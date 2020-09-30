TROY — Morgan Blazzard finished with 24 kills and was 15-for-15 serving Tuesday to help the Troy volleyball team keep its unbeaten season alive in a 25-20, 14-25, 25-14, 25-12 defeat of Whitepine League Division I foe Prairie.
Isabelle Raasch compiled 43 assists and was 17-for-18 serving as the Trojans (11-0, 11-0) rebounded from a shaky second set in which the Pirates capitalized on out-of-bounds spikes and played scrappy defense.
“You can never think ahead, or they’ll come back,” coach Deborah Blazzard said of Prairie.
Troy freshmen Olivia Tyler and Dericka Morgan “stepped in and stood out,” Blazzard said. Tyler was 8-of-8 serving and played “incredible defense,” and Morgan “attacked the ball and just played with no fear.”
Despite being considerably younger this year, Blazzard’s team has maintained about the same pace it was on during its state title run in 2019.
“I’ve got three freshmen and they all get significant playing time, so it’s wonderful in the sense that it grows your program, and it’s a joy to see that — even with the inexperience — they’re not afraid to go after anything,” she said.
JV — Troy def. Prairie 2-1.
C — Troy def. Prairie 2-1.
Huskies handle Spartans
WEIPPE — Visiting Highland of Craigmont rallied from a slow start to defeat Whitepine League Division II rival Timberline of Weippe 17-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10.
Coach Tami Church named serving as the strongest aspect of her team’s showing on the day. Peyton Crow went 19-of-21 from the line for the Huskies, while Samantha Bomar went 14-of-15 and Emily Dau was 10-of-11.
JV — Timberline def. Highland 25-9, 18-25, 15-13
Tigers top Rams
KOOSKIA — Visiting Kendrick came through with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 victory against nonleague foe Clearwater Valley.
Hailey Taylor (five kills), Erin Morgan (four kills) and Rose Stewart (four kills) led the Kendrick offense, while teammate Harley Heimgartner made 12 digs for the Tiger defense.
JV — CV def. Kendrick 25-15, 21-25, 15-10
Wolves down Bengals
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston dropped a Class 5A Inland Empire League match to Lake City of Coeur d’Alene, 25-12, 25-18 and 25-15, falling to 4-7 overall and 0-4 in league.
The Bengals were led by Katy Wessels, who “played aggressively” and finished with nine kills, coach Cassie Thompson said. Megan Halstead had nine assists and Jennah Carpenter made eight digs.
“We couldn’t put all the aspects of the game together on our side tonight, and we had a hard time taking care of the ball,” Thompson said of the result.
GIRLS’ SOCCERMoscow 12, Lakeland 0
MOSCOW — Ava Jakich-Kunze scored four goals to lead Moscow in a shutout victory against visiting Class 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland.
The Bears (2-2, 2-1) led 5-0 after the first half and added another seven goals to their tally in the second.
A box score was not available.
BOYS’ SOCCERBears bounce Hawks
MOSCOW — On senior day for Moscow, the Bears handled visiting Lakeland in Class 4A Inland Empire League play.
Coach Pedram Rezamand praised Evan Odberg, Tyler Wooley and Mark Eldridge for standout performances in helping Moscow improve to 2-1 on the season.
A box score was not available.
Lake City 6, Lewiston 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Traveling Lewiston lost a shutout to Class 5A Inland Empire League foe Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
The Bengals (1-5, 1-4) trailed 4-0 through the first half and gave up two more goals in the second.
A box score was not available.