PENDLETON, Ore. — Lewiston’s Austin Lawrence caught a school record-breaking 94-yard pass from Drew Hottinger to highlight a dominant 49-14 performance by the Bengal football team against nonleague foe Pendleton on Friday.

The Bengals (3-1) had scored on each of their opening two possessions to establish dominance. They would subsequently go ahead by 35 points at 42-7 during the third quarter to trigger Oregon’s running-clock rule.

Tags

Recommended for you