REXBURG, Idaho — Defending champion Troy is through to the winner’s bracket final of the double-elimination Idaho Class 1A Division I state volleyball tournament after back-to-back wins Friday at Madison High School.
The Trojans (27-5) defeated eighth-seeded Grace 25-14, 23-25, 25-11, 25-13 in the first round, then handled No. 4 seed Oakley 25-20, 25-15, 25-21.
Jolee Ecklund totaled 35 kills on the day for Troy, while Nicole Hunter served 20-for-21 with four aces.
“Today, I felt like my team played a lot cleaner,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “We executed a lot better, and I feel like our defense really helped us out today. We played some incredible defense over some super-long rallies.”
The Trojans face third-seeded Murtaugh at 10 a.m. Pacific today at the same site.
Bulldogs stay alive
REXBURG, Idaho — The Genesee Bulldogs won two of three matches to stay alive through Day 1 of action in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament at Madison High School.
Second-seeded Genesee swept through its opening-round match against Liberty Charter of Idaho Falls 25-12, 25-9, 25-19 before losing to third-seeded Murtaugh 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 25-10. The Bulldogs bounced back to top Grace 25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-17 in elimination action.
Setter Makenzie Stout had a productive day as she dished out 87 assists and delivered 11 aces, while Chloe Grieser had 20 kills and Mia Scharnhorst made 57 digs.
“Just really proud of the girls for getting to Saturday again,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “Looking forward to another great day of volleyball.”
The Bulldogs (27-10) advance to face fourth-seeded Oakley in the loser’s bracket final at 8 a.m. today at the same site.
Tigers take a fall
REXBURG, Idaho — In a hard-fought day of action, Kendrick dropped two of three matches in getting eliminated at the Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament at Madison High School
The Tigers (17-6) lost 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-17 to No. 4 seed Mackay in first round, then narrowly overcame No. 8 seed Clark Fork 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 11-25, 15-11 in elimination play. Third-seeded Council put an end to Kendrick’s run and season in a 25-9, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22 decision.
No other details were available at press time.
Bears bow out
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Moscow toppled No. 3 seed Columbia of Nampa in the opening round, but dropped its next two matches to fall out of the Idaho Class 4A state tournament at Thunder Ridge High School.
The Bears (14-11) won 25-20, 17-25, 31-29, 25-17 against Columbia, then fell 26-24, 25-22, 27-29, 25-16 to Century of Pocatello and 25-15, 25-14, 25-18 to Bonneville.
“The girls played great in all three matches,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “Coming in to play No. 3 Columbia the first match — that’s a good team, they have good middles and we knew we were going to have to play some tough defense to beat them, and the girls came out on fire.
“Century they have an unbelievable outside hitter we just couldn’t stop her. Against Bonneville, we kind of lost our steam, I felt like.”
Morgan Claus led the Bears with totals of 36 kills and 72 digs, while Makayla Gilkey added 28 kills and 52 digs. Maecie Robbins had 77 digs, Sam Unger dished out 97 assists, and Eva Biladeau tallied 21 kills and 11 blocks.
Two and out for Mustangs
REXBURG, Idaho — Deary lost 25-15, 25-9, 25-19 to second-seeded Rockland in the first round, then went down in five with a scoreline of 9-25, 25-13, 25-22, 22-25, 15-7 against sixth seed Richfield to suffer elimination in Idaho Class 1A Division II state volleyball play at Madison High School.
The Mustangs (12-8) saw their season come to an end with the defeats.
No other details were available at press time.
FOOTBALLClarkston 44, Grandview 0
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Clarkston extended its winning streak to five and closed out the regular season with a bang in nonleague play against Grandview.
Landon Taylor made two key interceptions in the early stages to help the Bantams (7-2) take command, while Carter Steinwand converted an 85-yard touchdown pass to Christian Howell.
“We got everybody in the game, and I was proud of how everybody played and finished our regular season well,” Bantams coach Brycen Bye said.
Scoring plays were not available at press time.
Clarkston 28 14 2 0—44
Grandview 0 0 0 0— 0
West Valley 41, Pullman 24
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman held its own, but ultimately fell to Class 2A Greater Spokane League rival West Valley in its regular-season finale.
Caleb Northcroft passed for two of the Greyhounds’ three touchdowns, Tanner Barbour ran a 75-yard score and Carlens Dollin kicked a 23-yard field goal while going 3-for-3 on PATs.
“I thought we played hard,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “We came out ready to go. Ultimately we just didn’t make a couple of plays. That kind of determined the outcome, but I was really proud of how we kind of set it up, especially late, offensively.”
The Greyhounds (4-4) return to action next week in a regional crossover game against a Central Washington Athletic Conference opponent to be determined, at a time and place to be determined.
Pullman 0 10 7 7—24
West Valley 7 14 13 7—41
West Valley — Jake Barker 1 run (kick good).
Pullman — Carlens Dollin 23 field goal.
West Valley — Grady Walker 26 pass from Eaton (kick good).
Pullman — Tanner Barbour 75 run (Dollin kick).
West Valley — Eaton 3 run (kick good).
West Valley — Walker 20 pass form Eaton (conversion failed).
West Valley — Ashton Zettle interception return (kick good).
Pullman — Champ Powaukee 69 pass from Caleb Northcroft (Dollin kick).
West Valley — Eaton 23 run (kick good).
Pullman — Gavin Brown 10 pass from Northcroft (Dollin kick).
Northwest Christian 21, Colfax 0
COLFAX — Mason Gilchrist rushed for 124 yards for host Colfax, but the Bulldogs were unable to get on the scoreboard in a loss to the Crusaders of Colbert, Wash.
Gilchrist averaged 5.9 yards per carry on 21 attempts. He added one reception for 10 yards for Colfax (2-7, 2-5).
The Bulldogs held Northwest Christian (4-5, 3-4) to just 54 yards passing on 14 attempts.
The Crusaders only outgained the Bulldogs by seven yards (233-226), but Colfax struggled on third downs, converting just 3 of 16 in those situations.
Northwest Christian 7 0 7 7—21
Colfax 0 0 0 0— 0
Northwest Christian — Emmett McLaughlin 27 run (Jacob Bell kick).
Northwest Christian — Ryan Waters 3 run (Bell kick).
Northwest Christian — Mikr Bauman 26 run (Bell kick).
DeSales 76, Garfield-Palouse 8
PALOUSE — The Vikings scored the final touchdown of the game, but were otherwise routed by visiting Southeast 1B League opponent DeSales of Walla Walla in their season finale.
Garfield-Palouse finished with a record of 0-8 overall and 0-7 in league, while DeSales moved to 8-0 and 7-0.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Pomeroy 62, Sunnyside Christian 48
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Pirates won a Class 1B Southeast shootout over the visiting Knights.
Pomeroy (7-2, 4-2) used the ground game, outrushing Sunnyside Christian 344-48. The Knights (6-3, 5-3) used the passing game, outgaining the Pirates through the air 393-115.
Trevin Kimble had 41 rushes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Kimble added 115 passing yards and another score.
“We played really well in all three phases of the game and guys really stepped up and played well when we need them to,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said.
Walker Flynn added 122 yards on 15 carries and two scores.
Pomeroy 8 24 24 6—62
Sunnyside Christian 16 6 14 12—48
Sunnyside Christian — Buddy Smeenk 42 pass from Dash Bosma (Carson Duim pass from Bosma).
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 2 run (Walker Flynn run).
Sunnyside Christian — Bosma 26 run (Smeenk pass from Bosma).
Pomeroy — Kimble 12 run (Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Kimble 7 run (Kyzer Herres run).
Sunnyside Christian — Smeenk 63 pass from Bosma (pass failed).
Pomeroy — Trace Roberts 47 pass from Kimble (Boone Schmidt pass from Kimble).
Sunnyside Christian — Duim 64 pass from Bosma (Duim run).
Pomeroy — Kimble 3 run (Kimble run).
Sunnyside Christian — Ryker Schilperoot 36 pass from Bosma (pass failed).
Pomeroy — Walker Flynn 6 run (Boone Schmidt pass from Kimble).
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres N/A interception return (Herres run).
Pomeroy — Flynn 64 run (run failed).
Sunnyside Christian — Smeenk 15 pass from Bosma (pass failed).
Sunnyside Christian — Duim 11 pass from Bosma (pass failed).
SWIMMINGMyers leads Pullman at district meet
PULLMAN — Pullman sophomore Bree Myers qualified to the state meet in four events after the preliminaries of the Class 2A district swimming meet at Washington State’s Gibb Pool.
The Greyhounds had the top times in five different events heading into today’s finals, which will take place at 2 p.m. at the same site.
Myers and three other Pullman competitors already have hit qualifying times for the state meet, which will take place Nov. 10-12 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.
Myers was first in the 200 individual medley (2:17.74) and second in the 100 backstroke (1:03.24). She was a member of the 200 medley relay, with junior Codi Thomas, sophomore Nelia Peng and junior Poppy Edge, that won in a time of 1:57.19. Myers then teamed with Thomas, Edge and Peng to take the 200 free relay in 1:46.35.
Peng won the 100 butterfly (1:02.43) and Thomas was second (1:03.48) in the same event, and Edge was second in the 200 free (2:05.70).
Thomas took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.83, but fell short of automatically qualifying to the state meet in that event.
Sophomore Makayla Dougherty was Clarkston’s top competitor, finishing second in the 50 free in 26.53, just .43 seconds off an automatic qualifying bid. She also was third in the 100 back (1:10.60).
“Dougherty is my powerhouse,” Bantams coach Savannah Kaschmitter said. “She’s my most seasoned swimmer. She’s a well-rounded swimmer.”
Also on today’s docket is adaptive events, which will take place for the first time in district history. Clarkston freshman Gracie Graham will be competing in the 50 free and 50 back.
“That’s kind of unique and special,” Kaschmitter said.
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Bree Myers, Codi Thomas, Nelia Peng, Poppy Edge) 1:57.19; 8. Clarkston (Mia Sexton, Honorae Larreau, Makayla Dougherty, Jillian Ledgerwood) 2:27.20.
200 freestyle — 2. Edge (Pullman) 2:05.70; 14. Sexton (Clarkston) 2:42.55.
200 IM — 1. Bree Myers (Pullman) 2:17.74.
50 free — 2. Dougherty (Clarkston) 26.53; 9. Abby Wu (Pullman) 29.10.
100 butterfly — 1. Peng (Pullman) 1:02.43; 14. Sexton (Clarkston) 1:26.87.
100 free — 7. Keira Frichette (Pullman) 1:02.98; 22. Ledgerwood (Clarkston) 1:17.47.
500 free — 1. Edge (Pullman) 5:45.07.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Myers, Thomas, Edge, Peng) 1:46.35; 6. Clarkston (Larreau, Sexton, Dougherty, Ledgerwood) 2:04.87.
100 backstroke — 2. Myers (Pullman) 1:03.24; 3. Dougherty (Clarkston) 1:10.60.
100 breaststroke — 1. Thomas (Pullman) 1:13.83; 17. Nash Arya (Clarkston) 1:55.08.
400 free relay — 2. Pullman (Frichette, Maile Sandberg, Wu, Kiara Donolo) 4:18.64.