KOOSKIA — The Lapwai Wildcats reached triple-digits for a second straight game, prevailing 105-34 in Whitepine League Division I boys basketball competition Tuesday against the Clearwater Valley Rams of Kooskia.

Kase Wynott scored 44 points for Lapwai (4-0, 3-0), while Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had a double-double of 15 points and 15 assists. This was the 40th consecutive win for the Wildcat boys basketball program.

