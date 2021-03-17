PULLMAN — Luella Skinner knocked in two first-half goals as the Clarkston girls’ soccer team beat Pullman 3-1 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game Tuesday.
Skinner’s goals in the 26th and 34th minutes gave the Bantams an early 2-0 lead. Clarkston increased its lead in the second half when Jolee Nicholas converted in the 62nd minute off a pass from Chassidy Schneider.
The Greyhounds got a second-half goal from Hailey Talbot, but it wasn’t enough.
Erika Pickett tallied four saves for the Bantams, while Lynnsey Biorn finished with four saves as well.
Clarkston 2 1—3
Pullman 0 1—1
Clarkston — Luella Skinner, 26th.
Clarkston — Luella Skinner, 34th.
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas (Chassidy Schneider), 62nd.
Pullman — Hailey Talbot, 69th.
Shots: Clarkston 7, Pullman 4. Saves: Clarkston — Erika Pickett 4, Pullman — Lynnsey Biorn 4.
SOFTBALLLewiston 3-10, Lake City 0-0
The Bengals were able to take advantage in the first inning in both games of a Class 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader against the Timberwolves, earning a 5-0 and 10-0 sweep at Airport Park.
“The girls were pumped and ready to go,” Lewiston coach Kristin Delp said. “Lake City is traditionally one of our biggest foes. It was a relaxed atmosphere.”
In the opener, the Bengals (4-0, 2-0) mounted a two-out rally in the first. Loryn Barney doubled, Taryn Barney walked and the Timberwolves (1-2, 0-2) looked like they were going to get out of the inning on a pop fly by Jenika Ortiz. However, the second baseman dropped the ball and both runners scored.
That was all the cushion Samantha Mader needed in the circle. She went the distance, allowing two hits and five walks, striking out 13.
In the second game, Lewiston tallied four runs in the first and cruised to a mercy-rule win in six innings.
The Barneys were at it again, as Taryn was 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI. Loryn was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Ortiz had a double, scored twice and had two RBI and Katie Banks had a hit and three RBI.
Banks also picked up the pitching win, allowing four hits and a walk, striking out eight in a complete-game effort
The Bengals next play at noon Saturday at home against Coeur d’Alene.
GAME 1
Lake City 000 000 0—0 2 1
Lewiston 201 000 x—3 4 0
Phoebe Schultze, Austin Hill (5) and Hope Bodak, Taylor Hill (5); Samantha Mader and Taryn Barney.
Lake City hits — Phoebe Schultze (2B), Hope Bodak.
Lewiston hits — Loryn Barney (2B), Jenika Ortiz, Evanne Douglass, Tory Purrington.
GAME 2
Lake City 000 000—0 4 2
Lewiston 410 203—10 8 0
A. Hill, Schultze (2), Brooklyn Wullenwaber and Bodak; Katie Banks and Taryn Barney.
Lake City hits — Hanah Stoddard 2 (3B), A. Hill, Abby Gray.
Lewiston hits — T. Barney 2 (3B, HR), L.Barney 2, Purrington (3B), Ortiz (2B), Weeks, Katie Banks.
Kendrick 35-33, Nezperce 4-4
KENDRICK — The Tigers rolled past the Nighthawks in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Freshman Hailey Taylor got the win in the opener, walking two and striking out six.
Kenadie Kirk generated six hits and two doubles in the two games as the Tigers underclassmen showed out.
“We start five freshman,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said. “I was really pleased with how some of our young players performed. We have a long ways to go but I’m excited to keep building, we have a lot of young talent.”
GAME 1
Kendrick (16)03 (16) x—35 24 0
Nezperce 002 20—4 5 6
Hailey Taylor, Heimgartner (3) and Kenadie Kirk; Husted and Hand.
Kendrick hits — Hannah Tweit 2, Heimgartner 5, Kirk 3 (2 2B), Walker, Meedham, Feldman, Boyer, Morgan 2 (2B), Silflow 3, Taylor 3, Cochrane 2.
Nezperce hits — Lux, Branson, Brower, Grobey, Wahl.
GAME 2
Nezperce 220 0x—4 8 N/A
Kendrick 12(22) 80—33 18 2
Wahl and Lux; Taylor and Kirk.
Kendrick hits — Tweit 3, Heimgartner (2 2B), Kirk 3 (2B), Boyer 3 (2B, HR), Morgan 2, Silflow 3 (2 3B), Taylor 3 (3B).
Nezperce hits — N/A.
BASEBALLKendrick 7, Genesee 6
KENDRICK — Preston Boyer had two hits, including a solo home run, to help the Tigers finish off the Bulldogs in a Whitepine League game.
Talon Alexander had three singles and the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh for Kendrick.
“Kendrick baseball kept cool calm heads this game,” coach Michael Boyer said. “Boyer’s homer got him going and we were able to get the bases loaded for Alexander’s walk-off single.”
Genesee 001 212 0—6 5 0
Kendrick 101 110 3—7 12 1
Johnson and Guinard; Boyer, Koepp (5) and Fitzmorris.
Genesee hits — C. Wareham 2 (3B), Johnson (2B), Guinard, Michaldic.
Kendrick hits — Alexander 3, Boyer 2 (HR), Fitzmorris 2, Clemenhagen 2, Hogan (2B), Patterson.
Grangeville 15, Prairie 5
KOOSKIA — The Bulldogs took advantage of 16 walks as it beat the Pirates 15-5 in five innings in a nonleague game.
Grangeville (4-2) scored nine runs in the fourth inning to run away with it. Thomas Reynolds had two singles and two RBI to lead the Bulldog offense.
Dane Lindsley struck out five batters and allowed three hits.
Prairie 130 10—5 4 2
Grangeville 101 94—15 5 3
McElroy, Behler, Schwartz, Kaschmitter (3), and Ross. Lindsley, Garman (2) and Ebert.
Prairie hits — Kaschmitter 2, Shears, Remacle.
Grangeville hits — Reynolds 2, Schoo, Ebert, Frei.