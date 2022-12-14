KOOSKIA — The Lapwai Wildcats reached triple-digits for a second straight game, prevailing 105-34 in Whitepine League Division I boys basketball competition Tuesday against the Clearwater Valley Rams of Kooskia.
Kase Wynott scored 44 points for Lapwai (4-0, 3-0), while Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had a double-double of 15 points and 15 assists. This was the 40th consecutive win for the Wildcat boys basketball program.
Landon Schlieper led Clearwater Valley (2-3, 1-3) with 11 points.
LAPWAI (4-0, 3-0)
Thomas Shawl 0 2-2 2, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 6 0-0 15, Joseph Payne 5 0-0 12, Jaishaun Sherman 1 1-1 3, Ahlius Yearout 10 1-1 24, Jalisco Miles 2 0-0 5, Kase Wynott 19 3-3 44. Totals 43 7-8 105.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-3, 1-3)
Myatt Osborn 2 0-0 5, Cameron Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 0 0-0 0, Mason Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Joseph Raff 1 1-2 3, Josh Gardner 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 5 0-0 11, Timuni Moses 0 0-0 0, Raphael Kessler 3 0-0 6, Austin Curtis 4 0-0 9. Totals 15 2-7 34.
Lapwai 37 29 33 6—105
Clearwater Valley 5 13 8 8—34
3-point goals — Ellenwood-Jones 3, Yearout 3, Wynott 3, Payne, Miles, Osborn, Schlieper, Curtis.
Lewiston 72, Pendleton 29
PENDLETON, Ore. — All 11 Bengals scored and Lewiston went into halftime with a 46-8 lead over the Buckaroos en route to a nonleague victory.
Carson Way and Jordan Bramlet each scored 10 points to lead the spread-out offense of Lewiston (4-1).
“We got off to a hot start,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “Our pressure early was good — led to a lot of easy baskets.”
PENDLETON (4-3)
Benito Jennings 1 0-0 3, Gauge Rueber 3 0-0 7, Easton Gomez 1 0-0 2, Lyle Soaring Eagle 1 0-0 2, Carter Cary 2 1-1 6, Jaydon Hoffert 0 0-0 0, Evan Lehnert 1 1-2 3, Colson Primus 0 0-0 0, Kasen Heinrich 1 3-3 6. Totals 10 5-6 29.
LEWISTON (4-1)
Rylan Gomez 1 1-2 3, Carson Way 5 0-0 10, Teigen Knewbow 1 0-0 3, Jordan Bramlet 3 3-4 10, Parker Cushman Bogar 3 0-0 9, Karson Mader 1 0-0 3, James White 2 3-4 7, Brice Bensching 3 0-1 6, Michael Wren 2 0-0 4, Drew Hottinger 4 0-0 8, Austin Lawrence 4 0-0 9. Totals 29 7-11 72.
Pendleton 6 2 15 6—29
Lewiston 24 22 17 9—72
3-point goals — Jennings, Rueber, Cary, Heinrich, Cushman Bogar 3, Knewbow, Bramlet, Mader, Lawrence.
Colfax 71, Upper Columbia Academy 49
SPANGLE, Wash. — Freshman Adrik Jenkin had a breakout showing with 25 points to lead five double-digit scorers for Colfax in a Class 2B Bi-County League win against Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle, Wash.
Additional leaders for the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0) included Seth Lustig (14 points, seven rebounds), Carson Gray (10 points, four steals), Mason Gilchrist (10 points) and J.P. Wigen (10 points). For UCA (2-2, 0-2), Brayden Emshar headed things up with 18 points.
COLFAX (3-1, 2-0)
Carson Gray 4 2-2 10, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 7 0-0 14, Brice Hammer 1 0-0 2, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 4 1-2 10, J.P. Wigen 5 0-0 10, Adrick Jenkin 10 1-1 25, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 4-5 71.
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY (2-2, 0-2)
Kayke Silva 0 0-0 0, Spencer Rich 2 0-0 4, Kale Patzer 3 1-2 9, Brayden Ermshar 6 3-4 18, Jack MacLaghlan 0 0-0 0, Duran Downes 5 0-2 10, Maxwell Stone 3 0-0 6, Cody Heimann 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-8 49.
Colfax 18 22 14 17—71
UCA 12 7 16 14—49
3-point goals — Jenkin 4, Gilchrist, Urnshare 3, Patzer 2.
Deary 59, Timberline 43
WEIPPE — The Mustangs went on a 21-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Spartans for a Whitepine League Division II win.
Timberline (2-4, 0-1) led 39-38 going to the final period.
Kalab Rickard had 26 points to lead Deary (4-1, 3-0).
“It won’t show in the box score, but Dale Fletcher’s defense on Parker Brown was key — flying around and brought intensity,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said.
Kirk also praised Laithan Proctor for his defensive efforts in the second half.
Rylan West (13 points), Saimone Tuikolovatu (11) and Gavin Christopherson (11) each scored in double figures for Timberline (2-4, 0-2).
DEARY (4-1, 3-0)
Laithan Proctor 5 0-1 14, Kalab Rickard 8 8-10 26, Wyatt Vincent 2 0-0 5, Blaine Clark 3 0-1 6, Gus Rickert 3 1-2 8, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-14 59.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (2-4, 0-2)
Parker Brown 1 0-0 3, Rylan West 5 0-0 13, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Saimone Tuikolovatu 5 1-2 11, Gavin Christopherson 5 0-0 11, Logan Hunter 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 2-4 43.
Deary 8 13 17 21—59
Timberline 9 16 14 4—43
3-point goals — Proctor 4, Rickard 2, Vincent, Rickert, West 3, Brown, Christopherson.
JV — Deary 33, Timberline 21
Asotin 68, Walla Walla Academy 54
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The Panthers erased a five-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Knights in a nonleague game.
Cooper Biery and AJ Olerich led Asotin (4-2) with 15 points. Gavin Ells and Kamea Kauhi each had 11.
Travis Lyford scored 26 of his 30 points in first half for Walla Walla Academy (1-1).
“I really applaud Kauhi,” Asotin coach Perry Black said. “We put him on (Travis) Lyford in the second half, and he really held him down.”
ASOTIN (4-2)
Cooper Biery 7 1-2 15, Rueben Eggleston 0 0-0 0, Kamea Kauhi 3 5-8 11, Gavin Ells 3 3-5 11, Brady Moore 2 3-4 9, Justin Boyea 2 1-2 5, AJ Olerich 5 5-10 15, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 1 0-0 2, Dylan Finney 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 18-31 68.
WALLA WALLA ACADEMY (1-2)
Seth Christianson 1 0-0 2, Gonvi Schimouf 2 2-4 6, Ben Busby 1 0-0 2, Mason Kearbey 1 0-0 2, Noah Simpson 1 0-0 2, Owen Oetman 0 0-0 0, Travis Lyford 10 5-9 30, Conner Castleman 1 0-0 3, Nick Wagner 1 0-0 3, Kyle Irving 1 1-2 4. Totals 19 8-15 54.
Asotin 13 14 16 25—68
Walla Walla Academy 18 19 11 6—54
3-point goals — Ells 2, Moore 2, Lyford 5, Castleman, Wagner, Irving.
Potlatch 67, Genesee 24
POTLATCH — The unbeaten Loggers held visiting Genesee to single-digit score totals in all four quarters of a Whitepine League Division I contest.
“The kids are working really hard on the defensive end and doing a nice job there,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Everett Lovell led all scorers with 19 points for Potlatch (4-0, 3-0), and Jaxon Vowels (15 points) and Jack Clark (13) also put up double figures. For the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-4), Derek Zenner scored a team-high nine.
GENESEE (0-5, 0-4)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Derek Burt 2 0-1 4, Derek Zenner 3 3-7 9, Sam Stewart 2 0-0 6, Joe Johnson 0 0-2 0, Seth Vestal 1 0-0 3, Kolby Murray 0 0-0 0, Josh Ketcheson 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-4 24.
POTLATCH (4-0, 3-0)
Chase Lovell 2 0-0 5, Waylan Marshall 1 0-0 2, Jack Clark 6 0-0 13, Levi Lusby 2 0-0 5, Everett Lovell 7 3-3 19, Jaxon Vowels 6 2-3 15, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brayden Brown 1 0-0 2, Sam Barnes 3 0-0 6, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-6 67.
Genesee 7 4 5 8—24
Potlatch 23 16 21 7—67
3-point goals — E. Lovell 2, C. Lovell, Clark, Lusby, Vowels, Stewart 2, Vestal.
JV — Potlatch def. Genesee.
Kendrick 66, Highland 22
CRAIGMONT — Freshman Nathan Tweit racked up 19 points to lead four double-digit scorers in a Whitepine League Division I victory for Kendrick against Highland of Craigmont.
Ty Koepp put up another 17 points, Hunter Taylor scored 10, and Jagger Hewett had a complete showing with 11 points, eight assists and six steals for the Tigers (4-1, 3-0). Noah Watson led the shorthanded Huskies (1-2, 0-2) with 11 points.
KENDRICK (4-1, 3-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 5 0-0 11, Wyatt Cook 1 1-2 3, Hunter Taylor 4 0-0 10, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Ralli Roetcisoender 0 0-0 0, Kolt Koepp 1 0-0 2, Nathan Tweit 8 0-3 19, Ty Koepp 8 0-1 17, Cade Silflow 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 1-6 66.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-2, 0-2)
Trevon Knowlton 2 0-0 4, Ty Goeckner 3 1-4 7, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 2 5-7 11, Gage Crow 0 0-2 0. Totals 7 6-13 22.
Kendrick 21 16 24 5—66
Highland 3 12 5 2—22
3-point goals — Taylor 2, Hewett, Tweit 3, Watson 2, T. Koepp.
JV — Kendrick 74, Highland 8
St. John Bosco 68, Nezperce 41
NEZPERCE — Cody Wassmuth and Clay Weckman combined for 43 points for the Patriots in a Whitepine League Division II win against the Nighthawks.
Wassmuth had 22 points and Weckman had 21 for St. John Bosco (4-1, 3-1).
“Cody and Clay really came through in the fourth quarter,” St. John Bosco coach Alex Frei said.
Levi Wassmuth recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Aidan McLeod led Nezperce (1-5, 0-3) with 10 points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1, 3-1)
Cody Wassmuth 9 3-4 22, Luke Stubbers 2 0-0 4, Stallone Hoene 2 0-0 4, Clay Weckman 9 2-6 21, Torry Chmelik 2 0-0 4, Matthew Warren 1 0-0 3, Levi Wassmuth 5 0-4 10, John Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 5-14 68.
NEZPERCE (1-5, 0-3)
Tanner Johnson 3 0-0 6, Nic Kirkland 2 0-0 4, Owen Tiegs 3 6-9 13, Aidan McLeod 4 1-2 10, Carter Williams 1 1-1 4, Zane Wilcox 1 1-2 4, Mason Dove 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-14 41.
St. John Bosco 13 23 13 19—68
Nezperce 7 12 13 9—41
3-point goals — Wassmuth, Weckman, Warren, Tiegs, McLeod, Williams, Wilcox.
JV — St. John Bosco 24, Nezperce 15
Kamiah 55, Prairie 26
COTTONWOOD — Dave Kludt had 17 points for the Kubs in a Whitepine League Division I win over the Pirates.
Rehan Kou added 15 more points for Kamiah (4-0, 3-0). Lee Forsmann led Prairie (1-4, 0-3) with eight points.
The Kubs held the Pirates to seven points or less in all four quarters.
Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said Prairie was without two starters due to illness, and is excited to play the Pirates again when they are at full strength.
KAMIAH (4-0, 3-0)
Jayden Crowe 0 2-2 2, Kaden DeGroot 5 1-2 11, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Tug Loughran 1 0-0 3, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 7 3-5 17, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 1 0-0 2, Rehan Kou 7 1-1 15, William Milliage 2 1-2 5. Totals 23 8-12 55.
PRAIRIE (1-4, 0-3)
Matthew Wemhoff 1 0-2 3, Levi Gehring 1 0-0 2, Riley Shears 0 1-1 1, Logan Weber 0 1-2 1, Benny Elven 1 0-0 2, Ryan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Bill Schwartz 2 0-0 5, Noah Behler 2 0-0 4, Lee Forsmann 4 0-1 8. Totals 11 2-6 26.
Kamiah 6 19 18 12—55
Prairie 7 7 7 5—26
3-point goals — Loughran, Kou.
JV — Kamiah 33, Prairie 27
DeSales 55, Garfield-Palouse 29
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The visiting Vikings fell to DeSales of Walla Walla in Southeast 1B League competition.
Garfield-Palouse is now 0-6 on the season and 0-2 in league. Complete information was not available at press time.
GIRLS BASKETBALLLewiston 58, Pendleton 23
PENDLETON, Ore. — Visiting Lewiston held Pendleton (Ore.) to single-digit point totals in all four quarters while 10 Bengals got on the board for the day in a nonleague win.
Addison McKarcher provided a game-high 16 points for Lewiston (3-4), which totaled 17 steals as a team.
“We were really happy with being able to come down here and get a win like this,” Bengals coach Karlee Stefanchik said.
Lewiston will observe senior night on Saturday when it plays host to Sandpoint.
LEWISTON (3-4)
Sydney Arellano 1 0-0 2, Bre Albright 3 1-1 8, Bay Delich 2 0-0 4, Dilynn Albright 1 1-4 3, Addison McKarcher 8 0-2 16, Zoie Kessinger 2 2-2 8, Patience-Lee Patterson 2 0-0 4, Maddi Jackson 2 0-0 6, Lilly Samuels 1 1-2 3, Savanah Burke 2 0-1 4, Mara Kessinger 0 0-0 0, Jordynn Albright 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-13 58.
PENDLETON (2-4)
Kendall Murphy 0 0-1 0, Maddy Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Melanie Boatman 0 0-0 0, Hailey Schmidt 2 1-3 7, Avery Krigbaun 0 0-0 0, Allison Spratling 0 2-2 2, Becca Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Abby Thorne 0 0-0 0, Lea Wilson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Elrod 1 0-0 2, Skylar Roy 0 0-0 0, Josie Jenness 2 0-0 4, Miranda Medrano 4 0-0 8. Totals 9 3-6 23.
Lewiston 16 23 14 5—58
Pendeton 9 6 6 2—23
3-point goals — Z. Kessinger 2, Jackson 2, B. Albright, Schmidt 2.
JV — Pendleton def. Lewiston.
C — Lewiston def. Pendleton.
Kamiah 44, Grangeville 40
GRANGEVILLE — The Kubs went on the road to get a win over the Bulldogs in a nonleague game.
Kamiah improved to 4-3 on the season. Grangeville dropped to 4-5.
“Laney Landmark came up clutch for us,” Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said. “Hit four big free throws for us late.”
No box score was available at press time.
Garfield-Palouse 41, DeSales 31
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Vikings used a 13-2 second quarter to propel themselves to a second consecutive Southeast 1B League victory, this one coming against the Irish of Walla Walla.
Elena Flansburg had 14 points and Morgan Lentz added 13 for Garfield-Palouse (2-2, 2-0).
Emmalyne Jimenez had 14 points to lead DeSales (1-3, 0-1).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-2, 2-0)
Elena Flansburg 5 2-2 14, Morgan Lentz 5 3-5 13, Kennedy Cook 2 2-3 8, Zoe Laughary 1 2-2 4, Hailey Beckner 1 0-0 2, Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-12 41.
DESALES (1-3, 0-1)
Emmalyne Jimenez 6 1-3 14, Heidi Scott 3 0-0 7, Morgan Thomas 2 2-3 6, Regina Nelson 1 0-0 2, Lian Skaarup 1 0-0 2, Anniston Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Tori Kimble 0 0-0 0, Abi Guest 0 0-0 0, Lin Skaarup 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-6 31.
Garfield-Palouse 8 13 7 13—41
DeSales 12 2 9 8—31
3-point goals — Flansburg 2, Cook 2, Jimenez, Scott.
Kendrick 63, Highland 12
CRAIGMONT — Ten different players scored for visiting Kendrick while the Tigers held Highland of Craigmont to seven-or-fewer points as a team in each quarter of a Whitepine League Division II rout.
Rose Stewart had a highlight showing with 16 points and eight rebounds for Kendrick (9-1, 3-0). Harley Heimgartner scored 11, Hailey Taylor had two 3-point goals and 10 total points, and Ruby Stewart made a team-high nine steals to go with her five points.
“We wanted to get out and hit them with the pressure early,” Kenrick coach Ron Ireland said. “I thought we did that well.”
KENDRICK (9-1, 3-0)
Rose Stewart 8 0-0 16, Harley Heimgartner 4 3-3 11, Hali Anderson 3 0-0 6, Lydia Crowley 1 0-0 2, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 1 0-4 2, Morgan Silflow 1 3-4 5, Ruby Stewart 2 1-2 5, Taylor Boyer 2 0-0 4, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 10, Shylei Johnstun 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 7-13 63.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-5, 0-2)
Kaylee Owens 0 0-0 0, Hanna Smith 2 1-2 6, Shaylee Stamper 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Hix 0 0-0 0, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Rovey 0 0-0 0, Kylee Beck 2 0-0 4, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 1-2 12.
Kendrick 23 15 19 6—63
Highland 2 7 0 3—12
3-point goals — Taylor 2, Smith.
Potlatch 54, Genesee 44
POTLATCH — Jordan Reynolds had a big game with 24 points and 11 rebounds to help the host Loggers maintain a steady edge throughout a Whitepine League Division I game with Genesee.
Tayva McKinney provided another 14 points and 12 boards for Potlatch (5-3, 4-2). Isabelle Monk led the way for Genesee (5-4, 3-2) with 17 points, while Chloe Grieser (12) and Monica Seubert (10) also hit double figures for the Bulldogs.
GENESEE (5-4, 3-2)
Monica Seubert 3 2-5 10, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 2-4 2, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 6 2-2 17, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 4 3-3 12, Kendra Meyer 0 3-5 3, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-19 44.
POTLATCH (5-3, 4-2)
Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Daesha Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-1 4, Tayva McKinney 5 2-3 14, Jaylee Fry 2 2-4 6, Bailyn Anderson 1 2-2 4, Jordan Reynolds 11 2-4 24, Kathryn Burnett 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-14 54.
Genesee 7 15 15 7—44
Potlatch 12 17 16 9—54
3-point goals — Monk 3, Seubert 2, Grieser.
Colfax 49, Upper Columbia Academy 32
SPANGLE, Wash. — Nine players got on the board for unbeaten Colfax in a Class 2B Bi-County League win against Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle, Wash., with Brynn McGaughy leading the way at 18 points.
Jaisha Gibb added another 13 points for the Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0), while Brenna Gilchrist had five rebounds to go with her three points in what coach Jordan Holmes called a “good team win.”
COLFAX (5-0, 2-0)
Jaisha Gibb 5 0-0 13, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 1 1-2 3, Hailey Demler 0 2-2 2, Ashley Ring 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 2 0-0 4, Ava Swan 1 0-0 2, Brynn McGaughy 9 0-0 18, Harper Booth 1 0-0 3, Destiny Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 3-4 49.
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY
Sadie Pierce 1 0-0 2, Tatum Durbin 1 0-0 3, Katie Bunn 2 0-0 4, Genevieve Harbour 1 0-0 2, Linden Peterson 0 0-0 0, Sasha Vaughn 2 2-2 7, Madilyn Larson 1 0-0 2, Megan Christensen 1 0-0 3, Sidney Folkenberg 4 1-1 9. Totals 13 3-3 32.
Colfax 21 9 13 6—49
UCA 6 6 6 14—32
3-point goals — Gibb 3, Booth, Durbin, Vaughn, Christensen.
Nezperce 35, St. John Bosco 23
NEZPERCE — Dominant opening and closing quarters were enough to ensure Nezperce a Whitepine League Division II victory against visiting St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
The Nighthawks (4-4, 1-2) benefited from double-digit score contributions by Faith Tiegs (12 points) and Morgan Wemhoff (11). The Patriots (1-5, 0-2) got 11 points of their own courtesy of Julia Wassmuth.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-5, 0-2)
Julia Wassmuth 5 1-3 11, Clara Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Serinah Palmer 1 0-2 2, Maleah Cummings 1 0-0 2, Sarah Waters 2 1-4 6, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-2 2, R. Sonnen 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 2-13 23.
NEZPERCE (4-4, 1-2)
Faith Tiegs 6 0-0 12, Aubree Lux 1 0-0 2, Katharine Duuck 0 2-4 2, Brianna Branson 1 0-0 2, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 3 0-0 6, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 4 3-4 11, Izzy Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-8 35.
St. John Bosco 3 4 14 2—23
Nezperce 10 5 12 8—35
3-point goals — Waters.
Asotin 53, Walla Walla Academy 27
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — Visiting Asotin nearly doubled-up Walla Walla Academy on the scoreboard in nonleague play.
The Panthers moved to 3-2 on the season. Complete information was not available at press time.
WRESTLINGLewiston 48, Lake City 31
In their opening dual match of the season, the Bengals handled visiting Inland Empire League foe Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
Lewiston coach Colton Maddy considered senior Gabe Ruth’s competitive loss at the hands of returning state medalist Blaine Leonard of Lake City to have been the highlight match of the night. The Bengals’ Brendan Thill impressed by wrestling up a weight class from his normal 195 and still winning by a pin within a round.
106 — Joely Slyter, Lew, pinned Jacob Warner; 113 — Zachary MacDonald, LC, pinned Louis Sutton; 120 — Jack Brinkley, Lew, pinned Connor Johnson; 126 — Hoyt Hvass, Lew, pinned Brycen DuBoise; 132 — Jackson Duva, LC, pinned Alex Norton; 138 — Zander Johnson, Lew, pinned Isaac Carlson; 145 — Blaine Leonard, LC, dec. Gabe Ruth 5-3; 152 — Nathan Booth, LC, pinned. Kayleb Peterson; 160 — Cole Lockart, Lew, by forfeit; 170 — Asa McClure, Lew, pinned Landon Moore; 182 — Garrett Leonard, maj. dec. Brice Cuthbert 9-1; 195 — Dane Luciano, LC, pinned Sam Smith; 220 — Brendan Thill, Lew, pinned Clifford Eddington; 285 — Robert Storm, Lew, won by forfeit.
Pullman-Clarkston postponed
PULLMAN — Today’s Class 2A Greater Spokane League wrestling dual between Clarkston and Pullman, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., was postponed because of illness in the Bantams’ program. No make-up date was set at press time.
Potlatch at Orofino canceled
OROFINO — Today’s Potlatch at Orofino wrestling match, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., was canceled for unknown reasons.