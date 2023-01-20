LAPWAI — Kase Wynott scored his 1,500th career point Thursday as Lapwai’s boys basketball team won its 50th consecutive game, taking a 96-35 decision at home against Whitepine League Division I opponent Prairie.
Wynott scored his milestone point early in the first quarter. He finished with his second triple-double of the season, notching 33 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds.
Jaishaun Sherman (18) and Ahilus Yearout (17) also in double figures for the Wildcats (15-0, 9-0).
Lee Forsmann paced the Pirates (4-10, 3-6) with 13 points.
PRAIRIE (4-10, 3-6)
Matthew Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Levi Gehring 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 2 0-0 5, Trenton Lorentz 3 0-0 6, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Noah Behler 1 0-0 2, Lee Forsmann 4 3-4 13, Bennie Elven 2 0-0 4, Phil Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Riggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-4 35.
LAPWAI (15-0, 9-0)
Promise Shawl 2 0-0 5, Joseph Payne 2 0-0 5, Jaishaun Sherman 8 2-2 18, Ahlius Yearout 7 2-3 17, Jalisco Miles 3 2-2 8, Christopher Bohnee 4 0-0 8, Kase Wynott 14 3-3 33, Quinton Kipp 1 0-0 2.Totals 41 9-10 96.
Prairie 9 6 7 13—35
Lapwai 20 24 28 24—96
3-point goals — Forsmann 2, Shears, Schwartz, Wynott 2, Payne, Yearout, Shawl.
JV — Lapwai def Prairie.
Logos 52, Potlatch 45
MOSCOW — The host Knights of Moscow made 11 made 3-pointers in an upset of the Loggers in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Seamus Wilson (13), Oliver Spencer (11) and Jack Driskill (10) all were in double figures for Logos (5-7, 4-5).
“It was a complete team effort tonight,” Logos coach Nate Wilson said. “The guys showed up tonight and played together as a unit. It was awesome to see.”
Everett Lovell led Potlatch (8-4, 5-4) with 17 points and Jaxon Vowels pitched in 12.
POTLATCH (8-4, 5-4)
Chase Lovell 3 0-0 6, Jack Clark 2 1-1 5, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 6 3-4 17, Jaxon Vowels 4 4-7 12, Sam Barnes 0 0-2 0, Logan Amos 1 3-3 5. Totals 16 11-17 45.
LOGOS (5-7, 4-5)
Seamus Wilson 5 0-0 13, Jack Driskill 3 1-3 10, Zach Atwood 1 1-2 3, Lucius Comis 3 1-1 7, Thomas Bowen 0 0-0 0, Jes Brower 1 0-0 2, Boaz Whitling 2 0-0 6, Oliver Spencer 4 0-1 11, Titus Jankovic 0 0-1 0. Totals 19 3-8 52.
Potlatch 18 7 9 11—45
Logos 13 11 14 14—52
3-point goals — E. Lovell, Spencer 3, Driskill 3, Wilson 3, Whitling 2.
JV — Logos def Potlatch.
Kendrick 72, Nezperce 43
NEZPERCE — Jagger Hewett notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 asssits in the visiting Tigers’ Whitepine League Division II victory against the Nighthawks.
Ty Koepp paced Kendrick Tigers (10-1, 7-0) 23 points. Wyatt Cook also was in double figures with 12 points.
Aidan McLeod led Nezperce (4-9, 0-6) with nine points.
KENDRICK (10-1,7-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 6 5-5 20, Wyatt Cook 6 0-3 12, Hunter Taylor 3 1-2 8, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Brock Boyer 3 1-1 7, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Ralli Roetcisoender 0 0-0 0, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 9 3-3 23, Cade Silflow 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-14 72.
NEZPERCE (4-9, 0-6)
Tanner Johnson 3 2-3 8, Blake Tucker 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 1 2-2 4, Owen Tiegs 2 0-1 4, Aidan McLeod 2 5-6 9, Carter Williams 4 1-2 13, Zane Wilcox 1 2-2 5, Mason Dove 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-16 43.
Kendrick 18 26 12 16—72
Nezperce 12 18 5 8—43
3-point goals — Hewett 3, T. Koepp 2, Taylor, Williams 4, Wilcox.
JV — Kendrick def Nezperce.
Troy 42, Genesee 21
GENESEE — The visiting Trojans held the Bulldogs to single digits in all four quarters en route to a Whitepine League Division I win.
Eli Stoner led Troy (8-3, 6-3) with 13 points. Noah Johnson also was in double figures with 10.
Derek Zenner and Kaden Schwartz each had six points apiece for the Bulldogs (0-13, 0-10).
TROY (8-3, 6-3)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 1-2 1, Eli Stoner 4 4-4 13, Chandler Blazzard 3 0-0 7, Dominic Holden 2 2-2 8, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 4 2-6 10, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 1 1-2 3, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-16 42.
GENESEE (0-13, 0-10)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 2 0-0 6, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 2 0-0 4, Derek Zenner 2 0-0 6, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Seth Vestal 2 0-0 5, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0, William Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-0 21.
Troy 5 14 13 10—42
Genesee 8 5 2 6—21
3-point goals — Holden 2, Stoner, Blazzard, Schwartz 2, Zenner, Vestal.
JV — Troy def Genesee.
Salmon River 58, Tri-Valley 56
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — The Savages of Riggins relied on a 28-point fourth quarter to earn a Long Pin Conference win against the Titans of Cambridge/Midvale.
Gabe Zavala pitched in 22 points, hitting three 3-pointers, for Salmon River (2-11, 2-5). Cordell Bovey was also in double figures with 18.
Zane Nichols notched a team-high 20 points for Tri-Valley (3-8, 2-6). Trenton Hicks and Haven Harley each finished with 12.
The Savages won the game at the free-throw line, going 22-for-30 (73.3%).
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (2-11, 2-5)
Gabe Zavala 8 3-4 22, Preston Rupp 1 0-0 2, Cordell Bovey 3 12-15 18, Riley Davis 1 2-2 4, Tyrus Swift 1 1-1 3, Aaron Markley 2 4-8 9. Totals 16 22-30 58.
TRI-VALLEY (3-8, 2-6)
Zane Nichols 10 0-0 20, Trenton Hicks 5 0-0 12, Wyatt Stiff 1 1-4 4, Brady Dion 0 0-0 0, Devon Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Haven Harley 6 0-0 12, Kyle Paradis 1 1-2 3, Danner Morris 2 0-0 5. Totals 25 2-6 56.
Salmon River 7 9 14 28—58
Tri-Valley 13 15 10 18—56
3-point goals — Zavala 3, Markley, Hicks 2, Stiff, Morris.
St. Maries 62, Orofino 51
OROFINO — The Lumberjacks used a 25-8 third-quarter run to create separation in a Class 2A Central Idaho League win against the host Maniacs.
“We had a hard time stopping their bigs,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said. “They were able to post us up and get shots. And the shots we were making in the first half we just weren’t making.”
Tyler Renner tallied 16 points for St. Maries (7-3, 4-1). Dillon Holder added 12. Wyatt Holmes and Greyson Sands each finished with 11.
Joel Scott led Orofino (6-4, 1-3) with 19 points.
ST. MARIES (7-3, 4-1)
Wyatt Holmes 5 0-3 11, Greyson Sands 3 3-4 11, Jared Badgett 1 1-3 3, Dillon Holder 5 1-2 12, Tyler Renner 7 2-3 16, Trace Wicks 2 0-1 5, Tristun Hill 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 7-16 62.
OROFINO (6-4, 1-3)
Drew Hanna 0 0-2 0, Easton Schneider 3 0-0 8, Nick Drobish 1 2-2 5, Joel Scott 6 7-7 19, Loudan Cochran 3 0-0 7, Quinton Naranjo 3 0-0 6, Aiden Olive 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 9-11 51.
St. Maries 15 15 25 7—62
Orofino 19 13 8 11—51
3-point goals — Sands 2, Holmes, Holder, Wicks, E. Schneider 2, Drobish, Cochran.
JV — St. Maries 41, Orofino 29.
GIRLS BASKETBALLDeary 53, Highland 18
CRAIGMONT — The visiting Mustangs held the Huskies of Craigmont to single-digit points during all four quarters of a Whitepine League Division II victory.
Araya Wood paced Deary (12-1, 6-1) with 12 points. Dantae Workman also was in double figures with 10.
Shaylee Stamper led the Huskies (1-12, 0-6) with eight points.
DEARY (12-1, 6-1)
Karmen Griffen 2 0-0 4, Madelyn Proctor 2 0-2 4, Kaylee Wood 2 1-2 5, Kenadie Kirk 2 1-4 5, Araya Wood 6 0-2 12, Triniti Wood 2 2-3 8, Macie Ashmead 2 1-3 5, Dantae Workman 3 4-4 10. Totals 21 9-20 53.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-12, 0-6)
Hanna Smith 1 0-0 2, Shaylee Stamper 4 0-0 8, Kenzie Hix 1 0-0 2, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 1 0-0 2, Kylee Beck 2 0-2 4, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 0-2 18.
Deary 20 13 10 10—53
Highland 4 4 6 4—18
3-point goals — T. Wood 2.
Prairie 53, Kamiah 38
KAMIAH — The Pirates opened the second quarter on a 24-2 run and used it to beat the Kubs in a Whitepine League Division I game.
“We did a better job of running our defense in the second quarter,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “When we got the trap to work, that really started to burst things open.”
Lexi Schumacher finished with a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kristin Wemhoff paced the Pirates (12-4, 8-2) with 14 points.
Emma Krough led Kamiah (11-3, 9-2) with nine points.
PRAIRIE (12-4, 8-2)
Lexi Schumacher 3 2-2 10, Kristin Wemhoff 6 2-8 14, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 2 3-7 7, Alli Geis 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 1 0-0 2, Sage Elven 4 0-0 8, Kylie Schumacher 3 4-4 10. Totals 20 11-21 53.
KAMIAH (11-3, 9-2)
Emma Krogh 2 4-5 9, Laney Landmark 3 0-0 7, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 0 1-2 1, Mariah Porter 2 4-6 9, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 6, Logan Landmark 1 0-3 2, Ashlyn Schoening 2 0-2 4, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-18 38.
Prairie 8 24 11 10—53
Kamiah 8 4 12 14—38
3-point goals — L. Schumacher 2, Skinner 2, Porter, Krough, Lan. Landmark.
JV — Prairie def Kamiah.
Kendrick 39, Nezperce 15
NEZPERCE — Despite shooting 17-for-52 from the field, the Tigers still notched a Whitepine League Division II win against the host Nighthawks.
Harley Heimgartner provided a spark for Kendrick (13-3, 6-0) offense according to coach Ron Ireland. She had nine points with five assists. Hailey Taylor also pitched in nine points with Morgan Silflow notching eight.
Faith Tiegs paced Nezperce (9-6, 2-4) with eight points.
KENDRICK (13-3, 6-0)
Rose Stewart 3 0-0 6, Harley Heimgartner 4 1-3 9, Hali Anderson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 3 2-2 8, Ruby Stewart 3 0-1 7, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 9. Totals 17 3-6 39.
NEZPERCE (9-6. 2-4)
Faith Tiegs 4 0-0 8, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Brianna Branson 1 0-0 2, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 1-4 5, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-4 15.
Kendrick 8 8 14 9—39
Nezperce 2 3 4 6—15
3-point goals — Ru. Stewart, Taylor.
JV — Kendrick def Nezperce.
Grangeville 52, Orofino 32
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs came up with 25 steals in a Class 2A Central Idaho League win against the visiting Maniacs.
Mattie Thacker had 16 points and 10 steals for Grangeville (10-7, 3-0). Caryss Barger also chipped in 16.
Livia Johnson paced Orofino (4-8, 1-2) with 10 points.
OROFINO (4-8, 1-2)
Kristen McCarthy 1 0-0 2, Rachel Province 0 0-0 0, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 3 3-5 9, Emma Province 2 0-0 4, Brynn Hanna 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 3 4-5 10, Kaitlyn Curtis 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 3 1-2 7, Gretta Ardizio 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-12 32.
GRANGEVILLE (10-7, 3-0)
Caryss Barger 6 2-6 16, Adri Anderson 1 1-2 3, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 1 1-4 3, Natalie Long 2 0-0 4, Mattie Thacker 7 1-1 16, Addisyn Vanderwall 4 0-1 8, Kinslee Adams 0 0-0 0, Desty Beshaw 0 0-0 0, McKenna York 0 0-0 0, Emmie Told 1 0-0 2, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-14 52.
Orofino 6 2 12 12—32
Grangeville 11 17 4 20—52
3-point goals — Barger 2, Thacker.
Troy 56, St. Maries 39
TROY — The host Trojans had 22 steals in a nonleague victory against the Lumberjacks
Troy (3-12) held St. Maries (7-8) to single-digit point totals in three out of four quarters.
Olivia Tyler led the Trojans with 19 points. Alaura Hawley also was in double figures with 10.
Taci Watkins led St. Maries with 12 points.
ST. MARIES (7-8)
Berkli McGreal 1 0-0 3, Kara Sexton 0 0-0 0, McKayla Spray 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 6 0-0 12, Stacie Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Brenna Elliott 1 0-0 2, Sami Sindt 1 0-0 3, Kayla Jansen 1 0-2 2, Danika Sloper 2 1-4 5, Jacklyn Linneneger 2 0-0 4, Stormi Lockridge 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 1-6 39.
TROY (3-12)
Hailey van Pelt 1 0-0 2, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 7 4-7 19, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 3 1-1 7, Alaura Hawley 5 0-0 10, Laura House 1 0-0 2, Bethany Phillis 4 0-0 9, Dericka Morgan 2 1-3 7. Totals 23 6-11 56.
Troy 10 19 15 12—56
St Maries 17 4 9 9—39
3-point goals — McGreal, Sindt, Morgan 2, Tyler, Phillis.
JV — St. Maries def. Troy.
WRESTLINGPomeroy competes in league meet
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Pomeroy’s wrestling team registered three wins in six matches in a league meet at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague High School.
Peyton Cannon won his two matches by pinfall at 160 pounds. Curtis Winona finished 1-1 at 182. Nick Hastings dropped his matches at 195 pounds.
BOYS SWIMMINGPullman wins GSL title
PULLMAN — Pullman sophomore Jake McCoy and junior William Miller now have qualifying times for every event at the state championships after their performances at the Greater Spokane League championships late Wednesday.
The Greyhounds took the title, beating Cheney 554-214. Pullman won all but one event
Miller qualified for the state meet in the 200 individual medley (1:56.63) and the 100 butterfly (52.67). McCoy advanced in the 100 backstroke (53.77). The two also teamed up with junior Teo Uberuaga and senior Michael Campbell to advance in the 200 medley relay (1:45.43). McCoy, Miller and Uberuaga teamed up with Zaine Pumphrey to move on in the 400 free relay (3:26.52).
Top Pullman results
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Jake McCoy, William Miller, Teo Uberuaga, Michael Campbell) 1:45.43.
200 freestyle — 2. Sam Leonard 2:09.58.
200 IM — 1. Miller 1:56.63.
50 free — 1. Carter Frichette 24.51
100 butterfly — 1. Miller 52.67.
100 free — 1. Jesse Tang 55.99.
500 free — 1. Zaine Pumphrey 5:15.98.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Michael Campbell, Kayden Armani, Scott Frye, Zaine Pumphrey) 1:41.90.
100 backstroke — 1. McCoy 53.77.
100 breaststroke — 1. Uberuaga 1:09.73.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (Pumphrey, McCoy, Uberuaga, Miller) 3:26.52.