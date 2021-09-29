Moscow
Coach — Toni Claus (sixth season)
Last year’s record — 0-4 in league
Returning letterwinners — Grace Allen, sr., MH; Ellen Heyns, sr., DS; Julia Branen, sr., DS/L; Ellie Gray, sr., L/DS; Peyton Watson, sr., MH; Morgan Claus, jr., OH; Makayla Gilkey, jr., OH; Sammie Unger, jr., S; Maecie Robbins, jr., OH.
Outlook — Claus is excited to have a large group of returning upperclassmen this season, with solid players returning at all positions. She thinks the team should battle with Lakeland for the Class 4A Inland Empire League championship this season, but thinks they just have to stay healthy the whole season and peak at the right time.
Orofino
Coach — Heidi Summers (third season)
Last year’s record — 7-4 overall, 2-2 league
Returning letterwinners — Riley Schwartz, sr., L; Kayvee Hudson, sr., OH; DelRae Harris, sr., OH; Kamryn Turcott, sr., S; Abi Cook, sr., MH/RS; Grace Beardin, jr., MH; Peyton Merry, jr., OH/DS
Outlook — Orofino has solid leadership from the outside and several great servers. The Maniacs have five seniors on the team who will look to improve on their defense this season.
Pomeroy
Coach — Adam Van Vogt (second season)
Last year’s record — 2-8 overall and league
Returning letterwinners — Keely Maves, OH/RS; Elizabeth Ruchert, MH; Jillian Herres, S; Chase Caruso, OH; KayLee Schmidt, OH/RS; Katie Boyer, L; Kendall Dixon, MH; Haliee Brewer, OH.
Outlook — Van Vogt is hoping his system and expectations will come together better in his second season. There are only two seniors on the team, and the underclassman had a shorten season last year because of COVID. The team is inexperienced, but they have a great attitude and enjoy the game. The main goal is developing depth.
Potlach
Coach — Ron Dinsmoor (fifth season)
Last year’s record — 11-5 overall, 9-5 in league
Returning letterwinners — Sierra Jarrett, sr., DS; Olivia Wise, sr., MH; Josie Larson, jr., S; Brooke Peterson, jr., OH; Dani Howard, jr., OH; Jordan Reynolds, jr., MH; Ali Akins, jr., RS; Becca Butterfield, sr., OH; Tayva McKinney, jr., OH.
Outlook — Potlach returns five of six starters, including first-team All-Whitepine League standout Olivia Wise and second-team setter Josie Larson. Dinsmoor wonders if that experience will allow them to find away to get past Troy and Genessee, as the Loggers have finished third behind each of those teams the past two seasons. He thinks the team, physically, is as good as anybody, but wonders if they are mentally good enough.
Prairie
Coach — Julie Schumacher (fifth season)
Last year’s record — 15-7 overall, 9-5 in league
Returning letterwinners — Laney Forsmann, sr., MH; Josie Remacle, sr., MH; Trinity Martinez, sr., MH; Delanie Lockett, sr., OH; Olivia Klapprich, sr., L; Tara Schlader, jr., S/OH; Kristin Wemhoff, jr., S.
Outlook — Schumacher will lean on experience to push to win the Whitepine League Division I title this season. She thinks they are in a good spot but they need to believe they can do it and put in the work. The team is full of skilled players, but it will be all about using the athletes in the best positions to help reach full team potential.
St. John Bosco
Coach — Jamie Johnson (second season)
Last year’s record — No team in two years
Returning letterwinners — Jade Prigge, sr., (played at PrairIe last year)
Outlook — With a team that hasn’t played for two seasons, St. John Bosco has five of the eight players who are freshmen. The gap between the couple of seniors/juniors and the freshmen could cause teamwork issues as they have never played together before. There should be enough athleticism to make St. John Bosco competitive this season.
Troy
Coach — Deborah Blazzard (seventh season)
Last year’s record — 12-0 overall and league
Returning letterwinners — Morgan Blazzard, sr., OH; Mckayla Sapp, sr., L; Isabelle Raausch, sr., S; Bailee Cook, sr., S; Jolee Ecklund, soph., MH; Olivia Tyler, soph., S; Dericka Morgan, soph., OH.
Outlook — For a team that went undefeated last season and only lost one senior, Troy plans to do a lot of switching around of players and positions. This will help round out the team, and give each of the players extra experience but there could be some learning curves along the way.