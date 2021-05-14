OROFINO — Willis Williamson pounded out a triple, a double and a single as sixth-seeded Kamiah stunned No. 1 Prairie 9-3 on Thursday in the 1A district baseball tournament.
The Kubs (9-8) play for the title tonight at 6 against Genesee at the same site.
Starting pitcher Brady McLay collected three hits while James Aragon, Bodie Norman and Herschel Williamson added two apiece for the Kubs, who scored all but one of their runs in the final two innings. They erupted for five insurance runs in the seventh.
It was the second straight game the Kubs knocked off a team that had beaten them twice in the regular season. They downed Clearwater Valley in a play-in game Tuesday.
This is the first appearance at District in several years for the Kubs, who are in their second season since reinstating their baseball program.
Smitten with injuries, the Kubs had only 10 players available.
Kamiah 100 003 5—9 15 0
Prairie 110 100 0— 3 13 0
McLay, Norman (5), McLay (7) and W. Williamson. Kaschmitter, Alfrey (7) and Ross.
Kamiah hits — W. Williamson 3 (2B, 3B), J. Aragon 2, McLay 3, Bashaw, T. Aragon, Norman 2, H. Williamson 2.
Prairie hits — Shears 2 (2B), Ross 2 (2B), Kaschmitter, Johnson 2 (2B), McElroy, Schwartz, Alfrey 2, Hasselstrom, Remacle.
Genesee 12, Kendrick 4
OROFINO — Jack Johnson pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and no walks while smashing a solo home run to help Genesee rally from a first-inning hole to defeat Kendrick in Class 1A district tournament semifinal action.
The Bulldogs (13-8) fell into an early 4-0 deficit after Kendrick came out with four consecutive base hits to open the game. Genesee coach Kevin Maurer cited Johnson’s composure in the face of adversity as key to turning things around.
The Bulldogs’ Jacob Krick led off the second inning with a double, then Jackson Zenner tallied a single and Cy Wareham hit one of his own to drive them in. Genesee scored steadily after that, with Johnson’s homer coming on the first at-bat of the fourth.
“You’ve just got to be playing your baseball by this time of the year,” said Maurer, whose team was seeded fifth going into Districts. “This is what our guys prepare for and put in all the work for.”
In a battle of darkhorses, the Bulldogs face sixth-seeded Kamiah for the title at 6 p.m. today in Orofino. The teams split regular-season meetings.
Genesee 025 110 3—12 11 2
Kendrick 400 000 0— 4 8 6
Jack Johnson and Nate Guinard; Preston Boyer, Talon Alexander (2), Ty Koepp (6) and Wyatt Fitzmorris.
Genesee hits — Johnson 2 (HR), Jacob Krick 2 (2B), Cy Wareham 2, Peak Wareham 2, Guinard (2B), Cam Meyer, Jackson Zenner.
Kendrick hits — Boyer 2 (2B), Koepp 2, Alexander, Hunter Taylor, Matt Fletcher, Troy Patterson.
Pullman 11, East Valley 2
PULLMAN — Improving to 13-0 on the season, Pullman routed Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe East Valley in a postseason semifinal.
Greyhounds pitcher Ryan Bickelhaupt went six innings, striking out four. He permitted nine hits, but “kept everything in control,” coach Kevin Agnew said.
“He was poised the whole time. He wasn’t giving them anything extra.”
At the plate, Bickelhaupt added two doubles and drove in two runs. Catcher Carson Coulter did the same, and Hyatt Utzman and Marcus Hilliard also had doubles as the Hounds scored multiple runs in four consecutive innings to sprint to victory.
“We had production one through nine again,” Agnew said. “And Carson and Ryan had their big days. They’ve done a great job all year. They were first-team all-conference in football and that rolled over to baseball. ... It’s a great senior class. I’m proud of how they’re finishing up their careers.”
Pullman will host Othello at noon on Saturday in a “culminating event” title game.
“Even if it is just two games, having something to look forward to has provided them motivation,” Agnew said.
East Valley 011 000 0—2 11 2
Pullman 024 320 x—11 9 2
Shaw Hawes, Chris Bergman (4), Zach Thornton (6) and B. Fetters. Ryan Bickelhaupt, Tyler Elbracht (7) and Carson Coulter.
East Valley hits — S. Hawes 3, Tanner O’Brien 2, Thornton 2, Tyler Conrath, Ethan Hawes, Bergman, Gage Bedow.
Pullman hits — Coulter 2 (2 2B), Bickelhaupt 2 (2-2B), Hyatt Utzman 2 (2B), Marcus Hilliard (2B), Nicholas Robison, Elbracht.
SOFTBALLLake City 3, Lewiston 1
Lake City escaped a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the game tied, then rallied to score two in the eighth and upset top-seeded Lewiston in a Class 5A district tournament second-place game at Airport Park.
The Bengals end their season at 20-7.
The Timberwolves’ Abby Jankay, starting on second base in the eighth, eventually stole home to break a 1-1 tie. A bunt from Abby Gray and a two-out single from Hanah Stoddard added insurance.
“Both teams were really in it to win it,” Lewiston coach Kristin Delp said. “Both were working hard. It’s tough. When it came down to it, they had a little more execution and it just ended up working against us.”
Lewiston couldn’t get a timely knock in the eighth with runners on second and third.
Singles from Evanne Douglass, Lanie Weeks and Loryn Barney juiced the bases in the seventh, setting up a potential walk-off, but Lake City ace Phoebe Schultze wiggled out of it with a flyout.
Schultze struck out 15, allowing eight hits and walking three, in eight innings.
Bengal starter Samantha Mader pitched a full game as well, fanning 10 against six hits and seven walks. She punched out batters to get out of tough situations in the third and fourth innings.
Lewiston’s run came in the fourth, when star catcher Taryn Barney hammered the first ball she saw to right field for a solo homer.
Lake City 001 000 02—3 6 0
Lewiston 000 100 00—1 8 0
Phoebe Schultze and Hope Bodak. Samantha Mader and Taryn Barney.
Lake City hits — Taylor Hill 2, Hanah Stoddard, Brynn Tolzmann, Austin Hill, Abby Gray.
Lewiston hits — Evanne Douglass 3, Loryn Barney 2, T. Barney (HR), Lanie Weeks, Mader.
Colfax 13, Kettle Falls 3
COLFAX — The Colfax Bulldogs started strong and never let Kettle Falls into contention in a Class 2B district tournament semifinal.
The Bulldogs (14-1) got three hits and four RBI from Perry Imler, while Justice Brown pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.
A complete box score was unavailable.
Kettle Falls 000 30— 3 3 7
Colfax 432 13—13 15 2
TRACK AND FIELDWessels’ PR nets victory
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston sophomore Katy Wessels popped a personal record of more than 6 inches to win the 5A girls’ long jump on the first day of the district large-school track meet at Coeur d’Alene High School.
Wessels jumped 17 feet to edge senior teammate Jennah Carpenter by an inch. Carpenter won the high jump.
Thor Kessinger claimed both throwing events for the Lewiston boys.
For 4A Moscow, Skyla Zimmerman won the girls’ long jump and triple jump, Grace Nauman took the high jump and the quartet of Maia Paulsen, Jessika Lassen, Peyton Watson and Angela Lassen won the 800 relay.
Caleb Skinner of Moscow ruled the boys’ triple jump.
The meet concludes today at Lewiston’s Vollmer Bowl.
CLASS 5A
Top three individuals and winning relays to State
GIRLS
3200 — 1. Samantha Wood, PF, 10:55.09. 2. Annastasia Peters, PF, 11:17.63. 3. Alahna Lien, PF, 12:17.47.
4x800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Bohl, Lien, Peters, Wood) 9:54.30. 2, Coeur d’Alene 10:01.46. 3. Lewiston 10:28.90.
High jump — 1. Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 5-2. 2. Myah Rietze, CdA, 4-10. 2. Emma Harless, PF, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Amy Madsen, PF, 9-1. 2. Ema Thompson, Lew, 8-7. 3. Kenzie Thompson, CdA, 8-7.
Long jump — 1. Katy Wessels, Lew, 17-0. 2. Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 16-11. 3. Dylan Lovett, PF, 16-5½.
Triple jump — 1. Dylan Lovett, PF, 34-6. 2. Skilar McLean, PF, 33-7. 3. Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 33-6.
Shot put — 1. Lily Phenicle, CdA, 37-9½. 2. Capri Sims, PF, 36-1. 3. Lilly Lowry, CdA, 34-10.
Discus — 1. Madeline Wolford, LC, 120-7. 2. Lily Phenicle, CdA, 120-3. 3. Capri Sims, PF, 116-11.
BOYS
3200 — 1. Brycen Kempton, PF, 9:35.07. 2. Ethan Garner, CdA, 9:52.25. 3. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 10:07.15.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Pine, Streeter, Ballew, Berg) 1:30.08. 2. Lake City 1:32.56. 3. Lewiston 1:32.91.
4x800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Kempton, Calkins, Crenshaw, Peters) 8:12.89. 2. Coeur d’Alene 8:15.13. 3. Lewiston 8:40.50.
High jump — 1. Eli Jolly, CdA, 6-0. 2. Lars Horning, PF, 5-10. 3. Jack Kliewer, CdA, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Porter Howard, LC, 13-1. 2. Dallin Dance, CdA, 12-7. 3. Lars Horning, PF, 12-7.
Long jump — 1. Caden McClean, PF, 21-6. 2. Eamon Condon, LC, 20-11. 3. James White, Lew, 20-2.
Triple jump — 1. Chase Berg, PF, 42-8¾. 2. Kanyon Fitzsimmons, LC, 41-5. 3. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 41-2.
Shot put — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 48-3. 2. Logan Parson, LC, 47-4¼. 3. Austin Portner, PF, 45-7.
Discus — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 143-7. 2. Trevor Miller, PF, 142-5. 3. Seth Hagel, CdA, 137-9.
CLASS 4A
Top two individuals and winning relays to State
GIRLS
3200 — 1. Megan Oulman, San, 12:04.54. 2. Ara Clark, San, 12:14.75. 3. Bec Kirkland, Mos, 12:32.65.
800 relay — 1. Moscow (Paulsen, J. Lassen, Watson, A. Lassen) 1:46.83. 2. Lakeland 1:49.47. 3. Lewiston 1:50.33.
Medley relay — 1. Lakeland (Mi. Palanuik, Mc. Palanuik, Barker, Hostetler) 1:53.12. 2, Moscow 1:53.72. 3. Sandpoint 2:03.01.
High jump — 1. Grace Nauman, Mos, 4-10. 2. Kenna Simon, Lak, 4-8. 3. Coeli Knoll, Lak, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Taylor Petz, San, 11-5. 2 (tie). Quinn Hooper, San, 8-7; Samantha Daniels, Lak, 8-7; Piper Frank, San, 8-7.
Long jump — 1. Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, 16-8¼. 2. Julia Branen, Mos, 15-4. 3. Samantha Daniels, Lak, 14-10½.
Triple jump — 1. Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, 33-9. 2. Maia Paulsen, Mos, 33-2. 3. Julia Branen, Mos, 32-5.
Shot put — 1. Kayla Remsen, San, 34-8. 2. Ivy Smith, San, 31-9¾. 3. Lauren Harrison, San, 29-7½.
Discus — 1. Addie Kiefer, Lak, 103-1. 2. Kayle Remsen, San, 101-11. 3. Ivy Smith, San, 94-6.
BOYS
3200 — 1. Nikolai Braedt, San, 9:42.66. 2. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 10:07.32. 3. Keegan Nelson, San, 10:10.01.
Medley relay — 1. Sandpoint (Strock, Ennis, Ricks, Lucas) 3:41.57. 2. Moscow 3:43.07. 3. Lakeland 3:55.85.
High jump — 1. Josh Haug, Lak, 6-0. 2 (tie). Stone Lee, San, 5-8; Grant Roth, Lak, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Sam Becker, San, 13-1. 2. Slate Fragoso, San, 12-7. 3. Riley Siegford, Lak, 12-7.
Long jump — 1. Braden Kappen, Sam, 21-5½. 2. Eamon Condon, LC, 20-11. 3. James White, Lew, 20-2.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 42-9½. 2. Josh Haug, Lak, 40-2¼. 3. Calus Tebbe, Lak, 39-8½.
Shot put — 1. Ammon Munyer, Lak, 47-9¾. 2. Will Hurst, San, 47-5¾. 3. Prestn Jeffs, Lak, 44-1¼.
Discus — 1. Will Hurst, San, 143-2. 2. Preston Jeffs, Lak, 127-8. 3. Kadin Craner, Lak, 120-8.
Asotin girls share title
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Haylee Appleford won the shot put and discus to lead Asotin to a tie for first place in the girls’ segment of the 2B District 7 meet.
The Panthers matched the 110 points of St. George’s in the nine-team meet.
The foursome of Sadie Thummel, Kenlie Connor, Carlie Ball and Rilynn Heimgartner won the 800 relay for the Panthers.
Also victorious for Asotin was the boys’ 400 relay team of Jon Warwick, Nick Heier, CJ Pasion and Carson Benner.
GIRLS
Team scores
St. George’s 110, Asotin 110, Davenport 101, Chewelah 85½, Colfax 64, Liberty 59, Northwest Christian 48, Lind-Ritzville 43, Reardan 25½.
Area placers
1600 — 2. Chloe Overberg, Aso, 5:38.84. 3200 — 2. Anna Cocking, Colf, 14:47.39. 100 hurdles — 3. Emmalyn Barnea, Aso, 19.17. 300 hurdles — 3. Jaisha Gibb, Colf, 53.53. 800 relay — 1. Asotin (Thummel, Connor, Ball, R. Heimgartner) 1:55.29. 1600 relay — 2. Colfax 4:47.57. High jump — 2. Hailey Demler, Colf, 4-10. Long jump — 2. Skye Mackintosh, Aso, 15-4¾. Triple jump — 2. Skye McIntosh, Aso, 32-2¼. 3. Emmalyn Barnea, Aso, 21-11¼. Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 36-8½. Discus — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 109-4.
BOYS
Team scores
Davenport 139, St. George’s 123, Chewelah 83, Asotin 79½, Colfax 73, Northwest Christian 62½, Liberty 52½, Lind-Ritzville 28, Reardan 21½.
Area placers
200 — 3. Carson Benner, Aso, 24.10. 800 — 2. Paul Pederson, Aso, 2:15.61. 1600 — 2, Paul Pederson, Aso, 4:49.28. 110 hurdles — 3. Colton Kneale, Colf, 20.21. 400 relay — 1. Asotin (Warwick, Heier, Pasion, Benner) 46.02. 3. Colfax 47.18. 1600 relay — 2. Colfax 3:45.94. Long jump — 3. Carson Benner, Aso, 19-0. Triple jump — 3. Carson Benner, Aso, 38-10. Discus — 2. Jacob Brown, Colf, 122-2.
BOYS’ SOCCERNorth Central 2, Pullman 0
PULLMAN — The Pullman boys’ soccer team couldn’t sustain a solid start and suffered a loss to North Central in the opening game of a 2A Greater Spokane League “culminating event.”
North Central scored in the 26th and 57th minutes, and “we could have had a more physical response, a little more grit,” Greyhounds coach Doug Winchell said. “But they’re a very good team. In my opinion they’re the best team we’ve played this year.”
North Central avenged an early-season loss to Pullman (6-4), which absorbed its fourth straight Thursday loss.
Max Wolsborn and Tom Cole combined for seven saves for the Hounds, who play host to East Valley on Saturday to conclude their season.
North Central 1 1—2
Pullman 0 0—0
North Central — Price Nizeyimana (Ferrasse), 26th min.
North Central — Ben Hippauf (Prim), 57th
Shots — Pullman 4, North Central 9
Saves — Pullman: Wolsborn 4, Cole 3. North Central: Bevins 1, Cruse 3.
TENNISNine Bengals qualify
COEUR D’ALENE — Three Lewiston tennis singles competitors and three doubles teams qualified for the state tournament with two-win outings on Day 1 of the Class 5A district tournament at Coeur d’Alene High School.
As a team, the Bengals sit in first place.
Boys’ singles stars Austin and Dylan Gomez breezed through the competition, as did girls’ singles No. 1 Rylei Carper, who’ll face the Vikings’ Audrey Judson for the title on Day 2, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the same site.
Carper has defeated Judson three times this season.
The mixed-doubles pairing of Henry Parkey and Shelby Hobbs stayed unbeaten. They’ll meet teammates Daniel Brereton and Lexi Ahlers in the title match.
Morgan Moran and Ryann Finch, occupying the girls’ doubles No. 1 spot, also swept through the competition. They’ll face an undefeated duo from Coeur d’Alene in the championship.
Team scores — Lewiston 39, Coeur d’Alene 25, Post Falls 21, Lake City 16.
Boys’ singles records — Austin Gomez 2-0; Dylan Gomez 2-0; Christian Bren 2-1.
Girls’ singles records — Rylei Carper 2-0; Allie Olson 1-1; Gretchen Pals 0-2.
Boys’ doubles — Aidan Brogan/Tristan Bachman 1-1; Austin Lawrence/Brennan Barrick 1-1.
Girls’ doubles — Morgan Moran/Ryann Finch 2-0; Rachel Sheppard/Cathryn Ho 0-2.
Mixed doubles — Henry Parkey/Shelby Hobbs 2-0; Daniel Brereton/Lexi Ahlers 2-0.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLGar-Pal 58, Pomeroy 24
POMEROY — Garfield-Palouse’s Kenzi Peterson scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the first half to pace the Vikings in a Southeast 1B League blowout of Pomeroy.
Madi Cloninger shot 4-for-4 from 3-point range, tallying 12 points as Gar-Pal (1-1) went 8-for-11 from distance.
The Vikings led 32-11 at the half.
Jillian Herres led the Pirates with 12 points and five rebounds.
Gar-Pal 16 16 15 11—58
Pomeroy 8 3 6 7—24
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-0)
Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 1 1-3 4, Madi Cloninger 4 0-2 12, Paige Collier 4 1 2-2 4, MaKenzie Collier 3 1-2 8, Maci Brantner 4 1-4 9, Kenzi Peterson 8 3-5 21. Totals 21 8-18 58.
POMEROY (0-1)
Chase Caruso 2 0-0 5, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Jillian Herres 4 3-4 12, Keely Maves 1 1-1 3, Kendall Dixon 2 0-0 4, Hallie Brewer 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-5 24.
3-point goals — Cloninger 4, Peterson 2, M Collier, Cook, Caruso, Herres.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLGar-Pal 45, Pomeroy 40
POMEROY — Austin Jones put up 30 points for Garfield-Palouse in what coach Steve Swinney called a “career game” to lead the Vikings to victory against Pomeroy.
Gar-Pal trailed by a point at halftime but surged into the lead with a 12-6 showing in the third quarter.
Trent Gwinn led the way for Pomeroy with 14 points.
Garfield-Palouse 9 11 12 13—45
Pomeroy 9 12 6 14—40
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-0)
Cameron Merrill 2 1-2 5, Brandon Hallan 0 2-3 2, Austin Jones 7 13-16 30, Jaxson Orr 2 1-4 6, Liam Orfe 0 0-2 0, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 1 0-0 2. 12 17-25 45.
POMEROY
Brandon Fruh 0 0-0 0, Trent Gwinn 4 4-7 14, Yukon Ming 0 0-0 0, Trevin Kimble 1 3-4 5, Brodie Magill 0 0-1 0, Branden Ming 5 0-2 12, Jesse Ming 0 2-2 2, Oliver Severs 2 0-0 6, Trace Roberts 0 0-1 0. 12 9-17 39.
3-point goals — Jones 3, Orr, Gwinn 2, Severs 2, B. Ming.