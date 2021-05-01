KOOSKIA — Ridge Shown hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning Friday to give Clearwater Valley a 4-3 Whitepine League baseball win against Kamiah on the Rams’ senior day.
Shown’s line drive to center field scored Connor Jackson, who had singled and advanced on a bunt by JJ Propst.
Kamiah had forced the extra inning with three runs in the seventh.
Jackson was 2-of-4 with a triple for the Rams (9-6, 7-3).
Bodie Norman of Kamiah pitched a full game with 10 strikeouts to pace the Kubs (4-9, 4-6).
“A really exciting game and the most fun we’ve had all year,” CV coach Josh Bradley said. “We had to pitch by committee tonight with our doubleheader (today), so it was very much a team win. It was awesome to have a ton of people out for our senior night.”
Kamiah 000 000 30—3 5 3
Clearwater Valley 101 000 01—4 7 0
Bodie Norman and Christian Nixon; Ridge Shown, Connor Jackson (4), Aiden Martinez (7), Anthony Fabbi (7) and Martinez, Shown (4).
Kamiah hits — Brady Mclay 2 (2B), Cloud Guffey, Herschel Williamson, Norman.
Clearwater Valley hits — Jackson 2 (3B), Laton Schlieper 2 (2B), Shown, Luke Olsen, Keyan Boller.
Prairie 8-4, Troy 7-7
Dalton Ross went for four hits and a double as Prairie downed Troy in the first game of a Whitepine League doubleheader, 8-7, before dropping the second game 7-4 at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
Chase Kaschmitter provided two singles and a double in Game 2 for the Pirates (9-4, 9-3).
GAME 1
Troy 200 050 00—7 8 2
Prairie 000 001 61—8 13 4
Baier, House (8) and Hogenbaugh; Chase Kaschmitter, Conner Schwartz (4) and Dalton Ross.
Troy hits — House, Baier 2, Hogenbaugh, Sanderson (2B), Strunk, Stoner, Patrick.
Prairie hits — Reese Shears, Ross 4 (2B), Kaschmitter 2, Colton McElroy 2 (2B), Travis Alfrey 2, Brody Hasselstrom (2B), Lane Remacle.
GAME 2
Prairie 002 020 0—4 11 2
Troy 031 030 x—7 7 2
McElroy, Alfrey (4) and Ross; Hogenbaugh, House (7) and House and Hogenbaugh.
Prairie hits — Ross 2, Kaschmitter 3 (2B), Dean Johnson, McElroy 2, Schwartz, Hasselstrom 2.
Troy hits — House, Baier 2, Hogenbaugh, Sanderson, Strunk, Doumit.
SOFTBALLPrairie 18, Culdesac 3
COTTONWOOD — Eve Uhlenkott, Josie Remacle and Tara Schlader combined for four triples as Prairie defeated a short-handed Culdesac in a Whitepine League softball game.
Madison Shears added two singles and the Pirates (10-1, 7-1) scored nine runs in the fourth inning.
“Our bottom part of the order did a great job getting on base and our top five did an amazing job,” Prairie coach Jeff Martin said. “I’ve gotta give Culdesac some credit for hanging with us with just eight players on the field.”
Culdasac 102 0—3 4 5
Prairie 171 9—18 13 3
T. Crea and H. Miller; Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle.
Culdasac hits — T. Crea 2 (2B, 3B), S. Bomar, E. Dau.
Prairie hits — Madison Shears 2, Key, Eve Uhlenkott 3 (3B), Remacle 3 (2 3B), Tara Schlader 3 (3B), Ember Martin.
Orofino 17-11, Genesee 7-18
OROFINO — Riley Schwartz totaled six hits, including a triple and a home run, as Orofino split a doubleheader against nonleague visitor Genesee by scores of 17-7 and 11-18.
Maniacs freshman Jayelyn Miller drilled a homer in Game 1, but a flurry of errors hindered the Maniacs (11-9) from coming away with a sweep.
“The first game we started flat,” Orofino coach Sean Diffin said. “They settled down and started shutting them down in the late innings.”
GAME 1
Genesee 330 01—7 1 3
Orofino 012 (14)x—17 8 8
R. Leseman, K. Carter (4) and K. Stout. Kaycee Hudson and Molly Madden.
Genesee hit — B. Leseman.
Orofino hits — Riley Schwartz 3, Jayelyn Miller (HR), Peyton Cochran 2, Emma Province 2.
GAME 2
Genesee (10)10 133 0—18 8 0
Orofino 280 001 0—11 7 13
B. Leseman and K. Stout; Schwartz, Hudson (3) and Madden, Dayna Maetche (1).
Genesee hits — B. Leseman 2, K. Carter, S. Hanson, H. Donner 3 (2B), A. Barber.
Orofino hits — Schwartz 3 (3B, HR), Cochran 2 (2B), Madison Corder, Hudson.
Asotin 6, Chewelah 1
CHEWELAH — Lily Denham batted 3-of-4 and drove in a run as Asotin bested Chewelah in a 2B Bi-County League game.
The Panthers (3-4) notched three runs in the third inning and Caylie Browne struck out four while allowing no earned runs.
A full linescore was unavailable.
Asotin 010 023 0—6 5 4
Chewelah 000 001 0—1 7 4
JV — Chewelah def. Asotin 17-14.
Grangeville 13, Kamiah/CV 12
KAMIAH — Nevaeh Kent went 3-for-3 with four RBI, including a triple and a double, as Grangeville beat 2A Central Idaho League opponent Kamiah/CV 13-12.
Camden Barger contributed a double while Macy Smith had two singles for the Bulldogs (7-7, 4-4).
“Obviously we had way too many errors,” Grangeville coach Jerime Zimmerman said. “We swung the bats well, but we weren’t getting clutch outs when we should have and there were some runs that shouldn’t have scored.”
Grangeville 760—13 9 6
Kamiah/CV 453—12 5 3
Zahorka and Smith. Ketola and Morrow.
Grangeville hits — Vanderwall, Barger (2B), Zahorka, Smith 2, Kent 3 (3B, 2B), Zimmerman.
Kamiah/CV hits — Davy, R. Martinez 2, Usher, Everett.
JV — Kamiah/CV def. Grangeville 13-7.
TRACK AND FIELDZimmerman takes long jump
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Skyla Zimmerman won the girls’ long jump and the boys’ medley relay of Dylan Rehder, Lane Hanson, Jaxson Blaker and Jamari Simpson also triumphed to lead Moscow’s efforts at the Lakeland Take Flight Invite track meet.
GIRLS
Team scores
Post Falls 39, Lake City 26, Coeur d’Alene 20, Sandpoint 18, Orofino 15, Lakeland 14, Moscow 14.
Moscow placers
400 — 2. Jessika Lassen 1:01.40. 100 hurdles — 3. Julia Branen 17.11. 300 hurdles — 3. Hannah Marcoe 49.54. 400 relay — 3. Moscow 52.04. 800 relay — 2. Moscow 1:49.04. Medley relay — 2. Moscow 1:45.33. 1,600 relay — 2. Moscow 4:10.23. High jump — 2. Grace Nauman 5-0. Long jump — 1. Skyla Zimmerman 16-7. Triple jump — 3. Skyla Zimmerman 32-7.
BOYS
Team scores
Post Falls 56, Sandpoint 39, Lake City 15, Lakeland 12, Coeur d’Alene 11, Moscow 7, Orofino 6.
Moscow placers
300 hurdles — 3. Theo Dicus 43.88. Medley relay — 1. Moscow (Eehder, Hanson, Blaker, Simpson) 3:49.95. 1600 relay — 2. Moscow 3:36.28. Triple jump — 3. Leon Hutton, 38-5.
Asotin girls claim win
POMEROY — Colton Slaybaugh of Pomeroy cleared at least 14 feet in the pole vault for the third consecutive meet and team titles went to the Asotin girls and the Tekoa-Rosalia boys in a six-team meet.
Slaybaugh went 14-0, three days after making a statement with a 14-5½ clearance.
Carson Benner of Asotin won the boys’ 200 and triple jump while the Panther girls were paced by field-event winners Haylee Appleford and Emmalyn Barnea.
GIRLS
Team scores
Asotin 127, Oakesdale 120, Garfield-Palouse 109, Pomeroy 74, DeSales 43, Tekoa-Rosalia 27.
Area winners
200 — Kennedy Cook, GP, 27.64. 400 — Kennedy Cook, GP, 1:03.05. 400 relay — Asotin (Balzer, Gustafson, Heimgartner, Thummel) 54.49. 800 relay — Asotin (Balzer, Connor, Heimgartner, Mackintosh) 1:58.86. 1,600 relay — Garfield-Palouse (Blomgren, Laughary, Cook, Appel) 4:55.50. Pole vault — Haliee Brewer, Pom, 5-6. Triple jump — Emmalyn Barnea, Aso, 33-1. Shot put — Haylee Appleford, Aso, 36-1½. Javelin — Raelin Borley, Pom, 100-11.
BOYS
Team scores
Tekoa-Rosalia 134½, Asotin 126, Pomeroy 103, Oakesdale 75½, DeSales 55, Garfield-Palouse 45.
Area winners
200 — Carson Benner, Aso, 24.17. 800 — Danny Laughary, GP, 2:22.17. 400 relay — Asotin (Warwick, Heier, Pasion, Benner) 47.07. Pole vault — Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 14-0. Triple jump — Carson Benner, Aso, 38-9. Shot put — Troy Steele, Pom, 38-1. Discus — Troy Steele, Pom, 97-11.