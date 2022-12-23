ONTARIO, Ore. — Lapwai junior Kase Wynott got his own rebound and hit a putback to propel the Wildcats past Baker (Ore.) 78-77 at the Treasure Valley High School Challenge on Thursday at John J. Easly Gymnasium on the campus of Treasure Valley Community College.
There were four lead changes in the fourth quarter of the boys basketball game, and Lapwai found itself down four with 30 seconds left but the Wildcats — who have won 41 consecutive games — never lost focus.
“We were able to prove that we’re not just a 1A team, we’re more than that, we can play against anyone,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said of the team’s closest game since a 60-55 loss to Genesee on Feb. 5, 2021.
The Bulldogs (6-2) came into this game ranked fifth in Class 4A in Oregon, giving the Wildcats (5-0) a signature win this season.
“This was a really big game for us against great competition,” Eastman said. “(Baker) has had the same team for the last three years so they had a lot of team chemistry. So to be able to come out and win that game was huge.”
Wynott once again paced Lapwai with 38 points and 16 rebounds. In Lapwai’s five games this season, Wynott has scored no less than 36 points.
“He’s a leader and the boys really do trust him,” Eastman said. “You like to see veteran players take over games.”
Senior Terrell Ellenwood-Jones added 19 points and eight assists despite the fact Baker employed a full-court press throughout the game.
A complete box score was not available at press time.
GIRLS BASKETBALLKamiah 49, Clearwater Valley 27
KAMIAH — The Kubs held the Rams of Kooskia to single digits in three of the four quarters in a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Emma Krogh, Laney Landmark and Ashlyn Schoening each had 11 points for Kamiah (7-2, 6-1).
Taya Pfefferkorn and Shada Edwards each tallied eight points for Clearwater Valley (5-7, 2-5).
PULLMAN — The Pullman boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Thursday against Othello were postponed because of inclement weather. No make-up date was announced at press time.
WRESTLINGFour place at Tri-County
SPOKANE VALLEY — Four area wrestlers earned places at the Tri-County Classic Invitational at Central Valley.
Pullman placed 21st out of 23 teams with 31 points and Colfax was 22nd with 22 points. The Bulldog girls took 14th out of 17 teams with six points.
Pullman’s Evan McDougle took third at 126 pounds. Colfax’s Cooper Phillips placed sixth at 120. The Bulldogs’ Hope Lyons-Baker and Grace Jones were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the girls 120-pound class.
Boys team scores — 1. Chewelah 168.5; 2. Liberty 158; 3. Freeman 156; 4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 126.5; 5. Mt. Spokane 120; 6. Central Valley 110; 7. Newport 108; 8. Medical Lake 101.5; 9. Mary Walker 97; 10. Reardan 93; 11. Colville 86; 12. Hanford 75; 13. Cheney 73; 14. Davenport 69; 15. West Valley 64; 16. East Valley 52; 17. Northwest Christian 50; 18. Kettle Falls 46.5; 19. Ferris 45; 20. Lewis and Clark 40; 21. Pullman 31; 22. Colfax 22; 23. Tekoa-Rosalia 3.
Girls team scores — 1. Hanford 92.5; 2. Mary Walker 49; 3. Lewis and Clark 43; 4. Liberty 34; 5. Reardan 24; 6. Kettle Falls 22; 7. Lakeside 20; T8. Davenport 15; T8. Tekoa-Rosalia 15; 10. Cheney 14; 11. Newport 13; 12. East Valley 9; 13. Mead 8; 14. Colfax 6; 15. Mt. Spokane 4; T16. Ferris 0; T16. Ferris 0.