GRANGEVILLE — Dawson Durham made an inside basket off the fast break with four seconds left in regulation to complete a late Genesee Bulldog rally for a 52-50 nonleague victory against the Grangeville Bulldogs.
Fresh off an upset of top-ranked Whitepine League foe Lapwai, 1A Genesee (12-5) trailed 15-9 to 2A Grangeville (8-7) by the end of the first quarter and was down continuously thereafter before fighting back late in the fourth.
Durham led all scorers with 18 total points and had eight rebounds, while teammate Sam Spence scored 14, and Cy Wareham had six points and eight boards. Genesee coach Travis Grieser credited Carson Schwartz with helping to spark the Bulldog resurgence as he returned from injury hiatus to shoot 2-of-3 from distance for six points.
For Grangeville (8-7), Blake Schoo scored a team-high 14 points and Tori Ebert added 10.
GENESEE (12-5)
Owen Crowley 1 2-2 4, Dawson Durham 5 8-11 18, Carson Schwartz 2 0-0 6, Cy Wareham 2 1-2 6, Sam Spence 4 4-5 14, Cooper Owen 2 0-0 4, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 15-20 52.
GRANGEVILLE (8-7)
Miles Lefebvre 4 1-1 9, Reece Wimer 3 1-1 7, Blake Schoo 6 2-4 14, Tori Ebert 4 2-4 10, Caleb Frei 1 0-0 2, Dane Lindsley 2 2-2 6, Jared Lindsley 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-12 50.
Genesee 9 12 18 13—52
Grangeville 15 12 18 5—50
3-point goals — Schwartz 2, Spence 2, Wareham.
JV — Grangeville 52, Genesee 45
Carey 78, Salmon River 59
CASTLEFORD, Idaho — Despite a 39-point performance by Jimmy Tucker, Salmon River dropped a nonleague decision to Carey.
Tucker hit four 3-pointers and shot 11-for-13 at the foul line for the Savages, who led 12-6 before getting smoked 31-15 in the second quarter.
SALMON RIVER (9-5)
Justin Whitten 4 3-4 14, Jimmy Tucker 12 11-13 39, Garret Shepherd 1 1-2 3, Gabe Zavala 0 1-2 1, Swift 0 0-0 0, Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 16-21 59.
CAREY
Dallin Parke 10 4-5 25, Conner Simpson 1 0-0 2, Hunter Smith 10 2-2 25, Sawyer Mecham 0 2-4 2, Jesus Villanueva 0 2-2 2, Ashton Sparrow 2 1-2 5, Chase Bennion 4 2-3 10, Wyatt Mecham 3 1-4 7. Totals 30 14-22 78.
Salmon River 12 15 17 15—59
Carey 6 31 17 24—78
3-point goals — Whitten 3, Tucker 4, Parke, Smith 3.
GIRLSGrangeville 63 Genesee 52
GRANGEVILLE — Zoe Lutz collected 18 points and 10 rebounds in the final home game of her senior season as Grangeville downed Genesee in a nonleague clash of Bulldogs.
Bailey Vanderwall scored 17 points for the hosts (15-4), and Camden Barger added 14. The team dealt with foul issues but got boosts off the bench from Cameran Green and Bella Dame.
Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said Lutz played “the game of her life” as she and Emma Edwards capped their home careers.
Bailey Leseman tallied 19 points for Genesee (14-5), two days after its upset of previously undefeated Lapwai.
GENESEE (14-5)
Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 7 3-4 19, Lucie Ranisate 1 2-4 4, Makenzie Stout 1 0-0 2, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 2-2 2, Claira Osborne 7 2-7 16, Isabelle Monk 3 0-0 9, Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-17 52.
GRANGEVILLE (15-4)
Camden Barger 2 9-12 14, Macy Smith 2 0-0 4, Talia Brown 3 0-0 6, Zoe Lutz 8 2-2 18, Cameran Green 2 0-0 4, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 7 1-2 17, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 12-16 63.
Genesee 20 5 10 17—52
Grangeville 18 19 14 12—63
3-point goals — Monk 3, Leseman 2, Barger, Vanderwall 2.
JV — Grangeville 56, Genesee 16
WRESTLINGRams, Bulldogs in action at Weiser
WEISER, Idaho — Mason Frei of Grangeville took fifth at 152 pounds in the 32nd Annual Weiser Invitational wrestling tournament, while Anthony Fabbi (126) and Bass Myers (182) each placed sixth in their respective weight classes while competing for Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Clearwater Valley individual records
120 — Landon Olsen 0-2; 126 — Anthony Fabbi 3-3; 132 — Payton Wilson 0-2; 138 — Daring Cross 2-2; Colton Ocain 0-2; 152 — Tristin Dominguez 1-2; 160 — Anthony Carter 0-2; 170 — Connor Weddle 1-2; 182 — Bass Myers 3-3; 195 — Porter Whipple 0-2; 220 — Isaac Goodwin 0-2
Grangeville individual records
106 — Kadence Beck 0-2; 113 — Holli Schumacher 1-2; 132 — Keira White 0-2; 152 — Mason Frei 4-2; 160 — Anjel Kent 1-2; 170 — Ryan Cuthbert 2-2; 195 — Levi Stowell 0-2; 220 — Seth Blick 0-2; 185 — Adam Sabota 0-2
Fowler places for Maniacs
CHALLIS, Idaho — Danny Fowler took sixth place with a 3-2 match record while wrestling for the Orofino Maniacs at the Challis Invite.
Orofino individual records
145 — Brayden Turcott 2-2
152 — Cory Godwin 2-2
160 — Danny Fowler 3-2
220 — Caleb Johnson 1-2