiston. Orofino’s Hunter Gamble (120), John Dafoe (220) and Casey Rima (girls) claimed first-place finishes.
Team scores — 1. Clearwater Valley 212; 2. Grangeville 164; 3. Lewiston 128; 4. Orofino 124.5; 5. McCall-Donnelly 113; 6. Joseph 78; 7. Lapwai 33.
Clearwater Valley results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 1-2 (third).
120 — Tanner Labrum 2-1 (second).
132 — Keegan Robeson 2-0 (first).
138 — Keyan Boller 3-0 (first)
145 — Anthony Fabbi 8-0 (first); Kyler Usher 3-5 (seventh).
152 — Jake Fabbi 5-0 (first).
160 — Payton Wilson 5-2 (third); Estuardo Puderbaugh 5-2 (second).
195 — Bass Myers 4-0 (first); Axl Fairbank 2-2 (third).
220 — Ethan Brousseau 1-3 (fourth).
Grangeville results
113 — Becket Bowen 2-1 (second); Kaden Schaff 3-0 (first).
126 — Noah Johnson 1-3 (fourth)
145 — Terry Eich 4-4 (fourth); Lucas Wren 6-2 (third).
152 — Patrick Bowen 1-4 (fifth).
160 — TJ Fetters 7-0 (first).
170 — Parker Farmer 5-2 (third).
182 — Michael Bowen 3-0 (first).
Lapwai results
120 — Austin Houchins 1-2 (third).
170 — Layson Morrell 0-7 (eighth).
182 — Shawn Wittman 0-3 (fourth).
285 — Mathias Fox 1-1 (second); Garyn Moffit 0-2 (third).
Lewiston results
120 — Frank Staab 0-3 (fourth).
126 — James Grossman 4-0 (first); Dominic Gutknecht 2-2 (third).
132 — Alex Norton 1-1 (second).
138 — Frank Jenkins 1-2 (third); Kayleb Petertson 1-1 (second).
145 — Austin Crea 3-5 (sixth); Drew Dammon 4-4 (fifth); Cade Trembley 0-8 (ninth).
160 — Lennard Niese 0-7 (eighth); Bradley Waits 1-6 (seventh); Wiley Wagner 4-3 (fifth); Landynn Lynch 2-5 (sixth).
170 — Austin Nine 7-0 (first); Samuel Smith 0-7 (seventh).
220 — Kyle Rivera 0-4 (fifth).
285 — James Gibbs 2-0 (first).
Orofino results
120 — Hunter Gamble 3-0 (first).
126 — Sean Frye 0-4 (fifth).
152 — Garrett Sanders 3-2 (third); Corbin Dayley 0-5 (sixth).
170 — Petar Carlson 4-3 (fourth).
182 — Jonas Hartlick 2-1 (second); Daniel Stieger 1-2 (third).
195 — Sean Larsen 3-1 (second); Ian Powell 0-4 (fifth).
220 — John Dafoe 4-0 (first)
Girls — Casey Rima 2-0 (first); Leilani Orozco 0-2 (second).
Two pick up titles at Jaybird
NAMPA, Idaho — A pair of area wrestlers earned individual titles at the Jaybirfd Memorial Tournament at Columbia High School.
Potlatch finished 14th out of 52 teams with 50 points. Lewiston was 17th with 41.5 points and Grangeville 18th with 41 points.
Lewiston 100-pounder Joely Slyter and Grangeville 114-pounder Kadence Beck each went 5-0 to claim titles in their respective divisions.
Team scores — 1. Eagle 167; 2. Columbia 100; 3. Thunder Ridge 81; 4. American Falls 79; 5. Filer 78; 6. Canyon Ridge 72; 7. Mountain Home 70.5; 8. Boise 67.5; 9. Meridian 66; 10,. Rocky Mountain 63; 11. Emmett 61; 12. Caldwell 56.5; 13. Payette 51; 14. Potlatch 50; 15. Bonneville 49; 16. Owyhee 44; 17. Lewiston 41.5; 18. Grangeville 41; 19. West Side 39; 20. Vale 38; 21. Rigby 37; 22. Fruitland 35; 23. Marsh Valley 34; 24. Grace 33; 25. Borah 31.5; 26. Kuna 31; T27. Capital 29; T27. Jerome 29; 29. New Plymouth 28; 30. Nyssa 27; 31. Century 26; 32. Ontario 24.5; T33. Gooding 23; T33. La Grande 23; T35. Elko 22; T35. Middleton 22; 37. Garden Valley 20; T38. Centennial 17; T38. Four Rivers 17; 40. Nampa 15; 41. Union 12; T42. Homedale 10; T42. Mountain View 10; T44. Tri-Valley 9; T44. Twin Falls 9; T46. Ridgevue 7; T46. Vallivue 7; 48. Weiser 6; 49. Adrian 4; T50. Buhl 0; T50. Glenns Ferry 0; T50. Hillcrest 0.
Grangeville results
114 — Kadence Beck 5-0 (first).
120 — Holli Schumacher 3-2.
132 — Morgan Pack 0-2.
Lewiston results
100 — Joely Slyter 5-0 (first).
132 — Kamryn Lockart 1-2.
152 — Emma Rivera 0-2.
165 — Cassidy Rehder 3-2.
235 — Lyrica Peterson-Wagenborg 0-2.
Potlatch results
100 — Marlo Kampster 1-2.
107 — Lillian Lawrence 0-2.
120 — Ariana Johnston 0-2; Shelby Prather 5-1 (third).
145 — Hayley McNeal 5-1 (third).
Three place in top-two at Northwest Christian
COLBERT, Wash. — Three area wrestlers placed in the top-two at the Crusader Classic at Northwest Christian High School.
Pomeroy tied for 10th place out of 18 teams with 56 points. Colfax was tied for 13th with 45 points, Garfield-Palouse took 18th with seven points.
Cooper Phillips won all four of his matches to win the 120-pound title for the Bulldogs. Curtis Winona (182) and Nick Hastings (195) each went 2-1 to take second in their respective divisions for Pomeroy.
Team scores — 1. St. Maries 342; 2. Riverside 182; 3. Amira-Coulee Hartline 136; 4. Mt. Spokane 135.5; 5. Chewelah 135; 6. Kettle Falls 91; 7. Deer Park 83; 8. Selkirk 76.5; 9. Mary Walker 64; T10. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 56; T10. Pomeroy 56; 12. Northwest Christian 49; T13. Colfax 45; T13. East Valley 45; 15. Rogers 41; T16. Kootenai 15; T16. Tekoa-Rosalia 15; 18. Garfield-Palouse 7.
Colfax results
120 — Cooper Phillips 4-0 (first).
138 — Wyatt Southern 1-2.
285 — Tristen Burd 1-2 (fourth).
Garfield-Palouse result
126 — Walker Montgomery 2-2.
Pomeroy results
160 — Peyton Cannon 4-1 (fifth).
182 — Curtis Winona 2-1 (second).
195 — Nick Hastings 2-1 (second).