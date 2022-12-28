After a slow start, the Lapwai girls basketball team was able to capture a 49-24 win Tuesday against Moscow in the opening round of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.

“You could tell that we were just coming back from Christmas break,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “They were a little bit too hesitant when they got the ball in their hands.”

Tags

Recommended for you