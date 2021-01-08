KENDRICK — Harley Heimgartner scored all 10 of her points in the second half Thursday as Kendrick erased a seven-point halftime deficit to beat Nezperce 41-31 in a duel of Whitepine League Division II girls’ basketball teams with spotless conference records.
The Tigers (9-3, 4-0) trailed 19-12 before unleashing their transition game and getting a spark off the bench from freshmen Heimgartner and Ruby Stewart.
“At halftime I was beside myself, because nothing would go in the hole,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “We finally broke loose after halftime. We adapted, stayed true to ourselves.”
Kayden Sanders netted 18 points for defense-minded Nezperce (4-4, 2-1), which got scoring from only two other players.
NEZPERCE (4-4, 2-1)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 1 3-3 5, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 0 0-0 0, Kayden Sanders 6 6-7 18, Maizy Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 2 4-5 8, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 13-15 31.
KENDRICK (9-3, 4-0)
Rose Stewart 2 1-2 5, Harley Heimgartner 4 1-1 10, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Hannah Tweit 4 0-0 9, Erin Morgan 3 0-0 6, Morgan Silflow 0 0-4 0, Ruby Stewart 2 0-0 5, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 2-7 41.
Nezperce 8 11 7 5—31
Kendrick 7 5 14 15—41
3-point goals — Heimgartner, H. Tweit, Ru. Stewart.
JV — Kendrick def. Nezperce.
Lapwai 101, Logos 23
MOSCOW — Jordyn McCormack-Marks collected 28 points and five assists as undefeated Lapwai bolted to a 40-point halftime lead in a Whitepine League Division I win against Logos.
Lauren Gould tallied 19 points, nine steals and seven assists for the Wildcats (11-0, 6-0), who reinforced their defensive and tempo-pushing priorities, coach Ada Marks said.
Omari Mitchell added 15 points and seven assists and Grace Sobotta had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ciahna Oatman chipped in five assists.
Kirstin Wambeke finished with seven points for the Knights (4-7, 2-6).
LAPWAI (11-0, 6-0)
Grace Sobotta 6 0-0 14, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 13 0-1 28, Glory Sobotta 3 2-2 8, Alexis Hererra 1 0-0 2, Soa Moliga 2 0-0 4, Ciahna Oatman 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 7 3-6 19, Kahlees Young 2 4-4 9, Omari Mitchell 6 1-1 15. Totals 41 10-14 101.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-7, 2-6)
Kayte Casebolt 0 1-2 1, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 3 0-1 7, Kaylee Vis 2 1-2 5, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Grace VanderPloeg 2 0-4 4, Brigid Monjure.0 0-0 0 Totals 10 2-9 23.
Lapwai 29 29 21 22—101
Logos 11 7 5 0—23
3-point goals — McCormack-Marks 2, Gould 2, Mitchell 2, Gr. Sobotta, Young, Wambeke.
JV — Lapwai 44, Logos 10
Prairie 50, Orofino 38
OROFINO — Once-beaten Prairie of Cottonwood got off to a dominant start and never lost its grip on the lead en route to a nonleague victory against Orofino.
Hope Schwartz scored a team-high 13 points for Prairie (10-1) and Madison Shears added 10. All eight Pirates who played got on the board.
Other stat leaders were Ellea Uhlenkott with seven rebounds, Kristin Wemhoff with six steals and Shears with five assists.
“For lack of a better term, it looked like it was the first game back in three weeks for both teams,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “It had some good moments, good spurts of energy from both sides. Also some letdowns at times.”
Grace Beardin of Orofino (6-3) led all scorers with 16 points and had four rebounds, while Sayq’is Greene added eight points and five boards.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (10-1)
Delanie Lockett 3 1-2 7, Kristin Wemhoff 2 1-4 5, Madison Shears 3 3-4 10, Ellea Uhlenkott 1 1-2 3, Tara Schlader 3 0-1 6, Trinity Martinez 1 0-0 2, Laney Forsmann 2 0-0 4, Hope Schwartz 4 4-4 13. Totals 19 10-17 50.
OROFINO (6-3)
Grace Beardin 8 0-2 16, Sydnie Zywina 1 2-2 4, Riley Schwartz 0 4-6 4, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Miley Zenner 1 0-0 2, Peyton Merry 0 0-0 0, Lindi Kessinger 2 0-0 4, Sayq’is Greene 2 2-4 8. Totals 14 8-14 38.
Prairie 22 13 7 8—50
Orofino 7 11 6 14—38
3-point goals — Shears, Schwartz, Greene 2.
JV — Prairie 38, Orofino 18
Grangeville 48, Kamiah 11
KAMIAH — Zoe Lutz of Grangeville had a breakout showing with 14 points and eight deflections as the Bulldogs routed Kamiah in nonleague play.
Grangeville (10-3) held Kamiah to single-digit scoring in each quarter and did not allow the Kubs a single point in the fourth. The Bulldogs totaled 35 deflections and 16 steals. Camden Barger added nine points and seven assists, and Bailey Vanderwall notched eight points and six steals.
For Kamiah (5-7), Ashlyn Schoening scored a team-high six.
GRANGEVILLE (10-3)
Camden Barger 3 1-2 9, Macy Smith 2 2-3 7, Talia Brown 2 1-1 5, Zoe Lutz 5 4-4 14, Cameran Green 2 1-2 5, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 2 2-2 8, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-14 48.
KAMIAH (5-7)
Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 1 0-0 2, Laney Landmark 1 0-0 2, Mariah Porter 0 1-2 1, Ashlyn Schoening 2 2-8 6, Karlee Skinner 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 3-10 11.
Grangeville 19 14 10 5—48
Kamiah 8 1 2 0—11
3-point goals — C. Barger 2, Vanderwall 2, Smith.
JV — Grangeville def. Kamiah.
Deary 45, Highland 12
DEARY — Kenadie Kirk hit two 3-pointers to lead eight scorers for Deary as the Mustangs galloped to a Whitepine League Division II rout of Highland of Craigmont.
Riley Beyer and Macie Ashmead each added eight points for Deary (3-5, 2-1), while Highland’s Payton Crow, Katie Goeckner and Hannah Miller had four points apiece.
“We rebounded offensively really well tonight,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “We knew defensively, and then rebounding-wise, we would have to make a presence. Kenadie shot the ball well tonight — especially in the second half. I feel like our scoring was pretty even. It was a good team effort.”
DEARY (3-5, 2-1)
Emiley Proctor 2 2-3 6, Makala Beyer 1 0-0 2, Kenadie Kirk 5 0-1 12, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 4, Macie Ashmead 3 2-2 8, Dantae Workman 0 3-4 3, Araya Wood 1 0-0 2, Riley Beyer 3 2-3 8, Jordan Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-13 45.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 2 0-1 4, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Hannah Miller 2 0-1 4, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 0-2 12.
Deary 7 11 14 13—45
Highland 4 2 6 0—12
3-point goals — Kirk 2.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLDeary 80, Highland 59
DEARY — Brayden Stapleton broke loose for 41 points and London Kirk helped make that happen with a triple-double as Deary overcame Highland’s 11 long-range shots to claim a Whitepine League Division II win.
Kirk rang up 15 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists and Karson Ireland added eight points for the Mustangs (4-1, 3-0), who erupted for 31 points in the second quarter.
Deary co-coach Mike Morey credited much of that surge to Kirk, who “sees the floor so well and facilitates our offense so well.”
Lane Wassmuth, who matched teammate Noah Watson’s five 3s, led Highland (3-5, 1-2) with 31 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-5, 1-2)
Coby Droegmiller 1 0-0 2, Ty Hambly 1 6-8 9, Lane Wassmuth 11 4-7 31, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Owen Case 1 0-0 2, Noah Watson 5 0-0 15. Totals 19 10-15 59.
DEARY (4-1, 3-0)
London Kirk 6 2-4 15, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 16 7-11 41, Preston Johnston 3 0-2 6, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 1 0-0 3, Karson Ireland 4 0-0 8, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 3 0-0 7. Totals 33 9-17 80.
Highland 9 18 19 13—59
Deary 13 31 24 12—80
3-point goals — Wassmuth 5, Watson 5, Hambly, B. Stapleton 2, Kirk, Beyer, Rickert.
Timberline 77, Bosco 21
WEIPPE — Rylan Larson had 23 points and all eight Timberline players to see action scored as the Spartans routed St. John Bosco in Whitepine League Division II play.
Parker Brown added 14 points, Jaron Christopherson finished with 13 and Micah Nelson had 10 for the Spartans (3-3, 3-0), who totaled 14 assists.
“It was a really good team effort,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “We started fast, moved the ball really well, and had some high-percentage shots. We scored 20 points on turnovers, so that was big for us.”
Luke Stubbers paced the Patriots (0-5, 0-4) with eight points.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (3-3, 3-0)
Rylan Larson 11 0-0 23, Parker Brown 6 1-3 14, Ryder Cram 1 0-0 3, Micah Nelson 4 1-2 10, Chase Hunter 2 0-0 5, Logan Hunter 1 1-2 3, Devon Wentland 3 0-0 6, Jaron Christopherson 6 1-1 13. Totals 34 4-8 77.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-5, 0-4)
Cody Wassmuth 2 0-0 5, Wyatt Weckman 0 1-2 1, Luke Stubbers 4 0-0 8, Levi Wassmuth 0 1-2 1, Clay Weckman 1 0-1 2, Tory Chmelyk 1 0-0 2, Mattheu Warren 0 0-0 0, Dustin Kaschmitter 1 0-2 2. Totals 9 2-7 21.
Timberline 31 21 22 3—77
St. John Bosco 6 7 8 0—21
3-point goals — Larson, Brown, Cram, Nelson, C. Hunter, C. Wassmuth.
Grangeville 75, Clearwater Valley 17
GRANGEVILLE — Blake Schoo collected 17 points and five steals as Grangeville jumped to a 31-point halftime lead and cruised to a nonleague win against Clearwater Valley.
Reece Wimer, Dane Lindsley and Caleb Frei tallied 10 points each for the Bulldogs (4-3), and Jared Lindsley grabbed seven rebounds.
Grangeville coach Cooper Wright liked the way his team established a quick tempo and executed its transtion game.
Connor Jackson led the Rams (2-5) with seven points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-5)
Will Willis 0 0-0 0, Luke Olsen 0 1-2 1, Austin Curtis 0 0-0, Laton Schlieper 0 2-2 2, Connor Jackson 3 1-4 7, Preston Amerman 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 1 1-2 4, Joshua Francis 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 1 1-4 3. Totals 5 6-14 17.
GRANGEVILLE (4-3)
Dane Lindsley 3 3-4 10, Miles Lefebvre 2 4-6 8, Reece Wimer 4 2-3 10, Cody Klement 0 0-0 0, Sam Lindsley 2 0-0 5, Blake Schoo 8 0-0 17, Tori Ebert 4 0-0 8, Jared Lindsley 2 2-2 7, Caleb Frei 5 0-0 10, Totals 30 11-15 75.
Clearwater Valley 3 5 7 2—17
Grangeville 18 21 25 11—75
3-point goals — Lan. Schlieper, D. Lindsley, S. Lindsley, Schoo, J. Lindsley.
Kendrick 73, Nezperce 26
KENDRICK — Four Kendrick players scored in double figures, and the Tigers held Nezperce to single digits in each quarter in a Whitepine League Division II victory.
Talon Alexander ended with 13 points, 10 assists and eight steals for Kendrick (3-5, 3-2). Ty Koepp scored a game-high 18 points, while teammate Jagger Hewett had 17 points and four steals, and freshman Hunter Taylor added 15 points.
For the Nighthawks (2-5, 0-2), Jared Cronce scored a team-high six.
“They really just got after it and tried their best to take Nezperce’s shots away from them,” said Kendrick coach Tim Silflow, whose team has been revamping its defense. “We held Nezperce to 20 percent shooting. “
NEZPERCE (2-5, 0-2)
Cole Seiler 1 3-3 5, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 1 4-8 6, Ryen Zenner 1 0-0 2, Tanner Johnson 0 1-3 1, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 1 0-0 2, AJ Douglas 2 0-0 4, Nick Kirkland 0 1-2 1, Brycen Banner 2 0-0 5. Totals 8 9-16 26.
KENDRICK (3-5, 3-2)
Jagger Hewett 7 0-2 17, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 7 0-0 15, Ty Koepp 7 3-7 18, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 3 0-0 6, Maison Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Fitzmorris 1 0-0 2, Talon Alexander 5 0-0 13. Totals 31 3-9 73.
Nezperce 7 5 9 5—26
Kendrick 20 21 16 16—73
3-point goals — Banner, Hewett 3, Alexander 3, H. Taylor, Koepp.
WRESTLINGFruitland 48, Lewiston 34
WEISER, Idaho — Lewiston suffered losses by pin at 220 and 285 pounds to absorb a nonleague loss to Fruitland.
The Bengals got pins from Dominic Gutknecht, Tristan Bremer and Reuben Thill and technical falls from Gage Fiamengo and Logan Meisner.
98 — Dominic Gutknecht, Lew, p. Zack Frasier, 0:24; 106 — Max Wescott, Fru, p. Zander Johnson, 5:07; 113 — Ezra Clemens, Fru, p. Kolton Langayer, 0:37; 120 — Kolby Rau, Fru, p. James Grossman, 0:42; 126 — Kolton Farrow, Fru, p. Wyatt Cook, 1:45; 132 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, p. Haden Tamura, 1:37; 138 — Gage Fiamengo, Lew, tf. Steffan Olmstead 15-0; 145 — Dominic Maiorana, Lew, dec. KJ Dullanty 7-6; 152 — Austin Nine, Lew, dec. Ray Florez 8-6; 160 — Ethan Skelly, Fru, p. Connor Piper, 3:54; 170 — Logan Meisner, Lew, tf. Carter Stowe 20-4; 182 — Hunter Forbes, Fru, p. Brenden Thill, 4:53; 195 — Reuben Thill, Lew, p. Mark Church, 3:03; 220 — Brody Holaday, Fru, p. Matthew Collins, 1:00; 285 — Greg Gissel, Fru, p. Robert Storm, 1:23.