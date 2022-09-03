OAKLEY, Idaho — Ty Koepp connected with Jagger Hewett with 42 seconds remaining to give the Kendrick Tigers a 52-48 nonleague win against the Oakley Hornets in a battle of two defending state high school football champions on Friday.
Kendrick (2-0), last season’s 1ADII state champion, avenged a 52-0 loss to two-time defending 1ADI champion Oakley (1-1) from a year ago.
“Feels good; Oakley is a great program, chance to three-peat,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “(The teams) exchanged punches, exchanged blows. The team that had the ball last was going to win. Glad it was us.”
Ty Koepp went 16-for-30 for 294 yards and five touchdowns through the air. The junior quarterback had 17 rushing attempts for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Players battled through difficult conditions with temperatures reaching triple-digits at kickoff.
“Heat played a factor for both teams, lot of kids got to play because of the tough heat,” Hobart said.
One player that had a rough day, and not because of the heat, was starting Tiger wide receiver Hunter Taylor. Taylor left the game midway through the first quarter after a hit that forced the junior to receive eight stitches.
Senior Jagger Hewett stepped up in a major way — he had 11 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns.
“We were going to target Jagger no matter what,” Hobart said. “It became tough when he saw double coverage most of the second half, but we had other players step up.”
Hobart credited the offensive line for a strong performance.
Kendrick 16 14 8 14—52
Oakley 6 24 12 6—48
Kendrick — Ty Koepp 1 run (Sawyer Hewett pass from Koepp).
Oakley — Houston Bingham 1 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Koepp 62 run (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp).
Oakley — Porter Pickett 10 run (Isaac Craney pass from Pickett).
Kendrick — J. Hewett 44 pass from Koepp (J. Hewett pass from Koepp).
Oakley — Pickett 4 run (Ethan Toribow pass from Pickett).
Kendrick — S. Hewett 45 pass from Koepp (pass failed).
Oakley — Craney 15 pass from Pickett (Toribow run).
Kendrick — J. Hewett 8 pass from Koepp (S. Hewett run).
Oakley — Bridger Duncan 68 pass from Pickett (run failed).
Oakley — Toribow 8 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Mason Kimberling 36 pass from Koepp (Koepp run).
Oakley — Toribow 10 run (run failed).
Kendrick — J. Hewett 10 pass from Koepp (pass failed).
Clearwater Valley 68, Logos 58
KOOSKIA — In an offensive shootout that represented both teams’ Whitepine League Division I season debut, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia finished a little bit stronger to edge past Logos of Moscow.
Bass Myers had 15 carries for 275 yards and four touchdowns for the victorious Rams (2-0, 1-0).
Complete statistics were not available.
Logos 12 20 20 6—58
Clearwater Valley 20 16 18 14—68
Deary 78, Kootenai 0
DEARY — The Mustangs went without a single incompletion in a nonleague shutout victory against Kootenai.
Wyatt Vincent went 4-for-4 for 109 yards and three touchdowns for Deary (1-1). Vincent also ran for a score.
Nolan Hubbard completed his only pass. A nine-yard touchdown to Jaymon Keen. Hubbard also had a 46-yard kick return for a touchdown to start the second half and a 43-yard pick-six.
Dallen Stapleton had 13 tackles, five of them for a loss.
Kootenai (0-2) dealt with injuries and played the second half with only seven players.
Kootenai 0 0 0 0— 0
Deary 20 38 20 0—78
Deary — Dale Fletcher 43 run (Dawson Bovard run).
Deary — Bovard 34 run (pass failed).
Deary — Bovard 1 run (pass failed).
Deary — Dallen Stapleton 7 pass from Wyatt Vincent (Vincent run).
Deary — Tucker Ashmead 54 pass from Vincent (Stapleton run).
Deary — Vincent 36 run (Aiden Capps run).
Deary — PJ Beyer 31 pass from Vincent (run failed).
Deary — Gunnar Rosen 62 interception return (Rosen run).
Deary — Nolan Hubbard 46 kick return (run failed).
Deary — Hubbard 43 interception return (pass failed).
Deary — Jaymon Keen 9 pass Hubbard (Gabe Johnston run).
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 35, Colfax 12
RITZVILLE, Wash. — The visiting Bulldogs started strong against highly rated Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, but were unable to keep up their momentum in a season-opening defeat.
JJ Bodey scored both Colfax touchdowns, while Drew Kelly of LRS passed and ran for one apiece while making successful PAT kicks on all five of his team’s touchdowns.
“I thought as a team we played well, but it was the first game and we made a lot of mistakes tonight,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “Mistakes that we need to fix as we head to Chewelah next week.”
Colfax 12 0 0 0—12
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7 21 7 0—35
Colfax — JJ Bodey 5 run (run failed).
LRS — Mason Brausen 16 run (Drew Kelly kick).
Colfax — Bodey kickoff return (run failed).
LRS — N/A 4 pass from Kelly (Kelly kick).
LRS — Kelly 98 run (Kelly kick).
LRS — Spencer Gering 10 run (Kelly kick).
LRS — N/A 8 run (Kelly kick).
Prairie 68, Troy 32
COTTONWOOD — Trenton Lorentz scored five touchdowns for the Pirates in a Whitepine League Division I win versus the Trojans.
Lorentz had 17 carries for 203 yards and four touchdowns for Prairie (1-1, 1-0) on the ground. He hadded two receptions for 127 yards and another score.
Colton McElroy passed for 187 yards and four touchdowns, but Troy intercepted him twice and Joseph Bendel and Braddok Buchanan both returned them for defensive scores.
Rider Patrick of Troy (1-1, 0-1) had 156 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Troy 6 20 6 0—32
Prairie 22 16 22 8—68
Prairie — Eli Hinds 7 pass from Colton McElroy (run failed).
Prairie — Hands 7 pass from McElroy (McElroy run).
Troy — Makhi Durrett 13 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Benny Elven 45 pass from McElroy (Hands pass from McElroy).
Troy — Joseph Bendel interception return (pass failed).
Prairie — Trenton Lorentz 9 run (Bunce run).
Troy — Braddok Buchanan interception return (run failed).
Prairie — Lorentz 72 pass from McElroy (McElroy run).
Troy — Rider Patrick 60 pass from Chandler Blazzard (Connor Wilson pass from Blazzard).
Prairie — Lorentz 28 run (McElroy run).
Prairie — Lorentz 12 run (run failed).
Prairie — McElroy 7 run (Hinds pass from McElroy).
Prairie — Lorentz 34 run (Levi Gehring run).
Potlatch 90, Genesee 40
GENESEE — The Loggers almost the century mark as they opened the season with a Whitepine League Division I win against the Bulldogs.
Wyatt Johnson had 17 carries for 229 yards and four touchdowns for Potlatch.
Potlatch 22 30 8 30—90
Genesee 20 6 8 6—40
Potlatch — Wyatt Johnson 42 pass from Jack Clark (Clark run).
Genesee — Bartosz 77 pass from Angus Jordan (Jordan run).
Potlatch — Clark 1 run (run failed).
Genesee — Bartosz 37 pass from Jordan (run failed).
Potlatch — Clark 7 run (Clark run).
Genesee — Matt Reisenauer 35 pass from Jordan (run failed).
Potlatch — Sam Barnes 16 pass from Clark (Waylan Marshall pass from Clark).
Potlatch — Clark 22 run (Wyatt Johnson run).
Potlatch — Johnson 6 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Johnson 97 run (Clark run).
Genesee — Jordan 19 run (pass failed).
Genesee — Bartosz 47 pass from Jordan (Jordan run).
Potlatch — Johnson 41 run (Clark run).
Genesee — Jordan 1 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Avery Palmer 58 run (Clark run).
Potlatch — Johnson 8 run (Palmer pass from Clark).
Potlatch — Palmer 1 run (Jay Marshall run).
Potlatch — Marshall 40 run (run failed).
Lakeside 44, Pullman 2
PULLMAN — Cotton Sears made an end zone sack for a safety to provide Pullman’s only points in a season-opening defeat against Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls, Wash.
“I think we came out and just kind of got shellshocked,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “We didn’t execute very well; too many penalties and mistakes on our part. We dug ourselves a big hole early and just couldn’t find a way to get ourselves out of it. ... I thought we did well in the second half.”
Lakeside 30 14 0 0—44
Pullman 0 0 0 2— 2
Lakeside — I. Hendershott 4 run (two-point play good).
Lakeside — S. Tinsley 5 pass from K. Hunsaker (two-point play good).
Lakeside — S. Sams 52 run (kick good).
Lakeside — Sams 49 run (kick good).
Lakeside — Sams 20 pass from Hunsaker (kick good).
Pullman — Safety, Tinsley sacked in end zone.
Liberty 34, Asotin 0
SPANGLE, Wash. — The second quarter snowballed on the Panthers en route to a season-opening loss to Liberty of Spangle in a 2B Bi-County League game.
“First game of course, always a little rough,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “Played better in the second half. Not a lack of effort, just made too many mistakes.”
Asotin 0 0 0 0— 0
Liberty 0 27 7 0—34
Liberty — Jeske 44 run (Finau kick).
Liberty — Strobel 55 punt return (kick failed).
Liberty — Goodwin 17 pass from Jeske (Finau kick).
Liberty — Strobel 57 pass from Jeske (Finau kick).
Liberty — Strobel 3 run (Finau kick).
Raft River 46, Kamiah 20
KAMIAH — In a nonleague game against the second-ranked team in Idaho Class 1A preseason polling, Kamiah held close early but was unable to keep up with visiting Raft River.
“Both teams are very physical,” said Kubs coach Nels Kludt, whose team fell to 1-1 on the season. “Theirs is extremely physical. They have a little quarterback who runs around really well caues a lot of problems in the pocket, and they’re just a really good physical team as well.”
A complete box score was not available.
Raft River 6 12 6 22—46
Kamiah 6 0 6 8—20
Bonners Ferry 14, Grangeville 3
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs battled with Class 3A Bonners Ferry and kept it a one-score contest until the last 30 seconds of play in a nonleague loss.
“Played phenomenal against a big physical team,” said Grangeville coach Jeff Adams, whose team fell to 0-2. “Just could not get it into the endzone.”
Adams credited the Grangeville offensive line for stepping up to the challenge while being a young group.
A full box score was unavailable at press time.
Bonners Ferry 0 8 0 6—14
Grangeville 0 3 0 0—3
Lewis County 34, Tri-Valley 16
NEZPERCE — The heat did not slow down Ty Hambly, who ran for four touchdowns and threw for another for Lewis County in a nonleague win versus Tri-Valley.
“It was hotter than the surface of the sun,” Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said. “Got a little sloppy in the second half.”
Hambly scored the first two touchdowns on runs of three and nine. The quarterback then blew the game open with touchdown runs of 18 and 58 to give Lewis County (2-0) a 28-8 halftime advantage.
Moddrell credited the players on the line who “did business.”
The Eagles took advantage of four turnovers from Tri-Valley (1-1).
Tri-Valley 0 8 0 8—16
Lewis County 8 20 6 0—34
Lewis County — Ty Hambly 3 run (Wyatt Webb run).
Lewis County — Hambly 9 run (pass failed).
Tri-Valley — Gage Warren 48 run (Trevor Farrens run).
Lewis County — Hambly 19 run (Gage Crow run).
Lewis County — Hambly 58 run (pass failed).
Lewis County — TJ Fetters 31 pass from Hambly (run failed).
Tri-Valley — Jace Waggner 9 run (Warren run).
Salmon River 26, Cascade 16
RIGGINS, Idaho — Tyrus Swift ran and caught for one touchdown apiece while Gabe Zavala passed for two to help Salmon River of Riggins top visiting Cascade in Long Pin Conference play.
After a Cascade rally in the second half tightened things to 20-16, Devon Herzig ran a touchdown in the final minute of play to reestablish scoreboard separation for the Savages.
Cascade 0 6 8 2—16
Salmon River 6 14 0 6—26
Salmon River — Tyrus Swift 38 run (run failed).
Salmon River — Swift 95 pass from Gabe Zavala (Swift run).
Cascade — Tyler Thurston 7 run (kick failed).
Salmon River — Ryder Kinskie 60 pass from Zavala (pass failed).
Cascade — Thurston 10 run (Thurston kick).
Cascade — Safety.
Salmon River — Devon Herzig 2 run (conversion failed).
GIRLS SOCCERMoscow 1, Lewiston 0
Addy Rainer scored the lone goal with an assist from her twin sister Elli in the 69th minute to lift Moscow to victory against Lewiston at Walker Field.
“We had major improvements with our connecting of passes, which ultimately won us the game,” said Moscow coach Jessica Brown, whose team moved to 3-2 on the season.
Moscow 0 1—1
Lewiston 0 0—0
Moscow — Addy Rainer (Elli Rainer), 69th.
Shots — Moscow 11, Lewiston 3. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 4. Lewiston: Allison Olson 3.
VOLLEYBALLSpartans conquer Cascade
CASCADE, Idaho — Timberline of Weippe battled through two tight sets before creating a bit of separation in the third for a 25-23, 27-25, 25-20 nonleague victory against Cascade.
Carlie Harrell had a team-high 14 kills for the Spartans (2-1), while Natalia Amarillas added 11 more. Setter Jaimie Binder provided 28 assists, and Natasha Hernandez held down the back row with 16 digs.
Eagles downed by league rivals
PASCO, Wash. — The Pullman Christian Eagles suffered a four-set road defeat to Mountain Christian League opponent Country Christian of Pasco, Idaho.
The final scoreline read 18-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-14 as Pullman Christian fell to 1-1 on the season.
Annie Goetz had 11 digs and Lydia Carrier dished out seven assists for the Eagles.
JV — Pullman Christian def. Country Christian 25-20, 25-16