WEIPPE — Prairie’s Cole Schlader scored 24 points while teammates Tyler Wemhoff and Zach Rambo chipped in nine apiece as the Pirates took down Timberline 58-47 in a nonleague season-opening boys’ basketball game for both teams Tuesday.
The Pirates shared the ball well, and had seven players contribute in the scoring column.
“Good ball movement and good defensive hustle were the main keys for us,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said.
Wolter added that his team started slow on both ends of the floor.
“(Schlader) could have had 40 points tonight,” he said, “but a lot of our shots weren’t falling.”
Chase Hunter led Timberline with 14 points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (1-0)
Wyatt Ross 1 1-2 3, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 2 0-2 4, Lane Shoemaker 2 1-1 5, Tyler Wemhoff 4 1-2 9, Shane Hanson 2 0-2 4, Zach Rambo 3 3-3 9, Cole Schlader 11 1-6 24. Totals 25 7-18 58.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-1)
Rylan Larson 2 0-0 5 , Parker Brown 4 0-1 10, Micah Nelson 1 1-4 3, Chase Hunter 5 1-3 14, Logan Hunter 0 0-0 0, Devon Wentland 2 1-1 6, Jaron Christopherson 1 3-5 6, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0, Ryder Cram 1 1-3 3. Totals 16 7-17 47.
Prairie 12 19 13 14—58
Timberline 17 9 9 12—47
3-point goals — Larson, Brown 2, C. Hunter 3, Wentland, Christopherson, Schlader.
JV — Prairie 55, Timberline 47.
Highland 45, Meadows Valley 18
NEW MEADOWS — Highland of Craigmont turned up the defensive pressure and made Meadows Valley pay, not allowing more than six points in any quarter in a nonleague season-opening victory.
“We had some good tips and steals,” said Huskies coach Patty Weeks, who had to watch the game from home because she tested positive for the coronavirus. “We anticipated a lot, which was fun to see.”
Lane Wassmuth paced Highland with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Dalton Davis added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“They’ve got a lot of potential and opportunity,” Weeks said. “Once they get their confidence, they’re going to be a lot of fun to watch.”
Alex Sherman paced the Mountaineers with seven points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-0)
Coby Droegmiller 2 0-0 4, Dalton Davis 6 1-1 13, Ty Hambly 3 2-4 8, Lane Wassmuth 8 0-0 18, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 0 0-0 0, Gage Crow 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 3-5 45.
MEADOWS VALLEY-NEW MEADOWS (0-1)
Corbin Rivas 0 0-0 0, Joseph Pagett 0 0-0 0, Ketner Haldorsen 2 0-0 5, Daniel Hendley 0 0-0 0, Drew Howland 1 0-0 3, Alex Sherman 2 2-2 7, Dylan Jernigan 1 0-0 2, Koby Rivas 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 3-4 18.
Highland 16 12 15 2—45
Meadows Valley 6 2 5 5—18
3-point goals — Wassmuth 2, Haldorsen, Howland, Sherman.
Nezperce 70, Grangeville JV 28
NEZPERCE — Playing his first game back after missing last season with a knee injury, Ryan Zenner amassed 31 points to lead the Nezperce offense in a resounding season-opening victory against the visiting Grangeville JV.
“He’s been looking forward to this season,” coach Connor McLeod said of Zenner. “Kind of had a chip on his shoulder for missing a year, and was excited to put in the work and come help his team be the best they can. He has great determination, and we hope that he continues to help better this team.”
Teammate Jared Cronce had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.
“He’s our big man down low,” McLeod said of Cronce. “Looking forward to more of that from him.”
For the Bulldogs, Jack Bransford put up a team-high eight points.
“We came out of the gate good,” McLeod said. “We moved the ball around real well. We took our time looking for good shots, which is what we need to do. ... We did pretty good for an opening game as a team.”
GRANGEVILLE
Jayden Legaretta 3 0-0 6, Tyler Zimmerman 0 0-2 0, Kaycen Sickles 1 0-0 3, Jack Bransford 3 2-5 8, Hayden Davidson 2 0-0 4, Taven Ebert 1 0-2 3, Carl Spencer 2 0-1 4. Totals 12 2-10 28.
NEZPERCE
Cole Seiler 3 0-0 7, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 1 0-0 3, Jared Cronce 5 2-8 12, Ryan Zenner 14 2-8 31, Tanner Johnson 1 1-2 3, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 1 0-0 2, AJ Douglas 4 0-0 8, Nick Kirkland 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 5-18 70.
Grangeville 2 7 11 8—28
Nezperce 18 14 24 14—70
3-point goals — Sickles, Ebert, Seiler, Nelson, Zenner.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLGenesee 51, Potlatch 44
POTLATCH — Claira Osborne piled up 21 points, nine rebounds and eight steals as Genesee captured its first victory of the season, beating Potlatch in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Taylor Mayer, at 5-foot-1, added seven boards and nine steals.
“We just needed to play a game,” coach Greg Hardie said. “We’ve had about 15 practices, so it was nice to play someone other than ourselves.”
After trailing 26-18 at the half, the Bulldogs registered 24 points in the third quarter.
Bailey Leseman connected on three 3-pointers in the third and finished with 11 points as Genesee took control down the stretch.
“We just started hitting our shots,” Hardie said. “I feel like that third quarter is going to be who we are eventually.”
GENESEE (1-0, 1-0)
Lucie Ranisate 1 1-2 3, Makenzie Stout 2 3-4 7, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 2 0-0 5, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 2, Bailey Leseman 4 0-0 11, Claira Osborne 10 1-2 21, Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-8 51.
POTLATCH (0-3, 0-2)
Josie Larson 7 0-4 14, Emma Chambers 1 1-4 3, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 1 2-4 4, Adriana Arciga 3 0-0 7, Jaylee Fry 3 1-4 7, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-2 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 0-5 9. Totals 19 4-23 44.
Genesee 9 9 24 9—51
Potlatch 9 17 9 9—44
3-point goals — Leseman 3, Hanson, Reynolds, Arciga.
JV — Potlatch 28, Genesee 12.
Logos 38, Troy 26
MOSCOW — Kirstin Wambeke converted four 3s and totaled 14 points for Logos as the Knights from Moscow prevailed against visiting Whitepine League Division I rival Troy.
Teammate Lucia Wilson added 10 rebounds to go with two points as eight players scored for Logos (4-1, 2-0).
For Troy (1-2, 0-2), Morgan Blazzard put up a team-high 13 points.
“Kirstin had a really good game,” Logos coach Patrick Lopez said. “Knocked down some shots we were able to create for her. Our defense was very strong the first half. ...We established the lead, and we were able to maintain it.”
TROY (1-2, 0-2)
Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 3 1-2 7, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 6 0-2 13, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 1 0-0 2, B. McKenzie 0 0-3 0. Totals 12 1-7 26.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-1, 2-0)
Kayte Casebolt 2 0-0 5, Lucia Wilson 1 0-2 2, Naomi Michaels 1 0-0 2, Emilia Meyer 1 0-0 2, Kirstin Wambeke 5 0-0 14, Ameera Wilson 2 1-2 5, Kaylee Vis 2 2-2 6, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Grace-Ann Vanderploeg 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-6 38.
Troy 5 2 10 9—26
Logos 10 8 10 10—38
3-point goals — Blazzard, Wambeke 4, Casebolt.
Grangeville JV 31, Nezperce 27
NEZPERCE — An early lead for shorthanded Nezperce gave way to a late rally by the visiting Grangeville JV in nonleague play.
Nezperce was up 12-5 through the first quarter, but the Bulldogs cut the gap with each successive period and finally took the lead on a 3-point goal from Abbie Frei with around two minutes remaining. Frei led the Grangeville offense with 12 points, while freshman Erica Zenner of Nezperce led all scorers with 14.
“We struggled a little bit against their man-to-man defense in the third and fourth quarter,” Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said. “It was fun. My kids played hard — both teams’ kids played hard.”
GRANGEVILLE
Abbie Frei 4 2-3 12, Adri Anderson 2 0-0 4, Ellie Kaschmitter 2 3-10 7, McKenzie Winkler 1 0-0 2, Elliana Edwards 0 4-6 4, Bekka Birch 0 0-0 0, Emmie Told 1 0-1 2, Kaylee Doughty 0 0-0 0, Elli Clapprich 0 0-0 0, Morgan Click 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 9-20 31.
NEZPERCE (0-1)
Grace Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Erica Zenner 6 2-2 14, Maizy Wilcox 1 0-1 2, Brianna Branson 1 0-0 2, Morgan Wemhoff 1 0-1 2, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mai Horton 0 3-6 3. Totals 11 5-10 27.
Grangeville 5 9 8 9—31
Nezperce 12 8 5 2—27
3-point goals — Frei.
Highland 51, Meadows Valley 15
NEW MEADOWS — Highland spread its scoring, owned the frontcourt and took advantage of Meadows Valley’s depth issues in a season-opening nonleague blowout.
The Huskies from Craigmont got 15 points from Hannah Miller, 14 from Payton Crow, and 13 from Katie Goeckner.
“Inside of 12 feet, we shot pretty dang well and executed,” Highland coach Brett Arnzen said.
The Mountaineers only had five players available, while the Huskies return the majority of last season’s solid corps. Highland piled up the takeaways and didn’t let Meadows Valley score in the second period.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-0)
Taiylor Crea 1 0-0 2, Emmy Espinosa 1 0-0 2, Payton Crow 7 0-0 14, Emily Dau 1 0-0 3, Katie Goeckner 5 2-2 13, Hannah Miller 6 3-4 15, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 1 0-0 2, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-6 51.
MEADOWS VALLEY-NEW MEADOWS (0-1)
Alexandra Mendoza-Martinez 4 2-6 11, Victoria Williams 1 0-0 2, Greta Buir 0 0-0 0, Leylani Mendez 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Gibbins 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 2-6 15.
Highland 16 11 14 10—51
Meadows Valley 8 0 4 3—15
3-point goals — Dau, Goeckner, Mendoza-Martinez.