After a slow start, the Lapwai girls basketball team was able to capture a 49-24 win Tuesday against Moscow in the opening round of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
“You could tell that we were just coming back from Christmas break,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “They were a little bit too hesitant when they got the ball in their hands.”
The Wildcats held the Bears to single-digit points in three out of the four quarters and finished the first half on an 18-2 run.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks paced Lapwai (8-1) with 13 points and added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Lauren Gould added 12 points.
Lola Johns led Moscow (2-9) with nine points.
The Wildcats advance to the semifinal round at 6 p.m. today against Lewiston at the same site.
Moscow next will play Kellogg (3-6) at noon today in the consolation round at the same site.
LAPWAI (8-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 4 4-4 13, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 2-2 6, Ama George 1 0-0 2, Skylin Parrish 0 2-2 2, Lauren Gould 5 2-7 12, Jayden Leighton 1 0-0 2, Taya Yearout 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 2 2-4 6, Madden Bisbee 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 12-19 49.
MOSCOW (2-9)
Punk Knott 0 0-0 0, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 0 2-2 2, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 2, Taylor McCluen 0 2-2 2, Lola Johns 4 1-3 9, Jacque Williams 1 0-0 2, Jessa Skinner 3 1-2 7. Totals 9 6-9 24.
Lapwai 5 13 18 13—49
Moscow 2 2 11 9—24
3-point goal — Ja. McCormack-Marks.
Lewiston 59, Kellogg 28
Addison McKarcher notched a season-high 21 points in Lewiston’s 59-28 opening round win at the Avista Holiday Tournament.
Zoie Kessinger also was in double figures with 12 points.
The Bengals (4-5) controlled the tempo defensively by forcing 20 turnovers, holding the Wildcats to single-digit point totals in all four quarters.
Macy Jerome paced Kellogg with 10 points.
KELLOGG (3-6)
Macy Jerome 4 1-2 10, Makaila Groth 0 0-0 0, Dani Schillereff 2 1-3 5, Emily Coe 2 2-5 7, Hubree Groth 0 0-0 0, Brooke Bening 0 0-1 0, Madison Cheney 0 0-0 0, Haylee Polts 3 0-1 6. Totals 11 4-12 28.
LEWISTON (4-5)
Sydney Arelliano 0 0-0 0, Reese DeGroot 1 4-6 6, Breanna Albright 2 0-0 4, Bay Delich 2 0-0 4, Dilynn Albright 0 1-2 1, Addison McKarcher 8 5-7 21, Zoie Kessinger 4 4-5 12, Patience Patterson 1 0-0 2, Jordynn Albright 0 0-1 0, Maddilynne Jackson 1 0-0 2, Lilian Samuels 0 1-2 1, Savanah Burke 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 15-23 59.
Kellogg 7 4 9 8 —28
Lewiston 11 17 19 12—59
3-point goals — Jerome, Coe.
BOYS BASKETBALLClarkston 52, Pendleton (Ore.) 36
The Bantams opened strong and survived a second-quarter slump en route to a victory against the Buckaroos of Pendleton, Ore in the first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament.
Xavier Santana of Clarkston (4-2) led all scorers with 22 points and added eight assists, while Carter Steinwand provided another 14 points, five boards and three steals.
“We got off to a really good start in that first quarter,” said Bantams coach Justin Jones, who chalked the team’s drop to only six points in the second quarter to “holiday legs” coming into play. “We were able to turn them over a little bit and get out and run, and that’s when we’re at our best.”
Clarkston faces Shadle Park of Spokane in the semifinal round at 4:30 p.m. today.
CLARKSTON (4-2)
Xavier Santana 8 2-2 22, Landon Taylor 0 2-2 2, Nate Somers 0 0-0 0, Mason Brown 1 0-1 3, Xander Van Tine 2 0-0 6, Dominic Paulucci 1 0-0 2, Carter Steinwand 5 3-3 14, Dustin Beck 0 0-0 0, Kameron Blunt 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman. Totals
PENDLETON (4-7)
Ben Jennings 6 0-0 15, Easton Gomez 0 0-0 0, Lyle Soaring Eagle 0 0-0 0, Carter Cary 6 0-0 14, Max Chapman 0 0-0 0, Griffen Coiner 1 0-0 2, Jayden Hoffert 1 0-0 3, Evan Lehnert 1 0-0 2. Totals
Clarkston 20 6 10 16—52
Pendleton 6 9 5 16—36
3-point goals — Santana 4, Van Tine 2, Steinwand, Jennings 3, Cary 2, Hoffert.
Lewiston 61, Kellogg 29
The Bengals downed the Wildcats in the Avista Holiday Tournament behind solid press defense and Carson Way’s 25 points.
Kellogg (5-2) began the first two minutes of the second quarter on a 4-0 run to cut Lewiston’s lead 12-10. The Bengals (6-1) responded by going on a 14-2 run to end the quarter to take a 26-14 lead into the locker room.
Drew Hottinger notched back-to-back steals and converted them into a pair of 3-pointers early in the third quarter. Hottinger finished with 12 points.
Riply Luna paced Kellogg with 10 points.
Lewiston takes on Lapwai in the semifinal round at 7:30 p.m. today at the same site, and the Wildcats play Moscow at 1:30 p.m. at the same site in the consolation round.
KELLOGG (5-2)
Luke Miller 4 0-0 8, Reed Whatcott 0 0-0 0, Riply Luna 3 4-5 10, Kolby Luna 2 0-0 4, Kolton Maciosek 0 2-2 2, Logan Hendrix 0 1-2 1, Draeden Taylor 1 2-2 4. Totals 10 9-11 29.
LEWISTON (6-1)
Rylan Gomez 2 0-0 4, Carson Way 8 4-6 25, Jordan Bramlet 1 0-0 2, Drew Aldredge 0 1-2 1, Parker Cushman-Bogar 0 0-0 0, Karson Mader 1 0-0 2, James White 2 0-0 4, Michael Wren 3 1-3 8, Drew Hottinger 5 0-0 12, Austin Lawrence 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 6-11 61.
Kellogg 6 8 8 9—29
Lewiston 12 14 20 15—61
3-point goals — Way 5, Hottinger 2, Wren, Lawrence.
Shadle Park 57, Prairie 35
The Pirates of Cottonwood was punching above their weight with a double-digit halftime lead in first-round Avista Holiday Tournament play, only for the Highlanders of Spokane to flip the script after intermission.
The Pirates (1-5) held a narrow 13-12 advantage through the opening quarter, then posted a big second quarter to head into the locker room up 31-21. The Highlanders (2-3) stormed out of intermission with an aggressive full-court press and immediately turned the game on its head, forcing a litany of turnovers and scoring the first 12 points of the second half to assert a lead they never would relinquish.
“The pressure really killed us,” Prairie coach Tim Scheffler said. “I think we had 23 turnovers in the second half.”
Trenton Lorentz had what Wright called “one of his best games of the year” as he scored 10 for the Pirates, who also got 10 points from Hayden Forsmann. Shadle Park was led by Jordan Barton with 13 points and Jordan Dever with 11.
Prairie returns to action facing Pendleton (Ore.) in consolation play at 10:30 a.m. today.
PRAIRIE (1-5)
Matt Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 0 0-1 0, Trenton Lorentz 5 0-0 10, Ben Elven 1 2-2 4, Shane Hanson 4 0-1 8, Noah Behler 3 2-3 8, Hayden Forsmann 3 3-4 10. Totals 16 7-10 40.
SHADLE PARK (2-3)
Aelijah Williams 1 0-0 2, Nic Tilton 0 0-0 0, Jacob Barton 5 0-2 13, Jordan Dever 4 3-6 11, Carson Eckstadt 2 2-2 6, Ronan Redd 2 2-2 7, Ryan Agapith 1 1-1 3, Jose Bower 0 0-0 0, Quinn Moses 0 0-0 0, Hayden Pomerinke 2 0-0 4, Arius Esiwinki 0 0-2 0, Ethan Hair 4 1-3 9. Totals 21 9-18 55.
Prairie 13 18 5 4—40
Shadle Park 12 9 21 13—55
3-point goals — Forsmann, Barton 3, Redd.
Pullman 97, Lakeland 50
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Greyhounds outscored the Hawks of Rathdrum 55-18 in the second half to pull away in an Eagle Holiday Classic game at West Valley High School.
Pullman (6-0) had four players score in double figures. Jaedyn Brown was 13-for-18 from the field and finished with a game-high 35 points. Champ Powaukee had 15 points, Tanner Barbour tallied 13, and Dane Sykes logged 12.
“We were one point from getting all five of our starters in double figures,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “Pretty good game by everybody — we shared the ball really well.”
Nick Howell scored 12 points and Scotty Hocking finished with 11 for Lakeland (2-6).
LAKELAND (2-6)
Nick Howell 5 1-2 12, Collin Cameron 1 0-0 3, Kenton Ferguson 2 0-0 5, Ben Ryan 1 0-0 2, Aiden Rothrock 0 2-2 2, Caysen Loutzenhiser 1 0-0 2, Scotty Hocking 5 1-3 11, Nolahn Anderson 2 0-0 6, Gabe Harris 1 0-1 3, Michael Locke 2 0-2 4. Totals 20 4-10 50.
PULLMAN (6-0)
Jaedyn Brown 13 4-5 35, Tanner Barbour 5 0-0 13, Champ Powaukee 5 3-5 15, Alex Bickelhaupt 1 4-5 6, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0, Caleb Northcroft 2 0-0 5, Dane Sykes 5 2-2 12, Lucian Pendry 1 0-0 2, Austin Hunt 3 3-5 9. Totals 35 16-22 97.
Lakeland 14 18 9 9—50
Pullman 20 22 29 26—97
3-point goals — Anderson 2, Howell, Cameron, Ferguson, Harris, Brown 5, Barbour 3, Powaukee 2, Northcroft.
Sitka visit canceled
The scheduled boys and girls basketball games between visiting Sitka (Ala.) and Kendrick, Deary and Clearwater Valley which previously were scheduled for today through Friday have been canceled because of the nation’s ongoing flight issues.