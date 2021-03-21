LAPWAI — Four athletes won three events Saturday at the Kendrick Invitational at Lapwai High School.
Clearwater Valley's boys won the 17-team event with 83 points. Troy won the girls' meet with 82.5 points.
Clearwater Valley's Preston Amerman won the boys' 800 meters (2:12.76), the 3,200 (10:50.50), and was a member of the sprint medley relay — along with Nakiyah Anderson, Jesse Knox and Will Willis — that won in 4:11.95. Amerman also was second in the 1,600 behind Kendrick's Jagger Hewett.
Deary's London Kirk won the boys' 200 (23.25), the 300 hurdles (44.23) and was a member of the 800 relay — with Preston Johnson, Kalab Rickerd and Jarad Edgar — that won in 1:41.77.
Troy's Isabelle Raasch won the girls' triple jump (32-4 3/4), and was a member of the 400 relay — along with Morgan Blazzard, Bethany Phillis and Katie Gray — that crossed the line in 54.75. Raasch also teamed with Halee Bohman, Jolee Ecklund and Kassidy Chamberlin to take the 1,600 relay in 4:50.37.
Nezperce's Grace Tiegs also won three times, taking the girls' 800 (2:47.88), was a member of the 800 relay — along with Kayden Sanders, Hannah Duuck and Maizy Wilcox — to win 2:04.74. The same quartet also won the sprint medley (2:10.03).
Official results were unavailable at press time because of technical issues. One event, the 400 meters, also was unavailable.
BOYS
Team scores — Clearwater Valley 83, Lewiston 65.5, Troy 65, St. Maries 58.5, Wallace 50, Deary 49.5, Prairie 43.5, Genesee 40, Kendrick 37, Meadows Valley 24, Mulland 17, Highland 16, Lapwai 14, Timberline 13, Nezperce 12, Grangeville 12, Potlatch 5.
100 — 1. Micah Nelson, Tim, 12.17; 2. Jesse Knox, CV, 12.18; 3. Tyson Christensen, Troy, 12.47.
200 — 1. London Kirk, D, 23.25; 2. Elijah Phills, Troy, 24.35; 3. TJ Hibbard, Pr, 24.82.
800 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 2:12.76; 2. Dylan Jernigan, Meadows Valley, 2:22.15; 3. Daniel Hendley, Meadows Valley, 2:22.19.
1,600 — 1. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 5:10.17; 2. Amerman, 5:22.41; 3. Jordan Poulsen, Lew, 5:30.97.
3,200 — 1. Amerman, 10:50.50; 2. Nick Grimm, Lew, 11:28.84; 3. Adam Johnson, Lew, 11:57.84.
110 hurdles — 1. Colton Pentland, Wallace, 18.64; 2. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 20.16; 3. Marcus McIntire, Lew, 21.87.
300 hurdles — 1. Kirk, 44.23; 2. Preston Johnston, D, 46.20; 3. Pentland, 47.51.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Christensen, Connor Spencer, Landen Buchanan, Phillis) 48.33; 2. Clearwater Valley 48.57; 3. Wallace 50.92.
800 relay — 1. Deary (Johnston, Kalab Rickerd, Kirk, Jarad Edgar) 1:41.77; 2. Wallace 1:47.96; 3. Clearwater Valley 1:54.36.
1,600 relay — 1. Troy (Chandler Blazzard, Spencer, Buchanan, Phillis) 3:56.61; 2. Deary 3:59.66; 3. Genesee 4:20.30.
Sprint medley relay — 1. Clearwater Valley A (Nakiyah Anderson, Jesse Knox, Will Willis, Amerman) 4:11.95; 2. Clearwater Valley B 4:46.52; 3. St. Maries 5:36.17.
Shot put — 1. Chase Russell, Lew, 39-4; 2. Delbert Lambson, St. Maries, 39-1; 3. Hibbard, 38-11.
Discus — 1. Sage Lonebear, Lap, 130-1 1/2; 2. Hibbard, 125-1; 3. Jesse Cronan, Pr, 108-8 1/2.
High jump — 1. Brad Tesky, Wallace, 5-2; 2. Jared Cronce, Nez, 5-2; 3. Tommy Stamper, Ken, 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Nathan Martin, St. Maries, 8-6; 2. Josh McCorkle, High, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Riley Trogden, Mullan, 18-0 1/2; 2. Hewett, 17-11 1/2; 3. Cronan 17-3.
Triple jump — 1. Carter Gossage, Lew, 36-6; 2. Blazzard, 34-9; 3. Anthony Trujillo, St. Maries, 33-10 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores — Troy 82.5, Genesee 59, Clearwater Valley 57, Lewiston 51.5, Prairie 51, Deary 44, Timberline 43.5, Highland 40, Kendrick 39, Nezperce 38, St. Maries 22.5, Lapwai 22, Wallace 21.5, Mullan 18, Grangeville 14, Potlatch 3.5, Meadows Valley 2.
100 — 1. Taylor Mayer, Genesee, 14.29; 2. Payton Crow, High, 14.67; 3. Kristen Wemhoff, Pr, 14.68.
200 — 1. Katie Gray, Troy, 28.70; 2. Crow, 29.22; 3. Katie Goeckner, High, 29.39.
800 — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:47.88; 2. Naomi Leonard, Lew, 2:47.95; 3. Halee Bohman, Troy, 2:49.05.
1,600 — 1. Dakota Braden, Lew, 6:23.70; 2. Shaina Bronkhorst, Lew, 6:40.06; 3. Rachel Olson, Ken, 6:51.30.
3,200 — 1. Ruby Stewart, Ken, 13:33.96; 2. Kassidy Chamberlain, Troy, 13:36.13; 3. Lauren Carr, Tim, 14:47.77.
100 hurdles — 1. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pr, 18.75; 2. Kadance Schilling, CV, 19.09; 3. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 19.61.
300 hurdles — 1. Schilling, 50.61; 2. Uhlenkott, 51.31; 3. Blazzard, 54.80.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Isabelle Raasch, Blazzard, Bethany Phillis, Katie Gray) 54.75; 2. Prairie 55.83; 3. Clearwater Valley 58.23.
800 relay — 1. Nezperce (Kayden Sanders, Hannah Duuck, Tiegs, Maizy Wilcox) 2:04.74; 2. Lewiston 2:06.07; 3. Clearwater Valley 2:08.71.
1,600 relay — 1. Troy (Raasch, Halee Bohman, Jolee Ecklund, Chamberlin) 4:50.37; 2. Clearwater Valley 4:55.28; 3. Kendrick 5:05.16.
Sprint medley relay — 1. Nezperce (Wilcox, Duuck, Sanders, Tiegs) 2:10.03; 2. Clearwater Valley 2:15.22; 3. Timberline 2:19.27.
Shot put — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 31-10 3/4; 2. Soa Moliga, Lap, 31-9; 3. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 31-1.
Discus — 1. Cassidy Henderson, D, 97-1; 2. Talowa Fallingwater, Mullan, 94-1; T3. Emma Edwards, Grangeville, 91-7 3/4; T3. Ellanna Edwards, Grangeville, 91-7 3/4.
High jump — 1. Annabelle Loewen, Genesee, 4-6; 2. Alexis Halle, Tim, 4-6; 3. Raasch, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Keira White, High, 6-0; 2. Dantae Workman, D, 5-6.
Long jump — 1. Uhlenkott, 14-10; 2. Mayer 14-2; 3. Fallingwater, 13-10.
Triple jump — 1. Raasch, 32-4 3/4; 2. Mayer, 32-0 1/2; 3. Crow, 29-4 1/2.
VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston wins in 3 against Colfax
After being taken to five sets Thursday at North Central, the Bantams came out a little slow but managed to snap out of their funk and beat the Bulldogs 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 in a nonleague match Saturday at Kramer Gym.
"It was a slow start for us," Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. "Colfax is a good team, they have a good program out there. They pushed us in the second, so it was nice to see us battle back and pull ahead."
Alyssa Sangster had two aces and 21 digs for the Bantams (6-3). Amya Dahl finished with 21 assists and Avriaunna Hoffman added nine kills and four blocks.
Sophie Klaveano led Colfax with four aces and 10 kills. Justice Brown added 19 assists and Aubree Aune chipped in 13 digs.
Clarkston plays at Shadle Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday.