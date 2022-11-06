PULLMAN — Pullman’s volleyball team turned back Clarkston 25-9, 25-17, 25-15 on Saturday to win a Washington Class 2A district championship.
For the Greyhounds (13-3), Sophie Armstrong had 11 kills, five aces and three blocks. Margot Keane tallied 11 kills and nine digs.
Maddie Kaufman had 15 assists for the Bantams (9-12).
“Kind of fell flat (against Pullman). We had so many high emotions (in a win) against Shadle Park,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said.
Pullman and Clarkston each will play in a crossover game for a berth in the state tournament. The Greyhounds will host the third-place team out of the CWAC at 2 p.m. next Saturday, and the Bantams will visit the second-place team out of the same conference at a time and date to be determined.
The Greyhounds rolled past West Valley 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 to reach the final.
Gabriella Oliver had 31 assists and five aces. Leila Brown had 10 digs.
Clarkston (9-12) advanced to the final with a 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 31-29 win against the Higlanders.
Kaufman had 32 assists and five aces. Leah Copeland and Olivia Gustafson each had 16 digs.
Pomeroy clinches berth to Class 1B state tourney
WALLA WALLA — The Pomeroy volleyball team beat DeSales and St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in district elimination matches at DeSales High School and advanced to the Class 1B state volleyball tournament for the ninth straight time.
The Pirates (10-6) will attempt to win their first state title since 2019 when the tournament takes place Thursday and Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
In the opening match, Pomeroy dispatched the Irish 25-20, 25-21, 25-23. Clara Jentz had five kills and four blocks. Taylor Gilbert had nine kills.
“We just were aggressive and played fantastic defense today,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “Everything built off of that.”
The Pirates needed five sets to take care of the Eagles 26-24, 19-25, 12-25, 25-23, 15-10. Chase Caruso had 30 digs. Jillian Herres had 76 total assists in the two matches, and Kendall Dixon had 24 total kills.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse swept Colton 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 in an elimination match earlier in the day.
Pullman Christian fourth in MCL tourney
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian split four matches in the Mountain Christian League tournament to finish fourth.
In an elimination game against Spokane Classical, the Eagles won a tight 19-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16, 15-12 match.
Annie Goetz had 18 kills, 12 assists, 10 blocks and 10 digs. Elena Mack had 10 digs and nine kills.
In the other three results Pullman Christian defeated Oaks Classical 25-19, 25-13, 16-25, 28-26; lost 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 to Country Christian and 25-23, 26-28, 25-21, 25-19 to North Idaho Christian.
FOOTBALLGarfield-Palouse 26, Yakama Tribal 22
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Vikings claimed their first victory since returning as a program with a Southeast 1B League win against the Eagles.
Gar-Pal ends the season 1-8 overall and in the league.
No other information was available at press time.
GIRLS SOCCERYakima East Valley 3, Clarkston 1
YAKIMA — The Bantams jumped out early but saw their season end with a loss in a Class 2A crossover game against the Red Devils.
Rebecca Skinner scored in the fifth minute, assisted by Sienna Newhouse, for Clarkston (9-5-3).
“We came out strong and we were having success in high pressuring them,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said.
Emma Walruff recorded a hat trick for East Valley (17-0-1) with goals in the 20th, 45th and 74th minutes.
Clarkston 1 0—1
East Valley 1 2—3
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 5th.
East Valley — Emma Walruff, 20th.
East Valley — Emma Walruff, 45th.
East Valley — Emma Walruff, 74th.
Shots — East Valley 10, Clarkston 6. Saves — Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 8. East Valley: Madison Morrison 5.
SWIMMINGMoscow boys sixth at state meet
BOISE — Moscow’s boys swim team finished sixth and the girls 17th in the Idaho Class 4A state swimming meet at Boise City Aquatics Center/West YMCA.
The Bear boys tallied 95 points, behind meet champion Skyline’s 189
The 200 freestyle relay of seniors Lucas Zimmer, Ian Schlater and Elijah Johnston, along with freshman Noah Crossler, finished with a time of 1:35.62 to take second place. The same group finished fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:48.79.
Crossler placed third in the 100 butterfly (55.34 seconds) and was sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:29.96).
Schlater finished fifth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.11.
The girls finished with 13 points and were well behind meet champion Skyview’s 209.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Skyline 189; 2. Bishop Kelly 150; 3. Twin Falls 133; 4. Idaho Falls 128; 5. Sandpoint 108.50; 6. Moscow 95; 7. Kimberly 88; 8. Lakeland 86; 9. Wood River 52; 10 Burley 41.50; 11. Bonneville 37; 12. Canyon Ridge 34; 13. Minico 24; 14. Century 22; 15. Jerome 19; 16. Riverstone 17. Nampa Christian 13; 18. Gooding 10; 19. Pocatello 9.
200 medley relay — 5. Moscow (Ian Schlater, Lucas Zimmer, Elijah Johnston, Noah Crossler) 1:48.79.
100 butterfly — 3.Crossler (Moscow) 55.34.
500 freestyle — 6. Crossler (Moscow) 5:29.96.
100 backstroke — 5. Schlater (Moscow) 59.11.
200 freestyle relay — 2. Moscow (Zimmer, Schlater, Johnston, Crossler) 1:35.62.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Skyview 209; 2. Bishop Kelly 208; 3. Sandpoint 203; 4. Twin Falls 117; 5. Minico 78; 6. Skyline 64; 7. Wood River 55; T8. Gooding 51; T8 Cole Valley Christian 51; 10. Idaho Falls 46; 11. Century 35; 12. Canyon Ridge 30; 13. Pocatello 20; T14. Kimberly 18; T14. Cascade 18; 16 Burley 6; 17. Moscow 13; T18. Declo 10; T18 Bonneville 10; T20 Jerome 7; T20 Mountain Home 7.
No individual Moscow placers.
Lewiston girls sixth at state meet
BOISE — Lewiston’s girls swim team finished sixth and the boys 11th in the Idaho Class 5A state swimming meet at Boise City Aquatics Center/West YMCA.
The Bengal girls tallied 64 points, behind meet champion Lake City’s 260.
The 200 medley relay of seniors Grace Qualman and Ellie Hoover, along with junior Maggie Car and sophomore Corinne Sawyer finished with a time of 2:00.67 to take sixth place.
Qualman placed fourth in the 50 free (25.36 seconds) and was fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.39).
The boys finished with 36 points, well behind meet champion Boise’s 375.
Senior Luke Mastroberardino was the runner-up in the 50 free (21.64) and 100 free (48.60).
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Boise 375; 2. Lake City 111; 3. Timberline 97; 4. Eagle 93; 5. Coeur d’Alene 91; 6. Thunder Ridge 90; 7. Meridian 74.5; 8. Madison 71; 9. Rigby 71; 10. Mountain View 37; 11. Lewiston 36; 12. Middleton 35; 13. Centennial 32; 14. Capital 24; 15. Rocky Mountain 23; T16. Owyhee 9; T16 Borah 9; 18. Post Falls 7; 19. Highland 7; 20. Kuna 5.
50 freestyle — 2. Luke Mastroberardino (Lewiston) 21.64.
100 free — 2. Mastroberardino (Lewiston) 48.60.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lake City 260; 2. Timberline 229; 3. Boise 186; 4. Coeur d’Alene 111.5; 5. Rocky Mountain 105; 6. Lewiston 64; 7. Eagle 63; 8. Mountain View 61; 9. Highland 60; 10. Thunder Ridge 47; 11. Owyhee 21.5; 12. Rigby 19; 13. Madison 16; T14 Borah 8; T14 Centennial 8; 16. Middleton 7.
200 medley relay — 6. Lewiston (Joslyn Dmitri, Delaney Snell, Grace Qualman, Maggie Carr, Ellie Hoover, Corinne Sawyer) 2:00.67.
50 free — 4. Qualman (Lewiston) 25.36.
100 butterfly — 5. Qualman (Lewiston) 1:00.39.
CROSS COUNTRYGar-Pal girls take second at Class 1B state meet
PASCO, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse’s girls team got a measure of revenge on St. George’s of Spokane and came heartbreakingly close to winning the school’s first state title in cross country.
The Vikings finished with 48 points to place second, coming short of winning the Washington Class 1B/2B by just one point to Pope John Paul 2 at Sun Willows Golf Course.
Garfield-Palouse had two runners place in the top 10 and four in the top 20. However, Pope John Paul 2 had all five of its runners finish between 11th and 21st place.
Junior Ashleigh Hightree led the way for the Vikings with a fourth-place finish in a 5K time of 21 minues, 3.80 seconds, just three seconds off her season’s best. Senior Kennedy Cook was right behind in fifth place in 21:26.40.
Garfield-Palouse’s boys, which qualified for the state meet for the first time, placed ninth out of 16 teams with a 231, behind meet champion Chewelah’s 83.
Sophomore Brendan Snekvik finished ninth in a 5K time of 17:25.80 to lead the Vikings. Colton freshman Tanner Baerlocher led other area runners with a 32nd-place finish in 18:17.40.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Chewelah 83; 2. Pope John Paul 2 121; 3. St. George’s 131; 4. Liberty Bell 137; 5. Davenport 146; 6. Brewster 148; 7. Valley Christian 159; 8. Goldendale 211; 9. Garfield-Palouse 231; 10. Mossyrock 233; 11. Cedar Tree Classical Christian 299; 12. Onalaska 309; 13. Tri-Cities Prep 315; 14. Mount Vernon Christian 316; 15. Covenant 339; 16. Adna 392.
Individual — Ciaran St. Hilaire (Tri-Cities Prep) 16:27.40.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 9. Brendan Snekvik 17:25.80; 13. Kieran Snekvik 17:38.80; 57. Isaiah Hightree 19:42.70; 74. Ayden Bassler 20:32.90; 78. Josh Appel 20:57.90; 79. Liam Cook 21:01.30.
Other area individuals — 32. Tanner Baerlocher (Colton) 18:17.40; 48. Jaxon Eades (Colfax) 18:44.30; 59. Jake Williams (Asotin) 19:00.90; 73. Blaise Kern (Asotin) 19:26.80.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Pope John Paul 2 47; 2. Garfield-Palouse 48; 3. St. George’s 60; 4. Liberty Bell 100; 5. Rainier 142; 6. Covenant 162; 7. Oroville 181; 8. Coupeville 185.
Individual — Josie McLaughlin (St. George’s) 19:40.30.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 4. Ashleigh Hightree 21:03.80; 5. Kennedy Cook 21:26.40; 7. Courage Hightree 21:49.00; 11. Lola Edwards 22:22.90; 21. Laynie Southern 23:51.10; 29. Charlotte Marshall 24:29.30; 33. HettyLee Laughary 24:53.10.
Pullman five fare well at Class 2A state meet
PASCO, Wash. — Pullman’s five individuals fared well at the Washington Class 2A state cross country meet at Sun Willows Golf Course.
On the boys side, junior Leonardo Hoffman had the top 5K time, finishing in 17:34.20 to place 53rd. Junior Peter Jobson was 71st in 17:53.20. Senior Raul Najera clocked in at 18:01.10 to take 77th.
For the girls, senior Abigail Hulst finished 23rd with a 5K time of 20:11.80, her personal best. Sophomore Shahad Asksha placed 87th in 22:05.30.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Bellingham 86; 2. Sehome 95; 3. Squalicum 102; 4. Selah 187; 5. Kingston 191; 6. Tumwater 192; 7. Ellensburg 230; 8. Columbia River 241; 9. Washougal 244; 10. Enumclaw 252; 11. Shelton 264; 12. Port Angeles 267; 13. Steilacoom 272; 14. Ephrata 274; 15. Ridgefield 310; 16. Bremerton 326.
Individual — Zack Munson (Sehome) 15:37.00.
Pullman individuals — 53. Leonardo Hoffman 17:34.20; 71. Peter Jobson 17:53.20; 77. Raul Najera 18:01.10.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sehome 54; 2. Anacortes 62; 3. Ellensburg 118; 4. Washougal 164; 5. Bellingham 186; 6. West Valley 214; 7. Columbia River 216; 8. White River 219; 9. Selah 238; 10. Ridgefield 257; 11. Hockinson 259; 12. Steilacoom 288; 13. North Kitsap 302; 14. Enumclaw 327; 15. Sequim 387; 16. Kingston 399.
Individual — Logan Hofstee (East Valley) 18:00.60.
Pullman individuals — 23. Abigail Hulst 20:11.80; 87. Shahad Akasha 22:05.30.