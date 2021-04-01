TOUCHET, Wash. — Josie Schultheis drove in nine runs for the doubleheader and pitched a five-inning one-hitter in the second game Wednesday as the Colton softball team swept Touchet.
The scores were 19-2 and 13-0.
Schultheis batted 6-for-8, with four hits, five RBI and five runs in Game 1.
The win in that game went to Maggie Meyer, who allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings.
In the nightcap, Schultheis struck out 11 and walked one.
GAME 1
Colton 541 63—19 15 1
Touchet 002 00—2 2 6
Meyer and Becker. Renwick and Orzco.
Colton hits — J. Schultheis 4 (2B), Stout 3, Vining 2, Meyer 2, Purnell 2 (2B), Pluid, K. Schultheis.
Touchet hits — Luna, Kincaid.
GAME 2
Colton 162 22—13 10 1
Touchet 000 00—0 1 6
J. Schultheis and Becker. Renwick and Orozco, Luna.
Colton hits — Vining 2, Meyer, J. Schultheis 2, Purnell, Pluid, Becker 2 (2B) K. Schultheis.
Touchet hits — Kincaid.
BASEBALLTouchet 17-10, Colton 13-6
TOUCHET, Wash. — The Colton baseball team absorbed a 17-13 and 10-6 doubleheader loss to Touchet.
Austin Jones collected four RBI for Colton in the second game, and Trent Druffel had two in the opener.
Full linescores were unavailable.
GAME 1
Colton 220 513 0—13 5 0
Touchet 101 960 x—17 9 0
GAME 2
Colton 000 024 x—6 7 0
Touchet 310 005 x—10 12 0
TRACKSlaybaugh sets track record
POMEROY — Colton Slaybaugh of Pomeroy set a track record in winning the boys’ pole vault at a nine-team track meet.
Slaybaugh cleared a personal-record 13 feet, 6 inches to snap Kenny Carr’s track record of 13-0 set eight years ago.
For the Garfield-Palouse girls, sprinters Kennedy Cook, Kodi Gibler, Samantha Snekvik, Zoe Laughary and Lola Edwards all contributed to two wins apiece.
St. John-Endicott claimed both team titles.
Because of weather issues in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic last year, it was only the second meet since Pomeroy’s $2 million project to refurbish its track three years ago.
TEAM SCORES
Girls — St. John-Endicott 126, Garfield-Palouse 96, Oakesdale 80, Odessa 57, Pomeroy 52.5, Yakama Nation 52, DeSales 31, Prescott 11.5, Tekoa-Rosalia 9.
Boys — St. John-Endicott 100, Tekoa-Rosalia 85.5, Pomeroy 78.5, Oakesdale 58, DeSales 53, Garfield-Palouse 51, Odessa 48, Yakama Nation 47, Prescott 17.
AREA PLACERS
Girls
100 — 2. Haliee Brewer, Pom, 14.95.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 1:03.45.
400 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Appel, Gibler, Blomgren, Laughary) 1:02.03; 2. Gar-Pal II 1:05.89.
800 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Southern, Edwards, Gibler, Snekvik) 2:14.92.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Snekvik, Laughary, Edwards, Cook) 5:30.29.
High jump — 3,. Haliee Brewer, Pomk, 4-5.
Pole vault — 3. Katie Boyer, Pom, 6-6.
Triple jump — 3. Kennedy Cook, GP, 32-3.
Shot put — 3. Raelin Borley, Pom, 31-3½.
Javelin — 2. Raelin Borley, Pom, 81-7.
Boys
100 — 3. Ethan Cook, GP, 12.56.
200 — 2. Ethan Cook 25.60.
800 — 2. Danny Laughary, GP, 2:27.70.
1,600 — 2. Danny Laughary, GP, 5:19.67.
400 relay — 1. Pomeroy (Kepner, Slusser, Vendeland, Walton) 4:44.04.
High jump — 3. Jaxson Orr, GP, 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 13-6 (track record; old record 13-0, Kenny Carr, 2013). 2. Logan Ledgerwood, Pom, 12-0.
Discus — 3. Troy Steele, Pom, 93-8.
TENNISSandpoint 8, Moscow 2
SANDPOINT — Dropping eight of 10 matches, Moscow lost to Sandpoint in a Class 4A Inland Empire League tennis match.
The Bears’ Lynnsean Young won at boys’ No. 1 singles while Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha took girls’ No. 1 doubles.
Girls’ singles — Neva Reseka, San, def. Jayden Pope 6-1, 6-1; Denali Terry, San, def. Natalie Rice 6-4, 6-2; Adrian Doty, San, def. Autumn Tafoya 6-1, 6-4.
Boys’ singles — Lynnsean Young, Mos, def. Charlie Johnson, San, 6-3, 6-2; Tyler McNamee, San, def. Brayden Pickard 6-1, 6-1; Aden Heitz, San, def. Kolby Clyde 6-1, 6-1.
Girls’ doubles — Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha, Mos, def. Maile Evans and Berkley Cox 6-3, 7-5; Maise Brazil and Kailee McNamee, San, def. Brigid O’Sullivan and Millie Richards 6-0, 6-3.
Boys’ doubles — Josh Embree and Christian Story, San, def. Kel Larson and Clayton Hemming 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Korn and Carter Johnson, San, def. Colin Wessels and Jack Landis 6-1, 6-1.