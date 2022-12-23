ONTARIO, Ore. — Lapwai junior Kase Wynott got his own rebound and hit a putback to propel the Wildcats past Baker (Ore.) 78-77 at the Treasure Valley High School Challenge on Thursday at John J. Easly Gymnasium on the campus of Treasure Valley Community College.

There were four lead changes in the fourth quarter of the boys basketball game, and Lapwai found itself down four with 30 seconds left but the Wildcats — who have won 41 consecutive games — never lost focus.

