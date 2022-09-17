PENDLETON, Ore. — Lewiston’s Austin Lawrence caught a school record-breaking 94-yard pass from Drew Hottinger to highlight a dominant 49-14 performance by the Bengal football team against nonleague foe Pendleton on Friday.
The Bengals (3-1) had scored on each of their opening two possessions to establish dominance. They would subsequently go ahead by 35 points at 42-7 during the third quarter to trigger Oregon’s running-clock rule.
“I thought that our kids showed up and played really physically,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “That’s a pretty awesome play by (Hottinger and Lawrence).”
Hottinger went 10-of-16 passing for 330 yards and had seven carries for 52 rushing yards on the day, while Lawrence made three catches for 132 yards. The Bengals (3-1) totaled 505 yards of offense as a team.
Lewiston 14 21 7 7—49
Pendleton 0 7 0 7—14
Lewiston — James White 55 pass from Drew Hottinger (Jackson Lathen kick).
Lewiston — Lathen 30 pass from Hottinger (Lathan kick).
Pendleton — Payton Lambert 27 run (Benito Jennings kick).
Lewiston — Braydon Rice 15 pass from Hottinger (Lathen kick).
Lewiston — Hottinger 2 run (Lathen kick).
Lewiston — Austin Lawrence 94 pass from Hottinger (Lathen kick).
Lewiston — Lawrence 15 pass from Hottinger (Lathen kick).
Pendleton — Jennings 14 pass from Jackson Davis (Jennings kick).
Lewiston — Chris Ricard 50 run (Lathen kick).
Clarkston 52, East Valley 7
SPOKANE — Ikaika Millan rushed for three scores for the Bantams in a win against the Knights in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Mason Brown caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Carter Steinwand. Brown also returned a 90-yard kick return to start the second half.
“I really challenged the guys to step up their level of play,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “The guys really played well.”
Bye was impressed with his quarterback Steinwand. The coach said Steinwand “dissected the defense” and played an efficient game.
Clarkston 14 8 22 8—52
East Valley 0 7 0 0— 7
Clarkston — Ikaika Millan 6 run (kick failed).
Clarkston — Millan 25 run (Millan run).
East Valley — Diezel Wilkenson 19 run (Alonzo Vargas kick).
Clarkston — Mason Brown 9 pass from Carter Steinwand (Millan run).
Clarkston — Brown 90 kick return (Millan run).
Clarkston — Millan 3 run (Landon Taylor kick).
Clarkston — Steinwand 1 run (Taylor kick).
Clarkston — Kameron Blunt 10 run (Hayden Line run).
Logos 32, Clark Fork 30
CLARK FORK, Idaho — Moscow’s Logos Knights earned their first victory of the season in a nonleague nailbiter against Clark Fork.
The Knights (1-3) led 26-16 at halftime and narrowly withstood a post-intermission Clark Fork rally.
Jack Driskill passed for 335 yards and two touchdowns and had two interceptions on defense for Logos. Coach Nick Holloway said Driskill was fighting off severe leg cramps.
Seamus Wilson had four receptions for 156 yards and two scores, Lucius Comis had five catches for 120 yards, and Ben Carlson had 12 tackles for the Knights.
“Clark Fork really battled back,” Holloway said. “There was no quit in them for sure.”
Logos 6 20 0 6—32
Clark Fork 2 14 6 8—30
Clark Fork — Safety.
Logos — Ben Carlson 20 run (attempt failed).
Logos — Jack Driskill 3 run (attempt failed).
Clark Fork — Chase Sanroman 20 run (Hank Barnett pass from Ethan Howard).
Logos — Seamus Wilson 57 pass from Driskell (attempt failed).
Logos — Wilson 48 pass from Driskell (Lucius Comis 3 pass from Driskill).
Clark Fork — Sanroman 20 pass from Howard (attempt failed).
Clark Fork — Antonio Mayorga 1 run (attempt failed).
Logos — Driskill 1 run (attempt failed).
Clark Fork — Howard 1 run (Mayorga pass from Howard).
Grangeville 28, New Plymouth 21
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs celebrated homecoming with their first win of the season, defeating the Pilgrims in a nonleague contest.
Cody Klement was 4-of-8 for 212 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers for Grangeville (1-3).
Carter Munte scored on a 95-yard touchdown pass. Sam Lindsley had a 33-yard pass reception for a score and Cooper Poxleitner had a 72-yard touchdown catch.
“Pretty happy with that, had some big plays,” Grangeville coach Jeff Adams said. “Offense showed up and played well.”
New Plymouth 0 6 8 7—21
Grangeville 0 20 8 0—28
New Plymouth — Heath Scheske 12 pass from Colton Frakes (kick failed).
Grangeville — Carter Munte 95 pass from Cody Klement (kick blocked).
Grangeville — Clay Weckman 78 run (Sam Lindsley pass from Klement).
Grangeville — Lindsley 33 pass from Klement (run failed).
New Plymouth — Scheske 17 pass from Frakes (Caiden Hawker run).
Grangeville — Cooper Poxlietner 72 pass from Klement (Lindsley from Klement).
New Plymouth — Scheske 10 pass from Frakes (kick good).
Potlatch 56, Deary 14
POTLATCH — Avery Palmer ran three touchdowns while Jack Clark ran two and passed for one to help Potlatch build a 56-0 halftime lead before the Loggers swapped in their JV in a nonleague game against the neighboring Mustangs.
Clark went 5-for-7 passing with 98 yards and totaled 92 rushing yards, while Palmer logged 98 yards on seven carries for Potlatch (2-1).
Deary 0 0 8 6—14
Potlatch 24 32 0 0—56
Potlatch — Avery Palmer 18 run (Palmer run).
Potlatch — Safety.
Potlatch — Waylan Marshall 57 kickoff return (Sam Barnes pass from Jack Clark).
Potlatch — Palmer 25 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Palmer 18 run (Palmer run).
Potlatch — Wyatt Johnson 31 pass from Clark (Johnson pass from Clark).
Potlatch — Clark 2 run (Clark run).
Potlatch — Clark 54 run (Palmer pass from Clark).
Deary — Dawson Bovard 17 run (Dallen Stapleton pass from Wyatt Vincent).
Deary — Tucker Ashmead 10 pass from Nolan Hubbard (run failed).
Lewis County 36, Meadows Valley 0
MEADOWS VALLEY — Fielding only their freshmen and sophomores against a shorthanded Meadows Valley, the Lewis County Eagles soared to a shutout nonleague victory.
Jace Roeller ran the opening two touchdowns for Lewis County (3-1), while Marcus Langner ran the last two. All five touchdowns came on the ground.
Lewis County 14 0 14 8
Meadows Valley 0 0 0 0—0
Lewis County — Jace Roeller 12 run (Roeller run).
Lewis County — Roeller 9 run (pass failed).
Lewis County — Rhett Crow 9 run (Crow run).
Lewis County — Marcus Langner 46 run (run failed).
Lewis County — Langner 26 run (Crow run).
Kamiah 54, Council 18
KAMIAH — The host Kubs scored a comprehensive victory against the Lumberjacks in a nonleague game.
Everett Oatman opened up scoring on a kickoff return for the Kubs (3-1), and caught a pass from David Kludt for the second touchdown of the day. Kludt was 4-for-7 passing for 69 yards and ran the ball six times for 40 yards and a touchdown, and Colton Ocain had four rushing touchdowns for Kamiah, totaling 170 yards on 22 carries. Kludt and Ocain caught two interceptions apiece.
“I thought we played extremely physical on both sides of the ball, which I’m extremely happy with,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said.
Council 0 6 6 6—18
Kamiah 16 14 16 8—54
Kamiah — Everett Oatman 85 kickoff return (Colton Sams run).
Kamiah — Oatman 50 pass from Dave Kludt (Kaden DeGroot pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Kludt 3 run (Colton Ocain run).
Council — N/A 20 pass from N/A (run failed).
Kamiah — Ocain 34 run (pass failed).
Council — N/A 6 run (run failed).
Kamiah — Ocain 65 run (Sams run).
Kamiah — Ocain 8 run (Ocain pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Ocain 6 run (DeGroot pass from Kludt).
Council — N/A 40 pass from N/A (run).
Touchet 28, Garfield-Palouse 20
PALOUSE — The Vikings flirted with their first win of the season, leading 14-8 at halftime and 20-16 through three quarters, but ultimately fell short of holding off the visiting Redhawks in a Southeast 1B League game.
“Our kids battled to the end,” Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said. “We had the ball, last possession, with a chance to go down and tie. Offensively, we threw the ball a lot and moved it some that way. We hit some deep passes, but our defense really stepped up tonight and held them for most of the game. We just ran out of steam there in the fourth quarter.”
The Vikings are now 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in league play. A complete box score was not available.
Touchet 8 0 8 12—28
Garfield-Palouse 8 6 6 0—20
Liberty 47, Colfax 6
SPANGLE, Wash. — The visiting Bulldogs fell in a nonleague game against the Lancers of Spangle.
“They just had too much for us,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “They beat us in every category; they were strong and physical, and we just had a really tough time matching up with them tonight.”
The Bulldogs fall to 0-3 on the season, and will look to “right the ship” (as Morgan put it) when they make their league debut next week in a homecoming game against Reardan.
A box score was not available at press time.
Timberlake 58, Moscow 28
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Bears suffered a nonleague road defeat at the hands of Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
Moscow slips to 0-4 on the season. Complete information was not available.
Notus 61, Salmon River 14
NOTUS, Idaho — The Savages of Riggins lost to the Pirates in a nonleague game.
Salmon River falls to 1-3 on the season, while Notus improves to 3-1.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERFerris 3, Pullman 0
PULLMAN — The Greyhound girls were unable to get on the board in a nonleague loss to Ferris of Spokane.
Cadence Peroff and Madison Cabrera accounted for all three goals by the visiting Saxons. Goalkeeper Lillian Cobos made seven saves for Pullman (0-3).
Ferris 1 2—3
Pullman 0 0—0
Ferris — Cadence Peroff (Madison Cabrera), 7th.
Ferris — Cabrera (Peroff), 42nd .
Ferris — Peroff, PK, 59th.
Shots — Ferris 13, Pullman 7. Saves — Ferris: Johansen 6. Pullman: Cobos 7.
CROSS COUNTRYClarkston competes in Oregon meet
JOSEPH, Ore. — The Clarkston boys and girls cross country teams each placed sixth in the Wallowa County Invitational at Wallowa Lake State Park.
The Bantam boys tallied 168 points to finish behind meet champion Union’s 33. Clarkston’s girls finished with 151 points, well behind meet winner La Grande’s 49.
Senior Mark Tadzhimatov paced the boys team with a 12th-place finish in 19 minutes, 22.8 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Senior Mikoto Grimm led the girls with a time of 23:14.2.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Union 33; 2. Baker 62; 3. Heppner 74; 4. Enterprise 83; 5. La Grande 115; 6. Clarkston 168; 7. McLoughlin 203.
Individual — Taylor Fox (Union) 16:53.5.
Clarkston individuals — 17. Mark Tadzhimatov 19:22.8; 39. Samuel Polis 21:16.9; 49. Xander VanTime 23:26.4; 50. Jacen Farrally 23:26.7; 53. William Mosman 24:28.3.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. La Grande 49; 2. Enterprise 56; 3. Union 75; 4. Heppner 83; 5. Baker 97; 6. Clarkston 151.
Individual — Emily Tubbs (La Grande) 20:18.6.
Clarkston individuals — 12. Mikoto Grimm 23:14.2; 38. Mia Bunce 27:25.2; 44. Claire Dooley 28:47.9; 45. Taylor Celigoy 30:00.8; 46. Kaylie Randall 30:37.3.
VOLLEYBALLPullman Christian falls in five
HAYDEN, Idaho — Pullman Christian School’s volleyball team fell 25-23, 17-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-9 to North Idaho Christian in Mountain Christian League play Thursday.
Anna Fitzgerald paced the Eagles (2-3, 1-3) with two aces, 10 kills, four digs and three blocks. Lydia Carrier added 12 assists.