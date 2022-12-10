GENESEE — Lapwai hit triple figures before the end of the third quarter in a 105-32 Whitepine League Division I boys basketball win Friday against host Genesee.
Kase Wynott recorded his first triple-double. Wynott had 36 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones (18 points), Ahlius Yearout (16) and Joseph Payne (15) also reched double figures for Lapwai (3-0, 2-0), which has won 39 consecutive games.
Derek Zenner led Genesee (0-4, 0-3) with 11 points.
The Lapwai game scheduled for noon today against Lynden in the Northwest Invitational at North Idaho College was canceled because of inclement weather impeding the Lions’ travel path to the event site.
LAPWAI (3-0, 2-0)
Thomas Shawl 2 0-0 5, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 7 4-5 18, Joseph Payne 6 0-0 15, Jaishaun Sherman 4 0-0 8, Ahlius Yearout 7 0-0 16, Jalisco Miles 1 0-0 2, Christopher Bohnee 2 1-1 5, Kase Wynott 17 2-3 36. Totals 46 7-9 105.
GENESEE (0-4, 0-3)
Vince Crowley 0 2-2 2, Kaden Schwartz 2 0-0 5, S. Vestal 2 0-0 4, Kalitri Hubbard 1 1-2 3, Derek Burt 0 1-2 1, Derek Zenner 4 2-2 11, Sam Stewart 1 0-0 3, Joe Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 6-8 32.
Lapwai 39 29 32 5—105
Genesee 10 8 4 10— 32
3-point goals — Payne 3, Yearout 2, Shawl, Schwartz, Zenner, Stewart, Johnson.
Lewiston 77, Lakeland 45
The Bengals used a 25-0 run to blast past the visiting Hawks in a nonleague game.
Lakeland (0-4) scored the first seven points of the game before Lewiston (3-1) turned the tides and scored the final 20.
The Bengals would add five more in the second quarter before the Hawks were able to get back on the scoreboard.
James White led four Lewiston players in double figures with 12 points. Rylan Gomez, Carson Way and Parker Cushman Bogar had 10 each.
Five Bengals combined for 10 conversions from behind the arc.
“It was good for our guys to respond, and it’s always good when everybody scores,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “Everybody played, everybody scored.”
Scotty Hocking had 14 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 19 for Lakeland.
LAKELAND (0-4)
Nick Howell 2 2-2 7, Collin Cameron 1 0-0 2, Kenton Ferguson 1 2-2 5, Ben Ryan 2 1-2 5, Toby Tebbe 1 1-2 4, Aiden Rothrock 0 0-0 0, Scotty Hocking 7 3-6 19, Nolahn Anderson 0 1-2 1, Gabe Harris 1 0-0 2, Michael Locke 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-16 45.
LEWISTON (3-1)
Rylan Gomez 5 0-0 10, Carson Way 2 4-4 10, Teigen Knewbow 0 0-0 0, Jordan Bramlet 3 0-0 8, Parker Cushman Bogar 4 0-0 10, Karson Mader 2 0-0 6, James White 5 2-3 12, Brice Bensching 1 0-0 2, Michael Wren 4 0-0 9, Drew Hottinger 2 1-1 5, Austin Lawrence 2 0-0 5. Totals 30 7-8 77.
Lakeland 7 10 8 20—45
Lewiston 20 21 18 18—77
3-point goals — Hocking 2, Nowell, Ferguson, Tebbe, Way 2, Bramlet 2, Cushman Bogar 2, Mader 2, Wren, Lawrence.
Orofino 46, Timberline 44
WEIPPE — Visiting Orofino claimed a narrow victory after a three-quarter-court Timberline heave at the buzzer missed the mark in nonleague play.
“They did a good job all game of making us feel uncomfortable,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said.
Loudan Cochran led scoring for the Maniacs (3-0) with 13 points, while Joel Scott joined him in double digits with 10. For the Spartans (2-3), Gavin Christopherson put up 12 points, Saimone Tuikolovatu had 11 and Parker Brown added 10.
OROFINO (3-0)
Drew Hanna 4 0-4 8, Easton Schneider 2 4-6 9, Nick Drobish 0 0-0 0, Landon Hudson 0 0-0 0, Trystan Grey 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 5 0-0 10, Loudan Cochran 5 2-2 13, Quinton Naranjo 3 0-0 6, Hayden Olive 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-12 46.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (2-3)
Ares Madderly 1 0-0 3, Parker Brown 4 0-0 10, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Saimone Tuikolovatu 5 1-1 11, Gavin Christopherson 6 0-2 12, Parker Hodges 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 3 2-4 8. Totals 19 3-7 44.
Orofino 10 16 14 6—46
Timberline 6 16 15 7—44
3-point goals — Cochran, Schneider, Brown 2, Madderly.
Pomeroy 55 SJEL 54
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Two Trace Roberts free throws with less than five seconds remaining gave Pomeroy a two-possession lead before a St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3 at the buzzer narrowed the margin to a single point in a nonleague win for the Pirates.
Pomeroy (3-0) trailed 45-39 through three quarters before rallying to victory in the fourth.
Jett Slusser was the Pirates’ top scorer with 12 points, while Ollie Severs and Trevin Kimble each scored 11.
“Great effort tonight, and we showed a lot of heart fighting back to take the lead and finish the game off,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said.
POMEROY (3-0)
Braedon Fruh 4 0-0 9, Oliver Severs 5 1-6 11, Brady Bott 0 0-9 9, Jett Slusser 4 1-2 12, Trevin Kimble 6 3-6 11, Brodie Magill 1 0-0 2, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 0 1-2 1, Trace Roberts 3 3-5 9. Totals 21 9-21 55.
SJEL (0-3)
Bear Brewer 2 0-1 4, Brennen Gonzalez 3 0-0 8, Tanner Fleming 5 1-2 13, Pedro Molina 3 1-3 8, Rory Maloney 1 2-2 4, Matthew DeFord 3 0-0 7, Swannack 2 0-1 4, Landen Miller 2 2-2 6. Totals 21 6-9 54.
Pomeroy 11 19 9 16—55
SJEL 22 16 7 9—54
3-point goals — J. Slusser 3, Fruh, Gonzalez 2, Fleming 2, Molina, DeFord.
Oakesdale 72, Colton 36
OAKESDALE, Wash. — The Wildcats started slow and could not get back into their Class 1B Southeast opener against the Nighthawks.
Angus Jordan led Colton (0-2, 0-1) with 18 points.
Alex McHargue had 16 points to lead four double-digit scorers for Oakesdale (1-2, 1-0).
COLTON (0-2, 0-1)
Angus Jordan 5 5-7 18, Grant Wolf 3 0-1 8, Memphis McIntosh 0 2-2 2, Ryan Impson 1 0-0 2, Dan Bell 2 0-0 4, Skyler Purnell 1 0-0 2, Tanner Baerlocher 0 0-2 0, Dakota Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-12 36.
OAKESDALE (1-2, 1-0)
Logan Brown 6 0-1 13, Alex McHargue 8 0-0 16, Emeric Anderson 2 0-2 6, Karl Cooper 0 0-0 0, Jackson Perry 4 1-1 9, Shawn Bober 3 1-1 10, Will Lanius 4 0-0 10, Austin Goyke 3 0-0 7, Dawson Lobdell 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 2-5 72.
Colton 6 8 21 1—36
Oakesdale 20 19 20 13—72
3-point goals — Jordan 3, Wolf 2, Bober 3, Anderson 2, Lanius 2, Brown, Goyke.
Gar-Pal games postponed
Friday’s scheduled boys and girls basketball games between Garfield-Palouse and host Tekoa-Rosalia were postponed because of illness at Tekoa-Rosalia.
A makeup date had not been announced at press time.
GIRLS BASKETBALLLewiston 51, Lakeland 49
The Bengals had a 12-point fourth quarter lead evaporate to two in the closing seconds, but held on to defeat the visiting Hawks in a nonleague game.
Lewiston (2-4) never trailed in the contest after starting the game on a 9-0 run.
Zoie Kessinger was the lone Bengal in double figures with 13 points.
Sydney Arellano, Addison McKarcher and Savanah Burke each had eight.
Payton Sterling had four 3s and 12 points to lead Lakeland (5-3).
LAKELAND (5-3)
Landree Simon 4 1-2 10, Karstyn Kiefer 1 0-2 1, Ziya Munyer 4 3-4 11, Kenna Simon 5 1-1 11, Lila Kiefer 0 4-9 4, Payton Sterling 4 0-0 12. Totals 18 9-18 49.
LEWISTON (2-4)
Sydney Arellano 2 2-2 8, Bre Albright 1 2-2 4, Bay Delich 1 0-0 3, Dilynn Albright 1 0-0 3, Addison McKarcher 4 0-2 8, Zoie Kessinger 5 2-4 13, Patience-Lee Patterson , Maddi Jackson 1 0-0 2, Lilly Samuels 1 0-0 2, Savanah Burke 4 0-3 8. Totals 20 6-13 51.
Lakeland 8 14 14 13—49
Lewiston 16 15 17 3—51
3-point goals — Arellano 2, Belich, Albright, Kessinger, Sterling 4.
JV — Lewiston def. Lakeland.
Lapwai 72, Council 47
LAPWAI — Jaelyn McCormack-Marks’ 22 points, six rebounds and six steals helped Lapwai handle nonleague foe Council.
Lauren Gould added another 19 points for the Wildcats (6-1), and Jayden Leighton had 10 rebounds to go with her two points.
“We started off really sluggish, and our underclassmen helped us pick up the intensity,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “We started moving the ball a bit better, and moving around without the ball.”
The Wildcats return to action on their home court facing Kendrick today at 2:30 p.m.
COUNCIL (3-2)
Rhianna Iveson 0 0-0 0, Ava Eppich 3 2-2 8, Hope Zollman 3 2-2 9, McKayla Hart 6 2-3 14, Kiana Tharp 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Eppich 6 4-8 16, Cora Bingham 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-15 47.
LAPWAI (6-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 9 2-5 22. Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 3-3 7, Amasone George 0 0-0 0, Skylin Parrish 2 0-0 5, Andraeana Domebo 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 6 6-6 19, Jayden Leighton 1 0-0 2, Taya Yearout 2 1-2 5, Qubilah Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 3 2-2 8. Totals 27 14-18 72.
Council 8 13 17 9—47
Lapwai 10 16 28 18—72
3-point goals — Zollman, Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Parrish, Gould.
Deary 59, Genesee 33
DEARY — The three Wood sisters combined for 47 points as unbeaten Deary trounced Genesee in nonleague play.
Araya Wood led the pack with five 3-pointers and 27 total points. Kenadie Kirk notched six points and 14 boards. Macie Ashmead added 12 rebounds and four points.
The Mustangs improve to 6-0 overall and will next play Orofino on Dec. 20.
GENESEE (5-2)
Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Monica Seubert 1 0-1 2, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 3 0-0 6, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 6 3-4 19, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 1 3-4 6, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-9 33.
DEARY (6-0)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 4 1-2 10, Kenadie Kirk 2 2-4 6, Emily Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 10 2-3 27, Triniti Wood 4 1-2 10, Macie Ashmead 2 0-2 4, Dantae Workman 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 8-15 59.
Genesee 21 5 3 4—33
Deary 14 18 16 11—59
3-point goals — Monk 4, Grieser, A Wood 5, K. Wood, T. Wood.
JV — Genesee def. Deary.
Kendrick 49, Orofino 36
LAPWAI — For the third time in less than a month, the Tigers were able to get a nonleague win against the Maniacs.
Kendrick (7-0) used a 17-0 first quarter to take command, but Orofino (0-5) outscored the Tigers in two of the final three quarters.
“Interesting game, started off unconscious, then kind of let them back into it,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said.
Hailey Taylor led Kendrick with 14 points. Ruby Stewart added 12.
Grace Beardin scored 23 points for the Maniacs. Jaelyn Miller added 11.
KENDRICK (7-0)
Rose Stewart 3 0-2 6, Harley Heimgartner 3 0-0 8, Hali Anderson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Star Flint 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 2 1-2 5, Ruby Stewart 5 0-0 12, Taylor Boyer 2 0-0 4, Hailey Taylor 5 0-0 14. Totals 20 1-4 49.
OROFINO (0-5)
Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Rachel Province 0 0-0 0, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 9 1-2 23, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Brynn Hanna 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Curtis 0 0-0 0, Uxue Ibarrondo-Larrea 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 5 1-2 11, Gretta Ardizio 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-6 39.
Kendrick 17 7 19 6—49
Orofino 0 10 17 9—36
3-point goals — Taylor 4, Heimgartner 2, Stewart 2, Beardin 4.
Colton 46, Oakesdale 44
OAKESDALE, Wash. — In a meeting of unbeatens and Southeast 1B League season debut for both, visiting Colton nosed to victory after an Oakesdale 3-pointer at the final buzzer was no good.
Sydni Whitcomb was the top scorer for the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) with 12 points, while Kyndra Stout and Kaydee Heitstuman each scored nine. Holly Heitstuman came off the bench for what coach Clark Vining said were “two huge 3s” in the third quarter and finished the game with seven points, and Grace Kuhle “played really well on defense” while scoring six.
Jessie Reed of Oakesdale (2-1, 0-1) led all scorers with 22 points.
“It was a big game,” Vining said. “... We did a really good job battling through some adversity.”
COLTON (3-0, 1-0)
Grace Kuhle 1 4-4 6, Holly Heitstuman 2 1-2 7, Kyndra Stout 2 5-7 9, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 3 2-4 9, Clair Moehrle 1 1-3 3, Sydni Whitcomb 5 2-8 12. Totals 14 15-28 46.
OAKESDALE (2-1, 0-1)
Emily Dingman 2 0-0 4, Jessie Reed 7 8-11 22, Bradyn Henley 1 1-1 3, Lucy Hockett 0 0-0 0, Grace Perry 3 0-0 8, Samantha Holling 2 3-4 7. Totals 15 12-17 44.
Colton 6 17 9 14—46
Oakesdale 4 10 16 14—44
3-point goals — H. Heitstuman 2, K. Heitstuman, Perry 2.
Pomeroy 55, SJEL 44
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Jillian Herres littered the stat sheets with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help Pomeroy gut out a Southeast 1B League win against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Kendall Dixon added another 11 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (1-1, 1-0), while Chase Caruso had 10 points, five boards and two steals.
Kyra Holt of SJEL (1-1, 0-1) was the overall high-scorer with 24 points.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (1-1, 0-1)
Dakota Fox 2 0-0 4, Bailey Brown 2 0-2 4, Kyra Holt 10 1-2 24, Olivia Kjack 2 1-2 5, Kenzi Stanley 1 1-2 3, Kate Hergert 2 0-0 4, Avery Fleming 0 0-1 0.
POMEROY (1-1, 1-0)
Jillian Herres 9 2-4 20, Chase Caruso 4 0-0 10, Hannah Bagby 1 0-0 2, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Haliee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 5 1-2 11, Jadence Gingerich 2 1-2 5, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Maria Altube 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0.
SJEL 8 11 11 14—44
Pomeroy 15 14 19 7—55
3-point goals — Holt 3, Caruso 2, Herres 2, Gilbert.
Potlatch 54, Clearwater Valley 25
POTLATCH — A 30-point showing from Jordan Reynolds highlighted a Whitepine League Division I victory for Potlatch against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
“We are definitely working great as a team defensively, and offensively we’re sharing the ball,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said.
Tayva McKinney provided another 11 points for the Loggers (4-3, 4-2), while Shada Edwards (11 points) and Taya Pfefferkorn (10) led the way for the Rams (4-5, 1-4).
CLEARWATER VALLEY (4-5, 1-4)
Taya Pfefferkorn 4 2-4 10, Megan Myers 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 3 3-4 11, Jada Schilling 0 0-0 0, Seasha Reuben 0 2-4 2, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Neva Amoss 1 0-0 2, Trinity Yocum 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 7-12 25.
POTLATCH (4-3, 4-2)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Daesha Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 2 6-10 11, Jaylee Fry 4 1-2 9, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 13 4-8 30, Kathryn Burnett.0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-20 54.
Clearwater Valley 11 4 9 1—25
Potlatch 14 18 13 9—54
3-point goals — Edwards 2, McKinney.
WRESTLINGNumerous locals in quarterfinal round at George Wilde
KELLOGG — A total of 20 area athletes wrestled their way into the quarterfinal round, and 25 overall are in the final eight at the George Wilde tournament at Kellogg High School.
Moscow stands tied for second place out of 16 teams with 47 points through the first day, behind St. Maries’ 48. Clearwater Valley of Kooskia is ninth, Lewiston’s JV team is 10th, Grangeville 11th and Orofino 14th.
The Rams of Kooskia lead the way in quarterfinal qualifiers with nine wrestlers. The Bears have seven, the Bulldogs five and the Orofino Maniacs four. Action resumes at 9 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. St. Maries 48; T2. Kellogg 47; T2. Moscow 47; T2. Priest River 47; T2. Sandpoint 47; T6. Eureka 45; T6. Post Falls 45; 8. Flathead 42; 9. Clearwater Valley 40; 10. Lewiston JV 38; 11. Grangeville 31; 12. Bonners Ferry 30; 13. Lakeland 28; 14. Orofino 20; 15. Polson 19; 16. Glacier 11.
Clearwater Valley results
132 — Parker Olsen 1-0.
138 — Keyan Boller 1-0; Keegan Robeson 2-1.
145 — Anthony Fabbi 2-0; Colton Ocain 3-0; Kyle Usher 0-2.
152 — Jake Fabbi 1-0; Payton Wilson 0-2.
170 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 0-1.
182 — Bass Myers 1-0.
195 — Axl Fairbank 0-1; Connor Weddle 1-0.
220 — Ethan Brousseau 0-1.
285 — Isaac Goodin 1-0.
Grangeville results
120 — Ashton Whitesides 1-0.
126 — Trenton Wren 0-1.
145 — Lucas Wren 2-1; Terry Eich 2-1.
152 — Patrick Bowen 0-2.
160 — TJ Fetters 1-0.
170 — Parker Farmer 0-1.
182 — Michael Bowen 1-0.
Lapwai results
195 — Leland Whitefoot 0-1.
285 — Garyn Moffitt 0-1.
Moscow results
126 — Jason Swam 1-0.
132 — Sam Young 1-0.
138 — Logan Thompkins 2-1.
145 — Aidan Prakash 2-1.
152 — James Greene 1-0.
160 — Erik Gulbrandsen 1-0.
195 — Paul Dixon 1-0.
220 — Wyatt Hartig 1-0.
Orofino results
120 — Hunter Gamble 1-0.
126 — Sean Frye 0-1.
145 — Anson Hanes-Miller 1-2.
152 — Garrett Sanders 2-0.
160 — Peter Carlson 1-0.
182 — Daniel Stieger 0-2.
220 — Ian Powell 0-1; John Dafoe 0-1.