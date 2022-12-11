LAPWAI — Nine players got on the board for host Lapwai to help the Wildcats deal nonleague foe Kendrick its first defeat of the season in nonleague girls basketball play Saturday.
Lauren Gould (19 points) and Jordyn McCormack-Marks (17) were the scorleaders for the victorious Wildcats (6-1), while Morgan Silflow scord 14 and Rose Stewart added 10 for the Tigers (7-1).
“We’re doing a lot better defensive-wise — had more pressure on their guards,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “One of our key things was taking away their shooters. ...Overall, I think the girls did really good at pushing the ball up the court.”
KENDRICK (7-1)
Rose Stewart 4 2-6 10, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Hali Anderson 0 4-5 4, Morgan Silflow 6 2-2 14, Ruby Stewart 1 0-2 2, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 8. Totals 15 8-15 43.
LAPWAI (6-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 4. Jordyn McCormack-Marks 7 1-2 17, Amasone George 0 0-0 0, Skylin Parrish 1 0-0 2, Andraeana Domebo 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 7 3-4 19, Jayden Leighton 3 2-2 8, Taya Yearout 1 0-0 2, Qubilah Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 4 0-0 9. Totals 25 6-8 63.
Kendrick 8 11 17 7—43
Lapwai 11 19 20 13—63
3-point goals — Taylor 2, Jo. McCormack-Marks 2, Madden 2, Bisbee.
Garfield-Palouse 62, SJEL 33
PALOUSE — Three Garfield-Palouse players put up double-digit point totals as the Vikings made their Southeast 1B League debut into their first win of the season, downing the Eagles of St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Morgan Lentz led the way for Garfield-Palouse (1-2, 1-0) with 18 points, while Kennedy Cook (13) and Elena Flansburg (12) joined her in double digits. Olivia Kjack registered a team-high 13 points for SJEL (1-2, 0-2).
“This week, we worked on improving our shot selection,” Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said. “We did a good job of that; that was kind of the difference.”
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (1-2, 0-2)
Olivia Kjack 4 3-4 13, Avery Fleming 3 2-2 8, McKenzie Stanley 1 3-3 5, Kyra Holt 1 0-4 2, Bailey Brown 1 0-2 2, Kate Hergert 1 0-0 2, Dakota Fox 0 1-2 1, Olivia Danielson 0 0-0 0, Sophia Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sarah Quigley 0 0-0 0, Catalina Torres 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-17 33.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-2, 1-0)
Morgan Lentz 6 4-7 18, Kennedy Cook 5 1-2 13, Elena Flansburg 4 4-6 12, Zoey Laughary 2 2-2 7, Cara Blomgren 2 0-0 5, Hailey Beckner 2 0-0 5, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 2, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-17 62.
SJEL 3 6 12 12—33
Garfield-Palouse 16 12 16 18—62
3-point goals — Kjack 2, Lentz 2, Cook 2, Laughary, Blomgren, Beckner.
Kamiah 62, Logos 15
KAMIAH — A 21-0 opening quarter set the tone and nine Kubs got on the board in a Whitepine League Division I victory for Kamiah against the Knights of Moscow.
“You know, our gameplan was to come in and put some pressure on (Logos) — they’re a young team,” Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said. “... We turned them over several times right out of the gate.”
Laney Landmark (16 points) and Ashlyn Schoening (14) of Kamiah (3-3, 3-2) were the game’s top scorers, while GraceAnn VanderPloeg scored 12 to account for most of the offensive output for Logos (0-6, 0-5).
LOGOS (0-6, 0-5)
Sara Casebolt 0 3-4 3, Cora Johnson 0 0-4 0, Katie Munjiue 0 0-0 0, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-1 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 0 0-0 0, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 4 2-6 12. Totals 4 5-15 15.
KAMIAH (3-3, 3-2)
Emma Krogh 3 0-0 8, Laney Landmark 7 2-2 16, Reesa Loewen 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Hunt 2 0-0 4, Mariah Porter 1 0-0 2, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 5, Logan Landmark 4 0-0 9, Ashlyn Schoening 6 1-2 14, Ragen Farris 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 3-4 62.
Logos 0 4 8 3—15
Kamiah 21 15 13 13—62
3-point goals — VanderPloeg 2, Krogh 2, K. Skinner, Lo. Landmark, Schoening.
Oakesdale 42, Pomeroy 33
POMEROY — The host Pirates led narrowly at halftime, but suffered a major third-quarter slump en route to defeat at the hands of Southeast 1B League rival Oakesdale.
Jillian Herres racked up a team-leading 14 points plus four rebounds and three assists for Pomeroy (1-2, 1-1), while Kendall Dixon added another seven points and nine boards. Jessie Reed of Oakesdale (3-1, 1-1) led all scorers with 22 points.
“I’m disappointed in the loss, but I know we have a lot of growth that will occur because I have determined players on this team,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said.
OAKESDALE (3-1, 1-1)
Emily Dingman 2 0-0 6, Jessie Reed 8 6-9 22, Bradyn Henly 2 0-0 4, Lucy Hockett 1 0-0 3, Graci Perry 2 0-0 4, Samantha Holling 1 1-4 3. Totals 16 7-13 42.
POMEROY (1-2, 1-1)
Jillian Herres 4 4-6 14, Chase Caruso 2 0-0 4, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Haliee Brewer 0 1-2 1, Taylor Gilbert 0 1-2 1, Kendall Dixon 3 1-2 7, Jadence Gingerich 2 2-2 6, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Maria Altube 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-14 33.
Oakesdale 8 8 16 10—42
Pomeroy 8 10 3 12—33
3-point goals — Dingman 2, Hockett, Herres 2.
St. John Bosco 43, North Star Charter 14
BOISE — In Small School Showcase play, the St. John Bosco Patriots of Cottonwood built a modest early lead before taking off in the second half to defeat North Star Charter of Eagle, Idaho.
St. John Bosco (1-4) totaled 33 steals and 35 rebounds as a team, and received its greatest offensive contribution from Julia Wassmuth, who scored 21 points. Sarah Waters added another 12 points for the Patriots, while Bailey Hynes led North Star Charter (1-3) with 10.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-4)
Julia Wassmuth 10 1-3 21, Vivian Duhlsrad 0 0-0 0, Clara Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Serinah Palmer 2 1-2 5, Maleah Cummings 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 5 0-2 12, Noelle Chmelik 2 1-1 5, Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-8 43.
NORTH STAR CHARTER (1-3)
Daniella Christensen 1 0-0 2, Josie Bennett 1 0-0 2, Chloe Ballhagen 0 0-0 0, Dominique Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Marissa Ange 0 0-0 0, Bailey Hynes 5 0-0 10, Tessa Talbert 0 0-0 0, Pernille Moller-Peterson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Wright 0 0-0 0, Grace Corey 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 0-0 14.
St. John Bosco 7 7 12 17—43
North Star Charter 4 6 2 2—14
3-point goals — Waters 2.
BOYS BASKETBALLPotlatch 64, Clearwater Valley 19
KOOSKIA — The visiting Loggers started things off making a statement with a 23-0 first quarter en route to defeating Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in Whitepine League Division I play.
Everett Lovell put up 14 of his game-high 26 points in that quarter. Jaxon Vowels joined him in double digits with 11 points, and eight more players got on the board for Potlatch (3-0, 2-0). For Clearwater Valley (2-2, 1-2), Austin Curtis scored a team-high seven.
“(Lovell) got us going offensively, and the kids did an outstanding job of getting on the defensive side,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “... Nice to have a three-game week and win all three of them. Good start to the season.”
POTLATCH (3-0, 2-0)
Chase Lovell 2 2-2 7, Waylan Marshall 1 0-0 3, Jack Clark 1 2-2 5, Levi Lusby 2 0-0 4, Everett Lovell 9 3-5 26, Jaxon Vowels 3 4-5 11, Jameson Morris 1 0-0 2, Brayden Brown 1 0-0 2, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Jacob Keck 1 0-0 2, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 11-14 64.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-2, 1-2)
Myatt Osborn 0 0-1 0, Cameron Whitcomb 1 0-0 3, Matthew Louwien 0 0-0 0, Joseph Raff 1 0-0 2, Josh Gardner 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 2 0-0 5, Timuni Moses 0 0-0 0, Raphael Kessler 1 0-0 2, Austin Curtis 3 1-3 7. Totals 8 1-4 19.
Potlatch 23 18 14 9—64
Clearwater Valley 0 5 8 6—19
3-point goals — E. Lovell 5, C. Lovell, Marshall, Vowels, Whitcomb, Schlieper.
JV — Potlatch def. CV.
Orofino 45, Deary 38
OROFINO — In a clash of unbeatens, host Orofino came on strong in the second half to overcome nonleague foe Deary.
The Maniacs (4-0) trailed 19-13 at halftime before putting up 20 points in the third quarter to take the lead and holding strong in the fourth.
“First half, we gave up nine offensive rebounds and had 10 turnovers,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said. “Second half, we gave up only four and only had one. I think that was the major difference in the game.”
Orofino’s Loudan Cochran scored a game-high 16 points, while Joel Scott added 11. Lathan Proctor registered 11 points of his own for the Mustangs (3-1).
DEARY (3-1)
Laithan Proctor 4 0-0 11, Kalab Rickard 4 0-0 9, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 4 1-2 9, Dale Fletcher 1 5-8 7, Dallen Stapleton 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-10 38.
OROFINO (4-0)
Drew Hanna 0 1-2 1, Easton Schneider 3 0-1 6, Nick Drobish 3 1-3 7, Landon Hudson 0 0-0 0, Trystan Grey 1 1-2 3, Joel Scott 3 5-7 11, Loudan Cochran 5 4-6 16, Quinton Naranjo 0 1-2 1, Hayden Olive 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 13-23 45.
Deary 8 11 12 7—38
Orofino 5 8 20 12—45
3-point goals — Proctor 3, Rickard, Cochran 2.
JV — Orofino 53, Deary 31
Kamiah 44, Logos 35
KAMIAH — Foul trouble for three of its starters helped Kamiah fall into a halftime deficit against Logos of Moscow, but the Kubs reasserted control after intermission for a Whitepine League Division I win.
Kaden DeGroot of Kamiah (3-0, 2-0) led all scorers with 18 points, while Jack Driskill topped the charts for Logos (0-4, 0-3) with 11.
“We got our starters back in, we slowed the tempo, and Kaden did a good job finishing at the basket tonight,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said.
LOGOS (0-4, 0-3)
Seamus Wilson 2 1-2 6, Jack Driskill 4 0-0 11, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 2 1-1 5, Thomas Bowen 4 0-2 8, Dominic Porras 1 0-0 3, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-5 35.
KAMIAH (3-0, 2-0)
Jayden Crowe 0 0-0 0, Matthew Oatman 0 0-0 0, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Tug Loughran 0 1-2 1, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 3 2-5 8, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 4-6 9, Rehan Kou 3 0-2 6, William Milliage 1 0-0 2, Kaden DeGroot 7 3-4 18. Totals 17 10-19 44.
Logos 7 18 4 6—35
Kamiah 10 7 14 13—44
3-point goals — Driskill 3, Wilson, Porras, Skinner, DeGroot.
JV — Kamiah 34, Logos 27
Troy 36, Prairie 20
COTTONWOOD — Unbeaten Troy handled Prairie of Cottonwood in Whitepine League Division I competition, holding the Pirates to single-digit point totals in all four quarters.
“We were so locked in on defense,” Trojans coach Trey Thatcher said.
Joseph Bendel (12 points) and Dominick Holden (10) spearheaded the offense for the Trojans (4-0, 3-0), while Lee Forsmann scored a team-high 10 for Prairie (1-3, 0-2).
TROY (4-0, 3-0)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 0 3-5 3, Chandler Blazzard 1 1-2 3, Dominick Holden 4 0-0 10, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Conner Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 4 0-1 8, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Josh Nelson 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 5 0-2 12. Totals 14 4-10 36.
PRAIRIE (1-3, 0-2)
Matthew Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Riley Shears 1 0-0 2, Trenton Lorentz 0 0-0 0, Shane Hanson 0 1-4 1, Noah Behler 2 1-2 5, Lee Forsmann 3 4-5 10, L. Gehring 0 0-0 0, P. Schwartz 0 0-0 0, E. Rombo 0 0-0 0, B. Elven 0 0-2 0, L. Weber. Totals 7 6-14 20.
Troy 10 6 12 8—36
Prairie 5 5 4 6—20
3-point goals — Holden 2, Bendel 2.
JV — Prairie 47, Troy 28.
SJEL 44, Garfield-Palouse 38
PALOUSE — A late rally by host Garfield-Palouse fell short and the Vikings dropped their Southeast 1B League debut to St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Lane Collier (11 points) and Bryce Pfaff (10) were the top scorers for Gar-Pal (0-4, 0-1). Matthew DeFord put up 12 points to lead eight scorers for the Eagles (1-2, 1-2).
“That St. John team is tough,” Vikings coach Nate Holbrook said. “They’re a senior-led team — probably one of the best teams in the league overall. We’re a very young team, but we battled with them the whole time.”
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (1-2, 1-2)
Bear Brewer 1 1-2 3, Brennen Gonzalez 1 1-3 3, Tanner Fleming 1 6-10 9, Pedro Molina 1 1-2 3, Rory Maloney 2 1-2 6, Matthew DeFord 5 0-0 12, Jacob Swannack 3 0-2 6, Landen Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-19 44.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (0-4, 0-1)
Bryce Pfaff 4 1-2 10, Lane Collier 4 2-2 11, Macent Rardon 0 0-0 0, Brendan Snekvik 0 2-2 2, Kieran Snekvik 2 0-0 4, Landon Orr 3 2-5 8, Colton Pfaff 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 8-13 38.
SJEL 11 16 10 7—44
Gar-Pal 9 9 10 10—38
3-point goals — DeFord 2, Fleming, Maloney, B. Pfaff, Collier.
JV — Garfield-Palouse def. SJEL.
Oakesdale 44, Pomeroy 38
POMEROY — The host Pirates fought back to tighten things up, but never quite closed the gap after a slow start against Southeast 1B League rival Oakesdale.
“We defended well enough to win the game, but struggled to score all night,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “We went 2-for-18 from 3, with several of them being good open looks. Had we been able to knock down some open shots, it could have changed the game drastically.”
Ollie Severs logged a 13-point, 10-rebound double double for the Pirates (2-1, 1-1),
OAKESDALE (2-2, 2-0)
Brown 2 0-0 4, McHargue 5 0-0 10, Perry 4 5-10 13, Bober 0 1-2 1, Lanius 5 0-1 14, Goyke 1 0-0 2, Eads 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-13 44.
POMEROY (2-1, 1-1)
Braedon Fruh 2 0-0 4, Oliver Severs 5 2-4 13, Brady Bott 1 0-0 2, Jett Slusser 1 0-0 3, Trevin Kimble 4 1-2 9, Brodie Magill 0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 3 1-3 7. Totals 16 4-9 38.
Oakesdale 14 7 17 6—44
Pomeroy 3 14 14 7—38
3-point goals — Lanius 4, Jett Slusser, Severs.
WRESTLINGCV boys, girls lead area at George Wilde
KELLOGG, Idaho — Clearwater Valley’s boys and girls wrestling teams had the best finishes in the area at the George Wilde tournament at Kellogg High School.
The Rams placed fourth out of 17 boys teams with 150.5 points. Moscow was seventh, Grangeville eighth, Orofino tied for 12th, Lewiston’s JV team was 15th and Lapwai was 17th.
On the girls side, Clearwater Valley scored 60 points to finish second out of 13 teams, behind champion Bonners Ferry’s 87. Lewiston was third, Moscow ninth, Grangeville tied for 10th and Orofino was 12th.
The area had seven champions, four boys and three girls. Clearwater Valley’s Anthony Fabbi (152 pounds) and Bass Myers (182) won, along with Grangeville’s Kaden Schaff (98) and Moscow’s James Greene (152). Lewiston’s Joely Slyter (100-107) and Cassidy Rehder (185) placed first in the girls meet, along with Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman (114-120).
Boys team scores — 1. Kellogg 197; 2. Eureka 187; 3. Post Falls 178; 4. Clearwater Valley 150.5; 5. St. Maries 130; 6. Sandpoint 129; 7. Moscow 118; 8. Grangeville 105; 9. Priest River 101; 10. Bonners Ferry 80; 11. Lakeland 62; T12. Flathead 61; T12. Orofino 61; 14. Polson 56; 15. Lewiston JV 50; 16. Glacier 24; 17. Lapwai 4.
Girls team scores — 1. Bonners Ferry 87; 2. Clearwater Valley 60; 3. Lewiston 56; 4. Sandpoint 52; 5. Lakeland 48; 6. Eureka 42; 7. Kellogg 29; 8. Post Falls 27; 9. Moscow 22; T10. Grangeville 18; T10. Priest River 18; 12. Orofino 14; 13. St. Maries 10.
Clearwater Valley results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 0-2.
132 — Parker Olsen 2-2.
138 — Keyan Boller 3-1 (second); Keegan Robeson 4-2.
145 — Kyle Usher 0-2; Anthony Fabbi 5-0 (first); Colton Ocain 6-1 (third).
152 — Payton Wilson 0-2; Jake Fabbi 4-1 (second).
170 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 3-2.
182 — Bass Myers 5-0 (first).
195 — Connor Weddle 3-2 (fourth); Axl Fairbank 0-2.
220 — Ethan Brousseau 1-2.
285 — Isaac Goodwin 3-1 (second).
126 girls — Rayne Martinez 1-1 (second).
132-138 girls — Meg’n Blundell 3-1 (third).
145 girls — Madilyn Stuivenga 1-1 (third); Macy Morrow 1-2 (fourth).
152 girls — Emmalyn Boller 2-1 (second).
Grangeville results
98 — Kaden Schaff 3-0 (first).
106 — Becket Bowen 1-2.
120 — Ashton Whitesides 3-2.
126 — Trenton Wren 0-2.
145 — Lucas Wren 4-2; Terry Eich 2-2.
152 — Patrick Bowen 0-2.
160 — TJ Fetters 4-1 (third).
170 — Parker Farmer 3-2.
182 — Michael Bowen 3-2.
114-120 girls — Kadence Beck 2-1 (second).
Lapwai results
195 — Leland Whitefoot 0-2; Shawn Wittman 0-2.
285 — Garyn Moffitt 1-2.
Lewiston results
100-107 girls — Joely Slyter 2-0 (first).
132-138 girls — Kamryn Lockart 1-2; Bria Miller 2-2 (fourth).
152 girls — Emma Rivera 1-2.
185 girls — Cassidy Rehder 1-0 (first).
Moscow results
113 — Alex Palmer 2-2 (fourth).
126 — Jason Swam 3-1 (second).
132 — Sam Young 4-2 (fourth).
138 — Logan Tompkins 3-2.
145 — Aidan Prakash 2-2.
152 — James Greene 4-0 (first).
160 — Erik Gulbrandsen 3-2.
195 — Paul Dixon 1-2.
220 — Wyatt Hartig 2-2.
114-120 girls — Ophelia Carnahan 0-2; Skyla Zimmerman 3-0 (first).
Orofino results
120 — Hunter Gamble 4-1 (third).
126 — Sean Frye 0-2.
145 — Anson Hanes-Miller 1-2
152 — Garrett Sanders 2-2.
160 — Peter Carlson 3-2.
182 — Daniel Stieger 0-2.
195 — Sean Larsen 2-1 (second).
220 — John Dafoe 4-2 (fourth); Ian Powell 0-2.
165 girls — Leilani Orozco 0-2 (fourth).
185 girls — Casey Rima 0-1 (second).
Pullman third, Clarkston fourth at Schutte Roundup
OTHELLO, Wash. — Pullman had three champions and Clarkston two as each team finished in the top four at the Leonard Schutte Roundup at Othello High School.
The Greyhounds took third with 155 points, behind meet champion Othello’s 233. The Bantams were fourth at 135.
Pullman’s Israel Acosta (138), Ivan Acosta (152) and Cotton Sears (285) each won individual titles, as did Clarkston’s Dawson Bailey (132) and Bodee Thivierge (145). Israel Acosta was voted the meet’s outstanding wrestler.
Team scores — 1. Othello 233; 2. Ellensburg 166.5; 3. Pullman 155; 4. Clarkston 135; 5. Wapato 125; 6. Richland 106; 7. Selah 100; 8. Reardan 95; 9. Southridge 94; 10. Chewelah 64; 11. Royal City 55; 12. Quincy 37; 13. Moses Lake JV 22.
Clarkston results
120 — Clayton Ockwell 0-2 (eighth).
126 — Gabe Weza 2-2 (sixth).
132 — Dawson Bailey 4-0 (first).
138 — Geovanny Alba 4-2 (fourth).
145 — Bodee Thivierge 3-0 (first).
152 — William Mosman 2-2 (eighth).
160 — Braydon Flinders 2-2 (fourth).
182 — Gavin Wood 2-2 (fourth).
220 — Braden Jared 3-2 (sixth).
285 — Justyn Waters 1-2.
Pullman results
113 — Brigham Cordova 2-1 (second).
120 — Gavin McCloy 2-2 (sixth).
126 — Evan McDougle 2-2 (sixth).
132 — Austin Crossler 1-2.
138 — Israel Acosta 4-0 (first).
145 — Nicholas Neville 0-2.
152 — Ivan Acosta 3-0 (first).
160 — Cullen Billings 1-2 (eighth).
170 — Matthew Rembert 2-2 (eighth).
195 — Samuel Sears 2-2 (sixth).
220 — Holden Chandler 1-2.
285 — Cotton Sears 4-0 (first).
Lewiston finishes 1-2 in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Lewiston wrestling team finished 1-2 overall at the eight-team Wild West Showdown duals tournament at Toppenish High School.
The Bengals fell to the host Wildcats, then downed Davis before dropping a decision to Hermiston (Ore.). Lewiston was going to wrestle Graham Kapowsin for fifth place but the Eagles were too banged up.
There were no other details available at press time.
Colfax, Gar-Pal at Connell Invite
CONNELL, Wash. — Colfax and Garfield-Palouse each sent one wrestler to the Connell Invitational, with neither coming out on top in his division.
Walker Montgomery went 1-2 at 126 for the Vikings, and Tristen Burd finished 1-2 at 285 for the Bulldogs.
Team scores — 1. Connell 184; 2. Cashmere 151; 3. Warden 148.5; 4. Kennewick 110; 5. College Place 82; 6. Columbia 80; 7. Royal 63; T8. River View 38; T8. Wapato 38; 10. Colfax 4; 11. Garfield-Palouse 3.
Colfax result
285 — Tristen Burd 1-2.
Garfield-Palouse result
126 — Walker Montgomery 1-2.
Brice Williams canceled
SPANGLE, Wash. — Pomeroy was expected to attend the Brice Williams Invitational wrestling tournament at Liberty High School of Spangle, but the meet was canceled because of inclement weather.