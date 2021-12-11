SPOKANE — Kendall Wallace’s 3-pointer with less than 20 seconds to go in overtime Friday helped Clarkston’s girls basketball team get past Selah 43-41 in the Knights Round Table tournament at East Valley High School.
Erika Pickett finished with 11 points for the Bantams (3-1) and Maggie Ogden had 10.
Kylie Sherman paced the Vikings (0-2) with 10 points.
Clarkston held a four-point halftime lead and doubled it to eight at the end of the third, but Selah got five points from Jayden Horton and a couple of 3s and tied it at 36 heading to the extra period.
With time running down and the Vikings up 41-40, Alyssa Whittle grabbed a rebound on a Bantams miss, kicked it back out to Wallace, who drained the open outside shot. Selah had a shot to tie it, but missed with Whittle corralling the ball.
CLARKSTON (3-1)
Erika Pickett 4 1-3 11, Maggie Ogden 4 2-4 10, Alyssa Whittle 1 1-2 3, Avah Griner 0 0-0 0, Nani Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 3 0-0 8, Alahondra Perez 1 0-0 2, Eloise Teasley , Lexi Villavicencio 4 0-2 9, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-9 43.
SELAH (0-2)
Yobi Ruark 2 2-2 8, Janae Hall 0 1-2 1, Avery Hartman 0 0-0 0, Kieryann Mattson 2 2-2 8, Jayden Horton 4 0-2 9, Adley Franklin 1 0-0 2, Allyson Garza 0 0-0 0, Kylie Sherman 4 2-4 10, Sydnee Coons 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 7-12 41.
Clarkston 5 15 10 6 7—43
Selah 4 12 6 14 5—41
3-point goals — Wallace 2, Villavicencio, Ruark 2, Mattson 2, Horton, Coons.
Lewiston 49, Lakeland 36
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Katy Wessels and Zoie Kessinger combined for 30 points as the Bengals won an Inland Empire League game against the Hawks.
Wessels led Lewiston (4-3, 3-1) with 17 points. Kessinger hit two 3s and finished with 13.
“We were able to kind of go inside out with Katie and Zoie,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said.
Ahnika U’Ren added three 3s to finish with nine points and seven assists.
Addie Kiefer led Lakeland (1-5, 0-3) with 20 points.
LEWISTON (4-3, 3-1)
Katy Wessels 8 1-1 17, Emily Collins 1 0-2 2, Karli Taylor 1 0-2 3, Ahnika U’Ren 3 0-0 9, Zoie Kessinger 5 1-1 13, Assiya Salim 0 0-0 0, Eve Riddle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Burke 0 0-2 0, Lilly Samuels 0 1-2 1, Maddi Jackson 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 3-10 49.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (1-5, 0-3)
Ella Terzulli 0 0-0 0, Payton Sterling 0 0-0 0, Lila Kiefer 0 0-2 0, Emily Knowles 0 0-0 0, Caroline Gallus 0 0-0 0, Natalie Richardson 0 0-0 0, Kenna Simon 5 2-4 12, Addie Kiefer 7 6-8 20, Ziya Munyer 0 1-2 1, Landree Simon 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 10-18 36.
Lewiston 14 7 12 16 — 49
Lakeland 12 9 5 10 — 36
3-point goals — U’Ren 3, Kessinger 2, Taylor
JV — Lewiston won
Freshman — Lewiston won
Coeur d’Alene 47, Moscow 30
MOSCOW — Madison Symons and Skylar Burke scored as many points for the Vikings as the Bears were able to put up as a team in an Inland Empire League game.
“Symons and Burke are great players,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said.
Symons finished with 18 points and Burke had 12 for Coeur d’Alene (4-0, 3-0), which hit six 3s
McKenna Knott led the Bears (2-5, 0-5) with 11 points.
“Thought we executed defensively like we wanted to, missed some open layups,” Hardick said. “Credit to their defense, they had us a little flustered.”
Moscow will play Clarkston at the LCSC Activity Center on Tuesday.
COEUR D’ALENE (4-0, 3-0)
Madison Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Libby Awbery 2 2-2 7, Madison Symons 7 1-5 18, Olivia Naccarato 0 0-0 0, Kendall Holecek 0 0-0 0, Lily Phenice 2 0-0 5, Kesley Carroll 0 3-3 3, Skylar Burke 5 1-3 12. Totals 17 7-13 47.
MOSCOW (2-5, 0-5)
McKenna Knott 4 0-0 11, Angela Lassen 1 0-0 2, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 2 0-3 4, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-1 0, Jessika Lassen 0 3-4 3, Lola Johns 2 0-0 4, Megan Heyns 1 0-0 3, Maya Anderson 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 4-10 30.
Coeur d’Alene 10 10 16 11 — 47
Moscow 7 5 6 12 — 30
3-point goals — Symons 3, Awbery, Phenice, Burke, Knott 3, Heyns.
JV — Coeur d’Alene won.
Othello 57, Pullman 33
OTHELLO, Wash. — The Huskies (3-1) used a 17-8 run in the first quarter, then bookended it with a 12-2 spurt in the fourth to knock off the Greyhounds (0-5) in a nonleague game.
No other information was available at press time.
Prairie 72, Genesee 30
COTTONWOOD — Tara Schlader scored 34 for the Pirates to outscore the Bulldogs single-handedly, and Kristin Wemhoff recorded a triple-double in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Schlader had 16 field goals in the game, almost doubling Genesee’s nine, and she also had 15 rebounds.
Wemhoff had 10 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists and seven steals.
The Pirates (4-2, 4-1) outrebounded the Bulldogs 63-26.
Isabelle Monk led Genesee (2-5, 1-3) with 12 points.
GENESEE (2-5, 1-3)
Monica Seubert 0 3-6 3, Riley Leseman 3 1-3 9, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 4 1-4 12, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-2 0, Audrey Barber 0 1-3 1, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 2 0-0 5, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-18 30.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (4-2, 4-1)
Kristin Wemhoff 5 0-1 10, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 3 1-4 7, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Josie Remacle 0 1-2 1, Tara Schlader 16 2-3 34, Molly Johnson 3 2-3 8, Isabella Walsh 1 0-0 3, Laney Forsmann 4 0-0 9, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 6-13 72.
Genesee 8 11 7 4 — 30
Prairie 12 19 17 24 — 72
3-point goals — Monk 3, Leseman 2, Meyer, Walsh, Forsmann.
JV — Prairie 49, Genesee 19.
Clearwater Valley 43, Kamiah 30
KAMIAH — Shada Edwards scored 22 points for the Rams of Kooskiain their Whitepine League Division I victory against the Kubs.
“She was locked in tonight,” Clearwater Valley coach Darren Yocum said. “She had the hot hand and the girls were looking her way.”
Tobie Yocum added 12 points for Clearwater Valley (5-2, 2-2).
Mariah Porter paced Kamiah (4-2, 2-2) with 20 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (5-2, 2-2)
Taya Pfefferkorn 0 0-0 0, Santana Simmons 0 1-2 1, Macy Morrow 0 1-2 1, Serinity Soun 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 7 4-6 22, Kadance Schilling 3 0-2 6, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 2 8-9 13, Trinity Yocum 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 14-23 43.
KAMIAH (4-2, 2-2)
Logan Landmark 0 0-2 0, Laney Landmark 2 1-2 5, Delaney Beckman 0 0-0 0, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 0 0-1 0, Mariah Porter 9 1-2 20, Karlee Skinner 1 0-0 3, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-7 30.
Clearwater Valley 7 6 13 17—43
Kamiah 9 10 8 3—30
3-point goals — Edwards 4, To. Yocum, Porter, Skinner.
Colfax 48, Riverside 30
CHATTAROY, Wash. — Despite missing all 21 of their 3-point attempts, the Bulldogs still cruised to a nonleague victory against the Rams.
“It was a long game, but it gives us an indication on what we need to work on,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “When you hit no 3s for the whole game, you got work to do.”
Brynn McGaughy paced the Bulldogs (4-0) with 18 points and Asher Cai added 13.
Sam Riggles led Riverside (0-2) with 10 points.
COLFAX (4-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Jaisha Gibb 2 4-4 8, Hailey Demler 3 2-3 8, Lauryn York 0 1-2 1, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 5 3-3 13, Brynn McGaughy 8 2-6 18. Totals 18 12-18 48.
RIVERSIDE-CHATTAROY (0-2)
Aquinna Riggles 3 2-9 8, Emma Oregel 1 0-0 2, Olivia Orgel 1 0-0 2, Mariah Mally 1 0-0 3, Caylee Winteroth 1 0-1 2, Sam Riggles 4 2-3 10, Alli Coesel 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 5-15 30.
Colfax 12 10 11 15—48
Riverside 2 8 8 12—30
3-point goals — Mally.
JV — Colfax 39, Riverside 13
Colton 81, Tekoa-Rosalia 8
TEKOA, Wash. — The Wildcats shut out the Timberwolves in two of the four quarters and had four players hit double figures in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division rout.
“It was a good performance on the road tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “I thought we executed well.
Lola Baerlocher and Kyndra Stout each finished with 22 points for the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0), who hit 13 shots from beyond the arc. Maggie Meyer contributed 14 points and Holly Heitstuman had 12.
Clare Wilkins and Savannah Potter each finished with three points for Tekoa-Rosalia (1-3, 0-1)
COLTON (3-0, 1-0)
Holly Heitstuman 3 5-5 12, Maggie Meyer 5 2-3 14, Mary Pluid 4 0-0 9, Kyndra Stout 6 4-4 22, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sidni Whitcomb 0 2-2 2, Lola Baerlocher 9 1-1 22. Totals 27 14-15 81.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-3, 0-1)
Hanna Douglas 0 0-0 0, Briley Smith 0 0-0 0, Emily Kramer 0 2-3 2, Clare Wilkins 1 0-0 3, Savannah Potter 1 0-0 3, Marissa Alonzo 0 0-0 0, Carrie Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Keely Fournier 0 0-0 0, Dakota Shelton 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 2-3 8.
Colton 31 23 11 16—81
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 5 0 3—8
3-point goals — Stout 5, Meyer 3, Baerlocher 3, H.Heitstuman, Pluid, Wilkins, Potter.
Orofino 52, Clarkston JV 32
OROFINO — Team basketball was the key as the Maniacs beat the Bantams’ JV team.
“It wasn’t an indivudal game tonight, everyone was executing,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said. “We had a couple down games so it was great to see the girls go out there tonight execute and perform.”
Grace Beardin had a game-high 18 points, adding 12 rebounds. Jaelyn Miller chipped in 12 points for the Maniacs (4-6).
Ella Leavitt paced Clarkston with 14.
CLARKSTON JV
Ella Leavitt 5 2-4 14, Sienna Newhouse 1 0-0 3, Joey Miller 1 1-7 3, Brooke Blaydes 1 0-0 2, Ella Ogden 0 5-8 5, Calli Dooley 0 0-0 0, Claire Dooley 0 0-0 0, Sophie Henderson 0 0-0 0, Oliva Gustaffon 1 3-4 5. Totals 9 11-23 32.
OROFINO (4-6)
Grace Beardin 9 0-0 18, Riley Schwartz 2 1-2 6, Miley Zenner 1 1-3 3, Peyton Merry 3 0-0 6, Emma Province 1 0-0 2, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Daisy Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 5 2-5 12, Livia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Virginia Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 1 3-6 5. Totals 22 7-16 52.
Clarkston JV 5 9 9 9—32
Orofino 17 16 11 8—52
3-point goals — Leavitt 2, Newhouse, Schwartz.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLLewiston 59, Lakeland 51
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Bengals overcame a slow start to the second half to grab an IEL victory against the Hawks.
“We finished quarters, that was the big thing,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “We finished every quarter with a bucket which was huge for us.”
Ulrich admitted it wasn’t the cleanest performance.
“The kids just found a way to win, we did not play our best basketball tonight,” he said. “We’re still searching for our best game. We need to get better in a lot of different areas.”
Chanse Eke scored a game-high 18 points for Lewiston (3-0, 1-0).
“He scored seven points right out the gate,” Ulrich said. “He’s a very sneaky point guard because of his change of speed. It makes him hard to defend.”
Bryce Henry paced Lakeland of Rathdrum (1-3, 0-1) with 17 points.
LEWISTON (3-0, 1-0)
Chanse Eke 6 5-6 18, Jace McKarcher 3 0-0 8, Aiden Hottinger 1 0-0 3, Cruz Hepburn 2 0-3 4, Braydon Forsman 2 2-2 7, James White 0 5-6 5, Carson Way 2 2-2 6, Austin Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 3 0-0 7, Kaleb Glaze 0 1-3 1. Totals 19 15-22 59.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (1-3,0-1)
Nick Nowell 0 0-0 0, Collin Cameron 0 0-0 0, Jared Rings 0 0-0 0, Bryce Henry 6 4-5 17, Abe Munyer 4 2-2 10, Scotty Hocking 2 0-0 4, Grant Roth 7 1-2 18, Josh Haug 0 0-0 0, Caysen Loutzenhiser 1 0-0 2, Nolahn Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-9 51.
Lewiston 17 15 10 17—59
Lakeland 14 9 18 10—51
3-point goals — McKarcher 2, Eke, A. Hottinger, Forsman, D. Hottinger, Roth 3, Henry.
Pullman 61, Othello 39
OTHELLO, Wash. — The Greyhounds came out firing on all cylinders in the first half and rolled to a nonleague win against the Huskies.
Pullman (4-1) outscored Othello 35-19 in the first half.
“First half we played terrific, really moved the ball well,” Greyhounds coach Craig Brantner said.
Jaedyn Brown hit five 3s and finished with 17 points for Pullman. Payton Rogers had 13 and Grayson Hunt added 12.
Andre Garcia and Jorge Buenrostro each scored eight points for the Huskies (1-3).
PULLMAN (4-1)
Grayson Hunt 5 2-2 12, Payton Rogers 5 0-0 13, Tanner Barbour 0 0-0 0, Riley Pettitt 0 0-0 0, Thomas Cole 1 3-6 5, Luke Pendry 0 1-3 1, Jaedyn Brown 6 0-0 17, Champ Powaukee 4 0-0 9, Dane Sykes 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-11 61.
OTHELLO (1-3)
Josh Tovar 1 0-0 3, Rod Garza 1 1-2 4, Andre Garcia 3 1-4 8, Michael Vallejo 1 1-3 3, Ashton Pruneda 0 3-4 3, TJ Murdock 1 0-0 3, Jorge Buenrostro 2 2-2 8, Julian Alegria 2 3-6 7. Totals 11 10-21 39.
Pullman 20 15 12 14 — 61
Othello 10 9 9 11 — 39
3-point goals — Brown 5, Rogers 3, Powaukee, Buenrostro 2, Tovar, Garza, Garcia, Murdock.
Kamiah 71, Clearwater Valley 24
KAMIAH — Defense was the name of the game for the Kubs in a Whitepine League Division I win against the Rams of Kooskia in the Upriver Rampage.
“Defensive pressure is what made a difference in the game,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “(We) made every shot hard for them.”
Skinner was pleased with the level of energy his team played with as Kamiah (3-0, 1-0) did not allow Clearwater Valley to score in double digits in a single quarter.
David Kludt led the Kubs with 19 points. Everett Skinner had 15 and Brady Cox scored 12.
For the Rams (2-1, 1-1), Damieon Fox led the team with eight points.
Skinner was very proud of the community for coming out and supporting the game and the event. He believed the event raised around $23,000 for the local food banks.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-1, 1-1)
Landon Schlieper 2 2-2 7, Nakayiah Anderson 0 0-1 0, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 2 1-5 5, Edoardo Miconi 1 2-4 4, Damieon Fox 3 0-0 8. Totals 8 5-12 24.
KAMIAH (3-0, 1-0)
Kavan Mercer 4 0-0 9, Luke Krogh 1 1-1 3, David Kludt 8 2-2 19, Jack Wilkins 3 0-0 6, Everett Skinner 6 2-2 15, Brady Cox 6 0-0 12, Tug Loughran 1 0-0 3, Kolby Hix 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 5-5 71.
Clearwater Valley 5 8 9 2 — 24
Kamiah 21 15 23 12 — 71
3-point goals — Fox 2, Lan. Schlieper, Mercer, Kludt, Skinner, Loughran.
Timberline 40, Deary 27
WEIPPE — The Spartans of Weippe went on an 11-2 fourth-quarter run to close out the Mustangs in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Parker Brown paced Timberline (2-3, 2-1) with 13 points and Logan Hunter added 12.
Laithan Proctor had a game-high 15 points for Deary (1-4, 1-1).
DEARY (1-4, 1-1)
Laithan Proctor 6 0-0 15, Kalab Rickard 3 1-2 7, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 1 2-2 4, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 4-6 27.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (2-3, 2-1)
Parker Brown 5 0-0 13, Micah Nelson 3 2-2 9, Logan Hunter 4 3-6 12, Rylan West 0 0-0 0, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 5-8 40.
Deary 9 3 13 2—27
Timberline 6 9 14 11—40
3-point goals — Proctor 3, Brown 3, Nelson, Hunter.
JV — Timberline 24, Deary 22.
Colfax 64, Riverside 53
CHATTAROY, Wash. — The Bulldogs switched their defense to a 2-3 zone in the third quarter, and it enabled them to earn a nonleague victory against the Rams.
John Lustig had a game-high 34 points with nine rebounds for Colfax (2-2). Damian Demler added 21 points on seven 3s.
COLFAX (2-2)
Damian Demler 7 0-0 21, Carson Gray 1 0-0 2, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, John Lustig 13 4-5 34, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 1 1-2 3, JP Wigen 2 0-0 4, Treyce Heinnger 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-7 64.
RIVERSIDE (0-3)
Graham 2 0-0 6, Nortz 4 2-2 12, Gaffaney 1 1-3 3, Ackerman 3 0-0 8, Supanchick 1 2-2 4, Lyons 4 0-0 8, Schneider 4 1-1 10, Jaeger 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 8-10 53.
Colfax 18 13 18 15—64
Riverside 11 13 15 14—53
3-point goals — Demler 7, Lustig 4, Graham 2, Nortz 2, Ackerman 2, Schneider.
JV — Colfax def Riverside.
Tekoa-Rosalia 59, Colton 18
TEKOA, Wash. — Competing without three players, the Wildcats trailed by 21 points after the first quarter and fell to the Timberwolves in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game.
“We still need to continue to grow as a unit, trust more, move the ball quicker, pick up defensive intensity and block out better,” Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said. “All will come with time and getting our entire team together.”
Raph Arnhold paced the Wildcats (0-2, 0-1) with 10 points.
COLTON (0-2, 0-1)
Raph Arnhold 4 1-2 10, Grant Wolf 2 0-0 6, Lane Peters 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Matthew Reisenauer 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 1-3 18.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (3-0, 1-0)
M. Martin 4 0-0 8, W. Martin 0 0-0 0, Oles 3 0-0 6, Potter 7 0-0 14, McDonald 1 1-2 3, Lenoir 1 0-0 2, Bone 6 0-0 12, French 2 1-2 5, Gehring 1 0-0 2, Morgan 1 0-0 2, Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Meredith 2 1-2 5. Totals 28 3-6 59.
Colton 6 5 4 3—18
Tekoa-Rosalia 27 16 10 6—59
3-point goals — Wolf 2, Arnhold.
Selah 73, Asotin 44
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Panthers hung with the Vikings of Selah for a quarter but were outgunned in a loss in the Knights Round Table Tournament at East Valley High School.
“Started out playing our best quarter of basketball we have this season, both offensively and defensively,” Asotin coach Perry Black said.
Preston Overberg led Asotin (2-1) with 15 points and hit a pair of 3s. Nick Heier added 10 points and Tanner Nicholas had eight rebounds.
Levi and Jackson Pepper combined for seven 3s and 37 points for Selah (2-1), which was 10-of-16 from beyond the arc in the game.
ASOTIN (2-1)
Nick Heier 4 2-2 10, Carson Benner 0 0-0 0, Tanner Nicholas 1 0-0 3, Preston Overberg 5 3-3 15, Kamea Kauhi 0 0-0 0, Cooper Biery 1 2-2 5, Rueben Eggleston 1 0-0 2, Gavin Ells 0 0-0 0, Cameron Clovis 0 2-4 2, Cody Ells 3 0-1 7. Totals 15 9-12 44.
SELAH (2-1)
James Hull 0 0-0 0, Jackson Pepper 5 2-2 16, Kaiden Giles 0 0-0 0, Caiden McNett 2 2-2 6, Jack Kuhn 4 0-0 8, Parker Jones 2 0-0 5, Carter Seely 0 0-0 0, Malachi Young 2 0-0 5, Levi Pepper 9 0-2 21, Beau Benjamin 2 3-3 8, Eli Wright 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 7-9 73.
Asotin 16 2 6 20 — 44
Selah 22 18 17 16 —73
3-point goals — Overberg 2, Nicholas, Biery, Ells, J. Pepper 4, L. Pepper 3, Jones, Young, Benjamin.
WRESTLINGDozen in semifinal round of the George Wilde Invitational
KELLOGG, Idaho — Clearwater Valley leads the area’s contingent of wrestlers with seven making it to today’s semifinal round of the George Wilde Invitational at Kellogg High School.
The Rams top the leaderboard after the first day with 79 points. Potlatch is 12th in the 17-team event with 27 points. Orofino is 13th (23) and Grangeville 16th (7).
Those from Clearwater Valley in the final four are Jake Fabbi (132), Daring Cross (138), Anthony Fabbi (145), Payton Wilson (152), Anthony Carter (160), Bass Meyers (182) and Isaac Goodwin (195).
Potlatch has three wrestlers in the semifinals, including Benjamin Johnson (120), Tyson Tucker (160) and Izack McNeal (170). Orofino has two with Cory Godwin (152) and Brady Rains (160). Johnson dropped from 126 to 120 for the event.
Action begins at 9 a.m. today.
Quartet in semis for Pullman at Inland Empire
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman has four of its wrestlers into today’s semifinal round at the Inland Empire Invitational at Central Valley High School.
The Greyhounds currently sit sixth of 23 teams in the event with 64.5 points.
Those who are in the final four include Aydin Peltier (120), Ivan Acosta (138), Gabriel Smith (152) and Samuel Sears (195).
Action continues at 9 a.m. today.