SPOKANE — Three Pullman wrestlers earned individual championships as the Greyhounds took the Washington Class 2A district title by a single point at the Spokane Convention Center on Saturday.
Pullman finished with 265.5 points, beating West Valley’s 264.5. Clarkston finished sixth with 126 points.
Ivan Acosta (145) won his three matches to take first in his class for the Greyhounds. Israel Acosta (138) and Samuel Sears (195) each won twice to win in their respective divisions.
Gabe Weza (120), Dawson Bailey (126) and Braydon Flinders (152) brought home individual championships for the Bantams.
The top four finishers advance to the regional tournament, which will take place next Saturday at East Valley High School.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 265.5; 2. West Valley 264.5; 3. East Valley 259; 4. Rogers 141; 5. Shadle Park 132; 6. Clarkston 126.
Clarkston results
120 — Gabe Weza 3-0 (first); Clayton Ockwell 2-2 (fifth).
126 — Connor Nitz 1-2; Dawson Bailey 3-0 (first).
138 — Geovanny Alba 2-2 (fifth).
145 — Bodee Thivierge 2-1 (second).
152 — Braydon Flinders 3-0 (first); William Mosman 0-2.
195 — Markus Ellenwood 0-2.
220 — Braden Jared 2-2 (fourth).
285 — Justyn Waters 0-3 (sixth).
Pullman results
106 — Dominic Luna 1-2 (fifth).
113 — Brigham Cordova 1-2 (fifth).
120 — Gavin McCloy 2-1 (second); Talmage Cordova 2-2 (sixth).
126 — Evan McDougle 2-1 (second); Austin Crossler 3-3 (sixth).
132 — Aydin Peltier 2-1 (second); Max Mayer 1-3 (sixth).
138 — Israel Acosta 2-0 (first); Marshall Emerson 1-2.
145 — Ivan Acosta 3-0 (first).
152 — Quentin Ikuse 2-1 (third); Brayan Bernal Rodriguez 0-2.
160 — Theodore Engle 2-2 (fourth); Cullen Billings 3-1 (third).
170 — Matthew Rembert 2-1 (third).
182 — Merreck Emerson 2-1 (second).
195 — Samuel Sears 2-0 (first).
220 — Holden Chandler 1-3 (sixth).
285 — Cotton Sears 2-1 (second).
Seven advance to Class 1B/2B regional
POMEROY — All seven area wrestlers who competed in the Washington Class 1B/2B district tournament at Pomeroy High School advanced to the regional event next weekend.
Colfax placed sixth out of nine teams with 46 points. Pomeroy was seventh with 44 points. Garfield-Palouse was eighth with seven points.
The lone champion was Cooper Phillips at 120 pounds for the Bulldogs.
The top four wrestlers in each class will move on to the regional tournament next Saturday at Reardan High School.
Team scores — 1. Davenport 227; 2. Liberty 204; 3. Reardan 163; 4. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 94; 5. Northwest Christian 89; 6. Colfax 46; 7. Pomeroy 44; 8. Garfield-Palouse 7; 9. Tekoa-Rosalia 6.
Colfax results
120 — Cooper Phillips 1-0 (first).
138 — Wyatt Southern 1-2 (fourth).
285 — Tristen Burd 0-1 (second).
Garfield-Palouse result
126 — Walker Montgomery 0-2 (fourth).
Pomeroy results
160 — Peyton Cannon 2-1 (second).
182 — Curtis Winona 1-1 (third).
195 — Nick Hastings 1-2 (fourth).
Two win titles in Challis
CHALLIS, Idaho — One wrestler from Clearwater Valley and one from Grangeville won individual titles at the Mario D’Orazio Memorial at Challis High School.
The Rams of Kooskia finished seventh out of 18 teams with 103 points. The Bulldogs placed 15th with 24.5 points.
Clearwater Valley’s Bass Myers earned two pinfall victories en route to a 3-0 mark and the title at 182 pounds. Grangeville’s Kadence Beck won all three of her matches by fall to take the 114-pound crown.
Team scores — 1. Ririe 197.5; 2. Emmett 138; 3. West Side 133; 4. Sugar-Salemn 114; 5. Twin Falls 113.5; 6. Bonneville 103.5; 7. Clearwater Valley 103; 8. Canyon Ridge 102.5; 9. Firth 83; 10. Glenns Ferry 73; 11. Challis 62.5; 12. West Jefferson 57; 13. Salmon 37; 14. Parma 33; 15. Grangeville 24.5; 16. Hillcrest 24; 17. Jerome 22; 18. Gooding 20.
Clearwater Valley results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 1-2.
132 — Keegan Robeson 0-2.
138 — Keyan Boller 3-1 (second).
152 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 3-2; Jake Fabbi 3-2 (fourth).
170 — Anthony Carter 4-2 (fourth).
182 — Bass Myers 3-0 (first).
220 — Porter Whipple 3-1 (second).
126 girls — Rayne Martinez 1-2.
132 girls — Megan Myers 0-2.
145 girls — Macy Morrow 2-1 (third).
152 girls — Emmalyn Boller 0-2.
Grangeville results
98 — Kaden Schaff 2-2 (fourth).
114 — Kadence Beck 3-0 (first).
120 — Ashton Whitesides 0-2.
145 — Lucas Wren 2-2; Terry Eich 2-2.
170 — Parker Farmer 0-2.
120 girls — Holli Schumacher 3-1 (third).
132 girls — Morgan Pack 2-2 (fourth).
GIRLS BASKETBALLLapwai 75, Potlatch 17
Top-seeded Lapwai fielded five double-digit scorers in a Class 1A Division I girls basketball district tournament semifinal against Potlatch at Lewiston High School.
Jordyn McCormack-Marks headed up the Wildcat offense with 15 points while making six rebounds. Madden Bisbee and Lauren Gould each put up 13 points, Jaelyn McCormack-Marks had 12 points and seven steals, and Skylin Parrish scored 10. Lapwai (22-1) held the Loggers (12-10) to single-digit scoring each of the four quarters played.
The Wildcats will face Prairie in the title game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the same site.
POTLATCH (12-10)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 2 0-2 4, Jaylee Fry 2 1-2 5, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 1 2-2 4. Totals 7 3-6 17.
LAPWAI (22-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 0-0 12, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 7 0-2 15, Amasone George 1 0-0 2, Skylin Parrish 4 0-0 10, Andraeana Domebo 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 5 3-3 13, Jayden Leighton 0 0-0 0, Taya Yearout 1 2-3 4, Qubilah Mitchell 1 4-6 6, Madden Bisbee 6 0-0 13. Totals 30 9-14 75.
Potlatch 6 4 4 3—17
Lapwai 14 22 22 17—75
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Parrish 2, Jo. McCormack-Marks, Bisbee.
Prairie 40, Kamiah 34
Stingy defense in the second quarter helped propel the Pirates of Cottonwood past the Kubs in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament semifinal at Lewiston High School.
Prairie (18-4) received 15 points from Kristin Wemhoff and outscored Kamiah 15-1 in the second quarter in a physical contest that featured 38 total fouls.
Kamiah (14-6) was led by Emma Krogh with a game-high 18 points.
“For us, our second quarter we came out a little more ready to go,” said Prairie coach Lori Mader, whose team trailed 15-11 after the first quarter but led 26-16 at halftime. “They opened the game with a 3-pointer and put us on our heels.”
KAMIAH (14-6)
Emma Krogh 3 10-12 18, Laney Landmark 2 0-0 4, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 0 0-2 0, Mariah Porter 0 1-3 1, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 3 1-3 9, Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Schoening 1 0-1 2. Totals 7 12-21 34.
PRAIRIE (18-4)
Lexi Schumacher 3 0-1 7, Kristin Wemhoff 6 3-8 15, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 2 0-1 4, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 0 0-0 0, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 1 3-5 6, Sage Elven 0 2-3 2, Kylie Schumacher 2 2-3 6. Totals 14 10-21 40.
Kamiah 15 1 7 11—34
Prairie 11 15 12 2—40
3-point goals — Krogh 2, K. Skinner 2, L. Schumacher, Hanson.
Genesee 62, Logos 25
Chloe Grieser went off for six 3-point goals and 28 total points to highlight a Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game victory for Genesee against Logos of Moscow at Lewiston High School.
Half of Grieser’s 3s came during a big 24-point third quarter for the Bulldogs (12-11). For Logos (0-20), Sara Casebolt had two 3s of her own and scored a team-high 12.
The Knights’ season concluded with the defeat, while the Bulldogs return to action at 6:30 p.m. against Kamiah at the same site.
LOGOS (0-20)
Sara Casebolt 5 0-1 12, Cora Johnson 0 0-2 0, Varomi Taylor 2 0-2 5, Hailey Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 1 3-8 5, Grace VanderPloeg 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 1 1-2 3, B. Porras 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-15 25.
GENESEE (12-11)
Riley Leseman 1 0-0 3, Monica Seubert 1 1-4 4, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 4 0-0 8, Shelby Hanson 2 0-0 5, Isabelle Monk 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 11 0-2 28, Mia Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 4 0-2 10, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Banks 2 0-0 4, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 1-8 62.
Logos 5 11 7 2—25
Genesee 20 9 24 9—62
3-point goals — Casebolt 2, Taylor. Leseman, Seubert, Hanson, Grieser 6, Mayer 2.
Troy 40, Clearwater Valley 39
Clutch free throws from Katie Gray and Dericka Morgan helped Troy hold off Clearwater Valley of Kooskia for a district tournament elimination-game victory at Lewiston High School.
The Rams (6-15) fielded only five players for the game, three of whom fouled out before the end. Their season concluded with the defeat.
The Trojans (7-14) next play Monday at 8 p.m. against Potlatch.
A box score was not available at press time.
Pomeroy 52, Touchet 22
TOUCHET — The Pirates used lockdown defense to limit the Indians to single digits in every quarter of a Southeast 1B League victory.
Pomeroy (9-8, 6-6) was paced by Jillian Herres (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Chase Caruso (11 points, four steals), while Touchet (2-16, 2-13) received a most of its points from Marielle Mendoza (14).
“We had a bit of a slow start, but our full-court pressure took control of the game by the end of the first half,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said.
POMEROY (9-8, 6-6)
Jillian Herres 5 2-4 12, Chase Caruso 4 1-2 11, Kiersten Bartles 2 0-0 4, Haliee Brewer 3 0-0 6, Kendall Dixon 2 1-2 5, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 3, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 1 0-0 2, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0, Maria Altube 2 1-1 5, Jadence Gingerich 1 2-2 4, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-11 52.
TOUCHET (2-16, 2-13)
Venessa Angeles 0 0-0 0, Diana Rincon 1 0-0 3, Marielle Mendoza 5 2-4 14, Emily Hilbert 2 0-0 5, Candence Carlisle 0 0-2 0, Lilly Solis 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-4 22.
Pomeroy 11 18 12 11—52
Touchet 6 7 6 3—22
3-point goals — Mendoza 2, Rincon, Hilbert, Caruso 2, Gilbert
BOYS BASKETBALLLewiston 58, Sandpoint 48
SANDPOINT — Carson Way poured in 21 points and the Bengals powered past Sandpoint in an Inland Empire League game.
Way hit three 3-pointers and went 6-of-8 at the free-throw line, racking up his team-high points in a variety of ways for Lewiston (12-5, 6-3), which led 26-17 at intermission. James White added 13 points.
Sandpoint (8-10, 3-4) was paced by Rusty Lee with 22.
LEWISTON (12-5, 6-3)
Carson Way 6 6-8 21, Teigen Knewbow 1 0-0 2, Jordan Bramlet 0 0-0 0, Karson Mader 2 0-0 5, James White 6 1-4 13, Michael Wren 3 0-0 7, Brice Bensching 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 0 4-4 4, Austin Lawrence 3 0-2 6. Totals 21 11-18 58.
SANDPOINT (8-10, 3-4)
Parker Pettit 2 1-2 5, Rusty Lee 9 4-7 22, Max Frank 3 0-0 8, Arie VanDenBerg 1 0-0 2, Ty Eacret 0 0-0 0, Evan Dickinson 0 0-0 0, Gideon Jones 1 0-0 3, Parker Childs 1 0-0 2, Randy Lane 2 1-2 6. Totals 19 6-11 48.
Lewiston 14 12 13 19—58
Sandpoint 6 11 15 16—48
3-point goals — Way 3, Mader, Wren, Lee 2, Frank 2, Lane, Jones.
Kamiah 48, Liberty Charter 41
KAMIAH — Dave Kludt came on strong after intermission to finish with 26 points and help Kamiah rally from a 10-point halftime deficit for a nonleague win against Liberty Charter of Nampa.
“At halftime we made some adjustments,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “Dave really stepped up in the post we utilized our size when we got him the ball.”
Everett Skinner was another major contributor with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Rehan Kou made 10 boards of his own while scoring five for the Kubs (16-4). Luke Starner led Liberty Charter (14-6) with 14 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER (14-6)
Kawika Schlenker 0 0-0 0, Luke Thomas 4 0-0 10, Phillip Crust 0 0-0 0, Brock Lister 0 0-0 0, Nicky Neagu 1 0-0 3, Kade Johnson 4 0-0 9, Stephen Roskam 2 0-0 5, Luke Starner 6 2-2 14. Totals 17 2-2 41.
KAMIAH (16-4)
Jayden Crowe 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 2 0-0 4, Matthew Oatman 0 2-2 2, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 10 4-6 26, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 5 1-4 11, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 2 1-3 5, William Milliage 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-15 48.
Liberty Charter 15 8 12 6—41
Kamiah 5 8 20 15—48
3-point goals — Kludt 2, Thomas 2, Neagu, Johnson, Roskam.
Orofino 54, Genesee 37
GENESEE — After a tight first quarter, visiting Orofino asserted command in the second en route to a nonleague win against Genesee.
Nick Drobish led all scorers with 15 points, while Aiden Olive added 10 more for the victorious Maniacs (9-6). For the Bulldogs (1-18), Teak Wareham and Sam Vestal put up 14 points apiece.
OROFINO (9-6)
Drew Hanna 1 4-6 6, Hudson Schneider 0 0-0 0, Nick Drobish 5 3-5 15, Landon Hudson 1 0-0 2, Trystan Grey 1 0-0 3, Joel Scott 2 4-9 8, Quinton Naranjo 3 0-0 9, Aiden Olive 4 2-3 10, Landon Connelly 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 14-25 54.
GENESEE (1-18)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Teak Wareham 6 1-2 14, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 2 0-0 5, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Seth Vestal 5 0-0 14, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0, William Clark 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 0 4-4 4. Totals 13 13 5-6 37.
Orofino 7 16 14 17—54
Genesee 8 8 10 11—37
3-point goals — Naranjo 3, Drobish 2, Grey, Vestal 4, Wareham, Zenner.
JV — Orofino def. Genesee (one half).
Pomeroy 62, Touchet 36
TOUCHET — The Pirates rumbled to a 23-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a Southeast 1B victory.
Oliver Severs piled up 17 points and nine rebounds and Trevin Kimble added 15 points, six assists and three steals for Pomeroy (12-6, 9-2), which limited Touchet (6-9, 4-7) to just 13 points in the first half.
“We finished the regular season strong tonight,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “We got off to a great start with a 23-4 first quarter and then played solidly the rest of the game.”
POMEROY (12-6, 9-2)
Oliver Severs 7 2-2 17, Brady Bott 1 0-0 3 Jett Slusser 3 0-0 9, Trevin Kimble 5 3-6 15, Brodie Magill 2 0-0 5, Colby Ledgerwood 1 2-2 5, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jacob Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 3 2-2 8, Kyzer Herres 0 0-0 0, Cesar Morfin 0 0-0 0, Totals 22 9-12 62.
TOUCHET (6-9, 4-7)
Godinez 1 0-0 2, Orosco 2 0-0 6, Mendoza 0 0-1 0, Gonzalez 4 0-0 12, Pumphrey 0 0-0 0, Rincon 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Zessin 2 2-2 6, Krumbah 0 1-4 1, Kincaid 2 0-1 4, Huntly 2 1-3 5. Totals 13 4-11 36.
Pomeroy 23 10 16 13—62
Touchet 4 9 12 11—36
3-point goals — Je. Slusser 3, Kimble 2, Severs, Bott, Magill, Gonzalez 4, Orosco 2.
Lake City 84, Moscow 40
MOSCOW — The host Bears were competitive in the second and fourth quarters, but suffered beatings in the first and third to find themselves more-than-doubled-up on the scoreboard in a loss to unbeaten Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
Nathan Hocking of the Timberwolves (18-0, 6-0) led all scorers with 23 points, while Zac Skinner headed things up for Moscow (8-9, 2-4) with nine points and six rebounds.
“They’re a really solid team — not really any weakness on their team,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “Overall, we rebounded the ball well. We just committed too many turnovers and gave them too many easy transition buckets.”
MOSCOW (8-9, 2-4)
Cody Wilson 3 0-0 8, Brayson Reed 0 0-0 0, Traiden Cummings 2 3-4 7, Elom Afatchao 1 0-0 3, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 3, Grant Abendroth 1 0-0 2, Joey Williams 2 0-0 4, Caleb Skinner 2 0-2 4, Zac Skinner 3 3-4 9, Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-10 40.
LAKE CITY (18-0, 6-0)
Blake Buchanan 6 0-0 12, Reese Strawn 3 0-0 7, Justin Hill 0 0-0 0, Cason Miller 3 0-0 8, Deakon Kiesbuy 5 1-2 14, Zach Johnson 2 0-0 4, Kolton Mitchell 5 0-0 13, Nathan Hocking 10 1-1 23, Bryce Snow 1 0-0 3. Totals 35 2-3 84.
Moscow 8 15 7 10—40
Lake City 28 17 26 13—84
3-point goals — Wilson 2, Afatchao, Rehder, Kiesbuy 3, Mitchell 3, Miller 2, Hocking 2, Strawn, Snow.
JV — Lake City def. Moscow.
Kettle Falls 59, Asotin 57
SPOKANE VALLEY — Cody Ells and AJ Olerich scored 18 apiece in a game which saw Asotin rally from an 18-point deficit to within a single possession, but the Panthers still fell to Kettle Falls in Washington Class 2B district tournament play at West Valley High School.
Asotin (7-14) saw its season conclude with the defeat.
“Really good battle,” Asotin coach Perry Black said. “Just unfortunate we came up a little bit short.”
A box score was not available.
St. Maries 59, Logos 50
MOSCOW — The Knights of Moscow led early, but were unable to keep it up in a nonleague defeat to St. Maries.
Logos (6-11) had a 14-9 advantage through the opening quarter and was up 25-23 at halftime before the Lumberjacks (10-5) surged ahead with a 21-11 showing in the third.
Complete information was not available.
St. Maries 9 14 21 15—59
Logos 14 11 11 14—50
Pullman’s Brown wins national award
Jaedyn Brown of Pullman was recently voted national Prep Athlete of the Week on scorebooklive.com, receiving the honor for the week of Jan. 16-22.
He had totaled up 61 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists during that span in back-to-back wins against Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponents Clarkston and Rogers. A 6-foot-4 junior guard, Brown has been the leading scorer for the Greyhounds, who are undefeated this season, are the top-ranked team in the latest Washington Class 2A media poll as well as No. 1 in classification’s RPI rating.
Brown received 22,848 votes — 57.3% of those cast for the week in question.