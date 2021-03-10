PULLMAN — The Pullman girls’ volleyball team routed visiting Shadle Park 25-9, 25-9, 25-9 in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play Tuesday.
Margot Keane led the Greyhound offense with eight kills and four aces, providing 10 digs. Addie Hawes had 24 assists and 11 digs, while Kalee Hildenbrand added kills and three blocks, and Hanna Gecas made a team-high 15 digs.
Panthers licked by Lions
SPANGLE, Wash. — Visiting Asotin fell to Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle by a scoreline of 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 in Class 2B Bi-County League play.
“Our serve-receive passing was definitely not our best tonight,” Asotin coach Josie Johnsen said.
Madison Shriver had 12 assists for the Panthers (2-3). Kayla Paine led the offense with eight kills and four aces, while Sydnee Balzer made five blocks, and Izzy Bailey added six digs and four aces.
JV — Asotin def. UCA 25-19, 25-9, 15-6
Nighthawks prey on Vikings
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Visiting Garfield-Palouse fell to unbeaten Southeast 1B League foe Oakesdale by a final scoreline of 25-3, 25-8, 25-10.
The Vikings now aree 1-8 on the season, while the Nighthawks improved to 10-0.
Clarkston-Rogers match canceled
Clarkston’s home volleyball match against Rogers, which originally was scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Pirates’ program.
There will be no makeup.
GIRLS’ SOCCERClarkston 6, Rogers 0
Clarkston scored twice right out of the gates en route to a shutout victory against Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Rogers of Spokane at Lincoln Middle School.
Jenna Allen put the Bantams (2-1) on the board in just the third minute of play with an assist from Luella Skinner, and Jolee Nicholas converted another goal off a penalty kick two minutes later. Skinner would go on to score twice herself, and Molly Williams and Joanna Schnatterle rounded out scorers in the mid-to-late second half.
“We controlled the match throughout,” coach Ryan Newhouse said in praise of his Bantams.
Rogers 0 0—0
Clarkston 2 4—6
Clarkston — Jenna Allen (Luella Skinner), 3rd.
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas (penalty kick), 5th.
Clarkston — Luella Skinner, 43rd.
Clarkston — Luella Skinner (Joanna Schnatterle), 50th.
Clarkston — Molly Williams (penalty kick), 60th.
Clarkston — Joanna Schnatterle, 78th.
Shots — Clarkston 20, Rogers 2.
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 2, Rogers: Lydia Hogan 15.
Shadle Park 1, Pullman 0
PULLMAN — Visiting Shadle Park managed a single goal to edge Pullman in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Highlanders (3-0) scored in the early stages of the first half, and the Hounds (1-2) ultimately failed to answer.
A complete box score was not available.
Shadle Park 1 0—1
Pullman 0 0—0
FOOTBALLOdesssa 94, Pomeroy 6
ODESSA, Wash. — Pomeroy fell on the road to undefeated Northeast/Southeast 1B opponent Odessa.
The Pirates now stand at 3-1 on the season, while Odessa is 4-0.
A box score was not available at press time.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLSeveral make all-tourney teams
A number of area boys’ basketball players made the Class 1A Division I and II all-state tournament teams, it was announced by IdahoSports.com.
Six players were tabbled to the Class 1A Division I team and one made it in Class 1A Division II.
Lapwai’s Kase Wynott was named the Class 1A Division I tournament MVP. He averaged 18 points, four rebounds and 2.7 assists in helping the Wildcats earn their 11th state championship Friday with an 82-60 win against Riverstone at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Lapwai’s Titus Yearout was a first-team pick, and the Wildcats’ Terrell Ellenwood-Jones and Kross Taylor were second-team selections.
Prairie’s Zach Rambo and Cole Schlader were honorable mention picks, and Timberline’s Rylan Larson was an honorable mention selection in Class 1A Division II.
Three Moscow players honored
Three Moscow boys’ basketball players were named to the Class 4A All-Inland Empire League, it was announced.
Seniors Benny Kitchel and Tyler Skinner, along with junior Jamari Simpson, all were named to the team that was voted on by the coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Benny Kitchell, Moscow; Tyler Skinner, Moscow; Jamari Simpson, Moscow; Noah Haaland, Lakeland; Carson Seay, Lakeland; Colin Roos, Sandpoint.
Player of the year — Jalen Skalskiy, Lakeland.
Coach of the year — Dave Stockwell, Lakeland.