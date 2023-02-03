LAPWAI — Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, Promise Shawl, Jaishaun Sherman and Jalisco Miles played the final regular-season home game of their high school careers in Lapwai’s 77-46 nonleague boys basketball victory against Orofino on senior night Thursday.
Ellenwood-Jones finished with 21 points, while Shawl added five, Sherman four and Miles three for the unbeaten Wildcats (19-0). Kase Wynott was the top scorer with 25 points, and Ahlius Yearout added another 17.
Nick Drobish and Joel Scott each scored nine to lead the way for the Maniacs (8-6).
“We came out with a lot of energy, and once we got the lead, we didn’t really let them back,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “They didn’t get closer than 15 the rest of the game, I think, after the first quarter.”
This was the 55th consecutive win for the Lapwai boys basketball program.
OROFINO (8-6)
Drew Hanna 2 1-2 5, Hudson Schneider 0 0-0 0, Nick Drobish 4 1-3 9, Landon Hudson 1 2-2 5, Trystan Grey 2 2-2 7, Joel Scott 4 1-7 9, Quinton Naranjo 0 0-2 0, Aiden Olive 2 1-2 5, H. Grey 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 9-22 46.
LAPWAI (19-0)
Promise Shawl 2 0-0 5, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 7 4-4 21, Jaishaun Sherman 2 0-0 4, Ahlius Yearout 6 1-1 17, Jalisco Miles 1 0-0 3, Kase Wynott 9 5-7 25, Daren Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 10-12 77.
Orofino 5 16 20 5—46
Lapwai 24 13 29 11—77
3-point goals — Hudson, T. Grey, Yearout 4, Ellenwood-Jones 3, Wynott 2, Shawl, Miles.
JV — Orofino 61, Lapwai 51
Pomeroy 52, Garfield-Palouse 41
POMEROY — The host Pirates started and finished strong to hold off a mid-game rally from Garfield-Palouse and conclude their regular season with a Southeast 1B League win.
Trace Roberts notched a game-high 18 points, Trevin Kimble provided another 15 points plus six assists, and Ollie Severs recorded a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for Pomeroy (11-6, 8-2). Brendan Snekvik (12 points) and Bryce Pfaff (10) led the way for the Vikings (3-19, 3-9).
Pomeroy finishes either first or second in league, depending on the outcome of a game between Oakesdale and Tekoa-Rosalia today.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (3-19, 3-9)
Bryce Pfaff 5 0-3 10, Lane Collier 3 0-0 9, Macent Rardon 1 0-0 2, Brendan Snekvik 5 0-2 12, Kieran Snekvik 1 2-2 4, Landon Orr 1 2-4 4, Totals 16 4-11 41.
POMEROY (11-6, 8-2)
Oliver Severs 5 2-2 12, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 1 0-0 2, Trevin Kimble 6 2-2 15, Brody Magill 1 0-0 3, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 1 0-0 2, Trace Roberts 9 0-1 18, Totals 23 4-5 52
Garfield-Palouse 8 13 8 12—41
Pomeroy 20 12 6 14—52
3-point goals — Collier 3, B. Snekvik 2, Kimble, Magill.
Troy 58, Nezperce 24
TROY — The Trojans held visiting Nezperce to single-digit score totals in each of the four quarters and produced a balanced offense with eight players on the board in a nonleague win.
Joseph Bendel and Eli Stoner each scored 12 points for Troy (11-4), while Noah Johnson added 11. For Nezperce (4-13), Tanner Johnson put up a team-high six.
NEZPERCE (4-13)
Tanner Johnson 2 1-2 6, Blake Tucker 1 0-0 2, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 1 1-1 3, Owen Tiegs 2 0-0 5, Aidan McLeod 1 3-4 5, Carter Williams 1 1-2 3, Mason Dove 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 6-9 24.
TROY (11-4)
Derrick Chamberlain 1 0-0 2, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 6 0-0 12, Chandler Blazzard 2 2-2 6, Dominic Holden 1 2-2 4, Aiden Heath 3 0-0 6, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 4 3-4 11, Joseph Bendel 5 0-0 12, Rowan Tyler 1 2-2 5. Totals 23 9-10 58.
Nezperce 5 7 6 6—24
Troy 17 16 14 11—58
3-point goals — Johnson, Tiegs, Bendel 2, Tyler.
JV — Troy def. Nezperce.
Grangeville 64, Timberline 50
GRANGEVILLE — Fast-starting Grangeville handled Timberline of Weippe in nonleague play.
The Bulldogs (3-12) built a 25-6 lead in the opening quarter, creating a gap that the Spartans (7-8) were never able to close.
Cody Klement led Grangeville with 17 points, Carter Mundt scored another 13 and Jaden Legaretta had 10. Parker Brown of Timberline was the overall high-scorer for the game at 19 points, and teammate Saimone Tuikolovatu backed him up with 15.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (7-8)
Ares Mabberly 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 7 1-2 19, Jude Nelson 1 0-2 3, Saimone Tuikolovatu 7 1-2 15, Logan Hunter 2 4-8 8, J. Richardson 1 0-0 3. Totals18 6-14 50 .
GRANGEVILLE (3-12)
Sam Lindsley 3 1-2 9, Ray Holes Jr. 0 2-2 2, Jaden Legaretta 5 0-0 10, Kaycen Sickels 0 0-0 0, Jack Bransford 3 0-1 8, Carter Mundt 6 1-3 13, Cody Klement 5 5-6 17, David Goicoa 1 0-0 2, Tayden Wassmuth 0 3-4 3. Totals 23 12-18 64.
Timberline 6 12 14 18—50
Grangeville 25 17 14 8—64
3-point goals — Brown 4, Nelson, Richardson, Bransford 2, Klement 2, Lindsley 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALLGarfield-Palouse 54, Pomeroy 47
POMEROY — The three-pronged offense of Kennedy Cook, Elena Flansburg and Kyla Brantner helped Garfield-Palouse overcome Pomeroy in a back-and-forth Southeast 1B League game.
Cook shot 6-for-11 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line to lead the Vikings (7-10, 4-5) with 18 points, while Flansburg had four 3-point goals and 15 points, and Brantner added another 13. Jillian Herres paced the Pirates (8-7, 4-6) with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-10, 4-5)
Kara Blomgren 2 0-0 5, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 0 0-2 0, Kennedy Cook 6 4-4 18, Elena Flansburg 5 1-3 15, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 3, Kyra Branter 5 2-3 13 Kinsley Kelnhofer 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-12 54.
POMEROY (8-7, 4-6)
Jillian Herres 6 1-2 13, Chase Caruso 3 0-0 8, Kiersten Bartles 3 0-2 9, Haliee Brewer 4 0-3 8, Kendall Dixon 0 3-4 3, Taylor Gilbert 2 0-1 6, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0, Maria Altube 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-11 47.
Garfield-Palouse 17 10 19 8—54
Pomeroy 7 17 10 13—47
3-point goals — Flansburg 4, Cook 2, Blomgren, Laughary, Branter, Bartels 3, Caruso 2, Gilbert 2.
Salmon River 51, Cascade 38
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — A balanced offense with matching 12-point showings from Madison Pottenger, Taylor Ewing and Rylee Walters plus another 11 from Raney Walters lifted Salmon River of Riggins to victory against Cascade in opening-round Class 2A district tournament play at Meadows Valley High School.
The Savages (5-8) trailed by a point through the first quarter, but kicked into gear in the second and third. Kyler Nitzel led a late rally for Cascade (7-15) and totaled 26 points for the game, but could not close the gap.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (5-8)
Madison Pottenger 5 0-0 12, Taylor Ewing 6 0-0 12, Raydin Hayes 0 0-0 0, Rylee Walters 5 1-2 12, Audrey Tucker 1 0-0 2, Raney Walters 3 4-6 11. Totals 20 5-8 51.
CASCADE (7-15)
Lilly Gerzine 0 1-4 1, Lilian Miller 0 1-2 1, Claire Pierce 1 0-2 2, Kallyn Rogers 1 0-2 2, Ceder Saxton 2 0-0 4, Lacey Mack 0 0-0 0, Allyson Bailey 0 0-0 0, Kielee Mack 1 0-1 2, Kyler Nitzel 9 6-9 26. Totals 14 6-18 38.
Salmon River 9 14 15 13—51
Cascade 10 5 6 17—38
3-point goals — Pottenger 2, Ry. Walters, Ra. Walters, Nitzel 2.
Chewelah 43, Asotin 40
SPANGLE, Wash. — Brooke Bennett tallied 17 points to help the Cougars down the Panthers in a Washington Class 2B district tournament play-in game at Liberty High School.
Sydnee Baldwin added nine points for Chewelah (6-14).
Carlie Ball finished with 12 points for Asotin (4-18). Kelsey Thummel chipped in 10 points.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Clarkston JV 45, Orofino 43
Preslee Dempsey led the Clarkston JV with 16 points and Cali Dooley made a critical basket in the final minute to help the Bantams defeat visiting Orofino in nonleague play.
Grace Beardin led the Maniacs (6-11) with 22 points.
OROFINO (6-11)
Kristen McCarthy 2 0-0 4, Rachel Province 1 0-0 2, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 8 2-4 22, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 3 1-2 7, Jaelyn Miller 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 3-6 43.
CLARKSTON JV
Preslee Dempsey 5 4-4 16, Claie Dooley 0 0-0 0, Aneysa Judy 3 2-2 9, Lily Somers 0 0-0 0, Keely Ubach 1 0-0 3, Ella Ogden 1 0-0 2, Cali Dooley 1 0-0 2, Olivia Bailey 3 0-0 6, Tatum Sevy 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 7-8 45.
WRESTLINGLake City 55, Moscow 15
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bears won three matches in a nonleague dual against the Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene.
Jason Swam (126), James Greene (152) and Diego Deaton (160) each earned wins for Moscow. Swan won by pin, Greene earned a decision and Deaton won by default.
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Jacob Werner (LC) by forfeit; 120 — Zach MacDonald (LC) tech fall Alex Palmer 17-2; 126 — Jason Swam (Moscow) pinned Brycen Duboise 2:39; 132 — Jackson Duva (LC) tech fall Sam Young 15-0; 138 — Blaine Leonard (LC) pinned Logan Tompkins 0:59; 145 — Caden Dutra (LC) dec. Cameron Vogl 10-5; 152 — James Greene (Moscow) dec. Nathan Booth 4-1; 160 — Diego Deaton (Moscow) by forfeit; 170 — Landon Moore (LC) by forfeit; 182 — Garrett Leonard (LC) by forfeit; 195 — Sebastian Mosman (LC) by forfeit; 220 — Clifford Eddington (LC) by forfeit; 285 — Erik James (LC) by forfeit.