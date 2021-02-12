WEIPPE — The Timberline boys’ basketball team earned a momentum-boosting win to cap its Whitepine League Division II season Thursday night, beating Deary 33-31 to hand the league champions their first conference loss.
The Spartans (8-8, 8-2), from Pierce/Weippe, outscored the Mustangs (14-2, 9-1) by nine points in the third quarter after falling into a seven-point hole, and held tough defensively down the stretch coming off a lengthy pause because of coronavirus concerns.
“Just a great team effort,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “Everyone contributed and worked together.
“We executed (late), managed the clock well and squeezed it out.”
Rylan Larson had 10 points for Timberline, and Chase Hunter and Devon Wentland added seven and six, respectively.
All-star Deary guard Brayden Stapleton was held to 12 points, and London Kirk chipped in 10.
“We know he’s a great scorer, so we had to be aware of him at all times,” Hunter said of Stapleton.
DEARY (14-2, 9-1)
London Kirk 4 3-7 11, Brayden Stapleton 5 1-1 12, Preston Johnston 2 0-2 5, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 0 1-2 1, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 5-12 31.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (8-8, 8-2)
Rylan Larson 4 1-2 10, Parker Brown 2 1-3 5, Micah Nelson 0 1-2 1, Chase Hunter 2 1-3 7, Devon Wentland 3 0-2 6, Jaron Christopherson 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 6-14 33.
Deary 12 9 5 5—31
Timberline 12 2 14 5—33
3-point goals — Stapleton, Johnston, C. Hunter 2, Larson.
JV — Deary 30, Timberline 12 (one half)
Logos 65, Prairie 57
COTTONWOOD — Roman Nuttbrock collected 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists as Logos dealt Prairie its third Whitepine League Division I loss.
Will Casebolt shot 9-for-11 from the foul line and tallied 18 points for the Knights, who also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Aiden Elmore.
The Knights’ two most recent wins have avenged lopsided home losses from earlier in the season.
“Really encouraging to see the progress the guys are making,” Logos coach Matt Whitling said.
LOGOS (11-6, 7-6)
Roman Nuttbrock 7 3-8 19, Will Casebolt 3 9-11 18, Jasper Whitling 2 2-2 6, Aiden Elmore 5 0-1 13, Ben Druffel 3 3-4 9. Totals 20 17-26 65.
PRAIRIE (13-4, 9-3)
Cole Schlader 7 7-10 21, Zach Rambo 9 6-9 24, Lane Schumacher 3 0-0 9, Brody Hasselstrom 0-0 3, Tyler Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-19 57.
Lapwai 14 16 15 20—65
Prairie 13 10 19 15—57
3-point goals — Nuttbrock 2, Casebolt 3, Elmore 3, Schumacher 3, Hasselstrom.
JV — Prairie def. Logos.
Lapwai 81, Potlatch 21
POTLATCH — Lapwai’s Kross Taylor was sizzling, and his teammates knew it. So they kept feeding him.
The junior guard went 11-for-12 from 3-point range, racking up a career-high 34 points in the Wildcats’ Whitepine League Division I rout of Potlatch.
“He was feeling it, and they felt it too,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “It showed the teamwork, and it shows how unselfish they are and how they find teammates that are hot.”
Star junior guard Titus Yearout posted a triple-double of 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists — six of those going to Taylor.
Freshman Kase Wynott tacked on 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Wildcats (14-4, 12-1), the state’s top-ranked 1A-DI team, tuned up for the district tournament, getting some young players some minutes.
Tyler Howard led the Loggers (0-15, 0-12) with 10 points.
LAPWAI (14-4, 12-1)
Titus Yearout 8 0-0 20, Kross Taylor 11 1-2 34, Chris Brown 2 0-0 4, JC Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Kase Wynott 5 1-2 11, Ahllus Yearout 0 0-0 0, Promise Shawl 0 1-2 1, Mason Brown 1 1-1 3, Dillon White 0 1-2 1, Christopher Bohnee 1 5-6 7. Totals 28 9-13 81.
POTLATCH (0-15, 0-12)
Dominic Brown 1 4-7 7, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vowels 0 0-0 0, Tyler Howard 5 0-0 10, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 4-7 21.
Lapwai 21 19 31 10—81
Potlatch 6 9 6 0—21
3-point goals — Taylor 11, Yearout 4, Brown.
Grangeville 83, Kendrick 41
GRANGEVILLE — Five Grangeville players hit double figures as the Bulldogs raced out to a 19-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a nonleague win against Kendrick.
“I think we came out and did a great job of working the ball around and sharing it, which led to a lot of great looks,” said Bulldogs coach Cooper Wright, who noted his team had 20 assists. “That’s one of the things we’ve been pushing with the guys.”
Four of the players who scored in double figures were seniors for Grangeville (9-7), led by Tori Ebert’s 14 points. Reece Wimer added 13 points, Blake Schoo finished with 12 and Dane Lindsley had 11. Miles Lefebvre, a junior, tallied 10 for the Bulldogs.
“I think it’s a testament to all of the hard work our guys have put in this season and their efforts to keep improving,” Wright said.
Jagger Hewett led the Tigers (8-10) with 17 points.
KENDRICK (8-10)
Jagger Hewett 6 2-3 17, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 2 0-0 5, Ty Koepp 3 0-0 6, Dallas Morgan 0 0-0 0, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 5 0-0 13, Kimberling 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 2-3 41.
GRANGEVILLE (9-7)
Miles Lefebvre 4 0-0 10, Reece Wimer 6 0-1 13, Blake Schoo 5 0-0 12, Tori Ebert 6 0-0 14, Caleb Frei 4 0-0 9, Dane Lindsley 5 0-0 11, Jared Lindsley 2 0-0 6, Sam Lindsley 2 1-2 6, Cody Klement 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 1-3 83.
Kendrick 10 10 13 8—41
Grangeville 29 19 23 12—83
3-point goals — Hewett 3, Alexander 3, Taylor, Lefebvre 2, Schoo 2, Ebert 2, J. Lindsley 2, Wimer, Frei, D. Lindsley, S. Lindsley.
JV — Grangeville def. Kendrick.
Garden Valley 55, Salmon River 37
NEW MEADOWS — Salmon River watched its season end with a loss to Garden Valley in the 1A Division II District III tournament.
Garden Valley advanced to a play-in game for the state tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday at Twin Falls.
The Savages finish 9-8.
No other details were available.
WRESTLINGSandpoint 55, Moscow 15
SANDPOINT — Moscow earned two of its three victories by pin in a 55-15 dual-meet loss to Sandpoint.
Micah Harder pinned Kai McKinnon in 1:52 at 170 pounds, and Logan Kearned earned a fall in 1:58 against Matt Thurlow at 220.
Sandpoint 55, Moscow 15
98 — Andrew Duke, S, by forfeit; 106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Forest Ambridge, S, by forfeit; 120 — Tanner Dickson, S, by forfeit; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Shane Sherrill, S, md. Jack Bales, 15-2; 138 — Eli Lyon, M, dec. Jordan Birkhimer, 1-0; 145 — Trevan Adam, S, dec. Diego Deaton, 6-4; 152 — Jacob Crum, S, by forfeit; 160 — Samuel Becker, S, by forfeit; 170 — Micah Harder, M, p. Kai McKinnon, 1:52; 182 — Blake Sherrill, S, by forfeit; 195 — Austin Smith, S, by forfeit; 220 — Logan Kearney, M, p. Matt Thurlow, 1:58; 285 — Carson Laybourne, S, p. Oscar Kearney, 1:02.