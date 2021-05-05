PULLMAN — Ryan Bickelhaupt pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and hit a two-RBI single for unbeaten Pullman on Tuesday in an 11-1 six-inning victory against Class 2A Greater Spokane League baseball opponent North Central.
Oak Held had two doubles and two RBI for the Greyhounds (9-0), and Marcus Hilliard added two hits with a double and two RBI of his own.
“It was a good win,” Pullman coach Kevin Agnew said. “We’re just taking it one day at a time.”
North Central 001 000— 1 6 6
Pullman 011 153—11 11 1
Mahm, Clancy (5) and Kendall; Bickelhaupt and Coulter.
North Central hits — Kendall 2, Nelson 2, Stewart, Geis.
Pullman hits — Held 2 (2 2B), Elbracht 2, Hilliard 2 (2B), Coulter 2, Bickelhaupt, Wells (2B), Robison (2B).
JV — Pullman 21, North Central 5
Moscow 11-13, Sandpoint 7-4
SANDPOINT — Isaac Staszkow delivered a two-run single in the 10th inning as Moscow broke loose for four runs to defeat Sandpoint 11-7 in Game 1 of an Inland Empire League doubleheader sweep.
The Bears won the second game 13-4.
In the opener, Barrett Abendroth opened the 10th with a single and a stolen base.
Moscow had forced extra innings with a single in the seventh as Staszkow walked, advanced on a sacrifice by Jack Bales and scored on a fielder’s choice.
Abendroth had four hits in that game and finished with six. Staszkow, Mike Kiblen and Chad Redinger added four each.
GAME 1
Moscow 100 023 100 4—11 13 3
Sandpoint 500 000 200 0—7 8 1
Chad Redinger, Ryan Delusa (7) and Jack Bales; Avery Bocksch, Kody MacDonald (6), Blake Serrill (9), Max Theilbahr (10), Zeke Roop (10) and NA.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen, Redinger 2, Delusa (2B), Barrett Abendroth 4, Conway 2, Isaac Staszkow 2, Bales.
Sandpoint hits — Cody Newhart, Theilbahr 3, Ethan Butler (3B), Bocksch, Auggie Lehman, Cameron Garcia.
GAME 2
Moscow 118 012 0—13 11 1
Sandpoint 200 020 0—4 7 4
Abendroth, McLaughlin (4) and Bales; Lehman, Roop (3), Scerrill (6) and NA.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 3 (2B), Redinger 2, Abendroth 2, Cody Isakson (3B), Conway, Staszkow 2.
Sandpoint hits — Thielbahr, Evan Williams 2, Jack Zimmerman, MacDonald, Lehman, Bocksch.
Clearwater Valley 14, Potlatch 0
Connor Jackson tallied three hits and three RBI, plus combined with two relievers on a five-hitter with eight strikeouts as Clearwater Valley blanked Potlatch in a five-inning Whitepine League game.
Aiden Martinez threw a hitless fifth for the Rams.
Clearwater Valley 212 72—14 12 1
Potlatch 000 00—0 5 5
Jackson, Propst (4), Aiden Martinez (5) and NA; Howard, Simons (4) and NA.
Clearwater Valley hits — Jackson 3 (2B), Fabbi 2, Martinez 2 (2B), Schlieper, Propst, Shown, Cross, Dominguez (2B).
Potlatch hits — Lusby 2, Howard (2B), Whitney, Thompson.
Liberty Christian 4, Pomeroy 3
WALLA WALLA — A late rally came up just short as Pomeroy fell to Liberty Christian of Richland in Washington Class 1B playoff action.
A pivotal play occurred in the top of the fifth inning, when a Liberty Christian runner was ruled safe on an extremely close call that would have made for the third out if judged in the other direction. Liberty Christian would go on to score two crucial runs before the out ultimately did arrive.
“One of those plays that you think, ‘It could’ve gone either way,’” Pomeroy coach Dave Boyer said. “It just didn’t go our way this time.”
The Pirates (12-3) trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, then came up with two runs in a comeback bid that fell just short. Pomeroy’s season concludes with the defeat.
“About two-thirds of the team are freshmen or sophomores,” Boyer said. “We’re looking down the road to next year. We kind of feel that we’re going to be a year older, and hopefully a year better.”
Liberty Christian 100 020 1—4 7 2
Pomeroy 000 100 2—3 5 4
C. Dunham, D. Ott (7) and J. Dunham; T. Roberts, O. Severs (3), B. Magill (5), B. Mings (6) and T. Kimble.
Liberty Christian hits — A. Kerr 2, C. Dunham 2, S. Culver 2, B. Mooney.
Pomeroy hits — T. Roberts (2B), J. Mings, T. Kimble, R. Vecchio, B. Mings.
Northwest Christian 3-4, Colfax 1-10
COLBERT, Wash. — Colfax turned the tables in Game 2 after dropping Game 1 of a 2B Bi-County League doubleheader against Northwest Christian.
The Bulldogs (7-3, 7-1) got four hits including two doubles and a triple from Mason Gilchrist in the second game.
GAME 1
Colfax 000 001 0—1 7 2
NWC 000 210 x—3 6 0
JD Peterson and Anthony Becker, Eric Akesson (5); Aiden Tibbetts, Jacob Bell (7) and Zach Patrick.
Colfax hits — Braden Plummer 3, Akesson, Layne Gingerich, Mason Gilchrist, Cody Inderrieden
Northwest Christian hits — Hunter Lindsay 2, Malachi Kaiser (HR), Isaac Boblet, Zach Patrick, Jacob Bell.
GAME 2
Colfax 011 322 1—10 14 2
NWC 200 000 4— 4 5 1
Sam Kopp, Layne Gingerich (3) and Anthony Becker; Ian Wright, Malachi Kaiser, Jacob Bell and Zach Patrick.
Colfax hits — Mason Gilchrist 4 (2 2B, 3B), Cody Inderrieden 4, Becker 2, Kolby Sisk, Kitt Hockett, Ryan Henning, JD Peterson.
Northwest Christian hits — Isaac Boblet 3, Emmet McCoughlin, Kaiser.
SOFTBALLAsotin 12-17, Davenport 2-13
DAVENPORT, Wash. — Three Asotin players tallied at least three RBI in the second game as Asotin swept Davenport in a doubleheader.
The scores were 12-2 in five innings and 17-13.
Emily Elskamp and Madison Hurlbert drove in four runs apiece in Game 2, while Caroline Stevens added three RBI.
In the opener, Abby Hall drove in four runs while Lily Denham and Cady Browne combined on a four-hitter wiTh eight strikeouts.
GAME 1
Asotin 235 02—12 12 0
Davenport 000 02—2 4 2
Denham, Browne (5) and Hurlbert; Buchanan and NA.
Asotin hits — Hall 3 (2B), Stevens 2, Adler-Nowoj 2, Denham, Browne, Elskamp, Hurlberg, Neighbors.
Davenports hits — Jordan 2, Anderson, Bell.
GAME 2
Asotin 435 300 2—17 19 3
Davenport 061 002 4—13 12 2
Elskamp, Browne (4), Neighbors (6), Browne (7) and NA; Jordan and NA.
Asotin hits — Hurlbert 3, K. Bittle 3, A. Bittle 3, Browne 3, Elskamp 2 (2B), Bailey 2, Adler-Nowoj 2, Stevens 2,Neighbors, English.
Davenport hits — Anderson 3, Buchanan 2, Cormier 2, Mattox (3B), Jordan (2B), Bell, Zeller.
Moscow 9-12, Sandpoint 5-16
MOSCOW — Bella Fleischman collected a homer, a double and two RBI to lead Moscow to a 9-5 win against Sandpoint in the first game of an Inland Empire League doubleheader.
The Bears dropped the second game 16-12, allowing 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Maya Kees pitched a five-hitter with five strikeouts for the Bears in the opener, and megan Highill notched three hits and three RBI in the second contest.
GAME 1
Sandpoint 200 010 2—5 5 5
Moscow 230 220 x—9 8 3
Dickinson, Authier (5) and Gammon; Kees and Highfill.
Sandpoint hits — Inman 2 (2B), Authier, Cash, Tuinstra.
Moscow hits — Fleischman 2 (2B, HR), Verlin 3, Smith, Branen 2.
GAME 2
Sandpoint 418 101 1—16 10 6
Moscow 001 046 1—12 10 7
Authier, Barlow (5), Dickinson (6) and Inman; Pouchnick, Elliss (7) and Highfill.
Sandpoint hits — Inman 2 (2B), Lanie 2 (2B), Gammon 2, Barlow, Ward, Authier, Cash.
Moscow hits — Highfill 3, Verlin 2 (2B), Kees 2, Fleischman, Smith, Pouchnik.
Potlatch 18-20, Nezperce 1-0
POTLATCH — Both games ended via mercy rule in three innings as Potlatch blitzed Whitepine League opponent Nezperce.
Alyssa Felton homered for the Loggers (14-1, 13-0) in Game 2. Nezperce was held hitless in both contests.
GAME 1
Nezperce 010— 1 0 2
Potlatch 1(17)x—18 3 1
E. Zenner, M. Horton (2) and T. Lux; R. Butterfield and T. McKinney.
Potlatch hits — J. Larson, Butterfield, McKinney.
GAME 2
Potlatch 884—20 13 0
Nezperce 000— 0 0 1
J. Larson and T. McKinney; A. Husted and S. Hand.
Potlatch hits — A. Felton 2 (HR), E. Chambers 2 (3B), Larson 2, R. Butterfield 2, McKinney (2B), T. Carpenter (2B), A. Arciga, K. Hadaller, C. Quiring.
Genesee 11-4, Prairie 6-24
GENESEE — Bailey Leseman went 3-for-4 in Game 1 of a Whitepine League doubleheader to help the Bulldogs win 11-6, then Madison Shears and Mackenzie Key each had three hits to pace the Pirates to a 24-4 victory in the second game.
“We played really well in the first game, but the wheels kind of fell off the wagon,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said.
Riley Leseman finished with four strikeouts in the opener for the Bulldogs (9-9, 7-5), also getting two hits at the plate.
Key finished with six hits in the doubleheader for Prairie (10-2, 8-2), including three doubles.
GAME 1
Genesee 120 530—11 14 0
Prairie 301 011—6 6 2
Riley Leseman and Bailey Leseman; Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle.
Genesee hits — B. Leseman 3 (2B), Shelby Hanson 2, Harlei Donner 2, R. Leseman 2, Brinley Lowe (2B), Kyleigh Carter, Kami Stout, Audrey Barber, Mia Scharnhorst.
Prairie hits — Key 3 (2 2B), Tara Schlader, E. Uhlenkott, R. Enneling.
GAME 2
Prairie 302 (11)8—24 10 2
Genesee 000 22—4 5 1
Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle; Riley Leseman, Bailey Leseman (4) and Bailey Leseman, Kyleigh Carter.
Prairie hits — Madison Shears 3 (2 2B), Key 3 (2B), E. Uhlenkott 2, Remacle (HR), Tara Schlader.
Genesee hits — Harlei Donner 2, R. Leseman, B. Leseman, Mia Scharnhorst.
Colton wins twice
COLTON — Rylee Vining had four hits, three runs scored and three RBI, and Josie Schultheis struck out eight as Colton beat Garfield-Palouse 19-0, then Schultheis threw a one-hitter as the Wildcats beat Liberty Christian 11-0, each game finishing in five innings because of the mercy rule.
Colton (16-0) put the game against Gar-Pal out of reach early by scoring 10 runs in the first. Six players had multiple hits, including Schultheis, who had three runs, two runs scored and three RBI.
Against Liberty Christian, Colton exploded for seven runs in the second and three runs in the third to put it away.
Gar-Pal 000 00—0 1 3
Colton (10)02 7x—19 18 0
Kenzie Pedersen, Madison Cloninger (4) and Denni Fealy; Josie Schultheis and Rachel Becker.
Gar-Pal hit — Fealy.
Colton hits — Rylee Vining 4, Josie Schultheis 3 (HR), Sidni Whitcomb 3, Maggie Meyer 2 (2B, HR), Kate Schultheis 2 (2B), Addyson Purnell 2, Mary Pluid, Kendra Stout.
———
Liberty Christian 000 00—0 1 2
Colton 173 00—11 11 0
H. Butcher, E. Reed (3) and L. Reed; Josie Schultheis and Rachel Becker.
Liberty Christian hit — L. Reed (2B).
Colton hits — J. Schultheis 2, Addyson Purnell 2 (2B), Kendra Stout 2, Maggie Meyer (HR), Rylee Vining, Mary Pluid, Sidni Whitcomb, Kate Schultheis.
TENNISLewiston 7, Sandpoint 5
SANDPOINT — Because of an absent player, Lewiston mixed up its lineup and it proved fruitful in a road win against Sandpoint.
Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks moved Dylan Gomez, who normally plays No. 2 singles, to the No. 1 doubles spot and it paid dividends as he and Tristan Bachman beat Josh Embree and Christian Story in three sets, the first time all season the Bulldogs’ pair have lost.
“That was one of the best matches of the day,” Stocks said. “It was kind of hard to get off the bus and they were a little cold, but they came through.”
Lewiston is 10-0-2 on the season.
Boys’ singles — Austin Gomez, Lew, def. Charlie Johnson 6-2, 6-0; Christian Bren, Lew, def. Brahma Heitz 6-2, 6-2; Josh Jessen, Sand, def. Kayden LaFerriere 6-2, 6-1.
Girls’ singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, def. Neva Reseska 6-2, 6-1; Allie Olson, Lew, def. Maise Brazill 7-5, 6-3; Adrian Toty, Sand, def. Hope Scott 6-0, 6-0.
Boys’ doubles — Dylan Gomez and Tristan Bachman, Lew, def. Josh Embree and Christian Story 4-6, 6-1, 10-4; Tyler Korn and Carter Johnson, Sand, def. Brennan Barrick and Austin Lawrence 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Girls’ doubles — Olivia Petruso and Denali Terry, Sand, def. Ryann Finch and Morgan Moran 6-2, 6-7 (2), 10-5; Maile Evans and Berkeley Cox, Sand, def. Catheryn Ho and Addison Salkenstein-Barker 6-2, 6-2.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Aden Heitz and Patch Howard 7-5, 6-3; Lexi Ahlers and Daniel Brereton, Lew, def. Tyler McNamee and Kailee McNamee 6-2, 6-3.
West Valley boys 4, Clarkston 3
SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston won the Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches as well as No. 1 doubles but still absorbed a Class 2A Greater Spokane League loss to West Valley.
Gavin Wickens and Mason VanTime were the Bantams’ singles victors, and Norbert Kulesza and Brayden Woods took No. 1 doubles.
Clarkston slipped to 2-7 and 1-4.
Singles — Gavin Wickens, Clk, def. Cory Jones 6-4, 7-6; Mason VanTine, Clk, def. Riley Ziefelde 7-6, 6-0; Asher Mesenge, WV, def. Aiden Schnatterle 6-0, 6-2; Gavin Simmons, WV, def. Aspen Williams 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Norbert Kulesza and Brayden Woods, Clk, def. Taryn Littleworth and Ian Howatt 6-3, 7-6; Hunter Mapier and Kyle Roberts, WV, def. Adam Caudle and Zane Leslie 6-2, 7-6; West Valley by forfeit.
Clarkston girls 5, West Valley 2
The No. 2 doubles team of Rachel Hoffman and Natalie Elskamp rallied to victory after dropping the first set 6-1 as Clarkston downed West Valley in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
“When the match first started we were down a game in every match except No. 1 singles,” Clarkston coach Margie Denton said, “and I was thinking, ‘Oh no,’ but then the girls started picking it up and competing. It’s always a battle when you play West Valley.”
Kerington Tenwick dropped nary a game at No. 1 singles for the Bantams (8-2, 5-1).
Singles — Kerington Tenwick, Clk, def. Erin Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; Gracelyn Davis, WV, def. Katie Kaufman 6-3, 6-4; Claire Teasley, Clk, def. Carly Bale 6-4, 6-4; Sage McAllister, WV, def. Maggie Ogden 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles — Jenna Allen and Corah Cassel, Clk, def. Macy McPhee and Kira Smith 6-2, 6-1; Rachel Hoffman and Natalie Elskamp, Clk, def. Natalie Abbott and Addy Palmer 1-6, 6-1, 7-5; Matti Betts and Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Carlie Knapp and Kendall Nordhus 6-3, 6-4.
Pullman boys 7, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — Unbeaten Pullman won all 14 sets and 84 of 87 games contested as it raced to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against Rogers of Spokane.
Singles players Jay Sahaym, Ravi Lin and Connor Lee all won 6-0, 6-0, as did the top doubles team of Om Sahaym and Vijay Lin. The Greyhounds did not drop more than one game in any set or match played. They improved to 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in league play.
“This was a new watershed in Greyhound dominance,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said. “We had completed all seven varsity matches less than an hour after we started.”
Singles — Jay Sahaym, Pul, def. Tony Diep 6-0, 6-0; Ravi Lin, Pul, def. James Drennen 6-0, 6-0; Connor Lee, Pul, def. Strahinga Spremo 6-0, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Zach Guzeman 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Vijay Lin and Om Sahaym, Pul, def. Bobin Gurung and Skylar Doan 6-0, 6-0; Ambrose Wang and Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Aiden Bui and Kenneth Ha 6-0, 6-1; Kieran Hampson and Parker Hipp, Pul, def. Rohan Gurung and Isaac Anjelok 6-1, 6-0.
Pullman girls 7, Rogers 0
PULLMAN — The Pullman girls celebrated senior night with a sweep of Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers of Spokane.
Seniors Addison Hawes (No. 2 singles) and Chelsie George (No. 1 doubles with Subrashee Venkatasubramanian) each won 6-0, 6-0 shutouts. Pullman (7-0, 5-0) did not drop a set.
“This victory was a great way for our seniors to finish their home season,” Pullman coach Dan Vollmer said. “It was great to have a senior night after last year.”
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Jayda Garza 6-0, 6-0; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. JolAnna Avila 6-0, 6-0; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Isabelle Parmelle 6-0, 6-1; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Oveyonna Ivy 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Chelsie George and Subrashee Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Chenille Guieb and Emily Peabody 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Gecas and Kalee Hildebrand, Pul, def. Vy Pham and Mercy Kim 6-4, 6-3; Natalie Nestegard and Chloe Schnore, Pul, def. Kristianna Dajose and Selena Brito 6-1, 6-0.
TRACKCV, Kamiah capture titles
KAMIAH — Kadance Schilling won the 300 hurdles in a personal-record 48.04 seconds to lead Clearwater Valley to the girls’ team title of a nine-team track meet.
Kamiah claimed the boys’ crown.
Matt Coppernoll of Prairie won the boys’ discus at 150 feet, 6 inches, and has now marked between 140 and 154 in winning all seven of his meets.
GIRLS
Team scores — Clearwater Valley 131, Kamiah 102, Prairie 101, Kendrick 91, Nezperce 72, Potlatch 41, Genesee 34, Grangeville 20.
100 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.65; 2. Zoey Bryant, Gra, 14.51; 3. Katherine Duuck, Nez, 14.86.
200 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 28.17; 3. Kadance Schilling, CV, 28.67; 3. Selway Shown, CV, 29.44.
400 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 1:03.48; 2. Linnea Lundgren, CV, 1:11.13; 3. Brooke Stapleton, Gen, 1:21.27.
800 — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:38.24; 2. Cora Mayback, CV, 2:43.45; 3. Linnea Lundgren, CV, 2:47.31.
1,600 — 1. Ruby Stewart, Ken, 6:21.66; 2. Weber Victoria, Pot, 6:50.69; 3. Rachel Olson, Ken, 6:55.65.
3,200 — 1. Ruby Stewart, Ken, 13:22.79; 2. Weber Victoria, Pot, 15:04.52; 3. Rachel Olson, Ken, 15:12.99.
100 hurdles — 1. Kadance Schilling, CV, 17.29; 2. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 17.77; 3. Rose Stewart, Ken, 19.12.
300 hurdles — 1. Kadance Schilling, CV, 48.04; 2. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 49.21; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 53.21.
400 relay — 1. Kamiah (Hix, Schoening, Landmark, Loewen) 57.26; 2. Clearwater Valley 58.30; 3. Prairie 1:02.19.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, Wemhoff, Rehder, Uhlenkott) 1:53.94; 2. Nezperce 1:58.86; 3. Kamiah 1:59.96.
Medley relay — 1. Clearwater Valley (Benedict, R. Smith, Mayback, M. Smith) 2:09.60; 2. Nezperce 2:10.02; 3. Kamiah 2:20.57.
1,600 relay — 1. Nezperce (K. Duuck, Sanders, Wilcox, Tiegs) 4:42.72; 2. Kamiah 5:06.49.
High jump — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 4-6; 2. Selway Shown, CV, 4-4; 3. Rory Mayer, Gen, 4-2.
Pole vault — 1. Martha Smith, CV, 8-0; 2. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 14-9; 2. Maizy Wilcox, Nez, 14-6½; 3. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 14-3.
Triple jump — 1. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 32-4½; 2. Kayden Sanders, Nez, 29-11½; 3. Julia Rehder, Pra, 28-11½.
Shot put — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 29-11; 2. Starlit Flint, Ken, 26-11½; 3. Mariah Porter, Kam, 26-3.
Discus — 1. Mary Martin, CV, 96-2; 2. Karlee Skinner, Kam, 81-8; 3. Faith Tiegs, Nez, 81-5.
BOYS
Team scores — Kamiah 174, Prairie 112, Clearwater Valley 93, Potlatch 77, Kendrick 48, Grangeville 38, Genesee 37, Nezperce 24, Timberline 3.
100 — 1. Gabriel Eades, Kam, 12.21; 2. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 12.28; 3. Will Willis, CV, 12.32.
200 — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 25.19; 2. Loga Roop, Pot, 25.27; 3. Zach Rambo, Pra, 25.86.
400 — 1. Jace Sams, Kam, 54.30; 2. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 57.14; 3. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 57.96.
800 — 1. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 2:12.39; 2. Preston Amerman, CV, 2:13.14; 3. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 2:18.20.
1,600 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 4:57.95; 2. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 5:07.01; 3. Ezekiel Adams, Gen, 5:19.78.
3,200 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 11:37.46; 2. Wyatt Anderburg, CV, 11:41.17; 3. Dayton Mitskus, CV, 11:57.35.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 18.22; 2. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 19.66; 3. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 23.99.
300 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 45.45; 2. James Gortsema, Gra, 50.34; 3. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 50.87.
400 relay — 1. Kamiah (Cox, Eades, Wilcox, Sams) 47.36; 2. Potlatch 49.57; 3. Clearwater Valley 51.49.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Cronan, Elven, Rambo, Hibbard) 1:41.47; 2. Kamiah 1:43.37; 3. Clearwater Valley 1:45.48.
Medley relay — 1. Clearwater Valley (Anderson, Knox, Willis, Amerman) 4:14.04; 2. Prairie 4:36.12; 3. Kamiah 4:37.45.
1,600 relay — 1. Kamiah (Loughran, Davy, de Groot, Sams) 4:07.21.
High jump — 1. Jared Cronce, Nez, 5-8; 2. Wyatt Wilcox, Kam, 5-8; 3. Nakiyah Anderson, CV, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 11-6; 2. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 10-6; 3. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 17-4½; 2. Jared Cronce, Nez, 16-10½; 3. Zach Rambo, Pra, 16-8¼.
Triple jump — 1. Gabriel Eades, Kam, 37-5; 2. Jace Sams, Kam, 36-2; 3. Jagger Hewett, Kamn, 34-5.
Shot put — 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 40-9; 2. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 36-10½; 3. Levi Carnahan, Pot, 36-2.
Discus — 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 150-6; 2. Jesse Cronan, Pra, 124-5; 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 122-5.
BOYS’ SOCCERShadle Park 5, Clarkston 2
The Bantams allowed the first three goals in suffering a Class 2A Greater Spokane League loss to Shadle Park.
Ian Ulrich scored for the Bantams (1-6, 1-6), whose other tally came on an own goal.
“We got caught playing only what was in front of us, ignong the back side,” Clarkston coach Jerry McGowen said.
Shadle Park 2 3—5
Clarkston 0 2—2
Shadle Park — Gage Smith, 2nd.
Shadle Park — Tyler Pearson, 7th.
Shadle Park — Pearson, 46th.
Clarkston — Ian Ulrich, 51st.
Shadle Park — Braeden Champion, 63rd.
Shadle Park — Kole Pettey, 68th.
Clarkston — own goal, 74th.
Shots — Shadle Park 13, Clarkston 8.
Saves — Shadle Park 3, Clarkston 5.
Pullman 5, West Valley 0
PULLMAN — Isaac Kim had a goal and an assist as Pullman topped West Valley in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
“We got to play a lot of kids, which is good, because we have a squad of 20,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “Our kids have a real nice skill set. Our defense and keepers are solid. It’s a fun group to sit back and watch and play.”
Carlens Dollins, who had just moved to Pullman from Haiti and was playing in his first varsity game, scored just 10 minutes into his appearance. Ian Oatley and Evan French also scored for the Greyhounds (5-2).
West Valley 0 0—0
Pullman 2 3—5
Pullman — own goal, 29th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollins (Aiden Crossler), 39th.
Pullman — Isaac Kim (Spencer Tull), 54th.
Pullman — Ian Oatley, 58th.
Pullman — Evan French (Kim), 67th.
Shots: West Valley 7, Pullman 13. Saves: West Valley — Jasper Marsh 7. Pullman — Max Wolsborn 2, Tom Cole 1.
GOLFCaruso medals for Pomeroy
CLE ELUM, Wash. — Pomeroy sophomore Chase Caruso claimed a girls’ district tournament title by carding a 95 at Suncadia Resort, while Jett Slusser placed for the Pirate boys.
Caruso finished four strokes ahead of the next-best performer in a 24-girl field. Slusser, an eighth-grader, shot a 98 to tie for sixth place in a boys’ field of 41. Brady Bott finished with a 115.