TROY — Elijah Phillis rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns as the Troy Trojans opened their football season Friday with a 36-18 Whitepine League Division I victory against Deary.
The Trojans dominated on the ground, accumulating 320 yards rushing for all four of their offensive touchdowns.
“We had some Week 1 mistakes that we can clean up going forward,” Troy coach Bobby Wilson said. “We committed three turnovers and had some bad penalties.”
Jared Sanderson recorded the other rushing touchdown for Troy, running it in from 24 yards to give the Trojans a 14-0 lead. He also returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown.
Wilson was pleased with the effort, especially on defense.
“The tackling was great all game long,” he said. “The defense had two goal-line stands and that interception return was huge.”
The Trojans will visit Potlatch at 7 p.m. next Friday, and the Mustangs host Lakeside at the same time on the same day.
Deary 0 10 0 8—18
Troy 14 8 8 6—36
Troy — Elijah Phillis 51 run (Chandler Blazzard run)
Troy — Jared Sanderson 24 run (run good)
Deary — safety
Deary — Kaleb Rickerd 58 pass (run good)
Troy — Sanderson 55 interception return (Phillis pass from Blazzard)
Troy — Phillis 66 run (Blazzard run)
Troy — Phillis 33 run (run failed)
Deary — 2 run (player NA) (pass good)
Lakeside 30, Lewis County 26
PLUMMER — The Lewis County Eagles had possession at the 6-yard line when time ran out to seal a season-opening defeat to Lakeside of Plummer.
“It was a regular barnburner,” Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said. “It was an excellent game; we just came out on the wrong end.”
The Eagles fell into a 12-0 hole in the opening quarter and trailed 24-12 at halftime. They came on strong in the third to take a 26-24 lead after Ty Hambly passed to Ryan Zenner for a touchdown, ran 73 yards for a second one and scored the game’s only successful two-point conversion. Vander Brown of Lakeside, who scored all five of his team’s touchdowns, made a 40-yard run in the fourth to put Lewis County back in the hole.
“Our kids played hard,” Moddrell said. “I’m super proud of the way they played. ... The young kids really stepped up and played well. We just ran out of time.”
The Eagles play at Tri-Valley at 5 p.m. next Friday.
Lewis County 0 12 14 0—26
Lakeside 12 12 0 6—30
Lakeside — Vander Brown 35 run (run failed)
Lakeside — Brown 11 run (pass failed)
Lewis County — Ty Hambly 67 run (pass failed)
Lewis County — Wyatt Webb 89 run (run failed)
Lakeside — Brown 1 run (run failed)
Lakeside — Brown 70 run (pass failed)
Lewis County — Hambly 73 run (run failed)
Lewis County — Ryan Zenner 15 pass from Hambly (Hambly run)
Lakeside — Brown 40 run (run failed)
McCall-Donnelly 41, Orofino 0
McCALL, Idaho — Strong defensive showings from Orofino’s Lucas McAdow and Cory Godwin were not enough to hold back the McCall-Donnelly offense as the Maniacs suffered a nonleague shutout defeat in their season opener.
McAdow registered 10 tackles, while Godwin had nine. The duo of DJ Leonard and Thomas Knudson combined for all six of McCall-Donnelly’s touchdowns.
Orofino’s scheduled game against the Lake City JV next Friday has been canceled because of a shortage of JV players at Lake City.
McCall-Donnelly 6 21 14 0—0
Orofino 0 0 0 0—0
M-D — DJ Leonard 9 pass from Thomas Knudson (kick failed)
M-D — Leonard 4 run (run good)
M-D — Leonard 4 run (kick failed)
M-D — Knudson 3 run (pass good)
M-D — Leonard 14 pass from Knudson (kick good)
M-D — Leonard 50 punt return (kick failed)
Wilder 52, Salmon River 0
RIGGINS — Salmon River absorbed a shutout loss to Wilder in a nonleague season opener. No other information was available.
The Savages play at Meadows Valley at 4 p.m. next Friday.