MOSCOW — Despite trailing the majority of the first three sets, the Lewiston volleyball team grabbed points late, when it needed them most, in a four-set 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24 victory against Moscow at the Bear Den to sweep the season series.
Lewiston avoided having to play a fifth set by closing out the pivotal fourth with solid play from setter Jennah Carpenter.
After Moscow tied it at 23 on an Izzy Burns kill, Carpenter was in on three of Lewiston’s final four points. The senior tallied a block with teammate Katy Wessels and a pair of kills, including match point.
“It got down to the nitty gritty there,” Lewiston coach Cassie Thompson said of the ending. “I called a timeout and said: ‘Hey, two points to go, let’s make them aggressive points …’ and we turned around and got a really good block and we got a kill.”
Long rallies were the theme on a night in which defense ruled for both sides. Both teams struggled to take a lead of more than a point or two in almost every set — a far cry from their previous meeting in Lewiston, where the Bengals (5-7) thrashed the Bears (0-4) in three sets Sept. 12.
“There were a lot of long rallies,” Thompson said. “Moscow did a great job digging some of my players and making adjustments.”
After trailing for most of the first, the Bengals rallied to close it with a 14-4 run, kickstarted by a Brooklyn Hildreth kill when Lewiston trailed 16-11.
But the Bengals’ best play came during a dominating stretch in the second. Libero Morgan Moran racked up four aces and served for every point during a 9-0 run that gave Lewiston a 23-13 advantage. They closed the set out easily from there.
“She was just serving the ball really hard and hitting the right spots,” Thompson said. “As a coach, we try to scout some teams beforehand and find the passers that we want to serve to take them out of their offense. So she was doing a great job of not only serving hard, but serving the zones.”
Moran added 28 assists and a team-high 22 digs for Lewiston. Carpenter added 29 assists and middle blocker Julia Dickeson recorded 18 kills and 2½ blocks.
Moscow was led by outside hitter Morgan Claus (10 kills, 10 digs), Burns (12 kills, six blocks) and setter Sammie Unger (17 assists).
The Bears also received eight kills from newcomer Elsie Leituala. Moscow coach Toni Claus said the senior middle blocker has been a welcome addition since joining the team two weeks ago.
“She moved from Texas, so she’s a big help in the middle,” Claus said.
The young Bears bounced back to take a close third set that featured 10 ties and four lead changes, and almost forced a fifth.
Claus said her team showed a ton of improvement after being swept by the Bengals the first time. The Bears had a late start to their season because of coronavirus concerns.
“When we played down there a couple weeks ago, we played awful,” Claus said. “That was the first match of the season after sitting out for four weeks — doing the intrumaural thing.
“We’ve been working really hard on serve-receive and defense, the chemistry is getting better for them, they’re doing a great job. They’re doing everything I ask them to do and they’re fighting through it.”
Of note
The match served as Moscow’s Spike for the Cure fundraiser for breast cancer awareness.
The team sold facemasks and auctioned off desserts and the Bears’ pink jerseys to raise money for Gritman Medical Center’s Bosom Buddies program.
Claus said the fundraiser usually raises about $2,000 during normal seasons.
Moscow this year is limiting fans in the stands to four family members per player.
Fans were required to wear masks and every other row was off limits to help provide social distancing.
In the first set, Moscow sophomore Makayla Gilkey was banged up on a diving tumble. She briefly returned to the match in the second before leaving to check for a concussion, Claus said.
