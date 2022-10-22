DEARY — After a 66-0 Whitepine League Division II football sweep of Deary on Friday to conclude their regular season, the unbeaten Kendrick Tigers have now racked up 372 consecutive points since the last time an opposing team scored on them.
Kendrick (8-0, 3-0) amassed 50 points in the first half alone and outgained the Mustangs (1-6, 0-3) 383-to-59 in total offensive yardage for the day.
Ty Koepp passed 6-of-9 for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while Sawyer Hewett had 10 rushes for 72 yards and a touchdown as he logged his first playing time after several weeks sidelined with a quad injury.
Kendrick 22 28 16 0—66
Deary 0 0 0 0— 0
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 57 pass from Ty Koepp (Lane Clemenhagen run).
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 22 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — J. Hewett 16 pass from Koepp (Mason Kimberling pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 3 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 3 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Koepp 11 run (Xavier Carpenter run).
Kendrick — Clemenhagen 85 punt return (J. Hewett pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 30 run (Fitzmorris run).
Kendrick — Carpenter 11 run (Ralli Roetcisoender run).
Lewis County 28, Timberline 6
CRAIGMONT — The Eagles earned their second playoff berth in the past four seasons with a win against the visiting Spartans to lock up second place in Whitepine League Division II standings.
On a rainy and foggy night that created sloppy conditions, Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell gave credit to the line play for playing a “phenomenal” game.
Lewis County (6-2, 2-1) had its scoring bookended by two Wyatt Webb touchdown runs.
The Eagles will play in the Idaho Class 1A Division II playoffs next weekend.
Timberline 0 0 6 0—6
Lewis County 14 6 0 8—28
Lewis County — Wyatt Webb 24 run (run failed).
Lewis County — Trevor Knowlton 27 pass from Aiden McLeod (Webb run).
Lewis County — McLeod 2 run (run failed).
Timberline — Darrin Bonner 60 run (pass failed).
Lewis County — Webb 45 run (Noah Watson pass from McLeod).
Kamiah 54, Potlatch 0
KAMIAH — The Kubs concluded their dominant run through the Whitepine League Division I field with a shutout of Potlatch.
David Kludt passed 5-of-6 for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Kamiah (8-1, 7-0), while Conner Weddle had 10 rushes for 158 yards and three touchdowns.
“I thought we played very physical tonight on both sides of the ball, and that was probably the difference tonight,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said.
Potlatch 0 0 0 0— 0
Kamiah 26 14 8 6—54
Kamiah — Kaden DeGroot 35 pass from David Kludt (run failed).
Kamiah — Conner Weddle (Kludt run).
Kamiah — Weddle 51 run (pass failed).
Kamiah — Colton Ocain 15 (Colton Sams run).
Kamiah — Everett Oatman 65 pass from Kludt (pass failed).
Kamiah — Weddle 6 run (Sams run).
Kamiah — Weddle 43 kickoff return (Kludt run).
Kamiah — Oatman 50 punt return (run failed).
Colfax 40, Asotin 20
COLFAX — Mason Gilchrist rushed for three fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Colfax Bulldogs pulled away from the Panthers for their second Class 2B Bi-County League win of the season.
Gilchrist had 17 carries for 151 yards and scores from 32, 1 and 25 yards out for Colfax (2-6, 2-4).
“(Gilchrist) started slow, they were there to stop Mason,” Bulldogs coach Mike Morgan said. “In the third and fourth quarter, it turned into the Mason Gilchrist show...he is an Energizer bunny.”
JD Peterson added 61 rushing yards and a score for a Colfax team that had 244 team rushing yards.
Cody Ells connected with brother Gavin Ells for two touchdowns for Asotin (1-6, 0-6).
Asotin 0 7 6 7—20
Colfax 6 14 0 20—40
Colfax — Tanner Senter 37 run (run failed).
Colfax — JD Peterson 54 run (JP Wigen pass from Cody Inderrieden).
Asotin — Gavin Ells 25 pass from Cody Ells (Cameron Clovis kick).
Colfax — Senter 5 run (run failed).
Asotin — C. Ells 17 run (kick blocked).
Asotin — G. Ells 5 pass from C. Ells (C. Clovis kick).
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 32 run (Peterson run).
Colfax — Gilchrist 1 run (run failed).
Colfax — Gilchrist 25 run (pass failed).
Lakeland 45, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — In Class 4A Inland Empire League competition, the winless Bears failed to get on the board against Lakeland of Rathdrum.
“Lakeland’s a good team, so I would just say a tip of the hat to Lakeland,” said Moscow coach Rob Bafus, whose team fell to 0-8 overall and 0-2 in league. “They came in here in adverse conditions and executed very well. You can tell they’re a playoff team, and I wish them the best in the playoffs.”
Lakeland 24 7 7 7—45
Moscow 0 0 0 0— 0
Lakeland — John Cornish 2 run (Owen Forsman kick).
Lakeland — N/A punt return (Forsman kick).
Lakeland — Cornish 30 run (Forsman kick).
Lakeland — Forsman 37 field goal.
Lakeland — Cornish 57 run (Forsman kick).
Lakeland — Cornish 2 run (Forsman kick).
Lakeland — Jacob Varner 4 run (Forsman kick).
Prairie 48, Logos 20
COTTONWOOD — A massive third quarter made the difference in a Whitepine League Division I victory for Prairie of Cottonwood against Logos of Moscow.
The Pirates (4-4, 4-3) and the visiting Knights (3-6, 2-5) went into halftime tied at 14 before Prairie exploded with 28 points in the third.
“The last couple weeks we’ve been healthy and just getting better and better and clicking,” Prairie coach Titi Cain said. “Tonight, both offense and defense was clicking at full strength, and I was thinking if we were that way all season long, it would be a different story. I just wish there was another week to go.”
Prairie’s “three big hitters” — Trenton Lorentz, Eli Hinds and Colton McElroy — combined for all seven of the Pirates’ touchdown plays. Jack Driskill passed for all three Logos touchdowns.
Logos 0 14 0 6—20
Prairie 8 6 28 6—48
Prairie — Trenton Lorentz 4 run (Lorentz run).
Logos — Lucius Cornis 8 pass from Jack Driskill (run failed).
Logos — Henry Sundile 55 pass from Driskill (Seamus Wilson pass from Driskill).
Prairie — Lorentz 55 pass from Eli Hinds (run failed).
Prairie — Hinds 49 pass from Colton McElroy (pass failed).
Prairie — McElroy 11 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Hinds fumble recovery (McElroy run).
Prairie — Hinds 23 run (Lorentz run).
Logos — Cornis 7 pass from Driskill (run failed).
Prairie — McElroy 11 run (run failed).
Clearwater Valley 42, Troy 6
TROY — The visiting Rams finished the regular season on a high with a Whitepine League Division win against the Trojans.
Anthony Fabbi was 7-of-11 for 241 yards and three passing touchdowns and added 78 yards on the ground with another score for Clearwater Valley (7-2, 6-1).
Carson Schilling had four receptions and 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Troy (3-5, 2-5) was only able to find the endzone on special teams with a 68-yard kickoff return.
The Rams finished in second place in Whitepine League and will advance to the postseason against a to be determined opponent.
Clearwater Valley 14 20 6 0—42
Troy 0 6 0 0— 6
Clearwater Valley — Anthony Carter 7 run (run failed).
Clearwater Valley — Carson Schilling 27 pass from Anthony Fabbi (Carter run).
Troy — N/A 68 Kickoff return (run failed).
Clearwater Valley — Fabbi 21 run (run failed).
Clearwater Valley — Schilling 8 pass from Fabbi (Schilling pass from Fabbi).
Clearwater Valley — Bass Myers 71 pass from Fabbi (run failed).
Clearwater Valley — Tiago Pickering 27 pass from Fabbi (Schilling pass from Fabbi).
Liberty Christian 54, Pomeroy 20
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Pirates’ five-game winning streak came to an end with a Southeast 1B League loss to the undefeated Patriots.
Trevin Kimble struggled through the air, but rushed for 134 yards on 30 carries for Pomeroy (6-2, 4-2).
The Pirates outgained Liberty Christian on the ground 258-233.
Keegan Bishop had five total touchdowns for the Patriots (8-0, 8-0).
Pomeroy 0 6 0 14—20
Liberty Christian 22 8 16 8—54
Liberty Christian — Sam Culver 60 pass from Keegan Bishop (Charlie Branning run).
Liberty Christian — Bishop 1 run (pass failed).
Liberty Christian — Bishop 90 run (Drew Ott pass from Bishop).
Liberty Christian — Culver 15 pass from Bishop (Branning run).
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 3 run (run failed).
Liberty Christian — Culver 50 pass from Bishop (Bishop run).
Liberty Christian — Branning 87 run (Bishop run).
Liberty Christian — Branning N/A interception return (Magnus Hayden run).
Pomeroy — Braedon Fruh 19 pass from Jett Slusser (Kyzer Herres run).
Pomeroy — Herres 22 run (run failed).
St. Maries 39, Orofino 6
ST. MARIES, Idaho — The Maniacs ended a winless season with a Class 2A Central Idaho League loss to the Lumberjacks.
Orofino finishes the year 0-8 overall and 0-5 in league play.
No other information was available at press time.
Garden Valley 53, Salmon River 12
GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — The Savages lost a Long Pin Conference game to the Wolverines.
Salmon River finishes the season 2-7 overall and 2-4 in league.
No other information was available at press time.