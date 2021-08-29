MIDDLETON, Idaho — Lane Schumacher passed 9-for-16 and TJ Hibbard rushed for 105 yards as Prairie opened its football season with a 48-14 nonleague win Saturday against Glenns Ferry in the 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School.
Schumacher threw for 232 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and Wyatt Ross caught three passes for 52 yards.
Brody Hasselstrom rushed for 66 yards and made six tackles for the Pirates.
The score was tied at 8 before Prairie erupted for 42 consecutive points. The Pirates overcame 11 penalties for 115 yards.
Prairie next plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at home against Clearwater Valley.
Prairie 8 22 14 4—48
Glenns Ferry 8 0 0 6—14
Prairie — TJ Hibbard 6 run (Brody Hasselstrom run)
Glenns Ferry — Wyatt Castagneto 1 run (Landon Stuart)
Prairie — Lane Schumacher 11 run (Trenton Lorentz run)
Prairie — Hibbard 58 run (Wyatt Ross pass from Schumacher)
Prairie — Ross 7 pass from Schumacher (Hasselstrom run)
Prairie — Hibbard 10 run (run failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 37 pass from Schumacher (Schumacher run)
Prairie — Ben Elven 50 pass from Schumacher (run failed)
Glenns Ferry — Castagneto 5 run (pass failed)
Oakley 54, Lapwai 34
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Titus Yearout ran for two touchdowns and threw for another one, but the Wildcats came up short against the defending Class 1A Division I champion Hornets in the 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School.
Payton Beck threw three touchdowns, with Dace Jones the recipient of two of those, for Oakley. Bry Severe had a second-quarter interception return for a score and a touchdown run in the fourth quarter that put the Hornets up by 10.
Lapwai raced out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead thanks to an interception return for a score by Mason Brown. However, Severe’s interception return tied it midway through the second before Titus Yearout found Ahlius Yearout for a touchdown pass just before halftime that made it 28-22. The Wildcats forced three first-half turnovers.
However, Beck found Daniel Gonzalez on a 22-yard screen pass to give Oakley its first lead at 30-28 late in the third. Severe’s scoring run put the Hornets up by 10, and Lapwai had to scramble from there. Titus Yearout finished off another drive with a touchdown run under pressure to bring the Wildcats within 38-34, but Jones had another scoring catch to push the Oakley lead to 46-34. The Hornets added a late touchdown.
A full box score was not available.
Lapwai next plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at home against Troy.
Lapwai 14 14 0 6—34
Oakley 8 14 16 18—54
Raft River 48, Clearwater Valley 0
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia was unable to get on the board in a season-opening defeat to Raft River of Malta in the 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School.
“Raft River (was) runner-up in the state last year, senior-loaded,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said. “They executed and we didn’t. It was a hard-fought game though; that’s good experience for our boys to play a caliber of a team like that at the beginning of the year.”
Dylan Pickering led the Rams’ offense with 24 carries for 89 yards, while Anthony Fabbi had seven rushes and 28 yards, and Tiago Pickering registered an interception on defense.
A full box score was not available.
Clearwater Valley 0 0 0 0—0
Raft River 8 20 6 14—48
VOLLEYBALLBengals take second in tourney
Winning its first four matches, the Lewiston volleyball team placed second to Lake City in its own Judy Fong Tournament at various venues in Lewiston.
Moscow was eliminated in the semifinals of the 11-team event. Troy won the Silver Bracket and Genesee went 1-2.
The Bengals tallied 2-0 wins against Pendleton, Ore., Kellogg and Orofino before topping Post Falls 2-1. Then they bowed 2-0 to Lake City in the championship match.
Katy Wessels of LHS tallied eight kills against Kellogg and five vs. Post Falls. Paytin Thompson had five kills and four aces in the Pendleton match, which also saw Elle Wagner-Uhling notch seven digs.
Against Orofino, Thompson had nine kills and .461 hitting. Julia Dickeson notched four blocks vs. Post Falls. Morgan Moran sparkled in the back row all day, while other highlights were provided by Megan Halstead, Loryn Barney and Lindsay Hall.
Bengals coach Lisa Davis said her team showed improvement from its season-opening matches Thursday in Coeur d’Alene.
Moscow opened with wins of 2-0 against Troy and 2-1 vs. Lakeland, then fell 2-0 to Post Falls to place second in its pool. In bracket play the Bears defeated Kellogg 2-0 before losing 2-0 to Lake City.
Morgan Claus rang up 16 kills and 22 digs for Moscow, Taylor Broenneke added 16 kills and seven blocks, Sammie Unger had 57 assists and Ellie Gray 33 digs.
Bears coach Toni Claus said her team, which is 3-3 for the season, competed well even in its losses, and was pleased to defeat league adversary Lakeland.
Genesee finished 1-2 against larger schools, falling 2-0 to Lake City before defeating Sandpoint 2-1 and losing to Post Falls 2-0.
For the Bulldogs, Lucie Ranisate registered 15 kills, Isabelle Monk added 15 kills and Makenzie Stout contributed 25 digs.
Troy lost to Moscow and Lakeland 2-0, then bowed to Post Falls 2-1. The Trojans then downed Sandpoint and Lakeland 2-1, the latter in the final of the Silver Bracket.
“I felt like it was a really competitive tournament, and I really, really liked that even though our first three we lost, the scores were very close,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “I’m glad that we could play some big schools. We don’t get that opportunity except maybe at this tournament.”
Loggers 2-for-4 at New Plymouth tourney
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Potlatch went 2-2 in a series of best-of-three-set matches to finish tied for third out of eight teams at the New Plymouth tournament in southern Idaho.
The Loggers beat Treasure Valley 25-13, 25-19 and Greenleaf Friends Academy 25-10, 25-13, but lost to Cole Valley Christian 25-21, 25-22 and Horseshoe Bend 25-12, 25-20. Jordan Reynolds totaled 18 kills and 11 blocks on the day for Potlatch, while setter Josie Larson made 36 assists and Olivia Wise fired 12 aces.
“It was good in the sense that it was a long way to travel, so the girls got a lot of good team bonding,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “That was probably the number one thing, and we got to play some good volleyball for sure. We played some bigger schools than we normally play, so that was fantastic.”
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRYLewiston places 15th
BOISE — The Lewiston boys’ cross country team opened the season with a 15th-place finish at the Jimmy Driscoll Invitational at Bishop Kelly High School.
The Bengals had 335 points, well behind meet champion Rocky Mountain’s 52 points.
Senior Kobe Wessels paced Lewiston with a 32nd-place finish in a time of 17 minutes, 45.9 seconds.
The Bengals next compete at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Post Falls River Run.
Team scores — 1. Rocky Mountain 52; 2. Boise 85; 3. Bishop Kelly 142; 4. Centennial 162; 5. Boise Timberline 171; 6. Eagle 174; 7. Victory Charter 200; 8. Nampa Christian 262; 9. Vallivue 277; 10. Kuna 280; 11. Nampa 299; 12. Capital 306; 13. Meridian 313; 14. Skyview 325; 15. Lewiston 335; 16. Ridgevue 376; 17. Borah 447; 18. Emmett 448; 19. Columbia 481.
Champion — Grady Mylander (Nampa Chr.) 16:30.1.
Lewiston individuals — 32. Kobe Wessels 17:45.9; 64. Jordan Poulsen 18:57.7; 71. Nick Grimm 19:16.0; 72. James Stubbers 19:16.2; 97. Parker McGill 20:16.9.