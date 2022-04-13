Austin Trout of Troy drove in Brody Patrick for the winning run to clinch a Whitepine League marathon game against Kendrick 7-6 in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday at Lewiston’s Clearwater Park.
The Trojans (5-2, 4-0) out-batted the Tigers 6-3 as a team, but also committed seven fielding errors to Kendrick’s two.
“We found out what happens when we play a good team, and make too many errors,” Troy coach Travis House said. “It tends to extend the game a little longer than it should.”
Troy got three hits from Joseph Bendel, who was also the Trojans’ starting pitcher. Reliever Cameron House picked up the win.
Kendrick 110 001 300 0—6 3 2
Troy 202 000 200 1—7 6 7
Hunter Taylor, Troy Patterson (3), Ty Koepp (7) and Wyatt Fitzmorris; Joseph Bendel, Cameron House (5) and Makhi Durrett. W—House; L—Koepp.
Kendrick hits — Preston Boyer, I. Rigney, Dale Fletcher.
Troy hits — Bendel 3, House, Austin Trout, Kaiden Strunk.
Grangeville 8-1, Orofino 1-11
OROFINO — In a Class 2A Central Idaho League doubleheader, the visiting Bulldogs dominated Game 1 before Orofino turned the tables in Game 2.
Cody Klement made four hits and closed things out at the mound for Grangeville in the first contest. In the second game, Drew Hanna held the Bulldogs scoreless through five innings pitched while Bodey Howell registered three hits for the Maniacs (10-3-1, 3-1).
“(We) took advantage of walks in the second one,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said. “Pitching was good in both for us. Pitching was good enough in the first for us to win; we just struggled defensively. We need to get the bats going a little more.”
GAME 1
Grangeville 000 053 0—8 7 3
Orofino 000 100 0—1 4 4
Miles Lefebvre, Cody Klement (7) and David Goicoa; Dash Barlow, Nick Drobish (6) and Silas Naranjo. W—Lefebvre. L—Barlow.
Grangeville hits — Klement 4, Jarden Lindsley 2, Goicoa (2B).
Orofino hits — Naranjo 2, Drobish, Barlow.
GAME 2
Grangeville 100 000— 1 6 3
Orofino 300 062—11 6 2
Sam Lindsley, Jack Brandford (5), Carter Mundt (5), C. Harris and Cody Klement; Tryston Erbst, Drew Hanna (2) and Silas Naranjo. W—Hanna. L— Lindsley.
Grangeville hits — David Goicoa, Jared Lindsley 2 (2B), Caleb Frei, Ray Holes, Sam Lindsley.
Orofino hits — Bodey Howell 3, Steven Bradbury 2, Kevin Turner.
Colfax 6-13, Asotin 5-5
ASOTIN — The Panthers dropped both games to the Bulldogs in a 2B Bi-County league doubleheader.
Game 1 between league rivals Colfax (5-2-1, 4-2), and Asotin (4-7, 3-5) was a closely contested affair that the Bulldogs won with a two-run sixth inning.
Asotin led 4-1 through three innings but a 3-1 fourth in favor of Grangeville got the Bulldogs the win. This was despite a nine-hit advantage for the Panthers.
JD Peterson earned the win for Grangeville, and Gavin Ells took the loss for Asotin.
Game 2 was less competitive. The Bulldogs got to a 7-1 lead through three and increased their lead to win by eight runs. Alex Mortensen took the win for Grangeville and Justin Boyea absorbed the loss.
The Panthers’ Cameron Clovis led all hitters for the day with six total hits including a double in Game 1. Braden Plummer and Ryan Henning both had four hits including a double on the day to lead the Bulldogs, with all of Henning’s hits coming in Game 2.
GAME 1
Colfax 100 302 0—6 6 0
Asotin 013 100 0—5 15 5
JD Peterson, Mason Gilchrist (7) and Braden Plummer; Cody Ells, Gavin Ells (6) and Cameron Clovis, Justin Boyea (6). W— Peterson. L— Gavin Ells.
Colfax hits — Peterson 2, Gilchrist (2B), Plummer, JJ Bodey, JP Wigen.
Asotin hits — Clovis 3 (2B), Sam Hall 3, Cooper Biery 2 (2B), Gavin Ells 2, Cody Ells, Chase Engle, Boyea, Cooper Thomas, Carson Reedy.
GAME 2
Colfax 142 033 0—13 13 0
Asotin 100 030 1— 5 7 4
Alex Mortensen, JP Wigen (6) and Braden Plummer; Justin Boyea, Gavin Ells (2), AJ Olerich (5) and Cameron Clovis, Boyea (4). W— Mortensen. L— Boyea.
Colfax hits — Ryan Henning 4 (2B), Plummer 3 (2B), Mason Gilchrist 2 (2B, 3B), JD Peterson (2B), Dawson Lobdell (2B), Erik Christenson, Wigen.
Asotin hits — Clovis 3, Gavin Ells 2, Chase Engle, Boyea
East Valley 8, Pullman 6
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Greyhounds lost a tightly contested game against the Knights in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League contest.
The game was evenly matched throughout, with Pullman (3-6, 2-1) and East Valley of Spokane Valley matching hits and field errors. The Knights were able to get an extra run on the Greyhounds in the first three innings for a one-run advantage and a 2-1 fourth pushed the lead to two. Neither team scored the rest of the game.
Joey Hecker led the Greyhounds with three hits and Cade Hill and Caleb Northcroft added two of their own. Pitcher Brady Coulter allowed no hits in relief. Starter Tyler Elbracht absorbed the loss.
Pullman 023 100 0—6 10 5
East Valley 303 200 x—8 10 5
Tyler Elbracht, Brady Coulter (5) and N/A; Tucker Duke, Zach Engh (5) and N/A. W—Duke. L—Elbracht.
Pullman hits — Joey Hecker 3, Caleb Northcroft 2, Cade Hill 2, Brendan Doumit, Elbracht, Marcus Hilliard.
East Valley hits — Shane Hawes 3 (3B), Engh 2, Chris Bergman 2, Owen Spendlove (2B), Tyler Conrath, Duke.
West Valley 11, Clarkston 2
The Bantams fell to the Eagles of Spokane Valley in a Class 2A Greater Spokane Leage matchup.
Clarkston (1-5, 0-3) was unable to get its bats going against West Valley, only connecting on two hits.
West Valley’s seven-hit performance was led by Bryson Bishop’s double and triple.
Hayden Line’s double and Cymon Boardman’s single accounted for the Bantams’ lone hits on the day. Line absorbed the loss on the mound.
West Valley 310 034 0—11 7 1
Clarkston 000 020 0— 2 2 7
John Austin, Easton O’Neal (6), Caleb Gray (7) and Easton O’Neal, Caleb Gray (6); Hayden Line, Tiger Carringer (5), Emett Slagg (6) and Emett Slagg, Michael Hendrickson (6). W—Austin. L—Line.
West Valley hits — Bryson Bishop 2 (2B, 3B), Easton O’Neal 2 (2B), Caleb Gray (3B), Tanner Hancock, Brayden Gentry
Clarkston hits — Hayden Line (2B), Cymon Boardman.
Genesee-Potlatch postponed
The Whitepine League doubleheader between Genesee and Potlatch was postponed because of inclement weather. It will be made up at 4:30 p.m. April 27.
Lakeland-Moscow postponed
The Class 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader between Lakeland and host Moscow was postponed because of inclement weather. No make-up date was announced at press time.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah postponed
The Whitepine League baseball game between Kamiah and visiting Clearwater Valley of Kooskia was postponed because of inclement weather. There was no make-up date as of press time, but there is a possibility it could be played today.
SOFTBALLKendrick 20, Troy 5
KENDRICK — The Tigers made quick work of the Trojans in a Whitepine League matchup.
The game was ended in the third inning because of the mercy rule that came by way of a 15-run second inning by Kendrick (2-1, 1-0). The Tigers were led by Harlee Heimgartner’s three hits, including a double and four RBI.
“We started the game and it was snowing,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “But our pitcher, Hailee Taylor pitched a heck of a game... in those conditions, hands are cold, fingers are cold and it’s tough to throw the ball.”
Hailey Taylor earned the win for the Tigers.
Troy 041— 5 4 0
Kendrick 3(15)2—20 13 1
Eklund, Bendel (3) and N/A; Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk.
Troy hits — Morgan (HR), Buettner, Neville, Eklund
Kendrick hits — Harley Heimgartner 3 (2B), Morgan Silflow 3, Kenadie Kirk 2 (2B), Natalie Kimbley, Erin Morgan, Hannah Tweit, Taylor Boyer, Sage Cochrane.
JV — Kendrick 17, Troy 5
Orofino 15-12, Grangeville 5-2
GRANGEVILLE —The Maniacs blitzed the Bulldogs in a Class 2A Central Idaho league doubleheader.
Grangeville (3-12, 0-2) had an encouraging three-run start in Game 1. 15 runs in four innings by Orofino (10-5, 0-2) quickly soured the Bulldogs’ decent start.
“First game we came up flat and gave them three runs early,” Orofino coach Sean Diffin said. “I thought it was going to be a slow day but we had 29 hits on the day and 27 runs.”
Game 2 produced the other 12 runs and 16 hits for Orofino.
Orofino was led on the day by Jaelyn Miller and Hannah Noah’s five hits, with Miller’s output including two doubles and a triple. Pitchers Mattie Thacker and Adalei Lefebvre took the Game 1 and Game 2 wins for the Bulldogs, respectively.
Grangeville’s hitting output was paced by Macy Smith’s four hits on the day. Pitchers Kaycee Hudson and Hannah Johnson took the losses.
GAME 1
Grangeville 300 02— 5 6 2
Orofino 920 4x—15 13 1
Mattie Thacker and Macy Smith; Kaycee Hudson and Rilee Diffin.
Grangeville hits — Aliyah Pineda 2, Smith 2, Adalei Lefebvre, Thacker.
Orofino hits — Jaelyn Miller 3 (2B, 3B), Mylie Zenner 3, Peyton Cochran 2, Hannah Noah 2, Diffin (2B), Riley Schwartz, Emma Province.
GAME 2
Grangeville 002 000 0— 2 11 1
Orofino 114 600 x—12 16 2
Adalei Lefebvre and Macy Smith; Hanna Johnson and Rilee Diffin.
Grangeville hits — Bailey Vanderwall 3, Lefebvre 2 (3B, 2B), Madalyn Green 2 (2B), Smith 2, Aliyah Pineda, Mattie Thacker.
Orofino hits — Hannah Noah 3, Kaycee Hudson 2 (2B), Peyton Cochran 2 (2B), Jaelyn Miller 2 (2B), Diffin 2 (2B), Riley Schwartz 2, Mylie Zenner, Johnson, Peyton Merry.
West Valley 10, Clarkston 6
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bantams couldn’t get past the Eagles of West Valley in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League matchup.
Clarkston (3-4, 1-1) was trailing by one run through four innings. West Valley proceeded to outscore the Bantams 4-1 in the next four innings to take the victory.
Joey Miller had two of Clarkston’s three hits. Emma McManigle took the loss.
Clarkston 005 010 0— 6 3 3
West Valley 060 130 x—10 8 3
Emma McManigle and N/A; Sorrel Stewart, Rilee Homer (5) and N/A. W—Stewart.
Clarkston hits — Joey Miller 2, Carleigh Grimm.
West Valley hits — Ivy Carter 2, Solana Vasquez (2B), Homer (2B), Kaitlyn Stevens (2B), Camille Huntley (2B), Julia Huntley, Stewart.
East Valley 17, Pullman 2
SPOKANE — The Greyhound softball team was blasted by Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe East Valley.
Details were unavailable.
Colton-Genesee postponed
The Colton-Genesee nonleague softball game was postponed because of inclement weather. No make-up date was available at press time
Pomeroy-DeSales postponed
The Southeast 1B League softball doubleheader between Pomeroy and DeSales of Walla Walla was postponed because of inclement weather. No make-up date was announced at press time.
Nezperce-Prairie postponed
The Whitepine League softball game between Nezperce and Prairie of Cottonwood was postponed because of inclement weather. No make-up date was available at press time.
Asotin-Colfax postponed
The Class 2B Bi-County League doubleheader between Asotin and Colfax was postponed because of inclement weather. The games will be played at 4 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS SOCCERShadle Park 12, Clarkston 1
SPOKANE — Visiting Clarkston ran into a buzzsaw as Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park scored seven times in the opening 12 minutes of play en route to victory.
The Bantams (0-3, 0-3) got their lone goal from Keaton Rowland in the 60th minute, while their goalie Keegan Heath made seven saves, including one challenging stop on a penalty kick.
“We don’t have any subs and we’re playing nine-guys-on-11 every game, and they’re playing their hearts out,” Clarkston coach Jerry McGowen said.
Clarkston 0 1—1
Shadle Park 10 2—12
Shadle Park — Mason Davis (Braeden Champion), 1st.
Shadle Park — Kole Pettey (Tyler Pearson), 3rd.
Shadle Park — Pearson (Nathan Davis), 6th.
Shadle Park — Zach Lopes (Pearson), 8th.
Shadle Park — Lopes, 9th.
Shadle Park — Daxton Ruby (Lopes), 11th.
Shadle Park — Damian Diaz (Zach Walz), 12th.
Shadle Park — Jonah Hurst, 16th.
Shadle Park — Isaiah Vargas, 18th
Shadle Park — Hurst, 28th.
Clarkston — Keaton Rowland, 60th.
Shadle Park — Caleb Wade, 63rd.
Shadle Park — Ethan Gallegos, 70th.
Shots — Clarkston 4, Shadle Park 19. Saves — Shadle Park: Sam Picicci 2, Clarkston: Keegan Heath 7.
Pullman-Lakeside postponed
The scheduled game between the Greyhounds and Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., was postponed due inclement weather.
It will be made up at Pullman at 4:30 p.m. April 20.
GIRLS GOLFGreyhounds top dogs at GSL meet
Lauren Greeny and Ryliann Bednar led Pullman to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League team victory with the top two individual showings on what coach John Willy called a “tough, cold day” at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Clarkston.
The Greyhounds finished with a total score of 374, while Clarkston placed second at 404.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 374; 2. Clarkston 404; 3. Shadle Park 467; 4. East Valley 519.
Pullman individuals — Lauren Greeny 80, Ryliann Bednar 84, Matiline Rink 92, Alexis Hendrickson 118.
Clarkston individuals — Eloise Teasley 96, Gracie Wessels 97, Ava Mendora 104, Sammy Hudgins 107, Tierney McVarcher 111.
BOYS GOLFPullman second in GSL meet
Pullman totaled 361 to finish second behind Shadle Park’s 323 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League meet at Red Wolf Golf Club.
It was the first league meet of the season for Pullman. Clarkston placed fourth with a 417-stroke total.
No individual scores for Clarkston or Pullman were available at press time.
Team scores — 1. Shadle Park 323; 2. Pullman 361; 3. West Valley 385; 4. Clarkston 417; 5. East Valley 463.
Individual leaders — T1. Wyatt Hart (Rogers) 78, Conor Webber (Shadle Park) 78, 3. Jake Wilcox (Shadle Park) 79, 4. Brayden Kelley (Shadle Park) 80, 5. Pilar Dawson (Shadle Park) 86.
TRACKLogos sweeps titles at Swanson Invitational
LAPWAI — The Logos boys team had four victories and the girls team had five wins as the Knights of Moscow swept the team titles at the 14-team Leah Swanson Invitational, hosted by Deary, at Lapwai High School.
Logos won the boys meet with 94.5 points, and the girls took the title with 171.5 points.
No Knight individual had more than two victories, showing the team’s depth.
On the boys side, Timberline’s Jason Mohl was a part of four victories. He earned individual titles in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) and the triple jump (38-7), teaming with Rylan West, Jude Nelson and Micah Nelson to take the 400 (47.3 seconds) and 800 relays (1:37.2).
The Kessingers of Orofino took six victories in the girls meet. Ruby Kessinger won the 100 (13.1), 200 (28.1) and the long jump (16-10¼). Lindi Kessinger took the two hurdle events — the 100 (16.8) and the 300 (49.8) as well as the discus (101-2).
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Logos 94.5; 2. Troy 78.5; 3. Timberline 63.5; 4. Grangeville 60.5; 5. Deary 58.5; 6. Genesee 58; 7. Prairie 50; 8. Orofino 49; 9. Potlatch 43.5; 10. Mullan 41; 11. Kendrick 33; 12. Lapwai 11; 13. Wallace 4; 14. Salmon River 2.
100 — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 11.4; T2. Jude Nelson, Tim, 11.8; T2. Micah Nelson, Tim, 11.8.
200 — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 23.5; 2. Zach Rambo, Pra, 23.8; 3. Jude Nelson, Tim, 24.3.
400 — 1. Solomon Howard, Logos, 53.5; 2. Nolan Bartosz, Gen, 53.7; 3. Theo Sentz, Logos, 55.2.
800 — 1. Theo Sentz, Logos, 2:08.1; T2. Seamus Wilson, Logos, 2:11.8; T2. Zach Atwood, Logos, 2:11.8.
1,600 — 1. Zach Atwood, Logos, 5:02.5; T2. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 5:06.8; T2. Tyler Zechmann, Gra, 5:06.8.
3,200 — 1. Gideon Otto, Dea, 11:18.8; 2. Kyle Banister, Gen, 12:49.6; 3. Tucker Young, Gra, 13:25.3.
110 hurdles — 1. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 18.8; 2. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 18.9; 3. Laithan Proctor, Dea, 20.3.
300 hurdles — 1. Laithan Proctor, Dea, 44.6; 2. Gabe Bybee, Gran, 47.7; 3. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 47.9.
400 relay — 1. Timberline (Rylan West, Jude Nelson, Jason Mohl, Micah Nelson) 47.3; 2. Troy 47.9; 3. Lapwai 51.7.
800 relay — 1. Timberline (Rylan West, Jude Nelson, Jason Mohl, Micah Nelson) 1:37.2; 2. Troy 1:38.1; 3. Prairie 1:38.5.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Theo Sentz, Seamus Wilson, Wyatt Haynes, Solomon Howard) 3:46.7; 2. Troy 3:05.2; 3. Deary 3:52.2.
Sprint medley — 1. Grangeville (Benjamin Lindsey, Gabe Bybee, Joel Gates, Tyler Zechmann) 4:07.2; 2. Logos 4:24.4; Troy 4:24.7.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 45-5½; 2. Nick Graham, Oro, 43-8¼; 3. Logan Amos, Pot, 38-10¾.
Discus — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 139-10; 2. Shane Hanson, Pra, 136-6½; 3. Luke Trogden, Mul, 130-5½.
High jump — 1. Jason Mohl, Tim, 5-6; 2. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 5-4; 3. Shane Hanson, Pra, 5-2.
Pole vault — 1. Harrison Hill, Oro, 10-0; T2. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 8-6; T2. Wyatt Haynes, Logos, 8-6.
Long jump — 1. Luke Trogden, Mul, 18-8; 2. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 18-5; 3. Zach Rambo, Pra, 18-0.
Triple jump — 1. Jason Mohl, Tim, 38-7; 2. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 38-3 1/2; 3. Henry Hill, Oro, 37-6½.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 171.1; 2. Orofino 130.5; 3. Troy 110.1; 4. Prairie 36.5; 5. Genesee 35.6; 6. Nezperce 34.5; 7. Deary 31.5; 8. Lapwai 23; 9. Kendrick 21.1; 10. Potlatch 20; 11. Grangeville 14.5; 12. Salmon River 13; 13. Mullan 6; 14. Timberline 4.6.
100 — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.1; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.2; T3. Bethany Phills, Troy, 13.9; T3. Katie Gray, Troy, 13.9.
200 — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 28.1; 2. Ameera Wilson, Logos, 29.5; 3. Lina Jankovic, Logos, 29.7.
400 — 1. Ameera Wilson, Logos, 1:05.0; 2. Lina Jankovic, Logos, 1:08.5; 3. Bridgid Monjure, Logos, 1:09.8.
800 — 1. Alyssa Blum, Logos, 2:30.2; 2. Mari Calene, Logos, 2:34.7; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:41.9.
1,600 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 5:48.7; 2. Cora Johnson, Logos, 5:59.5; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 6:05.9.
3,200 — 1. Clara Anderson, Logos, 12:09.9; 2. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 12:19.9; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 12:30.5
100 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 16.8; 2. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 17.9; 3. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 18.4.
300 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 49.8; 2. Araya Wood, Dea, 53.3; 3. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 55.2.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Isabelle Raasch, Morgan Blazzard, Bethany Phills, Katie Gray) 54.4; 2. Prairie 55.0; 3. Orofino 57.0.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff) 1:55.4; 2. Deary 2:00.3; 3. Logos 2:03.6.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Ameera Wilson, Lina Jankovic, Alyssa Blum, Clara Anderson) 4:29.1; 2. Orofino 4:41.7; 3. Deary 4:45.3.
Sprint medley — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff) 2:00.6; 2. Troy 2:06.5; 3. Logos 2:08.7.
Shot put — 1. Soa Moliga, Lap, 35-1½; 2. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 33-8½; 3. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 32-3½.
Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 101-2; 2. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 96-8; 3. Bailee Cook, Troy, 94-10.
Pole vault — 1. Charlee Hollon, SR, 8-0; 2. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 7-0; 3. Naomi Taylor, Logos, 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 16-10¼; 2. London Comis, Logos, 14-0¼; 3. Signe Holloway, Logos, 13-11¾.
Triple jump — 1. Grace Beardin, Oro, 31-11½; 2. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 31-7½; 3. KatieBeth Monjure, Logos, 29-2.
District 9 meet postponed
The District 9 Class 1B/2B track meet scheduled for Pomeroy was postponed because of inclement weather. No make-up date was available at press time.
TENNISClarkston 4, West Valley 3
Claire Teasley and the second doubles team of Ella Ogden and Kendall Wallace had three-set victories as the Bantams beat the Eagles in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual.
Teasye downed Janneke Jogems at first singles, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 in a contest that went two hours and 45 minutes. Then Ogden and Wallace downed the West Valley tandem of Alli Parker and Rylen Palmer 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, with an 11-9 victory in a tiebreaker in a contest that also clocked in at two hours and 45 minutes. This puts the Bantams at 1-0 in league with a 2-1 season record.
Singles — Claire Teasley, Clk, def. Janneke Jogems 7-6, 3-6, 6-4; Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Carlie Knapp 6-0, 6-1; Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Kendall Nordhus 6-2, 6-1; Sutton Nordhus, WV, def. Ella Leavitt 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles — Natalie Abbott/Addy Palmer, WV, def. Olivia Gustafson/Joanna Schnatterle 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (4); Chloe Matteson/Faythe Lloyd, WV, def. Mya Mendoza/Greta Boreson 6-4, 6-1; Ella Ogden/Kendall Wallace, Clk, def. Alli Parker/Rylen Palmer 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9).
West Valley 4, Clarkston 3
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Eagles of West Valley squeaked by the visiting Bantams in Clarkston’s first Greater Spokane League dual of the season.
Clarkston took two out of the four singles matches and one of three doubles matches against the Eagles. Three of the day’s seven contests went to deciding third sets.
Clarkston is now 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in the Greater Spokane League.
Singles — Conner Kunz, WV, def. Nathan Gall 6-4, 6-2; Aiden Schnatterle, Ckl, def. Kyle Roberts 6-1, 6-4; Alex Shaw, Clk, def. Judah Clark 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Lane Hyde, WV, def. Chase Meyer 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Ian Howatt/Hunter Napier, WV, def. Norbert Kulesza/Zane Leslie 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Bryce Conrad/Jacob Geiger, WV, def. Espen Williams/Ikaika Millan 6-2, 6-2; Alex Whittle/Havin Morfin, Clk, def. Hayden Hunsaker/Chase Froelich 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5).
Pullman-Shadle Park matchups postponed
The Pullman boys home and girls away Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual matches against Shadle Park were postponed because of inclement weather.
The duals will be made up at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the originally scheduled locations.
CV-Grangeville matchup postponed
The scheduled tennis dual match between Grangeville and visiting Clearwater Valley of Kooskia was postponed because of inclement weather.
No makeup date had been announced as of press time.
Moscow-Lewiston dual postponed
Tuesday’s scheduled nonleague dual between Lewiston and visiting Moscow was postponed due to inclement weather.
No makeup date was available at press time.
AWARDSGSL announces winter NECA/IBEW winners
SPOKANE — The Greater Spokane League, along with the National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, recently announced its winter scholar-athlete award winners.
Winning from Clarkston were girls basketball player Maggie Ogden and wrestler Jonah McKamey. Pullman honorees were girls basketball player Elise McDougle and boys swimmer Adam Carter.
The students are recognized for superior balance in academics, athletics and community involvement.