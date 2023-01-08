LAPWAI — In a clash of unbeaten Whitepine League boys basketball teams, the Lapwai Wildcats were at their most dominant as they blitzed past visiting Troy 94-19 on Saturday.
Lapwai (11-0, 5-0) benefited offensively from 34 points and 12 rebounds courtesy of Kase Wynott, along with 23 points from Terrell Ellenwood-Jones and 12 from Ahlius Yearout. All eight Wildcats to see playing time got on the board.
The Wildcats held the Trojans to fewer than 10 points in each quarter while averaging 20-plus themselves. Jaishaun Sherman added six steals to his four points for Lapwai.
For Troy (5-1, 4-1), Noah Johnson scored a team-high seven.
This was the 47th consecutive win for the Lapwai boys in a streak that began in the 2020-21 season.
TROY (5-1, 4-1)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 1 1-2 3, Chandler Blazzard 0 0-0 0, Dominick Holden 1 0-0 2, Aiden Heath 1 0-0 3, Conner Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 3 1-2 7, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 2-4 19.
LAPWAI (11-0, 5-0)
Promise Shawl 1 0-0 2, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 8 0-0 23, Joseph Payne 4 0-0 8, Jaishaun Sherman 2 0-0 4, Ahlius Yearout 4 4-6 12, Jalisco Miles 1 2-2 4, Christopher Bohnee 2 3-4 7, Kase Wynott 15 1-2 34. Totals 37 10-14 94.
Troy 8 2 3 6—19
Lapwai 25 24 26 19—94
3-point goals — Heath, Ellenwood-Jones 7, Wynott 3.
JV — Lapwai 72, Troy 41
C — Lapwai 44, Troy 34
Logos 67, Clearwater Valley 57
KOOSKIA — Jack Driskill and Seamus Wilson combined for 52 points to lead the Knights of Moscow past Clearwater Valley of Kooskia for their first Whitepine League Division I win of the season.
Logos (2-5, 1-4) started fast, building a 10-point lead at 22-12 through the opening quarter, and never let the Rams (3-6, 1-5) catch up.
Driskill hit seven 3-point goals and totaled a game-high 27 points, while Wilson put up 25 points and made nine assists. Also making a notable contribution for the Knights was Emeth Toebben, who came off the bench with nine points.
Landon Schlieper led the way for Clearwater Valley with a 25-point showing of his own, converting nine field goals and 4-of-4 free throws.
LOGOS (2-5, 1-4)
Seamus Wilson 8 5-6 25, Jack Driskill 10 0-0 27, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 0 0-0 0, Thomas Bowen 1 1-2 3, Emeth Toebben 4 0-0 9, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Boaz Whitling 0 0-0 0, Oliver Spencer 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 6-8 67.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-6, 1-5)
Myatt Osborn 4 0-0 9, Cameron Whitcomb 0 2-2 2, Jordan Murray 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 3 0-0 9, Mason Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Joseph Raff 0 0-0 0, Josh Gardner 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 9 4-4 25, Timuni Moses 1 0-0 2, Raphael Kessler 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 3 4-12 10. Totals 20 10-18 57.
Logos 22 16 15 14—67
Clearwater Valley 12 16 15 14—57
3-point goals — Driskill 7, Wilson 4, Toebben, Spencer, Louwien 3, Schlieper 3, Osborn.
JV — Logos def. Clearwater Valley.
Colfax 57, Northwest Christian 55
ASOTIN — Seth Lustig led Colfax in scoring while Mason Gilchrist and Bradyn Heilsberg made critical offensive rebounds in the closing stages as the Bulldogs pulled out an overtime win against 2B Bi-County League rival Northwest Christian of Colbert.
Colfax (11-1, 7-0) led 24-19 through the opening half, only for the Crusaders (9-2, 4-2) to charge back after intermission and force overtime at 49 apiece. The Bulldogs built a five-point lead late in the extra period before Northwest Christian struck back again with a 3-pointer to bring it within a possession, only to miss a three-quarter-court 3-point attempt at pulling out the win.
Lustig totaled 16 points, Gilchrist scored 12 while making eight rebounds, and J.P. Wigen had a double-double of 10 points and 13 boards for Colfax.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (9-2, 4-2)
Nate Clark 4 2-4 11, Abi West 7 2-5 18, Asher West 6 4-5 17, Emmett McLaughlin 1 0-2 2, Joseph Spuler 0 0-0 0, Ben Slade 1 0-0 2, Titus Spuler 0 5-6 5. Totals 19 13-22 55.
COLFAX (11-1, 7-0)
Bradyn Heilsberg 2 1-2 5, Adrik Jenkin 1 0-0 3, Carson Gray 2 2-2 8, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 7 2-8 16, Mason Gilchrist 4 4-10 12, J.P Wigen 5 0-0 10, Jaxon Wick 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 9-22 57.
Northwest Christian 14 5 12 18 6—55
Colfax 15 9 11 14 8—57
3-point goals — Ab. West 2, As. West, Clark, Gray 2, Jenkin, Wick.
JV — Colfax def. Northwest Christian.
Colton 65, Prescott 46
COLTON — Angus Jordan, Grant Wolf and Matt Reisenauer combined for 50 points, 16 assists, 14 rebounds and 11 steals to lead Colton to a Southeast 1B League victory against visiting Prescott.
The Wildcats (2-6, 2-4) hit six 3-point goals in the opening quarter alone as they tore to a 23-11 lead, and extended their advantage in the second and third. Freshman Skyler Purnell came off the bench with another five points and five rebounds, while sophomore Ryan Impson provided six points and eight rebounds while drawing three charges.
PRESCOTT (0-7, 0-6)
E. Sanchez 0 1-2 1, K. Tiddemen 0 0-0 0, V. Garcia 4 0-2 9, T. Madrigal 0 0-0 0, P. Ervin 1 0-0 3, N. Valle 2 0-0 4, A. Barados 1 0-0 3, J. Erwin 0 0-0 0, B. Caros 8 1-3 22, H. Garcia 0 0-0 0, J. Garcia 1 2-2 4, K. Lindsey 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-9 46
COLTON (2-6)
Angus Jordan 4 2-4 11, Grant Wolf 7 0-0 19, Memphis McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 3 0-2 6, Dan Bell 0 0-0 0, Skyler Purnell 1 2-2 5, Tanner Baerlocher 2 0-2 4, Matt Reisenauer 8 2-2 20, Joey Hemighaus 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-12 65.
Prescott 11 6 11 18—46
Colton 23 14 13 15—65
3-point goals — Caros 5, Ervin, Barados, V. Garcia, Wolf 5, Reisenauer, Jordan, Purnell.
Prairie 57, Genesee 28
GENESEE — Prairie of Cottonwood took over in the second half against host Genesee to seal its first Whitepine League Division I win of the season.
The Pirates (2-7, 1-3) were buoyed by 19 points from Lee Forsmann, along with 11 from Noah Behler. Teak Wareham and Derek Burt put up a team-high nine apiece for the Bulldogs (0-9, 0-6).
PRAIRIE (2-7, 1-3)
Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 3 1-2 8, Trenton Lorentz 1 0-0 2, Shane Hanson 1 1-2 3, Noah Behler 3 4-5 11, Lee Forsmann 7 4-5 19, Phil Schwartz 2 0-0 5, Bennie Elven 4 0-0 8, Ryan Wemhoff 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 11-17 57.
GENESEE ()
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 2 0-0 5, Teak Wareham 2 5-8 9, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 3 2-2 9, Derek Zenner 1 1-1 3, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Seth Vestal 1 0-0 2, William Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 8-11 28.
Prairie 11 8 18 20—57
Genesee 6 7 7 8—28
3-point goals — Shears, Behler, Forsmann, P. Schwartz, K. Schwartz, Burt.
JV — Prairie 16, Genesee 14 (one half)
Yakama Nation Tribal 57, Garfield-Palouse 47
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Lane Collier notched 16 points for Garfield-Palouse and Kieran Snekvik added another 10, but the Vikings fell to Yakama Nation Tribal.
“Our boys played hard,” said Gar-Pal coach Nate Holbrook, whose team is now 1-10 on the season. “(The Eagles) were a veteran team and pressed us all game, and we just couldn’t hit shots when we needed to.”
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-10)
Bryce Pfaff 3 0-1 7, Lane Collier 4 6-10 16, Macent Rardon 1 0-0 2, Brendan Snekvik 2 0-1 4, Kieran Snekvik 3 4-4 10, Landon Orr 2 2-2 6, Nick Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 12-18 47.
YAKAMA NATION TRIBAL (5-4, 3-2)
Jayden ScabbyRobe 1 0-0 3, Trevor Lewis 5 0-0 13, John Jim 1 0-1 2, Cameron Longee 2 0-0 6, Jonas ScabbyRobe 4 1-1 10, Jayden Bisaya 3 2-2 8, Gunner Wallulheum 4 0-2 9, Jabez Saluskin 2 1-2 6. Totals 22 4-8 57.
Garfield-Palouse 10 10 13 14—47
Yakama Nation 15 17 16 9—57
3-point goals — Collier 2, B. Pfaff, Lewis 3, Longee 2, Ja. ScabbyRobe, Jo. ScabbyRobe, Wallulheum, Saluskin.
JV — Garfield-Palouse def. Yakama Nation Tribal.
Horseshoe Bend 56, Salmon River 35
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Tyrus Swift converted four 3-point goals and logged 17 total points for Salmon River of Riggins, but the visiting Savages fell to Horseshoe Bend in Class 1A Long Pin Conference play.
Cordell Bovey put up another dozen points for Salmon River (0-7, 0-3). Porter Larson of Horseshoe Bend (6-5, 2-1) matched Swift’s total with 17 points, and teammates Kaelun Jones (14 points), Nic Cooper (12) and Layth Bromgard (11) joined him in double figures.
SALMON RIVER (0-7, 0-3)
Gabe Zavala 1 0-0 2, Preston Rupp 0 0-0 0, Cordell Bovey 5 1-2 12, Riley Davis 0 0-0 0, Tyrus Swift 6 1-4 17, Aaron Markley 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 4-8 35.
HORSESHOE BEND (6-5, 2-1)
Porter Larson 7 2-2 17, Lukken March 0 0-0 0, Treyven Bauer 0 0-0 0, Kaelun Jones 5 3-4 14, Seth Rubal 0 0-0 0, Layth Bromgard 5 0-0 11, Tristan Martinez 0 0-0 0, Nic Cooper 6 0-0 12, Zeke Ayala 0 0-0 0, Joseph Wellan 0 0-0 0, Carson Drake 1 0-0 2, Brayden Bonge 0 0-0 0, Jared Wolsleben 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-6 56.
Salmon River 8 6 9 12—35
Horseshoe Bend 13 17 17 9—56
3-point goals — Swift 4, Bovey, Larson, Jones, Bromgard.
Davenport 66, Asotin 40
DAVENPORT, Wash. — The host Gorillas won every quarter, using a 19-5 spurt in the fourth to finish off the visiting Panthers in a Class 2B Bi-County League North Division game.
Tennessee Rainwater tallied 25 points to lead Davenport (11-1, 6-1), and Justin Jacoby added 11.
Cody Ells finished with 16 points to pace Asotin (4-7, 1-5).
A complete box score was unavailable at press time.
ASOTIN (4-7, 1-5)
Cooper Biery 0, Rueben Eggleston 0, Kamea Kauhi 9, Gavin Ells 0, Brady Moore 2, Justin Boyea 0, AJ Olerich 8, Sam Hall 0, Cody Ells 16, Sawyer Biery 0, Dylan Finney 5. Totals 40.
DAVENPORT (11-1, 6-1)
Tennessee Rainwater 25, Evan Gunning 8, Cash Colbert 8, Maddox Schumacher 0, Jayvee Fuderich 4, Jesse Raugust 0, Jaeger Jacobsen 6, Eric Mooney , Justin Jacoby 11, Wyatt Telecky 2, Jason Schillinger 2. Totals 66.
Asotin 11 9 15 5—40
Davenport 17 11 19 19—66
3-point goals — C. Ells 2, Finney, Rainwater 3, Fuderich, Telecky, Schillinger.
DeSales 63, Pomeroy 41
WALLA WALLA — The Irish of Walla Walla used a 20-4 third-quarter run to pull away from the Pirates in a Southeast 1B League contest.
Spencer Green finished with 26 points, making six 3-pointers, for DeSales (11-1, 7-1).
Trace Roberts paced Pomeroy (4-4, 3-3) with 11 points and seven rebounds.
POMEROY (4-4, 3-3)
Oliver Severs 3 0-0 8, Brady Bott 2 0-0 4, Jett Slusser 2 0-0 5, Trevin Kimble 2 4-6 9, Brodie Magill 0 0-0 0, Colby Ledgerwood 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 0 0-1 0, Jacob Reisinger 1 1-1 3, Jayden Slusser 0 1-2 1, Trace Roberts 3 5-8 11, Cesar Morfin 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 11-18 41.
DESALES (11-1, 7-1)
Spencer Green 10 0-0 26, Carter Green 1 0-0 2, Jack Lesko 2 3-5 8, Joe Baffney 3 3-4 9, Levi Bingham 1 2-2 4, Sal Sisk 2 0-2 6, Caden McCollaugh 0 2-2 2, Sean Sollars 0 0-0 0, Daniel Balof 0 0-0 0, Remy Arceo 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 10-15 63.
Pomeroy 8 15 4 14—41
DeSales 14 17 20 12—63
3-point goals — Severs 2, Slusser, Kimble, S. Green 6, Lesko, Sisk 2
GIRLS BASKETBALLNorth Central 48, Clarkston 43
SPOKANE — Playing with standout Kendall Wallace sidelined on concussion protocol, visiting Clarkston fell to North Central in both teams’ Class 2A Greater Spokane League season debut.
Samara Powaukee led the Bantams (6-3, 0-1) with 18 points and four steals, while Ella Leavitt provided six points and nine rebounds. Hannah Hamilton of North Central (7-4, 1-0) was the game’s overall high-scorer with 21 points.
CLARKSTON (6-3, 0-1)
Olivia Gustafson 0 0-0 0, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0, Sophie Henderson 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 2 3-5 7, Ella Leavitt 3 0-0 6, Ella Ogden 0 0-0 0, Alahondra Perez 2 0-0 6, Samara Powaukee 7 1-1 18, Joey Miller 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 2 2-7 6. Totals 15 6-13 43.
NORTH CENTRAL-SPOKANE (7-4, 1-0)
Taylena Bigsmoke 1 1-2 4, Maggie Dubay 0 0-0 0, Feather Auld 0 0-0 0, Greta Marko 0 0-0 0, Shalene Ervin 2 0-2 4, Marlee Shoeffler 1 1-2 3, Mekalah Ma’ae 1 1-2 4, Hannah Hamilton 6 6-11 21, Kiara Bender 0 0-0 0, Lariah Hayes 4 4-10 12, Montana Elder 0 0-0 0, Megan Rantamaki 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 13-29 48.
Clarkston 7 13 9 14—43
North Central 6 9 11 22—48
3-point goals — Powaukee 3, Leavitt 2, Perez 2, Hamilton 3, Bigsmoke, Ma’ae.
Colfax 58, Northwest Christian 38
COLFAX — Brynn McGaughy racked up 18 points and 14 rebounds in a 2B Bi-County League win for unbeaten Colfax against Northwest Christian of Colbert.
Jaisha Gibb added another 12 points and eight steals while Hailey Demler and Lauryn York each scored nine for the Bulldogs (13-0, 7-0), who took over the game with a 19-2 second quarter.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (7-4, 4-2)
Kaitlyn Waters 1 2-2 4, MacKenzie Ritchie 5 2-3 12, Paisley Cox 4 0-0 8, Georgia Crockett 2 0-0 4, Azalea Vlietstra 2 0-0 5, Leah Platt 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 4-5 38.
COLFAX (13-0, 7-0)
Jaisha Gibb 5 0-0 12, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 3 0-0 6, Hailey Demler 4 0-0 9, Ashley Ring 0 0-0 0, Lauryn York 4 0-1 9, Ava Swan 2 0-0 4, Brynn McGaughy 7 4-5 18, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-6 58.
Northwest Christian 11 2 9 16—38
Colfax 16 19 14 9—58
3-point goals — Vlietstra, Platt, Gibb 2, Demler, York.
JV — Colfax def. Northwest Christian.
Yakama Nation Tribal 46, Garfield-Palouse 40
TOPPENISH — Kyra Brantner shot 6-for-8 from the field and totaled 16 points to lead Garfield-Palouse, but the Vikings came up short against Yakama Nation Tribal.
Gar-Pal (2-8) got another 10 points from Kennedy Cook, while Kara Blomgren played “great defense,” according to coach Garrett Parrish.
A complete box score was not available at press time.
Garfield-Palouse 10 8 9 13—40
Yakama Nation Tribal 8 11 15 12—46
St. Maries 46, Logos 41
ST. MARIES — Logos of Moscow had what coach Gabe Rench called “the best game we’ve played all season” and led much of the way, but fell short of beating St. Maries in nonleague play.
GraceAnn VanderPloeg put up 19 points for the Knights (0-10), while Sara Casebolt added another 12. VanderPloeg and Elena Spillman — two key starters for Logos — fouled out late, which helped set up the Lumberjacks (5-5) for their comeback victory.
A box score was not available at press time.
Pomeroy 41, DeSales 39
WALLA WALLA — The Pirates had a 13-4 second-quarter spurt, then had to hold on to beat the Irish of Walla Walla in a Southeast 1B League contest.
Jillian Herres paced Pomeroy (3-3, 2-2) with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists despite playing with foul problems.
Emmalyne Jimenez led DeSales (4-6, 1-3) with 15 points and Heidi Scott chipped in 12.
POMEROY (3-3, 2-2)
Jillian Herres 7 1-1 15, Chase Caruso 1 0-0 3, Kiersten Bartels 2 0-0 6, Haliee Brewer 3 0-0 6, Kendall Dixon 0 2-2 2, Taylor Gilbert 3 0-1 8, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0, Maria Altube 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 1-3 1. Totals 16 4-7 41.
DESALES (4-6, 1-3)
Regina Nelson 3 0-0 6, Tori Kimble 1 0-0 2, Heidi Scott 4 2-4 12, Emmalyne Jimenez 6 2-4 15, Lian Skarrup 0 0-0 0, Lin Skarrup 0 0-0 0, Abi Guest 0 0-0 0, Anniston Jimenez 2 0-2 4. Totals 16 4-10 39.
Pomeroy 9 13 8 10—41
DeSales 7 4 11 17—39
3-point goals — Bartels 2, Gilbert 2, Caruso, Scott 2, E. Jimenez.
Davenport 66, Asotin 26
DAVENPORT, Wash. — The host Gorillas outscored the Panthers 32-6 in the first quarter en route to a Class 2B Bi-County League North Division victory.
Glenna Soliday tallied 16 points and Kiersten Kemmerer added 15 for Davenport (8-4, 6-2). Lena Waters finished with 11 points, and Emalie Jacoby and Clare Lathrop each tallied 10.
Sadie Thummel had nine points to lead Asotin (3-8, 0-5).
A complete box score was unavailable at press time.
ASOTIN (3-8, 0-5)
Kelsey Thummel 0, Sadie Thummel 9, Emma Barnea 0, Cady Browne 2, Abbey Ausman 5, Carlie Ball 7, Hannah Appleford 0, Emily Elskamp 0, Haylee Appleford 3. Totals 26.
DAVENPORT (8-4, 6-2)
Samantha Stiles 0, Glenna Soliday 16, Kiersten Kemmerer 15, Jensyn Jacobsen 2, Addie Schneider 2, Emalie Jacoby 10, Clare Lathrop 10, Lena Waters 11. Totals 66.
Asotin 6 11 2 7—26
Davenport 32 12 17 5—66
WRESTLINGCV finishes second in Oregon
JOSEPH, Ore. — Buoyed by a pair of first-place finishes, the Clearwater Valley wrestling team took second at the Cosgrove-Eschler Tournament at Joseph High School.
The Rams of Kooskia scored 179.5, behind meet champion Culver’s 243.
Parker Olsen pinned all four of his opponents to win the 132-pound title. Bass Myers earned pins in three of his four matches to take the 195-pound crown.
Team scores — 1. Culver 243; 2. Clearwater Valley 179.5; 3. Elgin 156.5; 4. Grant Union 141; 5. Irrigon 107; 6. Santiam Christian 105.5; 7. Enterprise 91; 8. Riverside 78; 9. Crane 77; 10. Joseph 54.5; 11. Heppner 46; 12. Echo 43; 13. Pine Eagle 38.5; 14. Umatilla 18; T15. Imbler 13; T15. Union 13; T17. Adrian 0; T17. Alsea 0.
Clearwater Valley results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 0-2 (fifth).
132 — Parker Olsen 4-0 (first).
138 — Keyan Boller 3-1 (second); Keegan Robeson 4-2 (fifth).
145 — Anthony Fabbi 3-1 (second).
152 — Payton Wilson 2-2; Jake Fabbi 3-1 (second).
160 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 3-3 (sixth).
170 — Anthony Carter 4-1 (third).
195 — Bass Myers 4-0 (first).
220 — Ethan Brousseau 1-2.
Girls shine at Rollie Lane
NAMPA, Idaho — Three area girls placed in the top-three in their respective weight classes at the Rollie Lane Invitational at the Ford Idaho Center.
Grangeville’s boys tied for 66th place out of 72 teams, with Potlatch 70th. On the girls side, Grangeville was 19th out of 66 teams, Potlatch took 21st and Moscow placed 35th.
Grangeville’s Kadence Beck went 6-0, including five pinfall victories, to win the 114-pound girls title. Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman finished 5-0, including four wins by pin, to take the 120-pound girls title. Potlatch’s Hayley McNeal went 6-1, with all victories by pin, to earn third place in the girls 138-pound class.
Boys team scores — 1. Meridian 247.5; 2. Post Falls 229.5; 3. Minico 184; 4. Wasatch 152; 5. Bishop Kelly 149.5; 6. Mt. View 142.5; 7. American Falls 141; 8. Syracuse 133; 9. Caldwell 130; 10. Nampa 111.5; 11. Hermiston 103.5; 12. Eagle 102; 13. Highland 101; 14. Mountain View 95; 15. Sunnyside 93; 16. Burns 88.5; 17. Middleton 85; 18. Bonneville 84.5; 19. Blackfoot 82.5; T20. Crook County 82; T20. La Pine 82; 22. Fruitland 81.5; 23. Silverton 79; 24. Redmond 76.5; 25. McQueen 73.5; 26. Central Valley 71.5; 27. Thunder Ridge 68; 28. Kuna 67; 29. Borah 63.5; 30. New Plymouth 61.5; T31. Forest Grove 61; T31. Mountain Home 61; 33. Shelley 58.5; 34. Boise 58; 35. Lakeland 56.5; 36. Madison 55.5; T37. Columbia 51; T37. Coeur d’Alene 51; 39. Gooding 49; 40. Payette 48; 41. Ridgevue 46; T42. Emmett 44; T42. Hillsboro 44; 44. Skyline 43; 45. Capital 42; T46. Melba 39; T46. Timberlake 39; T46. Walla Walla 39; 49. Bend Senior 38; 50. Rocky Mountain 36; 51. Gonzaga Prep 34.5; 52. Owyhee 34; 53. Priest River 33; 54. Idaho Falls 32; 55. Scappoose 31.5; 56. Baker/Powder Valley 30; 57. Centennial 27; 58. Lowry 21; 59. Ontario 19; 60. Vallivue 17; T61. Rigby 16; T61. Boise Timberline 16; T63. Nampa Christian 14; T63. Skyview 14; 65. Homedale 13; T66. Colville 12; T66. Grangeville 12; T66. Nyssa 12; 69. West Side 9; 70. Potlach 7; 71. Hillcrest 5; 72. Four Rivers Senior Prep 0.
Girls team scores — 1. Eagle 153; 2. Columbia 105.5; 3. Thunder Ridge 103; T4. Boise 102; T4. Reed 102; 6. Syracuse 101; 7. Redmond 100; 8. La Grande 95.5; 9. Emmett 79; 10. Caldwell 74.5; 11. La Pine 71; T12. Forest Grove 66; T12. McQueen 66; 14. Rocky Mountain 64; 15. Coeur d’Alene 64.5; 16. Baker/Powder Valley 61; 17. Mountain Home 59; 18. Carson 58; 19. Grangeville 54; 20. Bend Senior 53.5; T21. Bonneville 45; T21. Potlatch 45; T21. Walla Walla 45; T24. Meridian 43; T24. Vale 43; 26. Owyhee 42; 27. Wasatch 41; 28. Rigby 39; T29. Blackfoot 38; T29. Fruitland 38; T29. Vallivue 38; T32. American Falls 37; T32. Crook County 37; 34. Boise Timberline 34; 35. Moscow 34; 36. Nyssa 33; 37. Silverton 32; 38. Mountain View 31.5; 39. Lakeland 31; 40. Payette 30; T41. Ontario 29; T41. Post Falls 29; T43. Borah 28; T43. Capital 28; T43. Hillcrest 28; T46. Kuna 27; T46. Middleton 27; 48. Nampa 24.5; 49. Mt. View 24; 50. New Plymouth 22; 51. Garden Valley 20; T52. Idaho FAlls 17; T52. Skyline 17; 54. Tri-Valley 16; 55. Highland 15; T56. Gonzaga Prep 14; T56. Madison 14; 58. Centennial 12; 59. Buhl 11; 60. Bishop Manogue 8; T61. Galena 7; T61. Minico 7; T63. Homedale 4; T63. Ridgevue 4; 65. Bishop Kelly; 66. Four Rivers Senior Prep 0.
Grangeville results
98 — Kaden Schaff 4-2.
106 — Becket Bowen 0-2.
126 — Noah Johnson 0-2.
145 — Lucas Wren 1-2; Terry Eich 0-2.
152 — Patrick Bowen 0-2.
182 — Michael Bowen 0-2.
114 girls — Kadence Beck 6-0 (first).
120 girls — Holli Schumacher 3-2.
132 girls — Morgan Pack 1-2.
Moscow results
120 girls — Skyla Zimmerman 5-0 (first).
Potlatch results
132 — Benjamin Johnson 0-2.
145 — Carson Yearout 0-2; William Yearout 2-2.
120 girls — Shelby Prather 3-2.
138 girls — Hayley McNeal 6-1 (third).
152 — Avery Palmer 2-2.
Two place at top of podium at Blackhawk Invite
CHENEY, Wash. — One wrestler each from Clarkston and Pullman won individual titles at the Blackhawk Invitational at Cheney High School.
The Bantams placed 14th out of 21 teams with 87.5 points, and the Greyhounds were 17th with 84 points.
Clarkston’s Bodee Thivierge went unbeaten in four matches to win the 138-pound title, and Pullman’s Cotton Sears pinned all four of his opponents to take the 285-pound crown.
Team scores — 1. Wapato 188.5; 2. Kennewick 164.5; 3. Cheney 160.5; 4. Mead 157; 5. Kamiakin 138; 6. Chewelah 135; 7. Grandview 134; 8. Lakeside 127; 9. Connell 115; 10. Reardan 110; 11. Bonners Ferry 101; 12. Quincy 91; 13. Lewis and Clark 88.5; 14. Clarkston 87.5; T15. Medical Lake 85.5; T15. Newport 85.5; 17. Pullman 84; 18. Royal 81; 19. Rogers 78; 20. Mt. Spokane 44; 21. Tekoa-Rosalia 0.
Clarkston results
120 — Clayton Ockwell 3-2 (fifth).
126 — Gabe Weza 3-2 (fifth); Dawson Bailey 3-1 (second).
138 — Bodee Thivierge 4-0 (first).
145 — William Mosman 0-2.
152 — Braydon Flinders 3-1.
182 — Gavin Wood 1-2.
195 — Markus Ellenwood 0-2.
220 — Braden Jared 1-2.
285 — Justyn Waters 1-2.
Pullman results
106 — Dominic Luna 0-2.
126 — Evan McDougle 2-2; Austin Crossler 3-2.
152 — Quentin Ikuse 3-2 (fourth).
160 — Brayan Bernal Rodriguez 1-2; Cullen Billings 1-2.
170 — Matthew Rembert 0-2.
195 — Samuel Sears 3-1 (second).
220 — Holden Chandler 0-2; Ahmad Alssalem 1-2.
285 — Cotton Sears 4-0 (first).
Seven place at Gut Check
KENT, Wash. — A total of seven area wrestlers earned places at the Gut Check at the Accesso ShoWare Center.
Lewiston’s boys were 10th out of 56 teams with 94 points, and Pullman took 11th with 91.5 points. The Bengal girls were 24th out of 26 teams with 12 points.
Pullman 145-pounder Ivan Acosta and Lewiston 285-pounder Robert Storm each went 5-0 to claim the title in their respective classes. Lewiston’s Hoyt Hvass (120, second), Kamryn Lockart (135 girls, seventh) and Cassidy Rehder (170 girls, fifth) also placed, as did Pullman’s Israel Acosta (second) and Aydin Peltier (fifth) at 132 pounds.
Boys team scores — 1. Toppenish 303.5; 2. Chiawana 138; 3. Sumner 137; 4. Othello 110; 5. Silas 104.5; 6. North Kitsap 100; T7. Granger 95; T7. Tonasket 95; T7. Yelm 95; 10. Lewiston 94; 11. Pullman 91.5; 12. Camas 88; 13. South Kitsap 84.5; 14. Capital 81.5; 15. Wenatchee 79.5; 16. Kennedy Catholic 77; 17. Skyview 74; 18. Ellensburg 68.5; 19. Auburn Riverside 67.5; T20. Burlington Edison 59; T20. Union 59; 22. Cashmere 54; 23. Anacortes 53; 24. Naches Valley 51.5; 25. Glacier Peak 50.5; 26. Ferndale 48; 27. Mountain VIew 47; 28. Shorewood 42; 9. Okanogan 38.5; 30. Darrington 36.5; T31. Prosser 36; T31. Zillah 36; T33. Centralia 35; T33. Foss 35; 35. Tacoma Lincoln 34; 36. Mercer Island 33; T37. Chief Sealth 30; T37. Thomas Jefferson 30; 39. Puyallup 29.5; 40. Kentridge 28.5; 41. La Center 27; 42. Snohomish 26; 43. Yakima East Valley 25; 44. Sedro-Woolley 23; 45. White River 22; 46. Blaine 21; 47. Woodinville 19; 48. Ingraham 11; T49. Goldendale 9; T49. O’Dea 9; 51. Marysville Pilchuck 8; 52. Hazen 6; T53. Lindbergh 2; T53. Raymond 2; T55. Meridian 0; T55. Redmond 0.
Girls team scores — 1. Toppenish 293; 2. Othello 182; 3. Curtis 125.5; 4. South Kitsap 93.5; 5. Quincy 86; 6. Bethel 83; 7. Thomas Jefferson 60; 8. Camas 53; 9. Meridian 48; 10. Omak 47; 11. Chief Sealth 46; 12. Yakima East Valley 45; 13. Hazen 43; 14. Burlington-Edison 42; 15. Granger 41; 16. Tacoma Lincoln 39; 17. Sumner 34.5; 18. Wapato 29; 19. Glacier Peak 25; 20. La Center 24; 21. Stadium 20; 22. North Kitsap 18; 23. Washington 15; 24. Lewiston 12; 25. Cashmere 7; 26. Skyline 3.
Lewiston results
120 — Jack Brinkley 0-2; Hoyt Hvass 4-1 (second).
126 — Jase Hendren 1-2.
132 — Alex Norton 1-2.
138 — Xander Johnson 2-2; Wyatt Laney 0-2.
145 — Gabriel Ruth 1-2.
152 — Gunner Whitlock 1-2.
160 — Austin Nine 2-2; Cole Lockart 1-2.
170 — Asa McClure 2-2; Brice Cuthbert 0-2.
182 — Brenden Thill 2-2.
285 — Robert Storm 5-0 (first).
135 girls — Kamryn Lockart 2-2 (seventh)
170 girls — Cassidy Rehder 1-2 (fifth).
Pullman results
120 — Gavin McCloy 3-2.
132 — Aydin Pletier 5-2 (fifth); Israel Acosta 4-1 (second).
145 — Ivan Acosta 5-0 (first).
Deaton places for Moscow
SPOKANE VALLEY — Moscow’s Diego Deaton was the lone placer for the Bears at the Pacific Northwest Classic at University High School.
Moscow was 18th out of 19 teams with 62 points.
Deaton went 5-1 at 152 pounds and took third place.
Team scores — 1. Flathead 294; 2. Mead 223.5; 3. Mt. Spokane 204; 4. University 143; 5. Hanford 142; 6. Glacier 140; 7. Richland 120; 8. Deer Park 112; 9. Ferris 108.5; 10. Sandpoint 102; 11. East Valley 101; 12. Ridgeline 89; T13. Freeman 86; T13. West Valley 86; 15. Shadle Park 84; 16. Southridge 76.5; 17. Lake City 63.5; 18. Moscow 62; 19. Priest River 15.
Moscow results
113 — Alex Palmer 3-2.
126 — Jason Swam 2-2.
132 — Sam Young 2-2.
138 — Logan Tompkins 1-2.
145 — Cameron Vogl 1-2.
152 — Diego Deaton 5-1 (third).
160 — Erik Gulbrandsen 2-2.