LAPWAI — Kase Wynott scored his 1,500th career point Thursday as Lapwai’s boys basketball team won its 50th consecutive game, taking a 96-35 decision at home against Whitepine League Division I opponent Prairie.

Wynott scored his milestone point early in the first quarter. He finished with his second triple-double of the season, notching 33 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds.

