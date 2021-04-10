KOOSKIA — Connor Jackson batted 5-of-7 across two games and delivered six strikeouts in the nightcap as Clearwater Valley of Kooskia split a Whitepine League baseball doubleheader Friday with Kendrick.
Kendrick won 7-5, then CV claimed a 12-6 victory.
JJ Probst stepped up for the Rams in the second game, striking out six batters in a rare extended stint on the mound.
The Rams dropped a tight contest in the opener, allowing 10 hits, including a home run from Preston Boyer. But CV stormed back and had error-free game featuring timely hits.
Troy Patterson went 3-for-4 and Talon Alexander added two hits for Kendrick (3-1) in Game 1. Alexander struck out six in three innings.
Jackson, Laton Schlieper and Aiden Martinez tallied two hits apiece in Game 2.
“It was pretty clean,” CV coach Josh Bradley said. “I was really proud in the second game. JJ Probst has been wanting to pitch all year and he pitched really well for us. Connor Jackson. ... kid’s on fire. It was a really long night of baseball but it was a fun night.”
GAME 1
Kendrick 201 022 0—7 10 1
Clearwater Valley 120 001 1—5 7 2
Talon Alexander, Ty Koepp (4), Preston Boyer (6) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. Connor Jackson, Aiden Martinez (4) and Ridge Shown.
Kendrick hits — Troy Patterson 3, Boyer 2 (HR), Alexander 2 (2B), Matt Fletcher (2B), Fitzmorris, Jesse Clemenhagen.
Clearwater Valley hits — Jackson 3 (3 3B), Anthony Fabbi 2, Keyan Boller, Laton Schlieper.
GAME 2
Clearwater Valley 230 303 1—12 7 0
Kendrick 310 200 0—6 9 2
Martinez, Fabbi (2), JJ Propst (4) and Shown. Hunter Taylor, Patterson (1), Clemenhagen (2), Fletcher (4), Boyer (6) and Shown.
Clearwater Valley hits — Laton Schlieper 2 (2B), Jackson 2, Martinez 2, Shown.
Kendrick hits — Fletcher 2 (2 2B), Boyer 2 (2B), Patterson 2, Clemenhagen 2, Rylan Hogan.
Grangeville wins one, loses one
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — Grangeville came through with a victory against Malad but fell short against Nampa Christian at the Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament.
In the first game, the Bulldogs’ Thomas Reynolds and Gannon Garmen each belted a two-run homer as Malad suffered its first loss in 10 games.
In the second game, Grangeville allowed 11 Dragon runs in the first two innnings.
Malad 002 001 1—4 7 3
Grangeville 301 030 x—7 6 2
John Evans, Kyler Horsely (5) and Grady Combs. Blake Schoo, Miles LeFebvre (5) Tori Ebert.
Malad hits — Combs 2 (2B), Dillon Evans 3 (2B, 3B), Tanner Olsen, Bridger Bastian.
Grangeville hits — Schoo (2B), Thomas Reynolds 3 (2B, HR), Gannon Garman 2 (HR).
———
Grangeville 021 101—6 3 5
Nampa Christian 740 00x—11 11 3
Reese Wimer, Dave Lindsley (2) and Ebert. Landon Cheney, Zach Merritt (6) and Daiden Glenn.
Grangeville hits — Reynolds (2B), Lindsley, Wimer (2B)
Nampa Christian hits — Zach Mullens 2 (3B), Dane Bradshaw (2B), Cheney 2 (2B), Carson Atwood, Brent Clatier 2 (2B), Geoff Williams, Merritt 2 (2B).