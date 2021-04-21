PULLMAN — Hyatt Utzman singled and doubled as Pullman blitzed to a five-inning 12-1 mercy-rule victory Tuesday against 2A Greater Spokane League opponent East Valley of Spokane in its first home baseball game in more than a year.
“I think we just have a pretty mature group of kids,” Pullman coach Kevin Agnew said. “We start six seniors and three juniors. We’ve run into some teams that are pretty young. Our experience has given us the upperhand.
The Greyhounds are 3-0.
East Valley 100 00—1 9 5
Pullman 0(11)0 1x—12 11 4
E. Hawes, O. Morehouse (3) and O. Spendlove. H. Utzman, B. Wells (3), R. Bickelhaupt (5) and C. Coulter.
East Valley hits — Z. Engh 2, P. O’Brien 2, Morehouse 2, D. Tucker, Z. Thornton, S. Hawes.
Pullman hits — Utzman 2 (2B), Wells 2, Coulter 2, Held (2B), Bickelhaupt, T. Richards, T. Elbracht, M. Hilliard (3B).
JV — Pullman 20, East Valley 4
Pomeroy 22-12, Colton 4-8
COLTON — Ollie Severs delivered a two-run double as once-beaten Pomeroy rallied for eight runs in the seventh inning to beat Colton 12-8 and cap a sweep of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader.
The Pirates (10-1, 9-1) drew six walks in the seventh to charge back from an 8-4 deficit. They had won the opener 22-4 in three innings.
Richie Vecchio registered four hits and catcher Trevin Kimble picked off two baserunners to subdue a Colton rally in the bottom of the seven inning of the second game.
GAME 1
Pomeroy 877—22 11 4
Colton 040—4 2 7
Trace Roberts and Trevin Kimble. Kane Weiker, Trent Druffel (3), Lane Peters (3) and Grant Wolf.
Pomeroy hits — Jesse Mings 2, Kimble (2B), Roberts, Richie Vecchio 3, Carson Zimmerman 2, Braden Mings 2.
Colton hits — Austin Jones, Liam Orfe.
GAME 2
Pomeroy 021 010 8—12 10 5
Colton 003 500 0—8 5 1
Ollie Severs, Kimble (3), Brodie MaGill (4), B. Mings (7) and B. Mings and Kimble (7). Jones, Jaxon Moehrle (6), Wolf (7) and Dan Bell.
Pomeroy hits — J. Mings 2 (2B), Kimble 2, Roiberts, Vecchio, Zimmerman, Severs, B. Mings 2.
Colton hits — Jones (2B), Kelton Devlin, Bell, Druffel 2.
Lewiston 10-2, Coeur d’Alene 2-12
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston got four hits from Cruz Hepburn in what coach Davey Steele called “probably our best hitting performance on the season” to claim Game 1, but dropped Game 2 to Coeur d’Alene in a 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader.
The Bengals are now 8-7 overall and 8-3 in league.
GAME 1
Lewiston 100 040 5—10 14 3
Coeur d’Alene 000 300 0—3 6 2
Fox, Hepburn (5) and Kolb. Shepard, Gualtney (5), Benson (6) and Mallory.
Lewiston hits — Hepburn 4 (2 2B), Massey 2 (3B), Kolb 2, Ricard 2 (2B), Fox (2B), Edmison, Shoults, Lombard.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Alex Karns 3 (3B), Paddack, Schneider, Elstad.
GAME 2
Lewiston 100 001—2 4 1
Coeur d’Alene 214 032—12 11 1
Taylor, Lombard (3), Carpenter (5) and Kolb. Alex Karns, Paddack (6) and Mallory.
Lewiston hits — Hepburn 2 (3B), Fox (HR), Ricard (HR).
Coeur d’Alene hits — Alex Karns 3 (2B), Paddack 3 (2B), Bridge 2, Andrew Karns, Schneider, Erickson (2B).
Moscow 3, Lake City 2
MOSCOW — Barrett Abendroth struck out six batters as Moscow beat Lake City in an Inland Empire League matchup.
Ryan Delusa provided 1ž innings of solid relief pitching as the Bears (6-5) closed out the final inning.
Lake City 000 011 0—2 4 2
Moscow 011 010 x—3 5 1
Camdyn Martindale and Austin Taylor. Barrett Abendroth, Ryan Delusa (5) and Jack Bales.
Lake City hits — Marcus Manzardo, Ethan Taylor, Cole Pettit, Aiden LaPonsey.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen, Chad Redinger, Delusa, Isaac Stazkow, Cody Isakson.
Grangeville 14, Orofino 4
GRANGEVILLE — Gannon Garman produced a three-RBI double in the second inning of a victory against 2A Central Idaho League adversary Orofino.
Reese Wimer went for another 3-RBI double in the fourth to put it away for the Bulldogs (17-5, 5-5).
Orofino 000 04—4 7 2
Grangeville 341 6x—14 11 1
Brayden Turcott, Rylan Larson (3) and Larson, Naranjo (3). Reese Wimer and Tori Ebert.
Grangeville hits — Blake Schoo (2B), Ebert, Thomas Reynolds 2 (2 2B), Gannon Garman 2 (2B), Dane Lindsley 2 (2B), Wimer (2B), Jared Lindsley (2B), Miles Lefebvre.
Orofino hits — Turcott 2, Barlow, Naranjo 2, Lilly, Bradbury.
JV — Orofino def. Grangeville 9-4
Shadle Park 11, Clarkston 10
SPOKANE — Clarkston led through six innings before giving way to a seventh-inning Shadle Park rally in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Bantams (1-2) got seven strikeouts and three hits from Kolby Bolen.
“We just had one bad inning,” Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching said. “That last inning just kind of caught up with us.”
Clarkston 210 223 0—10 10 5
Shadle Park 230 100 5—11 9 7
Brandon Bales, Kolby Bolen (2), Dawson Blunt (7) and Blunt, Bales (7). Pugh, Rose (4), Hernandez (7) and Hernandez, Moya (7).
Clarkston hits — Bolen 3 (2B), Blunt 2 (2B), Schofield 2, Bales (2B), Hayes, Heitstuman.
Shadle Park hits — Lipscomb 2 (2B, HR), Schmidt 2, Ensminger 2, Fox (2B), Kenkade, Backer.
Northwest Christian 12-16, Asotin 1-4
ASOTIN — Jake Tanguay struck out seven for Asotin in Game 1 and Gavin Ells batted 3-for-3 with two RBI in Game 2, but the Panthers dropped both installments of a Northeast 2B League doubleheader to Northwest Christian of Colbert.
“We’re a young team so we’ll continue to try to put things together to get better,” said Asotin coach Jim Holman, whose team fell to 0-4.
GAME 1
Northwest Christian 002 46—12 9 0
Asotin 000 10—1 3 5
Wright, Tibbetts (5) and Patrick. Tanguay, Ells (5) and Denham.
Northwest Christian hits — Patrick 2, Keiser 2, Waters 2, Farr, Manina, Wright.
Asotin hits — Overberg 2, Denham.
GAME 2
Northwest Christian 441 34—16 10 1
Asotin 110 11— 4 6 1
Keiser, Tibbetts (5) and Waters. Judy, Denham (4) and Tanguay.
Northwest Christian hits — Waters 3 (2B, 3B), Keiser 2 (HR), Patrick 2 (2B), Boblet (2B), Bell, McLoughlin.
Asotin hits — Ells 3, Judy, Tanguay (2B), Stevens (2B).
Prairie 29, Lapwai 1
COTTONWOOD — Dean Johnson delivered a two-run homer in the first inning as Prairie blasted Lapwai.
Twelve runs in the first and 16 in the third catapulted the Pirates (5-2, 5-1) towards a Whitepine League win.
A full linescore was unavailable.
Lapwai 001 00—1 1 8
Prairie (12)1(16) 00—29 18 1
Colfax 21-5, Reardan 1-2
REARDAN, Wash. — Colfax swept a Northeast 2B League doubleheader against Reardan.
The Bulldogs blitzed to a five-inning mercy-rule win in Game 1 with four hits from Cody Inderrieden and three apiece from Eric Akesson and JD Peterson. Kolby Sisk pitched a complete game to help carry Colfax to victory in a lower-scoring second game.
GAME 1
Colfax 0(14)6 03—23 21 0
Reardan 1 0 0 00— 1 2 1
Gingerich, Gilchrist (5) and Plummer, Becker (5). Kieffer, Alvarez (2), Martinez (5) and N/A.
Colfax hits — Inderrieden 4, Akesson 3, Peterson 3, Sisk 2, Plummer 2, Gingerich 2 (2B), Henning 2 (2B), Gilchrist (2B), Gray, Shrope (2B).
Reardan hits — Kieffer, Nelson (2B).
GAME 2
Colfax 020 102 0—5 9 0
Reardan 000 110 0—2 4 0
Sisk and Becker. Day, Nelson (6) and Martinez.
Colfax hits — Dail 2, Kopp 2, Peterson, Akesson, Hockett, Becker, Inderrieden.
Reardan hits — Kieffer (3B), Nelson, Martinez, Finch.
SOFTBALLLewiston 19-5, CdA 7-8
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewiston softball team came in clutch in extra innings as it hung 14 runs in the eighth inning of the first game of an Inland Empire League doubleheader.
The Bengals (13-4, 7-3) won that game 19-7 before losing 8-5.
Morgan Williams, Taryn Barney and Jenika Ortiz each notched three hits in the first game to pace Lewiston.
“Once it went into extra innings the girls went full-throttle,” LHS coach Kristin Delp said. “The wear and tear of the season is starting to (affect) us a bit. but I was proud of the energy they showed and I hope we can keep that moving forward.”
GAME 1
Lewiston 100 101 2(14)—19 18 0
Coeur d’Alene 100 000 42—7 10 3
Samantha Mader, Kate Banks (6) and Taryn Barney. Schmidt, Dorame (7) and West.
Lewiston hits — Karli Taylor, Loryn Barney, T. Barney 3 (2B), Jenika Ortiz 3 (2 2B), Tori Purrington 2, Evanne Douglass 2, Mader (2B), Banks, Morgan Williams 3, Lanie Weeks.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Burke 4, Blakenship 2, Farrar, West, Bakkch, Contable.
GAME 2
Lewiston 002 030 0—5 11 2
Coeur d’Alene 300 050 x—8 12 1
Banks and T. Barney. Schmidt and Contable.
Lewiston hits — Taylor, L. Barney 2, T. Barney 2 (HR), Ortiz, Banks 2, Caitrin Reel, Weeks 2.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Burke 3, Farrar (2B), West 2, Bakkch (2B), Contable 2 (2B), Cleave 2 (2B).
Colton 19-13, Pomeroy 3-2
COLTON — Maggie Meyer went 5-of-7 at the plate with two triples as Colton topped Pomeroy in a doubleheader by scores of 19-3 and 13-2.
Meyer added seven strikeouts in a full five-inning appearance in the circle in the second tilt while Josie Schultheis went 5-of-6.
GAME 1
Pomeroy 003—3 2 4
Colton (11)44—19 9 2
K. Maves, E. Ruchert (1) and Ruchert, J. Herres. Josie Schultheis and Rachel Becker.
Pomeroy hits — N. Bryson and Maves.
Colton hits — J. Schultheis 3, Maggie Meyer 2 (3B), Rylee Vining, A. Purnell, S. Whitcomb, K. Schultheis.
GAME 2
Pomeroy 101 00—2 6 10
Colton 902 2x—13 7 1
Ruchert and Herres. Meyer and Becker.
Pomeroy hits — K. Schmidt 2 (2 2B), K. Dixon 2 (2B), Maves (HR), Herres (2B).
Colton hits — Meyer 3 (3B), J. Schultheis 2 (2B), Pluid (HR), K. Heitstuman (2B).
Northwest Christian 6-13, Asotin 3-8
ASOTIN — Northwest Christian of Colbert won the first game in an extra inning, then took the second game in a standard seven frame to sweep Asotin in a Northeast 2B League doubleheader.
“I think we’re the first ones to take them a full seven innings,” said Asotin coach Willy Wingfield, whose team fell to 0-4. “I think we can feel good about that as we’re young and improving.”
GAME 1
Northwest Chr. 100 101 03—6 10 2
Asotin 200 000 10—3 3 5
Alison Shaler and Aubree Chancy. Caylie Browne and Kady Browne.
Northwest Christian hits — Shaler 3, E. Sanders 2, Rainbow, Nelson, Chaney.
Asotin hits — L. Denham (HR), K. Browne, C. Browne.
GAME 2
Northwest Chr. 120 470 1—13 16 3
Asotin 204 200 0—8 8 3
Shaler and Chancy. Denham, C. Browne (5) and K. Browne.
Northwest Christian hits — Sanders 3 (2B, HR), Rainbow 3 (2B), Shaler 3 (HR), Richie 2 (2B), Bowman 2 (HR), Chaney, Iverson, Nelson (2B).
Asotin hits — Adler-Nowoj 2 (2B), C. Browne, K. Koch, Denham, K. Browne, Elskamp, Hall.
Colfax 17-23, Reardan 0-0
REARDAN — Unbeaten Colfax routed Reardan in a Northeast 2B League doubleheader, getting a three-inning no-hitter from Delaney Imler in Game 2.
Helina Hahn had a home run for the Bulldogs (6-0) in Game 1, and Anni Cox made five base hits in Game 2.
GAME 1
Colfax 020 23(10)—17 9 1
Reardan 000 000— 0 1 8
Koerner and Booth. Sosky and Mattern.
Colfax hits — Koerner 3 (2 2B), D. Imler 2 (2B), Cox (3B), Hahn (HR), P. Imler, Brown.
Reardan hit — Sosky.
GAME 2
Colfax (11)66—23 17 0
Reardan 000— 0 0 10
D. Imler and Jones. Preuschoff, Sosky (2) and Sosky, NA.
Colfax hits — Cox 5 (2B), Brown 4, Koerner 3 (2B), Hahn (3B), Booth (2B), P. Imler, D. Imler, Akesson.
Orofino 27-27, Kamiah/CV 0-6
KAMIAH — Caycee Hudson recorded two home runs and a double in the opening game of a doubleheader as Orofino blasted 2A Central Idaho League foe Kamiah/CV 27-0 and 27-6.
“Overall we just hit the ball very well,” Maniacs coach Sean Diffin said. “Everybody got a hit or caught a fly ball and they are playing well from last week up into this one.”
GAME 1
Orofino (11)88—27 20 0
Kamiah/CV 000—0 0 3
Caycee Hudson and Molly Madden. Ketola and Morrow.
Orofino hits — Riley Schwartz 2 (2B), Mylie Zenner 2, Jaelyn Miller, Hudson 3 (2B, 2 HR), Peyton Cochran 4 (2B, 3B), Madden 2 (HR), Hannah Miller 3 (3B, 2B), Emma Province 3 (HR).
GAME 2
Orofino 983 7—27 18 1
Kamiah/CV 123 0—6 2 3
Schwartz, Hudson (4) and Dayna Maetche. Farnham and Breeding.
Orofino hits — Schwartz 4 (2B), Zenner 2 (2B), J. Miller, Hudson, Cochran 3, Katie Wetmore, Maetche 2, Meg’n Blundell 2, Madison Corder, Tatum Tillie 2, Province.
Kamiah/CV hits — Tavernier, Martinez.
Gar-Pal 16-25, T-R 6-13
GARFIELD — Garfield-Palouse had an up and down doubleheader against Southeast 1B League opponent Tekoa-Rosalia, winning the first outing 16-6 before falling 25-13.
Madison Cloninger went for a grand slam in the first game and Denni Fealy had another home run for the Vikings (7-3, 7-2), but a 19-hit second showing from the Timberwolves evened the series.
GAME 1
T-R 011 04—6 6 3
Gar-Pal 010 825—16 11 7
Hannah Theis and Paige Brown. Kenzi Pedersen and Denni Fealy.
TR hits — Theis, Billings 2 (2B, HR), Mclain, Place 2.
Gar Pal hits — Megan Olson 2, Fealy 2 (HR), Pedersen 3, Madison Cloninger (HR), Maci Brantner, Emma Orfe, Ella Cuellar.
GAME 2
T-R 373 402 6—25 19 4
Gar-Pal 144 301 0—13 11 6
Elise Wilkins and Brown. Cloninger, Pedersen (4) and Fealy.
T-R hits — Lehn, Billings, Wilkins 4 (2 2B, 3B), Brown 2 (3B), Mclain 2, Byrd 6 (2B, HR), Nocker, Pace.
Gar Pal hits — Olson 2, Fealy 3 (HR), Cloninger 2, Brantner, Orfe, Paige Collier 2.
Lake City 20, Moscow 3
MOSCOW — Moscow couldn’t get going in an Inland Empire League game against Lake City and fell to 2-9 on the season.
Megan Highfill hit a double for the Bears.
Lake City 275 51—20 17 0
Moscow 000 21—3 5 2
Schultze, Hill (4) and Bodak. Keys, Pouchnik (3) and Highfill.
Lake City hits — Tolzmann (2B), Hill 3 (2 2B, 3B), Schultze (2 2B), Gray (2 2B), Bodak (2 HR), Jankay (HR), Stoddard (HR).
Moscow hits — Highfill (2B), Fleischman, Verlin, Sparks, Keys.
BOYS’ SOCCERClarkston 6, Rogers 1
The Clarkston boys’ soccer team picked up its first win of the season in a 2A Greater Spokane League contest against Rogers.
Ryan Page booted in two goals while Seth Brown had a goal and assisted on another as the Bantams (1-2, 1-2) got contributions across the roster.
“Man, it felt good honestly,” Clarkston coach Jerry Mcgowen said. “We’ve refocused from our last loss as far as defense goes and it really paid dividends for us today.”
Rogers 1 0—1
Clarkston 5 1—6
Clarkston — Seth Brown, 6th.
Clarkston — Ryan Page (Juan Sabogal), 11th.
Rogers — Long Nguyen, 17th.
Clarkston — Angel Bon Soto, 22nd.
Clarkston — Aaron Bunce (Wyatt Bunch), 28th.
Clarkston — Gabe Reed, 30th.
Clarkston — Page (Korvin Jones), 73rd.
Shots — Rogers 6, Clarkston 16
Saves — Rogers 5. Clarkston: Arijha Haskel 5.
Pullman 4, Shadle Park 1
PULLMAN — Isaac Kim scored two goals and assisted on a third while Spencer Tull scored one and assisted on one to help Pullman top Othello in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
“I think we’re doing a great job in two aspects,” said Pullman coach Doug Winchell, whose team is off to a 3-0 start. “Being patient in possession, I think, allows those assists to happen. I think our back line and goalkeeping on the defensive end is really solid.”
Shadle Park 0 1—1
Pullman 2 2—4
Pullman — Jaxon Patrick, 16th.
Pullman — Isaac Kim (Spencer Tull), 21st.
Shadle Park — Gage Smith, PK, 48th.
Pullman — Tull (Kim), 66th.
Pullman — Kim (Evan French), 68th.
Shots — Shadle Park 6, Pullman. Saves — Shadle Park: Stegman 4, Pullman: Cole 2, Wolsborn 1.
TRACKLogos wins both titles
COTTONWOOD — Sydnie Zywina of Orofino set a personal record in winning the girls’ triple jump at 35 feet, 6 inches, and Logos claimed both team titles in a 10-team track meet at Prairie.
Matt Coppernoll of Prairie pushed his discus PR to 154-2 for a win.
GIRLS
Team scores
Logos 190, Orofino 109, Prairie 81, Deary 66, Highland 60, Nezperce 44, Potlatch 23, Lapwai 19, Meadows Valley 10, Salmon River 8.
Winners
100 — Kadence Beck, High, 13.10; 200 — Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.98; 400 — Kadence Beck, High, 1:02.11; 800 — Clara Anderson, Log, 2:31.21; 1,600 — Clara Anderson, Log, 5:43.48; 3,200 — Josephine Wyrick, Log, 13:50.71; 100 hurdles — Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.31; 300 hurdles — Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 50.45; 400 relay — Orofino (Boyer, L. Kessinger, Zywina, R. Kessinger) 54.07; 800 relay — Nezperce (H. Duuck, K. Duuck, Sanders, Tiegs) 1:59.39; Medley relay — Logos (Michaels, M. Anderson, Jankovic, C. Anderson) 2:03.27; 1,600 relay — Logos (Jankovic, Blum, A. Wilson, L. Wilson) 4:26.76; High jump — Katie Goeckner, High, 4-9; Pole vault — Lucia Wilson, Log, 8-0; Long jump — Ruby Kessinger, Oreo, 15-11¾; Triple jump — Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 35-6; Shot put — Kaylynn Johnson, Oro, 33-1; Discus — Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 115-5.
BOYS
Team scores
Logos 207, Orofino 119½, Prairie 85, Deary 60, Nezperce 29, Potlatch 22½, Meadows Valley 18, Lapwai 12, Highland 10, Salmon River 3.
Winners
100 — Adrian Sanford, Log, 11.77; 200 — Solomon Howard, Log, 24.63; 400 — Cory Godwin, Oro, 54.62; 800 — Solomon Howard, Log, 2:09.06; 1,600 — Jason Elmore, Log, 5:00.59; 3,200 — Jasper Whitling, Log, 11:41.40; 110 hurdles — Preston Johnston, Dea, 17.48; 300 hurdles — Preston Johnston, Dea, 44.52; 400 relay — Orofino (Godwin, Beardin, Fowler, Malloy) 47.07; 800 relay — Logos (Elmore, Comis, Sanford, Ahmann) 1:45.05; Medley relay — Logos (Howard, Comis, Sentz, Blum) 4:06.79. 1,600 relay — Deary (Johnson, Stapleton, Rickerd, Kirk) 3:45.61; High jump — Will Beardin, Oro, 5-8; Pole vault — Dan Fowler, Oro, 12-0; Long jump — Adrian Sanford, Log, 18-2; Triple jump — Will Beardin, Oro, 38-11; Shot put — Reid Thomas, Oro, 47-1½; Discus — Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 154-2.
Branen paces Moscow
RATHDRUM — Julia Branen tallied a first place and a runner-up showing to lead Moscow’s efforts in a three-team meet with Post Falls and Lakeland.
GIRLS
Team results
1. Post Falls. 2. Lakeland. 3. Moscow. (scores NA)
Moscow placers
100 — 1. Skyla Zimmerman 13.29; 200 — 2. Maia Paulsen, 28.20; 400 — 2. Jessica Lassen, Mos, 1:02.45; 800 — 3. Geneva McClory 2:46.74; 1,600 — 2. Bec Kirkland 5:43.62; 100 hurdles — 1. Julia Branen 17.03; 300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe 49.91; 400 relay — 1. Moscow (Paulsen, A. Lassen, Jakich-Kunze) 42.55. 1,600 relay — 1. Moscow (Hicke, J. Lassen, Watson, Kirkland) 4:15.45; Long jump — 2, Julia Branen 14-10½; Triple jump — 3. Maia Paulsen, 32-1.
BOYS
Team results
1. Post Falls. 2, Lakeland. 3. Moscow (scores NA).
Moscow placers
800 — 2. Jamari Simpson 2:12.48; 3. Isaiah Mitchen 2:12.94; 1,600 — 1. Corey Johnson 5:00.04; 2. Tristin O’Brien 5:05.54; 3,200 — 1. Emmett Brooks 10:28.74; 3. Nick Perryman 11:09.15; 300 hurdles — 2. Ian Hillman 42.99; 400 relay — 3. Moscow 50.06. Medley relay — 1. Moscow (Bearman-Drummond, Vettrus, Wallen, Palmer) 4:01.64; 1,600 relay — 3. Moscow 3:42.53; High jump — 3. Rylan Pickard 5-2.
TENNISLewiston 8, Coeur d’Alene 4
Dylan Gomez won 6-0, 6-0 to maintain a stellar record at No. 2 boys’ singles as undefeated Lewiston topped Coeur d’Alene in an Inland Empire League match at Lewiston.
Gomez has dropped only one game this year for the Bengals (4-0-2)
Lewiston freshman Allie Olson overcame a first-set loss to win 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 girls’ singles, the only match to go three sets in a pairing of two of the league’s top teams.
Girls’ singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, d. Audrey Judson 6-4, 7-5; Allie Olson, Lew, def. Amy Corette 4-6, 6-0, 6-1; Taylor Torgerson, CdA, def. Rachel Sheppard 6-0, 6-1.
Girls’ doubles — Maggie Bloom and Sarah Wilkey, CdA, def. Ryann Finch and Morgan Moran 6-1, 7-6 (10-8); Addy Curtis and Ella Wilson, CdA, def. Gretchen Pals and Catherine Ho 6-0, 6-3
Boys’ singles — Austin Gomez, Lew, def. Turner Cox 6-1, 6-2; Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Gabe Danzer 6-0, 6-0; Christian Bren, Lew, def. Charlie Pinto 6-3, 6-3
Boys’ doubles — Aidan Brogan and Tristan Bachman, Lew, def. Kobie DeLeonard and Nez Ogle 7-5, 7-5; Austin Lawrence and Brennan Barrick, Lew, def. CJ Giao and Theo Schultz 6-3, 6-0.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Kalli DeLeonard and Alexander Nipp 6-3, 6-0; Shelby Gray and Jake Whiting, CdA, def. Lexi Ahlers and Daniel Brereton 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Pullman boys 7, Clarkston 0
PULLMAN — The Pullman boys won their third consecutive team sweep to start the season, dropping only four games across 12 sets played to Clarkston in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
No. 1 singles player Jay Sahaym and the No. 1 doubles pairing of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang each delivered 6-0, 6-0 shutouts, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Om Sahaym and Vijay Lin.
Singles — Jay Sahaym, Pul, def. Gavin Wickens 6-0, 6-0; Ravi Lin, Pul, def. Mason VanTine 6-2, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Aiden Schnatterle 6-1, 6-0; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Espen Williams 6-0, 6-1
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Braydon Williams/Norbert Kulesza 6-0, 6-0; Om Sahaym/Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Zane Leslie/Gabe Rathbun 6-0, 6-0; Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, won by forfeit
Pullman girls 6, Clarkston 1
Pullman dominated all four singles matches and won two of three in doubles to top Clarkston in 2A Greater Spokane League play at Clarkston.
The Greyhounds (3-0, 1-0) enjoyed a 6-1, 6-1 showing from No. 1 singles player Gwyn Heim against Clarkston’s Jenna Allen, along with a tougher 6-2, 7-5 victory from their top doubles pairing of Chelsie George and Suba Ventkatasubramanian. Clarkston’s lone win came at No. 3 doubles, where Taryn Demers and Mattie Betts outlasted Margot Keane and Chloe Schnore 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Jenna Allen 6-1,6-1; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Corah Cassel 6-1, 6-2; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Katie Kaufman 6-1, 6-0; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Maddie Kaufman 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Chelsie George/Suba Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Maggie Ogden/Claire Teasley 6-2, 7-5; Hannah Gecas/Kalee Hildebrand, Pul, def. Natalie Elskamp/Rachel Hoffman 6-4, 6-2; Taryn Demers/Mattie Betts def. Margot Keane/Chloe Schnore 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Moscow 7, Lake City 5
COEUR D’ALENE — Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha won at No. 1 girls’ doubles as Moscow pulled out a victory in a dual played in pro-set format at Lake City.
The Bears swept all four girls’ and mixed doubles contests.
Boys’ singles — David Nesbit, LC, def. Lynnsean Young 8-5; Chris Peterson, LC, def. Brayden Pickard 8-5; Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, def. Ethan Stowell, default.
Boys’ doubles — Ryland Hoit/Dallas Dixon, LC, def. Clayton Hemming / Kel Larson 8-2; Jack Castaneya/Quade Castaneya, LC, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 8-4.
Girls’ singles — Maddie Nesbit, LC, def. Natalie Rice 8-0; Jayden Pope, Mos, def. Fracine Koziol 8-4; Autumn Tafoya, Mos, def. Holly Burt 8-6
Girls’ doubles — Serena Strawn/Aneesha Shrestha, Mos, def. Riley O’Brian/Jayden Waters 8-4; Megan Heyns/Audrey Pollard, Mos, def. Lucy Mendez/Kenzie Lommason 8-5
Mixed doubles — Ellen Heyns/Mark Sproull, Mos, def. Gracie Grubar/Brendan Bustos 8-5; Sammie Unger/Bryce Hansen, Mos, def. Matthew Nesbit/Cassiana Azzolini 8-3.