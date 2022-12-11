LAPWAI — Nine players got on the board for host Lapwai to help the Wildcats deal nonleague foe Kendrick its first defeat of the season in nonleague girls basketball play Saturday.

Lauren Gould (19 points) and Jordyn McCormack-Marks (17) were the scorleaders for the victorious Wildcats (6-1), while Morgan Silflow scord 14 and Rose Stewart added 10 for the Tigers (7-1).

Tags

Recommended for you