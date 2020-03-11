BASEBALLAsotin
Coach — Jim Holman (13th season)
Last year’s record — 21-5 (Washington Class 2B state champions).
Returning letterwinners — Dylan Landrus, sr., IF; Noah Renzelman, sr., IF/P; Carson Jurries, sr., IF/P; Joe Bailey, sr., OF; Keaton Caldwell, sr., OF; Mason Hurlbert, sr., C/IF; Aaron Boyea, sr., IF/OF/P; Ryan Denham, jr., IF/OF/P; Jace Overberg, jr., IF; Dylan Cooper, sr., OF.
Outlook — Asotin is returning numerous starters from its state title team last year, but lack overall depth. However, Holman expects to compete for league and state titles again in 2020.
Clarkston
Coach — Bruce Bensching (14th season)
Last year’s record — 9-8.
Returning letterwinners — Jace Wessels, sr., INF/P; Daemon Peace, sr., INF/P; Josh Eggelston, sr., UTL; Justin Spencer, sr., P/1B; Connor Hays, sr., C; Wyatt Auer, sr., C; Andrew Reader, sr., INF/OF; Colby Bolen, jr., UTL/P; Dawson Blunt soph., INF/C.
Outlook — Expect Clarkston to make a big leap forward during this season. The Bantams are sporting nine returning letterwinners, seven of whom are seniors. Bensching anticipates his team to be able to make some noise in the Great Northern League with the experience level his upperclassmen possess.
Moscow
Coach — Griffin Rod (fourth season)
Last year’s record — 8-10.
Returning letterwinners — Hayden Thompson, sr., 1B/P; Brayden Decker, sr., OF/P; Cam Vis, sr., OF/P, Chad Redinger, jr., INF; CJ Anderson, sr., C; Barrett Abendroth, soph., INF/P; Wesley Carpenter, sr., 1B/P/DH.
Outlook — Moscow figures to take a major leap forward. With four letterwinners returning as seniors, Rod has high expectations and pictures his team locking in, developing chemistry and an identity during the season.
Pomeroy
Coach — Dave Boyer (18th season)
Last year’s record — 12-9.
Returning letterwinners — Danner Maves, sr., P/C/IF; Evan Bartels, sr., P/OF; Carson Zimmerman, jr., IF; Jakob Blachley, jr., OF; Noah Lamb, jr., OF.
Outlook — Maves and Bartels will offer Pomeroy quality leadership. Coming off a quarterfinal appearance in last season’s state tournament, Boyer anticipates those two, along with other upperclassmen, to help the younger players build for the future as well as compete now.
Prairie
Coach — Kyle Westhoff (fifth season)
Last year’s record — 15-8.
Returning letterwinners — Lane Remacle, Sam Mager, Owen Anderson, Carson Forsman, Alex McElroy, Travis Alfrey, Mathew Seubert, Dean Johnson, Dalton Ross, Connor Schwartz, Chase Kaschmitter.
Outlook — The Pirates return six starters and look to be better offensively with another year of experience. Westhoff needs his pitching staff to go deep into games after losing two starters to graduation.
Pullman
Coach — Kevin Agnew (first season)
Last year’s record — 16-5.
Returning letterwinners — Hyatt Utzman, jr., P/IF; Carson Coulter, jr., UT; Brady Wells, jr., Mitch LaVielle, jr., UT; Oak Held, jr., UT; Ryan Bickelhaupt, jr., OF/P.
Outlook — Agnew will be inheriting a talented group of players. With several returning letterwinners in their junior season, the Greyhounds hope to continue their upward trend.
Troy
Coach — Travis House (fourth season)
Last year’s record — 6-10.
Returning letterwinners — Reece Sanderson, sr., C; Grayson Foster, sr., 1B/P; Matt Groseclse, sr., 1B/P; John McShane, sr., OF; Mack Hagenbaugh, jr., SS/P; Darrick Baier, jr., OF/P; Cameron House, soph., 2B; Boden DeMeeler, soph., 1B/3B; Brody Patrick, soph., 1B/3B; Brody Patrick, soph., UT.
Outlook — Team work is the biggest strength for Troy heading into the season, but House’s main concern is the team playing up to his expectations.
SOFTBALL Asotin
Coach — Willie Wingfield (first season)
Last year’s record — 7-16 .
Returning letterwinners — McKenzie Adler-Nowoj, soph., IF; Eliza Bailey, soph., IF; Caylie Browne, soph., IF; Lily Denham, fr., IF/OF; Emily Elskamp, fr., IF/OF; Abby Hall, soph., IF; Brianna Wise, sr., OF.
Outlook — Asotin will have good depth with 23 total players in the program and seven returners. Three players injured last season — Karlie Koch, Kendra Parks and Khloe Schoenfeldt — also are coming back.
Clarkston
Coach — Shane Burke (fourth season)
Last year’s record — 5-12.
Returning letterwinners — Hannah Murphy, jr., C; Cassidy Arnot, jr., UT.
Outlook — The Bantams will be young. Coach Burke says he has a young scrappy team that has potential to be competitive.
Clearwater Valley/Kamiah
Coach — Vincent Martinez (first season)
Last year’s record — 1 win.
Returning letterwinners — 10.
Outlook — Martinez cited “a true collective willingness to work together to achieve our individual and team goals” as his program’s key strength. He acknowledges his team is “young with few wins historically,” but thinks it has the “work ethic and desire to grow each day.”
Garfield-Palouse
Coach — Rochelle Pedersen (third season)
Last year’s record — 8-13.
Returning letterwinners — Lexi Brantner, sr., 2B/OF; Maci Brantner, soph., SS/OF/P; Madison Cloninger, soph., OF/P; Denni Fealy, soph., C/OF; Taylor Humes, sr., OF; Kendra Lentz, fr., OF; Megan Olson, fr., 1B/OF; Kenzi Pederson, soph., P/SS/1B/C; Miranda Richards, jr., 3B.
Outlook — The Vikings are returning many players who have played together for many years, but youth remains. Pederson said confidence is key for the Vikings to have a better season.
Genesee
Coach — Brian Malcom (fourth season)
Last year’s record — 11-9.
Returning letterwinners — Kassie Cass, sr., 1st; Kami Stout, jr., 2nd; Zoe Cutlip, jr., LF; Carly Allen, jr., C/P; Mikacia Bartosz, sr., P; Regan Zenner, sr., IF; Kyleigh Carter, jr., C; Kaitlyn Sager, sr., RF; LaShonda Bunte, jr., OF.
Outlook — With senior leadership and a solid pitching staff, the Bulldogs expect to compete in the Whitepine League.
Kendrick
Coach — Morgan LeBlanc (fifth season)
Last year’s record — 13-5.
Returning letterwinners — Lauren Morgan, sr., 1B/P; Mya Brown, sr., 3B; Jaiden Anderson, sr., SS/P; Megan Brocke, sr., SS/P; Gracie Maland, sr., LF; Mina Sandino, sr., C; Gracie Heath, sr., CF; Felicity Fitzjarrell, soph., 2B/P; Hannah Tweit, soph., 3B; Erin Morgan, soph., 1B; Drew Stacy, soph., RF; Mikala Beyer, jr., 2B.
Outlook — Kendrick is returning every starter with the exception of one. It also has a strong pitching staff but its main strength will be hitting.
Prairie
Coach — Jeff Martin (12th season)
Last year’s record — 10-8.
Returning letterwinners — India Peery, sr., SS; Sydnee Bruegeman, sr., P; Ashton Landers, sr., OF; Madison Shears, jr., 2B; Josey Remacle, soph., C; Mackenzie Key, soph., OF; Laney Forsmann, soph., 1B; Delanie Lockett, soph., 1B.
Outlook — This year’s Pirates are a young group with what Martin calls “a solid core of experienced players.”
Pomeroy
Coach — Jessica Nelson (eighth season)
Last year’s record — 15-7
Returning letterwinners — Heidi Heytvelt, sr., P; Alyssa Wolf, sr., 2B/3B, Keely Maves, soph., P/1B/C; Natalie Bryson, jr. CF; Josie Zimmerman, jr. OF; Jillian Herres, fr., 3B; Elizabeth Ruchert, soph., 1B.
TRACK Garfield-Palouse
Coach — Cap Perry (10th season)
Returning state qualifiers — Anais Mills, sr., 800/1,600/3,200/1,600 relay; Kennedy Cook, fr., 400/1,600 relay.
Outlook — Perry feels the Vikings have a chance at a team title despite just 12 athletes between the two teams.
Genesee
Coach — Monte Sams (20+ seasons)
Returning state qualifiers — Emerson Parkins, sr., 100; Anya Banister, soph., 800; Julian Schreiber, sr., 400
Outlook — With an experienced coach in Sams, the Bulldogs should be in store for an exciting season with a roster that features three returning state competitors, as well as a fresh, younger set of athletes.
Kamiah
Coach — Joe Sams (first season)
Returning state qualifiers — Zayda Loewen, 200; Alfredo Gonzalez, pole vault, 400 relay, 1,600 relay, medley relay; Gabe Eades, long jump, 400 relay, 800 relay, medley relay; Jace Sams, 400, 800 relay, 1,600 relay, medley relay; Kavan Mercer, high jump; Titus Oatman, 400 relay, 800 relay.
Outlook — The Kubs are loaded, with an anticipated 40 athletes signed up. Sams expects a high level of leadership from the upperclassmen and returning state qualifers.
Nezperce
Coach — Shawn Tiegs (first season)
Returning state qualifers — Grace Tiegs, soph., 800; Joe McGuigan, sr., 1,600, 3,200; Caitlyn Cronce, sr., discus.
Outlook — Tiegs is excited to see how his team will fare, particularly in relay races.
Timberline
Coach — Gordon Fitzwater (sixth season)
Returning state qualifiers — Carson Sellers, jr., 800, 1,600 (fifth place), 3,200 (fifth place).
Outlook — The Spartans have no shortage of talent, but it is inexperience that has Fitzwater a bit concerned. Timberline has a lot of raw talent that could take time to mold.
Troy
Co-coaches — Jessica Renfrow (third season), Ed Coulter (14th season)
Returning state qualifiers — Kaija Dybdahl, jr., 200, long jump; Isabelle Raasch, soph., triple jump; Zachary Stoner, sr., high jump, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Tyler Heath, sr., triple jump; David Phillis, sr., 800.
Outlook — The Trojan boys boast “10 seniors providing talent and depth,” according to the coaches. The girls are somewhat shorthanded, but their field athletes include two returning state competitors and a promising third athlete in Katie Gray.
BOYS’ GOLFAsotin
Coach — Jason Emery (seventh season)
Returning state qualifiers — None.
Outlook — Asotin has a solid group of returning letterwinners — however, they lack postseason experience.
Clarkston
Coach — Brian Frazier (24th season)
Returning state qualifiers — Mike Iacobelli, jr.
Outlook — The Bantams return four players, but Frazier says they are young. He’s also complimented the fact they’re dedicated to getting better each round.
Moscow
Coach — Mike Parsons (third season)
Returning state qualifiers — None.
Outlook — Four players come back, with three sophomores — Bryden Brown, Parker Beebe and Sam Kees — leading the way. Senior Tayler Parsons also is back. Depth will not be an issue as there are a total of 15 players on the JV team.
Pomeroy
Coach — Tom Ruchert (fifth season)
Returning state qualifiers — None.
Outlook — It will be a learning process for the Pirates, who have no returning letterwinners. Ruchert is looking forward to having his team adapt to large courses and master the fundamentals.
Pullman
Coach — Craig McCormick (23rd season)
Returning state qualifiers — Dane Bednar, sr.; Terry Byrne, sr.
Outlook — McCormick has high expectations for this season, as the Greyhounds return six players from a year ago.
GIRLS’ GOLFClarkston
Coach — Paige Frazier
Returning state qualifier — Drea Bomebo.
Outlook — The Bantams are a senior-laden team, but also have three freshmen that will leave the program in pretty good shape for the next few seasons.
Moscow
Coach — Mike Parsons (third season)
Returning state qualifiers — None.
Outlook — The Bears only had three players a year ago, but two return in sophomore Marissa Lewis and junior Mia Berrett. Ashley Pope, who played as a freshman, is a junior who has decided to play again. Parsons also is impressed with freshmen Hanna Gregory and Myah Parsons.
Pomeroy
Coach — Tom Ruchert (fifth season)
Returning state qualifiers — Olivia Meyers, sr.; Anna Dinsmore, sr.; Chase Caruso, fr.
Outlook — Along with the returning state qualifiers, junior McKenzie Watko gives the Pirates a solid fourth option. Ruchert anticipates that group to qualify into the state tournament and the goal is for them to play well in that event.
Pullman
Coach — John Willy (fifth season)
Returning state qualifier — Lauren Greeny, soph.
Outlook — Pullman has a lot of youth and depth along with solid senior leadership.
BOYS’ TENNISClarkston
Coach — John Kowatsch (fiffh season)
Returning state qualifiers — None.
Outlook — In the midst of a rebuilding season, the Bantams are going to be short-handed to kick off the year. Clarkston lacks the depth needed to field a team most days, but Kowatsch commends the athletes he has for being coachable. He looks forward to having his upperclassmen fill leadership roles.
Lewiston
Coach — Sandi Stocks (ninth season)
Returning state qualifiers — Austin Gomez, jr., singles; Henry Parkey, soph., mixed doubles.
Outlook — Gomez is back along with his brother, Dillon. The duo should strengthen the Bengals.
Moscow
Coach — Brad White (second season)
Returning state qualifiers — Ben Postell, sr., mixed doubles.
Outlook — White cites “enthusiasm and players eager to move up in the rankings” as chief assets of the team, which has openings near the top after graduating four varsity leaders last year.
Pullman
Coach — Cody Wendt (fifth season)
Returning state qualifiers — None.
Outlook — Pullman graduated a strong senior class including a state-medalist doubles team last year, but has what Wendt calls “a deep field of returning lettermen and promising newcomers” to carry on its tradition of success. Juniors Ravi Lin, Jay Sahaym and Om Sahaym will serve as leaders for the Greyhounds as they seek a fourth Great Northern League title in five seasons.
GIRLS’ TENNISClarkston
Coach — Margie Denton (first season)
Returning state qualifiers — Kerrington Tenwick, jr., singles.
Outlook — This might be Denton’s first season leading the team, but she’s been around the program since 1995. The Bantams’ strength will be their depth, with its four top singles players returning from a team that was league and district champions.