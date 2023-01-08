LAPWAI — In a clash of unbeaten Whitepine League boys basketball teams, the Lapwai Wildcats were at their most dominant as they blitzed past visiting Troy 94-19 on Saturday.

Lapwai (11-0, 5-0) benefited offensively from 34 points and 12 rebounds courtesy of Kase Wynott, along with 23 points from Terrell Ellenwood-Jones and 12 from Ahlius Yearout. All eight Wildcats to see playing time got on the board.

Tags

Recommended for you