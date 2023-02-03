LAPWAI — Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, Promise Shawl, Jaishaun Sherman and Jalisco Miles played the final regular-season home game of their high school careers in Lapwai’s 77-46 nonleague boys basketball victory against Orofino on senior night Thursday.

Ellenwood-Jones finished with 21 points, while Shawl added five, Sherman four and Miles three for the unbeaten Wildcats (19-0). Kase Wynott was the top scorer with 25 points, and Ahlius Yearout added another 17.

