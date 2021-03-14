NEW PLYMOUTH — Blake Schoo of Grangeville High School belted a grand slam in the first inning of a nonleague high school boys’ baseball doubleheader Saturday against New Plymouth, then had a no-hitter on the mound, finishing with 14 strikeouts, the last 13 coming consecutively to top a 16-0 victory in the opener.
The Bulldogs then followed with an 8-1 rout in the second game.
In Game 2, Thomas Reynolds went 3-of-4 for a home run and a double while Reece Wimer struck out 12 batters for Grangeville (3-2).
“That was one of the more impressive pitching performances I’ve seen in my seven years here,” coach Lee Nadiger said of Schoo. “All the homers were good swings and good shots. It was nice to come down on this road trip to play some baseball and get in some reps in.”
GAME 1
Grangeville 840 400 0—16 9 1
New Plymouth 000 000 0—0 0 3
Hall, Wilson (2) and Vian. Schoo and Ebert.
Grangeville hits — Schoo 2 (HR), Ebert, Reynolds 2, Garman, Ja. Lindsey 2, LeFebvre.
New Plymouth hits — N/A.
GAME 2
Grangeville 200 201 3—8 13 2
New Plymouth 000 100 0—1 4 2
Scott, Smith (6) and Vian. Garman, Wimer (6) and Ebert.
Grangeville hits — Schoo, Reynolds 3 (2B, HR), Garman 2 (1B), D. Lindsley 2 (HR), Wimer 2, Frei, LeFebvre 2.
New Plymouth hits — Scott (2B), Rupp 2, Hall.
Lewiston JV 9, Genesee 0
Three Lewiston junior varsity pitchers combined on a one-hitter as the Bengals stormed to a win against Genesee in nonleague play at Church Field.
Wyett Lopez struck out nine in a hitless four innings, Toby Elliott fanned another six in the next two innings and Brice Bensching closed it, striking out the side in the seventh.
Jared Jelinek had two hits, one a double, and Quinton Edmison and Lopez tacked on singles for Lewiston, which raced out to a 3-0 lead after three innings and put it away with a four-run fourth.
Jack Johnson provided the only hit for Genesee.
Genesee 000 000 0—0 1 4
Lewiston JV 111 402 x—9 10 0
Colby Michalak, Jackson Zenner (2), Cameron Meyer (4), Jacob Krick (5) and unknown. Wyett Lopez, Toby Elliott (5), Brice Bensching (7) and unknown.
Genesee hits — Jack Johnson.
Lewiston JV hits — Jared Jelinek 2 (2B), Quinton Edmison 2, Lopez 2, Tyler Granlund (2B), Bensching, Blake Hill, Hunter Owens.
Orofino 6-17, Timberlake 3-6
OROFINO — The Maniacs swept a nonleague doubleheader against visiting Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
Brayden Turcott had 10 strikeouts and Joe Sparano hit two triples to help lead the Maniacs (2-1) to a competitive victory in the first game. Orofino ran away with the second game by mercy rule, capped off with a double from Dash Barlow. For Timberlake (1-2), Jacob Hessing pitched the first game and made hits in both.
“It’s always good to win two,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said. “Timberlake is a good team, and if you take two from a good team, it’s always a good day.”
GAME 1
Timberlake 200 000 1—3 2 1
Orofino 111 021 x—6 7 1
Jacob Hessing and Wyatt Kitchin. Brayden Turcott, Joe Sparano (7) and Jaron Christopherson, Rylan Larson (4).
Timberlake hits — Alex Drake, Hessing.
Orofino hits — Sparano 2 (2 3B), Larson, Nick Drobish, Christopherson, Emmett Lilly, Easton Schneider.
GAME 2
Timberlake 021 30—6 6 5
Orofino 078 02—17 6 0
Drake, Andrew Horn (3), Luke Ahrnsbrak (3) and Caleb Knight. Larson, Steven Bradbury (4) and Christopherson.
Timberlake hits — Horn (2B), Knight, Hessing (2B), Kitchin 2, Kenny Wells.
Orofino — Dash Barlow (2B), Larson 2, Schneider (2B), Bradbury 2.
SOFTBALLMcCall-Donnelly 13-15, Grangeville 11-26
GRANGEVILLE — In a season-opening doubleheader for both teams, Grangeville and McCall-Donnnelly split two high-scoring games.
The Vandals nosed ahead in the sixth inning and held on in the seventh of a seesaw first contest. The Bulldogs asserted themselves with an eight-run fourth inning in the second game.
Complete box scores were not available.
GAME 1
McCall 230 204 2—13
Grangeville 011 070 2—11
B. Richardson and Grant. Austyn Zahorka, Macy Smith.
GAME 2
McCall 245 100 3—15
Grangeville 321 843 5—26
Dauphinais, Holbrook (4) and Pernell. Camden Barger, Zahorka (4) and Smith.VOLLEYBALLBulldogs sweep Panthers
ASOTIN — Colfax’s Justice Brown piled up seven aces, adding a match-high 17 assists to guide the unbeaten Bulldogs to a 2B Bi-County League sweep of Asotin, 25-22, 25-13, 25-12.
Sophie Klaveano registered 11 kills for Colfax (7-0), and Anni Cox led all players with 12 digs.
The Panthers (3-6, 3-4) were paced by Kayla Paine, who had five kills, three aces and four digs. Madison Shriver added two blocks and three kills, and Lily Denham made seven assists.
CROSS COUNTRYGreyhounds win league meet
OTHELLO — Pullman prevailed in team competition on the boys’ and girls’ sides of a three-team 2A Greater Spokane League meet at Othello Golf Course.
Freshman Poppy Edge took first among individuals for the Greyhounds on the girls’ side with a 21:10 5K showing, while fellow Pullman ninth-grader Leo Hoffman was runner-up among the boys in 18:57.8. Pullman had five of the top 10 finishers in the girls’ race and four in the boys’.
“I was so incredibly proud of the entire team today,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said. “We were missing quite a few of our top returners from last season, but across the board, our team stepped up huge and showed both their strength and depth.”
GIRLS
Team scores — Pullman 27, East Valley 41, Othello 52
Medallist — Poppy Edge, Pullman, 21:10
Pullman individuals — 2. Leonardo Hoffman, 18:57.8; 4. Jose Najera, 19:41.8; 5. Nigel Mumford, 19:50; 6. Brendan Doumit 20:03.2; 11. Ryan Clark, 20:38.8.
BOYS
Team scores — Pullman 28, East Valley 33, Othello 63
Medallist — Ethan Sheffler, East Valley, 18:20.9
Pullman individuals — 1. Poppy Edge, 21:10; 3. Elly Kunkel, 23:32.8; 5. Abigail Wacker, 23:58.6; 8. Audrey Cousins, 25:07.2; 10. Suzie McKee, 25:29.3.
Overberg, Panthers prevail
REARDAN — The Asotin boys’ edged past Kettle Falls to secure a team win, while Chloe Overberg of Asotin took first place for the girls in 19:42 to record her third consecutive first-place finish.
Ryan Denham finished third for the boys in 18:19.
The 10-team meet consisted of all Washington Bi-County 2B schools.
“It was a really nice day weatherwise,” Asotin coach Tim Gundy said. “Our biggest battle was on the hills. After going through more swampy conditions (last week), it was a nice change up. Chloe is 3-for-3 now and all three have been absolute runaways. ...I thought the boys stepped up and ran great for an overall team win.”
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Asotin 58, 2. Kettle Falls, 3. Davenport 61, 4. Chewelah 61, 5. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 101, 6. Chesterton Academy of Norte Dame 171.
Winner — Easton Pomrankey, Kettle Falls, 16:49.
Area results — 3. Ryan Denham, Asotin, 18:19; 7. Tanner Nicholas, Asotin, 19:04; 11. Dyamin Vanek, Colfax, 19:34; 14. Jace Overberg, Asotin, 19:56; 17. Jake Williams, Asotin, 19:58; 21. Dane Neace, Asotin, 20:07; 26. Jordan Erb, Asotin, 20:56; 28. Joshua Huber, Colfax, 21:06; 40. Chaz Neace, Asotin, 22:55; 41. Jon Warwick, Asotin, 22:56; 42. Luka Garcia, Colfax, 23:27; 46. Jacob Jones, Colfax, 24:39.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. St. George’s 15.
Winner — Chloe Overberg, Asotin, 19:42.
Area results — 1. Chloe Overberg, Asotin, 19:42; 11. Anna Cocking, Colfax, 25:20; 12. Emma Miller, Colfax, 25:37; 21. Mary Ann Hendrickson, Asotin, 33:31.
Bantams beaten by Shadle Park
Clarkston fell to Shadle Park in a GSL meet at Beachview Park.
Mark Tadzhimatov was the Bantams’ top placer, finishing fourth with a time of 18:54.90.
Aaron Bunce was sixth for the boys, while Mia Bunce placed third in the girls race, clocking in at 27:48.97.
There were no team scores in the girls’ race.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Shadle Park 18, 2. Clarkston 43
Medalist — Marcus Lemon, Shad, 16:35.15.
Clarkson individuals — 4. Mark Tadzhimatov, 18:54.90; 6. Aaron Bunce, 20:28.20; 10. Memphis Broemeling, 22:25.87; 14. Caleb Daniel, 23:13.00; 15. Korvin Jones, 23:48.27; 16. Adam Caudle, 24:43.55; 18. Dominic Daugherty, 23:34.76; 20. James Hagan, 28:03.46; 23. Athony Baker, 32:56.10.
GIRLS
Medalist — Kaiya Sollie, Shad, 23:16.52
Clarkston individuals — 3. Mia Bunce, 27:48.97
TENNISLewiston 6, Coeur d’Alene 6Lewiston 7, Sandpoint 5
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston tied with host Coeur d’Alene in a 10-game pro-set-format encounter, then bounced back to defeat Sandpoint in the second part of a season-opening doubleheader.
“It was really nice after almost two years to be out playing in the sunshine, and the kids really enjoyed it,” Bengals coach Sandi Stocks said. “We’ve got some great leadership on the boys’ singles side, and I think the girls, being inexperienced, got some good playing time today that allowed me to see what we need to work on.”
Standout brothers Austin and Dylan Gomez won each of their singles matches on the day handily, as did girls’ singles notable Rylei Carper. Sinjin Caviness posted a pair of boys’ singles wins too.
Gretchen Pals went unbeaten in mixed doubles with partners Austin Lawrence and Brennan Barrick. Duke MacFarland and Kayden Laferriere won in boys’ doubles against the Vikings, Shelby Hobbs and Alli Olson topped their Bulldog opponents, and mixed duo Daniel Brereton and Ryan Finch logged a victory in the second match.
The Bengals will entertain four teams for the two-day Lewiston Invitational, which begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the high school.
Lewiston 6, Coeur d’Alene 6
Pro sets (first to 10)
Girls’ singles — Rylei Carper (Lew) def. Audrey Judson (Cd’A), 10-5; Taylor Torgerson (Cd’A) def. Cathryn Ho (Lew), 10-3; Ivy Jeffords (Cd’A) def. Hope Scott (Lew), 10-1.
Boys’ singles — Austin Gomez (Lew) def. Turner Cox (Cd’A), 10-3; Dylan Gomez (Lew) def. Alexander Nipp (Cd’A), 10-0; Sinjin Caviness (Lew) def. Jonathan Perkins (Cd’A), 10-4.
Girls’ doubles — Amy Corette/Shelby Gray (Cd’A) def. Alli Olson/Shelby Hobbs (Lew), 10-4; Kalli Deleonard/Ella Wilson (Cd’A) def. Rachel Sheppard/Lexi Ahlers (Lew), 10-2.
Boys’ doubles — Nez Ogle/Cotheo Shultz (Cd’A) def. Aidan Brogan/Tristan Bachman (Lew), 10-1; Duke McFarland/Kayden Laferriere (Lew) def. CJ Giao/Jake Whiting (Cd’A), 10-6.
Mixed doubles — Maggie Bloom/Kobie Deleonard (Cd’A) def. Daniel Brereton/Ryan Finch (Lew), 10-5; Austin Lawrence/Gretchen Pals (Lew) def. Mark Priede/Addy Curtis (Cd’A), 10-7.
Lewiston 7, Sandpoint 5
Regular sets
Girls singles — Carper (Lew) def. Neva Reseska (Sand), 6-0, 6-4; Denali Terry (Sand) def. Ho (Lew), 6-3, 6-0; Maise Brazill (Sand) def. Scott (Lew), 6-1, 6-0.
Boys singles — A. Gomez (Lew) def. Josh Embree (Sand), 6-1, 6-0; D. Gomez (Lew) def. Christian Story (Sand), 6-1, 6-0; Caviness (Lew) def. Tyler Korn (Sand), 3-6, 6-1 (10-7).
Girls doubles — Olson/Hobbs (Lew) def. Olivia Petruso/Maureen Wardle (Sand), 6-3, 6-3; Maile Evans/Berkeley Cox (Sand) def. Sheppard/Ahlers (Lew), 7-6, 6-1.
Boys doubles — Charlie Johnson/Tyler McManee (Sand) def. Brogan/Bachman (Lew), 0-6, 6-3 (10-5); Josh Jessen/Carter Johnson (Sand) def. McFarland/Laferriere, 4-6, 6-2 (10-8).
Mixed doubles — Brereton/Finch (Lew) def. Brahma Heitz/Patch Howard (Sand), 6-1, 6-3; Brennan Barrick/Pals (Lew) def. Aden Heitz/Adrian Doty (Sand), 0-6, 6-4 (11-9).