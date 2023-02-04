PULLMAN — The Pullman boys swim team won nine events, setting four school and district records along the way, en route to a team title in the Class 2A district meet at Washington State’s Gibb Pool on Friday.
The Greyhounds topped the 10-team field with 599 points. Selah was next with 289.
Junior William Miller set school and district records in winning the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 40.76 seconds and the 100 free in 46.20.
Sophomore Jake McCoy also set new school and district standards in taking the 200 individual medley (1:52.00) and the 100 backstroke (50.23).
The state meet takes place Feb. 16-18 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 599; 2. Selah 289; 3. Yakima East Valley 233; 4. Prosser 194; 5. Toppenish 192; 6. Quincy 71; 7. Zillah 37; 8. Cashmere 21; 9. Grandview 18; 10. Naches Valley 16.
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Jake McCoy, Troy Reed, Zaine Pumphrey, Carter Frichette) 1:43.20.
200 freestyle — 1. William Miller (Pullman) 1:40.76.
200 IM — 1. Jake McCoy (Pullman) 1:52.00.
50 free — 1. Charles Hudson (Selah) 21.62; 2. Carter Frichette (Pullman) 23.51.
100 butterfly — 1. Trenten Calloway (Quincy) 52.84; 4. Zaine Pumphrey (Pullman) 59.18.
100 free — 1. Miller (Pullman) 46.20.
500 free — 1. Teo Uberuaga (Pullman) 4:56.93.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Frichette, Kayden Armani, Michael Campbell, Miller) 1:34.32.
100 backstroke — 1. McCoy (Pullman) 50.23.
100 breaststroke — 1. Ian Muffett (Zillah) 1:00.58; 3. Reed (Pullman) 1:04.54.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (McCoy, Pumphrey, Uberuaga, Miller) 3:19.00.
BOYS BASKETBALLLogos 54, Clearwater Valley 27
MOSCOW — Jack Driskill notched 24 points for Logos as it routed Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley.
“(Driskill) can shoot 50% on any given night,” Logos coach Nate Wilson said. “He makes my life as a coach extremely easy.”
Seamus Wilson was also in double figures for the Knights (6-10, 5-8) with 15.
Myatt Osborn led the Rams (5-13, 3-11) with 10 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (5-13, 3-11)
Myatt Osborn 3 1-2 10, Matthew Louwien 0 0-0 0, Joseph Raff 0 0-0 0, Josh Gardner 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 4 0-0 10, Raphael Kessler 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 3 1-1 7. Totals 10 2-3 27.
LOGOS (6-10, 5-8)
Seamus Wilson 5 1-2 15, Jack Driskill 9 1-2 24, Gus Grauke 1 0-0 2, Lucius Comis 1 0-0 2, Thomas Bowen 2 1-2 5, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Boaz Whitling 0 0-0 0, Oliver Spencer 2 0-0 4, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0, Gunner Holloway 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 3-6 54.
Clearwater Valley 4 9 8 6—27
Logos 11 9 19 15—54
3-point goals — Schlieper 2, Osborn, Driskill 5, Wilson 4.
Lapwai 71, Troy 32
TROY — Kase Wynott’s 33 points, 21 rebounds, eight assists and four steals were of help as the visiting Wildcats remained unbeaten with a blitz of Whitepine League Division I foe Troy.
Lapwai (20-0, 10-0) also benefited from 10 points, 11 assists and seven steals by Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, as well as 17 points from Ahlius Yearout. It was the Wildcats’ 56th consecutive victory.
For Troy (11-5, 8-5), Chandler Blazzard and Dominic Holden each put up eight points.
“Pretty much the whole game plan tonight was to play solid defense, and we held them to single digits every quarter so I thought we did our job tonight,” said Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman, who noted the Wildcats were named the IHSAA team of the month.
LAPWAI (20-0, 10-0)
Promise Shawl 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 4 0-0 10, Joseph Payne 0 0-0 0, Jaishaun Sherman 2 0-0 4, Ahlius Yearout 8 0-0 17, Jalisco Miles 1 0-0 3, Christopher Bohnee 2 0-0 4, Kase Wynott 12 6-6 33. Totals 29 6-7 71.
TROY (11-5, 8-5)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 1 0-0 3, Chandler Blazzard 3 2-2 8, Dominic Holden 3 1-2 8, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 2 2-2 6, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 2, Joseph Bendel 2 1-1 5. Totals 12 6-7 32.
Lapwai 17 23 18 13—71
Troy 8 7 8 9—32
3-point goals — Wynott 3, Ellenwood-Jones 2, Yearout, Miles, Stoner, Holden
JV — Lapwai 62, Troy 45
SJEL 76, Colton 32
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Visiting Colton was no match for St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in Southeast 1B League play.
Tanner Fleming lifted the victorious Eagles (8-8, 6-7) with 22 points.
Angus Jordan had a complete game with 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (3-16, 2-12), who also benefited from four 3-point goals for a dozen points from Matt Reisenauer.
COLTON (3-16, 2-12)
Angus Jordan 3 4-6 12, Memphis McIntosh 2 0-0 5, Ryan Impson 0 1-2 1, Dan Bell 1 0-2 2, Tanner Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Matt Reisenauer 4 0-0 12. Totals 10 5-10 32.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (8-8, 6-7)
Birch Brown 0 0-0 0, Bear Brewer 1 0-0 2, Brennen Gonzalez 7 0-0 14, Tanner Fleming 9 3-4 22, Pedro Molina 3 2-4 9, Rory Maloney 4 0-0 8, Matthew DeFord 5 2-2 15, Alex Rocha 0 0-0 0, Jacob Swannack 1 0-0 2, Landen Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 7-10 76.
Colton 6 8 12 6—32
SJEL 14 30 24 9—76
3-point goals — Reisenauer 4, Jordan 2, McIntosh, DeFord 3, Fleming, Molina.
Kamiah 38, Potlatch 32
KAMIAH — Dave Kludt had a game-high 19 points as Kamiah narrowly escaped Potlatch in Whitepine League Division I play.
Rehan Kou pitched in eight points for the Kubs (15-4, 11-2). Everett Skinner added seven.
Jaxon Vowels paced the Loggers (15-4, 11-2) with 12 points.
POTLATCH (12-5, 8-4)
Chase Lovell 2 0-0 4, Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 1 0-0 2, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 0-1 9, Jaxon Vowels 4 3-4 12, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brayden Brown 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 1 1-1 3. Totals 13 4-6 32.
KAMIAH (15-4. 11-2)
Jayden Crowe 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 2 0-1 4, Matthew Oatman 0 0-0 0, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 7 2-4 19, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 0-0 7, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 3 2-3 8, William Milliage 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-8 38.
Potlatch 8 8 10 6—32
Kamiah 14 8 8 8—38
3-point goals — Lovell, Vowels, Kludt 3, Skinner.
JV — Potatch def. Kamiah.
Prairie 52, Genesee 42
COTTONWOOD — Prairie’s Lee Forsmann notched 21 points as the Pirates dealt visiting Genesee a Whitepine League Division I defeat.
Noah Behler pitched in eight more along with three assists for the Pirates (5-12, 4-8).
Teak Wareham led the Bulldogs (1-17, 0-15) with a team-high 18 points.
GENESEE (1-17, 0-14)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Teak Wareham 7 4-8 18, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 1 2-3 4, Derek Zenner 3 1-2 7, Sam Stewart 3 1-1 7, Seth Vestal 0 0-0 0, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0, William Clark 0 0-0 0, Colby Murray 1 1-3 3. Totals 15 9-18 42.
PRAIRIE (5-12, 4-8)
Matthew Wemhoff 2 0-0 4, Levi Gehring 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 1 0-0 2, Trenton Lorentz 4 0-0 8, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Noah Behler 4 0-0 9, Lee Forsmann 5 10-14 21, Bennie Elven 2 2-2 6, Phil Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Riggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-16 52.
Genesee 11 3 11 17—42
Prairie 9 15 17 11—52
3-point goals — Schwartz, Behler, Forsmann.
JV — Prairie def. Genesee.
Horseshoe Bend 61, Salmon River 53
RIGGINS — Horshoe Bend outscored Salmon River in three out of four quarters en route to a Long Pin Conference win.
Aaron Markley paced the beaten Savages (3-13, 3-9) with 13 points. Cordell Bovey pitched in 12.
Nic Cooper had a game-high 20 points for the Mustangs (11-9, 7-5), and Porter Larson had 19.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-15, 3-9)
Gabe Zavala 4 1-2 11, Preston Rupp 1 0-0 2, Cordell Bovey 4 3-7 12, Riley Davis 3 0-0 8, Tyrus Swift 2 1-2 7, Aaron Markley 6 1-4 13. Totals 20 6-15 53.
HORSESHOE BEND (11-9, 7-5)
Porter Larson 6 2-3 19, Lukken March 1 0-0 2, Treyven Bauer 0 0-0 0, Kaelun Jones 5 1-2 11, Seth Rubal 1 0-0 2, Tristan Martinez 0 0-0 0, Nic Cooper 9 1-2 20, Joseph Wellan 1 0-0 2, Carson Drake 2 0-0 5. Totals 25 4-7 61.
Horseshoe Bend 15 21 10 15—61
Salmon River 15 11 11 16—53
3-point goals — Larson 3, Cooper, Drake, Zavala 2, Davis 2, Swift 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALLColton 73, SJEL 24
ST. JOHN, Wash.— Kyndra Stout notched 30 points as Colton routed Southeast 1B League opponent St. John Endicott/Lacrosse.
Grace Kuhle was also in double figures for the Wildcats (19-1, 10-0) with 17.
Olivia Kjack led the Eagles (7-10, 2-8) with seven points.
The win clinches the top seed for Colton in the upcoming district tournament.
COLTON (19-1,10-0)
Grace Kuhle 6 4-4 17, Holly Heitstuman 4 0-0 9, Kyndra Stout 11 1-2 30, Ella Nollmeyer 3 0-0 6, Clair Moehrle 2 0-0 5, Sidni Whitcomb 2 2-4 6. Totals 29 7-10 73.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (7-10, 2-8)
Olivia Kjack 3 1-2 7, McKenzie Stanley 1 1-2 3, Bailey Brown 1 2-4 4, Dakota Fox 1 1-2 4, Olivia Danielson 1 0-0 2, Sophia Anderson 1 2-2 4, Sarah Quigley 0 0-0 0, Catalina Torres 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 7-10 24.
Colton 20 19 17 17—73
SJEL 3 3 10 8—24
3-point goals — Stout 7, Kuhle, Heitstuman, Moehrle, Fox.
St. John Bosco 33, Highland 17
COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco of Cottonwood held Highland of Craigmont to single-digit score totals in all four quarters en route to an opening-round Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament win.
Sarah Waters helped lift the Patriots (5-12) to victory with 16 points, while Shaylee Stamper led the Huskies (1-17) with 10.
“Doing the full-court press for the first and third quarters helped propel the team,” said St. John Bosco coach Alyssa Frei, noting that her team totaled 23 steals.
The Huskies’ season concluded with the loss, while Patriots next face the top-seeded Kendrick Tigers at Lapwai at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-17)
Kaylee Owens 0 0-0 0, Hanna Smith 1 1-2 3, Shaylee Stamper 5 0-0 10, Kenzie Hix 1 0-0 2, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0, Kylee Beck 1 0-0 2, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 1-2 17.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-12)
Julia Wassmuth 3 0-0 6, Vivian Duhlsrad 0 0-0 0, Clara Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Serinah Palmer 3 2-7 8, Maleah Cummings 0 0-1 0, Sarah Waters 6 4-11 16, Noelle Chmelik 1 1-3 3. Totals 13 7-22 33.
Highland 2 4 2 9—17
St. John Bosco 11 2 17 3—33
Coeur d’Alene 69, Lewiston 34
COEUR D’ALENE — The visiting Bengals held close early, but could not keep it up as they were soundly defeated by Coeur d’Alene in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first-round play.
Zoie Kessinger scored a team-high 10 points for Lewiston (7-14), while Teagan Colvin of Coeur d’Alene (20-2) led all scorers with 15.
A complete box score was not available.
LEWISTON (7-14)
Sydney Arellano 0, Reese DeGroot 5, Bre Albright 0, Bay Delich 0, Dilynn Albright 8, Addison McKarcher 0, Zoie Kessinger 10, Patience-Lee Patterson 0, Maddi Jackson 3, Lilly Samuels 2, Savanah Burke 6, Mara Kessinger 0, Jordynn Albright 0.
COEUR D’ALENE (20-2)
Teagan Colvin 15, Madison Mitchell 5, Libby Awbery 13, Kendall Omlin 9, Madison Symons 12, Taicia Lopez 3, Kendal Holecek 2, Gracie Legg 2, Kelsey Carroll 3, Wallis 2, Larson 0, Paulson 0.
Lewiston 13 12 6 3—34
Coeur d’Alene 16 29 15 10—70
WRESTLINGAlmost 20 in the semifinals of Washington Class 2A district tourney
SPOKANE — A total of 16 area athletes wrestled their way into the semifinal round of the Washington Class 2A district tournament at the Spokane Convention Center.
Pullman is third out of six teams with 82 points, and Clarkston is fourth with 47 points.
Including three wrestlers with byes, there will be 19 athletes from the area competing in the semifinal round when action resumes at 9 a.m. today at the same site.
The Greyounds have 11 athletes in the final four, including Gavin McCloy (120), Evan McDougle (126), Aydin Peltier (132), Ivan Acosta (145), Theodore Engle (160), Cullen Billings (160), Matthew Rembert (170), Merreck Emerson (182) and Cotton Sears (285). Ivan Acosta (145), Quetin Ikuse (152), Samuel Sears (195) each earned byes and didn’t have to compete.
For Clarkston, Clayton Ockwell (120), Gabe Weza (120), Dawson Bailey (126), Geovanny Alba (138), Bodee Thivierge (145), Braydon Flinders (152) and Braden Jared (220) all are in the semifinal round.
Team scores — 1. East Valley 90; 2. West Valley 85; 3. Pullman 82; 4. Clarkston 47; 5. Shadle Park 46.5; 6. Rogers 34.
Clarkston results
120 — Clayton Ockwell 1-0; Gabe Weza 1-0.
126 — Connor Nitz 1-2; Dawson Bailey 1-0.
138 — Geovanny Alba 1-0.
145 — Bodee Thivierge 1-0.
152 — William Mosman 0-2; Braydon Flinders 1-0.
195 — Markus Ellenwood 0-1.
220 — Braden Jared 1-0.
285 — Justyn Waters 0-1.
Pullman results
106 — Dominic Luna 0-1.
113 — Brigham Cordova 0-1.
120 — Gavin McCloy 1-0; Talmage Cordova 0-1.
126 — Evan McDougle 1-0; Austin Crossler 2-1.
132 — Aydin Peltier 1-0; Max Mayer 0-1.
138 — Marshall Emerson 1-1.
145 — Ivan Acosta 1-0.
152 — Brayan Bernal Rodriguez 0-2.
160 — Theodore Engle 1-0; Cullen Billings 1-0.
170 — Matthew Rembert 1-0.
182 — Merreck Emerson 1-0.
220 — Holden Chandler 0-1.
285 — Cotton Sears 1-0.
Three CV boys in semifinal round at Challis
CHALLIS, Idaho — Three boys wrestlers from Clearwater Valley and one from Grangeville are in the semifinal round after the first day of the Mario D’Orazio Memorial at Challis High School.
The Rams of Kooskia are in 10th place out of 18 teams with 39 points. The Bulldogs are 16th with 16.5 points.
Keyan Boller (138) and Jake Fabbi (152) each won two matches for CV, and Porter Whipple (220) won his lone match to advance to the final four. Kaden Schaff (98) also picked up a victory and is in the semifinal round.
The Rams’ Rayne Martinez (126) and the Bulldogs’ Kadence Beck (114), Holli Schumacher (120) and Morgan Pack (132) all won their first matches in girls competition.
Action continues at 9 a.m. Pacific today.
Team scores — 1. West Side 76.5; 2. Ririe 73; 3. Emmett 69; 4. Bonneville 63; 5. Sugar-Salem 58.5; 6. Twin Falls 49.5; 7. Canyon Ridge 48; 8. Firth 47.5; 9. West Jefferson 42; 10. Clearwater Valley 39; 11. Challis 36.5; 12. Glenns Ferry 33; 13. Hillcrest 29; 14. Parma 23; 15. Salmon 20; 16. Grangeville 16.5; 17. Jerome 15; 18. Gooding 4.
Clearwater Valley results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 0-1.
132 — Keegan Robeson 0-2.
138 — Keyan Boller 2-0.
152 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 2-1; Jake Fabbi 2-0.
170 — Anthony Carter 2-1.
182 — Bass Myers 1-0.
220 — Porter Whipple 1-0.
126 girls — Rayne Martinez 1-0.
132 girls — Megan Myers 0-1.
145 girls — Macy Morrow 0-1.
152 girls — Emmalyn Boller 0-1.
Grangeville results
98 — Kaden Schaff 1-0.
120 — Ashton Whitesides 0-2.
145 — Terry Eich 1-1; Lucas Wren 2-1.
170 — Parker Farmer 0-2.
114 girls — Kadence Beck 1-0.
120 girls — Holli Schumacher 1-0.
132 girls — Morgan Pack 1-0.