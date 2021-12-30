WALLA WALLA — Troy booked a spot in the final of the Christmas Classic girls basketball tournament at DeSales High School on Wednesday with a 43-26 handling of the Brewster Bears.
The Trojans (6-6) will face College Place of Walla Walla in the title game today at 4 p.m.
Dericka Morgan led Troy with 14 points, while Isabelle Raasch scored 11 and had seven rebounds. Morgan Blazzard totaled six points and 10 boards, and Olivia Tyler made five steals.
TROY (6-6)
Halee Bohman 1 0-0 3, Isabelle Raasch 4 2-5 11, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 3 0-2 6, Dericka Morgan 6 0-0 14, Betty McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 2 1-2 5, Whitney Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-9 43.
BREWSTER (1-5)
Grace Becker 0 1-2 1, Makenna Kelly 3 2-2 9, Morgan McGuire 2 1-2 5, Abi Pamatz 0 0-0 0, Mia Gamble 1 0-0 2, Kaydence Carrington 1 1-2 3, Abi Boesel 0 4-4 4, Camryn Ashworth 0 0-0 0, Maribel Perez 1 0-0 2, Gimena Hurtado 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 9-12 26.
Troy 7 12 9 15—43
Brewster 6 7 7 6—26
3-point goals — Morgan 2, Kelly, Raasch, Bohman.
Kendrick 47, Southeast 41
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kendrick finished its trip to Florida on a winning note, coming away with third-place honors in the KSA Events Basketball Tournament after toppling Southeast of Ravenna, Ohio.
The Tigers (9-2) went 2-1 overall at the event.
Erin Morgan compiled a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead the Tigers and earn MVP honors in the third-place game. Hannah Tweit added 14 points.
Ireland said the agressive style of play in Florida will prepare Kendrick well for a return to Whitepine League play.
Individual statistics for Southeast were unavailable.
KENDRICK (9-2)
Harley Heimgartner 0 1-4 1, Drew Stacy 3 0-0 6, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 6 1-3 14, Morgan Silflow 0 1-2 1, Erin Morgan 6 5-6 17, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 8, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Sydney Cowley 0 0-0 0, Starlit Flint 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-15 47.
Kendrick 11 17 9 10—47
Ravenna Southeast 12 10 5 14—41
3-point goals — Tweit, Taylor 2.
Grangeville 50, Moscow 40
The offense for the Bulldogs woke up in the fourth quarter, scoring 23 points to take down the Bears in the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
Each team was sluggish throughout, with Moscow (3-8) holding a slight 28-27 lead going to the fourth. But Grangeville (7-3) hit all five of its 3s in the final period to create separation.
Bailey Vanderwall paced the Bulldogs with 24 points and Macy Smith added 12 as the Bears doubled up on Camden Barger.
Angela Lassen had 12 points to lead Moscow.
Grangeville next plays Soda Springs at 8:30 a.m. today at the Activity Center for fourth place, and the Bears play Clarkston at Clarkston at 1 p.m. today for seventh place.
GRANGEVILLE (7-3)
Camden Barger 3 0-0 8, Macy Smith 4 4-4 12, Talia Brown 1 4-6 6, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 9 4-4 24, Adalei LeFebvre 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-14 50.
MOSCOW (3-8)
McKenna Knott 3 0-0 7, Angela Lassen 5 0-0 12, Aneesha Shrestha 1 0-0 2, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 3 2-2 8, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 1-4 1, Lola Johns 0 0-0 0, Megan Heyns 2 2-2 8, Maya Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-8 40.
Grangeville 8 10 9 23—50
Moscow 5 10 13 12—40
3-point goals — Barger 2, Vanderwall 2, A. Lassen 2, Heyns 2, Knott.
Colfax 79, Mabton 46
WEST VALLEY — Asher Cai nailed six 3-pointers on her way to a 39-point performance for the Buldogs in a win versus the Vikings at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School.
Brynn McGaughy added 15 points for the Bulldogs (6-1), who jumped out to a 42-26 lead at halftime before outscoring Mabton (3-6) by 20 in the third quarter.
Colfax will face Medical Lake at 8 p.m. at West Valley High School tonight.
Esmerelda Sanchez and Amy Moreon each had 12 points for the Vikings.
MABTON (3-6)
Esmerelda Sanchez 4 1-2 12, Jasmin Chavez 1 0-0 2, Keirrah Roettger 2 2-2 7, Amy Moreno 3 3-4 12, Ashley Macedo 2 1-2 6, Mari Galarza 1 0-1 2, Alana Zavala 2 1-3 5. Totals 15 8-14 46.
COLFAX (6-1)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Jaisha Gibb 4 0-0 9, Hailey Demler 2 3-4 7, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Asher Cai 15 3-4 39, Brynn McGaughy 7 1-2 15, Olivia Andrus 1 2-2 4, Ava Swan 1 1-6 3. Totals 31 10-18 79.
Mabton 16 10 8 12—46
Colfax 21 21 28 9—79
3-point goals — Sanchez 3, Moreno 3, Roettger, Macedo, Cai 6, Gibb.
Soda Springs 48, Clarkston 44
The Bantams fell to Cardinals in an Avista Holiday Tournament consolation game at the Activity Center.
With Maggie Ogden sitting with foul troubles and Erika Pickett in and out of the game dealing with asthma, the post play for Clarkston (5-3) was anything but typical.
But coach Debbie Sobotta was pleased with her team battling back in the second half to take a lead after trailing by nine at halftime. The Bantams were unable to hold on as they struggled to keep Soda Springs (4-5) off the offensive glass.
No box score was available by press time.
Prosser 62, Pullman 41
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds (1-7) fell to the Mustangs (2-3) in Eagle Holiday Classic tournament play at West Valley High School.
No other information was available at press time.
BOYS BASKETBALLLewiston JV 61, Grangeville 41
After a tight opening quarter, the Bengals pulled away to beat the Bulldogs in Avista Holiday Tournament consolation play at the Activity Center.
The Bengals will return to action in the fourth-place game at 10 a.m. today against Tacoma Annie Wright, which defeated Kellogg 79-68.
Karson Mader made three 3-point goals and put up a game-high 19 points for Lewiston JV, while Brennen Barrick added 13 of his own.
Carter Mundt (10 points) and Caleb Frei (nine) led the way for Grangeville (0-6).
“I was really happy with how the kids responded playing in a varsity tournament,” Lewiston JV coach Chad Streraph said. “A great test for a JV team. It was really nice to see us come out and play hard this morning and beat a quality varsity team in Grangeville, and I think it’s setting us up for success for the rest of the season.”
LEWISTON JV
Christopher Ricard 0 0-0 0, Jordan Bramlet 3 2-4 8, Rylan Gomez 2 0-0 4, Christian Reed 1 1-2 3, Jackson Lathen 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 0 1-2 1, Dominic Paulucci 3 1-2 9, Karson Mader 7 2-2 19, Brice Bensching 2 0-0 4, Taylor Hendron 0 0-0 0, Brennen Barrick 5 2-3 13. Totals 23 9-15 61.
GRANGEVILLE (0-6)
Miles Lefebvre 4 1-2 9, Jaden Legaretta 3 0-0 6, Cody Klement 1 0-0 2, Sam Lindsley 2 0-0 4, Carter Mundt 2 6-9 10, Caleb Frei 3 1-2 7, R. Holas 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 9-15 41.
Lewiston JV 14 20 15 12—61
Grangeville 13 10 9 9—41
3-point goals — Mader 3, Paulucci 2, Barrick.
Colfax 67, La Salle 40
SPOKANE — Damian Demler scored 17 of his game-high 33 points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs raced out to a 14-point edge and never looked back in beating the Lightning at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School.
It was the second consecutive game where the opposition keyed in on Colfax standout John Lustig, and the rest of the Bulldogs (7-2) picked up the slack.
Lustig still got his licks in, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
“Both teams (Colfax played in the tournament) threw some different things that we haven’t seen this year yet,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “It was nice to see other guys step up and score.”
Demler, who hit five 3s in the first quarter, finished the game 9-for-12 from the outside.
Jackson Caffery finished with 24 points for La Salle (1-5).
LA SALLE (1-5)
Gabe Craig 1 0-0 2, Moses O’Connor 1 0-2 2, Matthew Zamara 1 0-0 2, Jackson Caffery 8 7-8 24, Ian Judd 1 0-1 2, Oscar Sanchez 0 1-2 1, Diego Garza 1 4-6 7, Brayden Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-19 40.
COLFAX (7-2)
Damian Demler 12 0-0 33, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 1 0-0 3, Seth Lustig 3 0-0 6, John Lustig 5 1-1 12, Bradyn Heilsberg 3 2-4 8, Mason Gilchrist 1 1-2 3, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2, Trace Heigar 0 0-0 0, Jackson Wick 0 0-1 0, Drew Van Tine 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 4-8 67.
La Salle 6 4 12 18—40
Colfax 20 20 17 10—67
3-point goals — Caffery, Garza, Demler 9, J. Lustig, Peterson.
Pullman 70, Cashmere 30
SPOKANE — Jaedyn Brown connected eight times from 3-point range and finished with 34 points as the Greyhounds bested the Bulldogs in Eagle Holiday Classic tournament play at West Valley High School.
Champ Powaukee (12 points) and Tanner Barbour (10) also had double-digit scoring contributions for Pullman (7-1), while Riley Pettitt had four points and 11 rebounds.
“We just got off to a good start and just never let up,” Greyhounds coach Craig Brantner said.
PULLMAN (7-1)
Tanner Barbour 5 0-0 10, Riley Pettitt 2 0-0 4, Thomas Cole 2 0-2 4, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 12 2-2 34, Champ Powaukee 4 4-4 12, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 2, Dane Sykes C. Northcroft 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-11 70.
CASHMERE (2-7)
Angelo Vasquez-Ramos 2 0-0 6, Grady Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Evan Pheasant 3 1-1 7, Caed Wilkinson 0 2-4 2, Jonah Grace 1 0-0 3, Eli Hinkle 2 1-2 7, Landon Baker 1 0-0 2, Sam Graves 0 1-2 1, H. Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 5-9 30.
Pullman 15 17 21 17—70
Cashmere 8 8 8 6—30
3-point goals — Brown 8, Vasquez-Ramos 2, Hinkle 2, Grace, Baker.
Kamiah 56, Riverstone International 16
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — The Kubs bounced back from their first loss of the season with a win against the Otters in the New Plymouth holiday basketball tournament.
Kamiah (6-1) was led by Brady Cox with 13 points, while Cameron Mercer added 12.
The Kubs’ defense was stout, holding Riverstone International to five points or less in each quarter.
“Good bounce-back game for us for sure,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said after the Kubs lost their opening game of the tournament 42-32 to Soda Springs on Tuesday. “Today, we came out with a lot of energy.”
Kamiah will take on host New Plymouth in the consolation final at 1:30 p.m. today.
KAMIAH (6-1)
Jack Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Luke Crogh 1 2-2 4, David Kludt 4 0-0 8, Tugg Loughran 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 4 0-1 8, Brady Cox 6 1-6 13, Cameron Mercer 5 0-0 12, Will Millage 2 0-0 4, Colby Hix 2 1-2 5. Totals 25 4-11 56.
RIVERSTONE INTERNATIONAL (2-6)
Garcia 0 0-0 0, Koval 1 0-0 3, Ness 1 1-3 3, Woo 1 0-0 2, Sripps 1 0-0 3, Simon 0 0-0 0, Liebich 1 1-2 3, Wilkin 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 2-5 16.
Kamiah 20 16 10 10—56
Riverstone 4 2 5 5—16
3-point goals — Mercer 2, Koval, Sripps.
Oakesdale 65, Garfield-Palouse 46
REARDAN, Wash. — The Vikings finished in third in the Lions Club Tournament after beating the Nighthawks at Reardan High School.
The Vikings (1-6) fell 64-35 to host Reardan on Tuesday. Jaxson Orr led the Vikings with 17 points, while Cameron Merrill added 15.
“We were without our point guard today,” Garfield-Palouse coach Nate Holbrook said. “He sprained his ankle. We had some kids step up and play some positions they weren’t used to playing.”
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-6)
Jaxson Orr 7 0-2 17, Cameron Merrill 6 3-4 15, Colton Pfaff 3 0-0 6, Myles Bowechop 1 0-2 2, Landon Orr 0 0-0 0, Nicholas Meuwson 0 0-0 0, Bryce Pfaff 2 2-4 6. Totals 19 5-12 46.
OAKESDALE
Jackson Perry 9 0-0 22, Ryan Henning 3 4-4 13, Logan Brown 3 0-0 8, A. McHargue 1 0-1 2, S. Bobber 2 0-4 4, R. Balljo 5 0-0 13, A. Goyke 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 4-9 65.
Garfield-Palouse 10 6 18 12—46
Oakesdale 15 23 15 12—65
3-point goals — Orr 3, Perry 4, Henning 3, Brown 2, Baljo 3, Goyke.
Tri-Cities Prep 34, Troy 31
WALLA WALLA — The Trojans played strong in the second half, but failed to erase a nine-point first-half deficit in a loss to the Jaguars at the Christmas Classic at DeSales.
“Got off to a slow start,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said. “Situation where we just ran out of time.”
Joseph Bendel and Chandler Blazzard led Troy (2-5) with six points each. Brody Patrick, Dominic Holden and Eli Stoner each added five.
Troy will play at 2:30 p.m. today against College Place in the consolation game.
A complete box score was not available.
Troy 3 12 7 9—31
Tri-Cities Prep 5 19 3 7—34